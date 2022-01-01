Restaurant info

The SEA Crab House started with a simple idea: Find and fulfill that one missing piece that people look for on the Oregon Coast. The owners, Patta & Kim, are Serious foodies and the concept they created would fill that void... "Truly Fresh seafood with a unique presentation when combined result in an unforgettable experience” The SEA isn't just the obvious, it's also an acronym: South. East. Asian. As Patta & Kim are from Thailand and thus have created a fusion of Thai herbs and cajun spices that accentuate the flavor of the SEA and the sea! Our Vision is to be a global destination point by continuing to serve that "unforgettable experience” through our food, entertainment and exceptional, world-class service. All the while providing the community with quality, healthy food served in a family friendly environment. Patta & Kim see this as essential for a Community's well-being. Thank You for enjoying this unforgettable experience with us! ﻿

