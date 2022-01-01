Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Sea Crab House

review star

No reviews yet

1 12th street unit 1

Astoria, OR 97103

Order Again

Starter

Crab Artichoke bread bowl

$22.00

Crab Cakes Appetizer

$25.00

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Fried mozzarella

$15.00

Raw Oyster

$18.00+

Rockfish Tacos

$15.00

Shrimp avocado

$15.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

Steamed Clams

$18.00

Steamed Clams with Garlic Bread

$23.00

Wings

$17.00

Soup & Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Clam Chowder

$9.00+

Cobb salad

$16.00Out of stock

Gumbo

$8.00+

House Salad

$11.00

Thai Beef Salad

$16.00

Build Boil

Start Boil

Dinner Tray

Lobster roll

$37.00

Crab Roll

$35.00

Fish&Chip

$18.00

Butterflied prawns

$19.00

Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Chicken tenders

$14.00

Codfish Po'boy

$22.00

Steak Po'boy

$19.00

Kids Menu

Kids - Chicken tender

$10.00

Kids - Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kids - Fis & Chip

$12.00

Kids - Shrimp Basket

$12.00

Kids - Cheese sandwich

$10.00

Side order

Cajun Fries

$10.00

Corn

$2.00

Cucumber salad

$7.00

Extra Sauce

French Fries

$10.00

Garlic Bread

$7.00

Potato

$1.00

Sausage Link

$8.00

Sweet Potato

$12.00

White Rice

$4.00

Dessert

Blueberry Cheese Cake

$12.00

Creme burlee Cheese Cake

$12.00

Lemon Mayer

$10.00

Molten Chocolate Cake

$13.00

Raspberry Doughnut Cheesecake

$11.00

Red Velvet Cake

$14.00

N/A Beverages

Apple Juice

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Flavored Ice Lemonade

$5.00

Flavored Ice Tea

$5.00

Hot Apple Cider

$4.00

Hot Cocoa

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Ice Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Oj

$4.00

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Roy Roger

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Sprite

$3.00

Bottle water

$2.00

Ginger beer

$5.00

Redbull

$5.00

Soda Water

$3.00

SHOTS

Caramel Apple Pie

$8.00

Fireball

$6.00

German Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Green Tea

$8.00

Grind

$6.00

Gummy Bear

$8.00

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$8.00

Skrewball

$8.00

Washington Apple

$8.00

Specials

Fathers Day Special

$45.00

Monday - Gumbo or Chowder with Boil

Tuesday - Garlic Bread with Chowder with Boil

Wednesday - (2) Oyster Shooters with Boil

Thursday - Calamari

Oyster Shooters (6)

$15.00Out of stock

Oyster shooter

$4.00

King Crab 1lb.

$100.00

Lobster 1.5lb.

$75.00

Snow Crab 1lb.

$40.00

Dungeness 1.5lb.

$38.00

Dungness Crab Section (1/2 Crab)

$25.00

Hot Buttered Rum

$8.00

Pumpkin Tini

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Hard Hot Apple Cider

$8.00

Coco N Mint

$8.00

Winter Citrus Bourbon

$8.00

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 3:59 am
The SEA Crab House started with a simple idea: Find and fulfill that one missing piece that people look for on the Oregon Coast. The owners, Patta & Kim, are Serious foodies and the concept they created would fill that void... "Truly Fresh seafood with a unique presentation when combined result in an unforgettable experience” The SEA isn't just the obvious, it's also an acronym: South. East. Asian. As Patta & Kim are from Thailand and thus have created a fusion of Thai herbs and cajun spices that accentuate the flavor of the SEA and the sea! Our Vision is to be a global destination point by continuing to serve that "unforgettable experience” through our food, entertainment and exceptional, world-class service. All the while providing the community with quality, healthy food served in a family friendly environment. Patta & Kim see this as essential for a Community's well-being. Thank You for enjoying this unforgettable experience with us! ﻿

1 12th street unit 1, Astoria, OR 97103

