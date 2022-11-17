SEA Crab House - Bend 335 SW Century Dr
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Serve exquisite and insanely tasty seafood, representing our culture by infusing Asian spices. Putting a twist on typical dishes with our creative and talented touch, delivering a distinctly unique dining experience to fulfill our guest expectations. Serving amazing food, drinks and providing exceptional service in an inviting atmosphere, making every guest loyal.” We intend to capture the character of each community, showcasing local breweries, wineries and serving Fresh Local Seafood and produce when it’s available.
Location
335 SW Century Dr, Bend, OR 97702
Gallery
