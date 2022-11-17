  • Home
SEA Crab House - Bend 335 SW Century Dr

No reviews yet

335 SW Century Dr

Bend, OR 97702

Order Again

Starter

Raw Oyster

$18.00+

Fried mozzarella

$15.00

Codfish Tacos

$15.00

Crab Artichoke bread bowl

$22.00

Crab Cakes Appetizer

$25.00

Steam Clam

$18.00

Shrimp avocado

$18.00

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

Wings

$17.00Out of stock

Soup & Salad

Clam Chowder

$9.00+

Gumbo

$8.00+

Caesar Salad

$11.00

House Salad

$11.00

Thai Beef Salad

$16.00

Dinner Tray

Lobster Roll

$35.00

Crab Roll

$33.00

Fish & Chip

$18.00

Butterflied Prawn

$19.00

Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Chicken Tender

$14.00

Codfish Po'Boy

$22.00

Steak Po'Boy

$19.00

Build Boil

Start Boil

Build Tray

Start Tray

Kids Menu

Kids - Chicken tender

$8.00

Kids - Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kids - Fis & Chip

$10.00

Kids - Shrimp Basket

$10.00

Kids - Cheese sandwich

$10.00Out of stock

Side order

Garlic Bread

$7.00

French Fries

$10.00

Sweet Potato

$12.00

White Rice

$4.00

Extra Sauce

Cucumber salad

$7.00

Corn

$2.00

Potato

$1.00

Dessert

Raspberry Doughnut Cheesecake

$11.00

Molten Chocolate Cake

$13.00

Lemon Mayer

$10.00

Pumpkin Pie

$8.00

Blueberry Cheesecake

$12.00

Blueberry Cheese Cake

$12.00

Creme Brulee Cheesecake

$11.00

October Seafood Special

Oyster Shooter

$3.00

6 pack shooters

$15.00

King crab 1 lb.

$100.00

1.5 lb. Lobster

$75.00

1 lb. snow crab

$40.00

1.5 lb Dungeness crab

$38.00

Crab Section

$25.00

Monday chowder or gumbo

Tuesday free garlic bread

Wednesday 2 oysters

Thursday free Calamari

N/A Beverages

Apple Juice

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Flavored Lemonade

$5.00

Flavored Ice Tea

$5.00

Hot Apple Cider

$4.00

Ice Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Oj

$4.00

Kids Drink

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Roy Roger

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$6.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger beer

$5.00

Soda Water

$3.00

SHOTS

Grind

$6.00

Skrewball

$8.00

Green Tea

$8.00

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$8.00

German Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Washington Apple

$8.00

Gummy Bear

$8.00

Caramel Apple Pie

$8.00

Casamigos Reposado

$15.00

Don Julio

$12.00

1800

$14.00

Hornitos

$10.00

Patron

$12.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

Fireball

$6.00

Specials

Grand Opening Special

$49.00Out of stock

Shirts

$25.00

Soup & Salad

Soup & Salad Combo

$15.00+

Clam Chowder (L)

$8.00+

Gumbo (L)

$8.00+

Caesar Salad

$10.00

House Salad

$10.00

Thai Beef Salad

$15.00

Starter

(6)Raw Oyster

$15.00

(12)Raw Oyster

$28.00

Crab Artichoke bread bowl

$20.00

Crab Cakes Appetizer

$18.00

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

Build Boil

Start Boil

Tray

Fish & Chip

$16.00

Butterflied Prawn

$16.00

Chicken Tender

$13.00

Codfish Po'Boy

$19.00

Steak Po'Boy

$18.00

Down By The Sea

$22.00

Sea Platter

$26.00

Clam Strips

$14.00

Codfish Tacos

$13.00

Shrimp avocado

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Serve exquisite and insanely tasty seafood, representing our culture by infusing Asian spices. Putting a twist on typical dishes with our creative and talented touch, delivering a distinctly unique dining experience to fulfill our guest expectations. Serving amazing food, drinks and providing exceptional service in an inviting atmosphere, making every guest loyal.” We intend to capture the character of each community, showcasing local breweries, wineries and serving Fresh Local Seafood and produce when it’s available.

Location

335 SW Century Dr, Bend, OR 97702

Directions

