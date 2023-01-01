Food 2023/New

Choosing your own custom boil is as easy as 1-2-3! 1. Choose your seafood 2. Choose your sauce 3. Choose your sides And voilà! Everything you ever wanted in a seafood boil.
Seafood Combos

The Mafia Queen
$89.00

Feast like royalty with a seafood boil loaded with two large king crab legs, shrimp, crawfish, spicy sausage, corn on the cob, baked potatoes, and served with your choice of sauce.

Pacific Northwest's
$79.00

Enjoy the West Coast’s best in this seafood boil loaded with a whole Dungeness crab, shrimp, clams, mussels, and corn on the cob, and served with your choice of sauce.

SEA Sampler
$49.00

Sample the fruits of the sea with this boil packed with shrimp, crawfish, clams, mussels, baked potatoes and corn on the cob, and served with your choice of sauce.

Starters

Oysters Half DZ
$19.00
Ai-Kai Crab Cakes
$19.00

Our house-made crab cakes (pure crab meat) are served over a bed of mixed greens, grape tomatoes, and shredded carrots tossed in lemon garlic sauce.

Fried Spring Rolls
$8.00

Four lightly fried Thai veggie spring rolls served with our signature Thai sweet chili sauce.

Steamed Clams
$19.00

Our steamed clams are served with garlic white wine, tomatoes, and basil.

Butterflied Prawns
$10.00

Ten lightly breaded fried prawns, served with our sweet Thai chili sauce.

Crab Artichoke dip
$19.00

This one is for the crab lovers, featuring a warm crab spinach artichoke dip served in a bread bowl with celery and carrot sticks.

Fried Calamari
$15.00

Rings and tentacles lightly fried and served over mixed greens with Thai sweet chili sauce.

Shrimp Stuffed Avocado
$16.00

Enjoy bay shrimp stuffed in a whole avocado and served over a bed of mixed greens tossed in cilantro and lime.

Pot Stickers
$9.00

Traditional Thai chicken pot stickers served with ponzu dipping sauce.

Soups & Salads

Clam Chowder
Our clam chowder is made with live clams and a special Southeast Asian twist that has made it the talk of the town. Be aware that clam shells will be present. WARNING: because we use live clams, you may have shells in your chowder. Please be mindful of shells while consuming our chowder.

Gumbolaya
Our gumbolaya brings together a unique blend of Cajun and Thai cuisine, with fresh shrimp, fish, sausage, bacon, carrots, Celery, tomato, and dill.

Fresh Salad Roll
Two large Vietnamese-style salad rolls packed with fresh vegetables and herbs, and dipped in a homemade hoisin and Thai chili garlic sauce.

SEA Salad
The S.E.A. salad features carrots, tomatoes, cucumber, and onion on a bed of greens and tossed with your choice of dressing and protein.

Entrees

Super Kim - Sea Noodles
$29.00

Japanese ramen noodles sautéed with shrimp, clams, and mussels, and served with SEA Crab House master chef Kim's (AKA "Super Kim") special Thai-Cajun fusion cream sauce. Served with garlic bread.

Mekong Medley
$29.00
Lobster Mama
$35.00
Dungeness crab Fried Rice
$29.00

Finger Food

Lobster Roll
$29.00

Lobster salad stuffed into two locally-baked bread roll and served with an order of our cajun fries. Substitute with sweet potato fries or onion rings for an extra $3.

Crab Roll
$26.00

Crab salad stuffed into two locally-baked bread roll and served with an order of our cajun fries. Substitute with sweet potato fries or onion rings for an extra $3.

Fish & Chips
$24.00

Our fish and chips feature panko-breaded codfish served with tartar sauce and lemon garlic aioli and a serving of our cajun fries. Substitute with sweet potato fries or onion rings for an extra $3.

Taco Zone

SEA Fish Tacos
$19.00

Make a splash with our world-famous codfish street tacos! Three fish tacos served in corn tortillas and topped with our homemade Thai Chili Garlic sauce. Chicken option available.

SEA Shrimp Tacos
$19.00
SEA Crab Tacos
$21.00
SEA Lobster Tacos
$29.00
SEA Chicken Tacos
$19.00

Side Orders

French Fries
$7.00
Cajun Fries
$7.00
Sweet Potato Fries
$10.00
Onion Rings
$10.00
Corn
$2.00
Potato
$1.00
Sausage Link
$8.00
White Rice
$4.00
Garlic Bread
Extra Sauce
$3.00
Garlic Bread
$7.00

Desserts

Creme Brulee
$12.00
Raspberry Donughnut
$12.00
Lemon Cake
$12.00
Molten Chocolate
$14.00
Red Velvet
$15.00

N/A Beverages

Apple Juice
$3.00
Arnold Palmer
$5.00
Coffee
$3.00
Coke
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Hot Cocoa
$4.00
Hot Tea
$4.00
Ice Tea
$4.00
Lemonade
$3.00
Root Beer
$3.00
Roy Roger
$6.00
Shirley Temple
$6.00
Sprite
$3.00
Soda Water
$3.00
Dr Pepper
$3.00
Water
Flavored Lemonad
$6.00

Wine

GLS Wine

GLS Opera Prima Sparkling
$4.00
GLS Poema Cava ES
$5.50
GLS Sonoma Rose
$7.25
GLS El Terrano Albarino
$5.00
GLS Rainstorm Pinot Gris
$5.50
GLS King Estate Sauv Blanc
$5.50
GLS Folie A'Deux Chard
$5.50
GLS Townshend Cellars Blend
$4.00
GLS Etude Lyric Pinot Noir
$6.50
GLS Chronic Cellars Paradise Red Blend
$6.50

BTL Wine

BTL Opera Prima Sparkling
$23.00
BTL Poema Cava ES
$43.00
BTL Piper Sonoma Rose
$56.00
BTL El Terrano Albarino
$39.00
BTL Rainstorm Pinot Gris
$43.00
BTL King Estate Sauv Blanc
$55.00
BTL Folie A'Deux Chard
$43.00
BTL Townshend Cellars Red Blend
$23.00
BTL Etude Lyric Pinot Noir
$51.00
BTL Chronic Cellars Paradise Red Blend
$43.00

Mocktails

Mango Spritz
$6.00
Pinneapple Splash
$6.00
Lychee Lemonade
$6.00
Prickly Mint
$6.00