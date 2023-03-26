Restaurant header imageView gallery

SEA Crab House - Seattle Seattle

review star

No reviews yet

166 S King Street

Seattle, OR 98104

Food

Build a Boil

Start Boil

Start Boil

BUILD YOUR OWN FEAST Creating your own boil is as easy as 1, 2, 3! Pick your seafood Pick your sauce Pick your side Put on a bib and voilà!

Starters

Raw Oyster

Raw Oyster

$18.00+

Seasonal

Crab Cakes Appetizer

Crab Cakes Appetizer

$25.00

House made 4oz Dungeness crab cake served over a bed of mixed greens, grape tomato, shredded carrots with lemon garlic sauce

Steamed Clams

Steamed Clams

$18.00

clams with garlic white wine, tomatoes and basil.

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

Prawns served with cocktail sauce, celery, cucumber & avocado

Shrimp Stuffed Avocado

Shrimp Stuffed Avocado

$15.00

Bay shrimp salad over a whole avocado resting on a bed of green topped with cilantro and a lime

Codfish Street Tacos

Codfish Street Tacos

$15.00

(3) Fried Codfish, fresh cilantro, coleslaw in corn shells with Thai chili garlic sauce on the side

Crab Artichoke Bread Bowl

Crab Artichoke Bread Bowl

$22.00

Warm crab spinach artichoke dip in a sourdough bread bowl served with chips & celery sticks

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Rings and tentacles lightly fried served over mixed greens with lemon garlic sauce.

SEA Ceviche

SEA Ceviche

$15.00

Shrimp Ceviche marinated in our special SEA seasonings served with fresh tortilla chips.

Soups & Salads

Clam Chowder

Clam Chowder

$9.00+

Our Clam Chowder is made with live clams. Take precaution as shells could be in your chowder

Gumbo

$8.00+

Shrimp, Fish, Sausage, Bacon, Carrot, Celery, Tomato, Dill

Caesar Salad

$11.00
House Salad

House Salad

$11.00

Mixed greens, carrot, grape tomato, cucumber, red onion with choice of dressing

Thai Seafood Salad

$24.00

Shrimp Avocado Corn Salad

$18.00

Dinner Trays

Lobster roll

$35.00

Lobster salad mix on a locally baked roll

Dungeness Crab roll

$35.00

Toasted french roll with chilled Dungeness crab salad

Fish & Chip

Fish & Chip

$18.00

Panko breaded Codfish with tartar and lemon garlic aioli

Butterflied prawns

Butterflied prawns

$19.00

(6) Panko breaded Prawns

Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Fried chicken tenders with marinara, fresh mozzarella on a toasted french garlic bread

Chicken tenders

$14.00

(3) Fried chicken tenders with bbq sauce and ranch

S.E.A.'s PO'Boy

S.E.A.'s PO'Boy

$22.00

Battered codfish served on fresh baked french bread served with our Special sea sauce and topped cucumber, jalapeño, cilantro and Kimchi Slaw

Super Kim - Sea Noodles

$29.00

Super Kim - Sea Noodles (chicken) Only

$21.00

Side orders

Cajun Fries

$10.00

Corn

$2.00

Extra Sauce

French Fries

$10.00

Garlic Bread

$7.00

Garlic Bread Add - on

$5.00

Potato

$1.00

Sausage Link

$8.00

Sweet Potato

$12.00

White Rice

$4.00

Desserts

Creme burlee Cheese Cake

$12.00

Lemon Mayer

$10.00

Molten Chocolate Cake

$13.00

Raspberry Doughnut Cheesecake

$11.00

Red Velvet Cake

$14.00

N/A Beverages

Apple Juice

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Flavored Ice Lemonade

$5.00

Flavored Ice Tea

$5.00

Hot Apple Cider

$4.00

Hot Cocoa

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Ice Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Oj

$4.00

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Roy Roger

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Sprite

$3.00

Bottle water

$2.00

Ginger beer

$5.00

Redbull

$5.00

Soda Water

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A Cajun-style seafood boil with Southeast Asian (SEA) spices that create a unique and unforgettable experience.

Location

166 S King Street, Seattle, OR 98104

Directions

