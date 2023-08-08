Take out

Dine in

Appetizers

Crabs Rangoon

$13.00

Shrimp Tempura

$12.00

Entrees

Lambchops

$43.00

Salmon

$32.00

Alcohol

Tequila

$20.00+

Cognac

$20.00+

Whiskey

$20.00+

Gin

$20.00+

Vodka

$20.00+

Rum

$20.00+

Cocktails

$0.00+

Hookah

Hookah

$45.00

