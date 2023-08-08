The Seafood Menu 880 Martin Luther King Junior Drive Southwest
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Restaurant info
Bringing a new taste to Seafood! Come in today to try our 7 exclusive steamed seafood butter sauces including Lemon Pepper, Honey Hot and Caribbean Jerk. Also offered Fried Seafood topped with our secret seasoning, Frozen Lemonades and crafty cocktails for dine in customers.
Location
880 Martin Luther King Junior Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
6ix Restaurant & Lounge - 904 Martin Luther King Jr Dr SW
No Reviews
904 Martin Luther King Jr Dr SW Atlanta, GA 30314
View restaurant
The Busy Bee Cafe -
No Reviews
810 Martin Luther King Jr Drive Southwest Atlanta, GA 30314
View restaurant
868 Cafe - 868 Joseph E Boone Blvd Nw
No Reviews
868 Joseph E Boone Blvd Nw Atlanta, GA 30314
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Atlanta
Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurant
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurant