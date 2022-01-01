Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
American
Breakfast & Brunch

The Secret Garden Cafe

1,450 Reviews

$$

404 Mill St

Occoquan, VA 22125

Order Again

Popular Items

Warm Goat Cheese & Spiced Pecan Salad
Monte Cristo
Lump Crab Cake Sandwich

Appetizers

Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Parmesan Cheese, Artichokes, Panko, Sliced Baguette

Beef Pot Stickers

$10.00

Beef, Garlic, Ginger, Shiitake Mushrooms, Sweet Soy Glaze

Mediterranean Spread

$10.00

Hummus, Cucumber Yogurt Sauce, Tabbouleh, Couscous Salad, Pita

Entrees

10 oz Ribeye

$26.00

Well Marbled, Hand Cut 10oz Ribeye, Potato Cake, Sautéed Vegetables

Black & Blue Ribeye

$28.00

Well Marbled, Hand Cut 10oz Ribeye, Gorgonzola Cream, Potato Cake, Sautéed Vegetables

Hanger Steak

$22.00

8oz. Marinated Hanger Steak, Potato Cake, Sautéed Vegetables, Chimichurri Sauce

Penne Rosa

$13.00

Tomato Rose Sauce, Sweet Basil, Baby Spinach, Penne, Parmesan

Stir Fried Noodles

$13.00

Garlic, Ginger, Peppers, Red Onions, Soy Sauce, Scallions, Egg, Sliced Almonds, Cilantro

Shrimp & Grits

$19.00

Jumbo Tiger Shrimp, Roasted Corn Salsa, Cheddar Grit Cake, Cajun Cream Sauce

Vodka Shrimp

$19.00

Tomato Rose Sauce, Sweet Basil, Baby Spinach, Penne, Parmesan

Lump Crab Cakes

$29.00

Pan Fried Lump Crab Cakes, Cauliflower Mash, Sautéed Vegetables, House-made Tartar Sauce

Fresh Atlantic Salmon

$24.00

Fresh Atlantic Salmon Filet, Avocado Crema, Cauliflower Mash, Mango Salsa

Greek Chicken

$19.00

Marinated Chicken Breast, Greek Lemon Rice, Feta, Tomatoes, Castelvetrano Olives, Cucumber Yogurt Sauce

Sandwiches

Monte Cristo

$14.00

Pan Fried, Turkey, Ham, Smoked Gouda, Powdered Sugar, Raspberry Preserves

Georgia Reuben

$12.00

Sliced Roast Turkey, Coleslaw, Swiss Cheese, Russian Dressing, Rye

Mediterranean Pita Sandwich

$14.00

Sumac Marinated Chicken, Cucumber Yogurt Sauce, Hummus, Lettuce, Pita

Chipotle Chicken

$15.00

Chipotle Marinated Chicken, Avocado, Mozzarella, Chipotle sauce, Peppers, Onions on Baguette

Lump Crab Cake Sandwich

$19.00

Lump Crab Cake, Lettuce, Tomato, House-made Tartar Sauce, Brioche Bun

Chicken & Swiss Club

$14.00

Marinated Chicken, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Basil Aioli, Lettuce and Tomato on Toasted Bread

Cheddar Burger

$16.00

Angus Beef Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce and Tomato on Toasted Bun

Salads

Garden Salad

$7.00

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Roasted Corn, Red Onions, Cranberries, Garlic Croutons, Dijon Vinaigrette

Warm Goat Cheese & Spiced Pecan Salad

$9.00

Mixed Green, Tomatoes, Cranberries, Spiced Pecans, Garlic Croutons, Dijon Vinaigrette, Pan Fried Panko Crusted Goat Cheese

Hanger Salad

$19.00

4oz Seasoned Hanger Steak, Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Gorgonzola, Spiced Pecans, Ranch Dressing, Balsamic Glaze

Cold Noodle Salad

$9.00

Noodles, Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Mango, Green Onions, Cucumber, Orange Peppers, Cilantro, Ginger-Soy Vinaigrette

Kids Menu

Kids Penne

$6.00

Kids Hanger Pasta

$9.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$5.00

Pan Fried PB & J

$7.00

Extras

Add Chicken

$9.00

Add Shrimp

$9.00

Add Salmon

$12.00

Add Hanger Steak

$10.00

Add Crab Cake

$13.00

Add Avocado

$1.00

Add Goat

$2.00

Add Gorgonzola

$2.00

Add Feta

$2.00

Sides

Potato Cake

$3.50

Grit Cake

$3.50

Tabbouleh

$3.50

Sauteed Vegetables

$3.50

Fruit

$5.00

Cauliflower Mash

$3.50

Couscous

$3.50

Coleslaw

$3.50

Chips

$1.50

Hummus

$3.50

Rice

$3.50

Spinach

$3.50

Cajun Cream Sauce

$0.75

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Soda Water

$0.50

Raspberry Temple

$3.50

Juice

Orange Juice

$3.50

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$3.50

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

Hot Tea

$4.00

Ghirardelli Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.00

Half/Half Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Raspberry Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Raspberry Arnold Palmer

$5.50

To Go

To Go Coffee

$1.50

To Go Soda

$1.50

To Go Iced Tea

$1.50

Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.00

Raspberry Lemonade

$4.50

Desserts

Coconut Cake

$9.00

Homemade Coconut Pecan Cake with Cream Cheese Butter Cream Frosting

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Homemade Key Lime Pie with Graham Cracker Crust

Lava Cake

$8.00

Homemade Chocolate Lava Cake Served with Vanilla Ice Cream

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCorkage Fee
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

404 Mill St, Occoquan, VA 22125

Directions

Gallery
The Secret Garden Cafe image
The Secret Garden Cafe image

