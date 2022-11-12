Main picView gallery

The Senate 1022 Senate Street

1022 Senate Street

Columbia, SC 29201

BEER

12 Oz WC + Pink Lemonade shot

$11.00

12 oz WC Black Cherry

$6.00

12 oz WC Blackberry

$6.00

12 oz WC Grapefruit

$6.00

12 oz WC Lime

$6.00

12 oz WC Mango

$6.00

12 oz WC Pineapple

$6.00

12 oz WC Raspberry

$6.00

12 oz WC Strawberry

$6.00

Add a Shot

$5.00

Blood Orange Cider - Austin East

$12.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Lagunitas IPA

$10.50

Michelob Ultra

$10.50

Miller Lite

$10.00

PBR

$5.00

PBR + SoCo Combo

$10.00

Samuel Adams Octoberfest

$12.50

Something Cold - Edmund's

$13.00

Steel Hands Juicy Hazy IPA

$11.50

Sweetwater 420

$12.00Out of stock

Sycamore Pumpkin Latte

$11.50

Tecate

$10.50

Terrapin Love is Love

$12.50

White Claw Black Cherry

$10.50

White Claw Mango

$10.50

White Clawed

$5.00

White Clawed Duo

$7.50

Yuengling

$10.00

WINE

Pinot Noir - Dark Horse

$12.00Out of stock

Pinot Grigio - Dark Horse

$12.00Out of stock

Prisma Pinot Noir

$12.00

Archer Roose Sauv Blanc

$12.00

Wine Bottle

$28.50Out of stock

LIQUOR

Smirnoff

$10.00

Smirnoff Pink Lemonade

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Bacardi Superior

$10.00

El Jimador

$10.00

Jim Beam

$10.00

Fireball

$10.00

RumpleMinze

$10.00

Jagermeister

$10.00

So Co

$10.50

So Co Black

$10.50

Deep Eddy

$10.00

Tito's

$11.25

Tanqueray

$11.25

Sailor Jerry

$11.25

1800 Silver

$11.25

Jack Daniels

$11.25

Ketel One

$12.50

Hendrick's

$12.50

Don Julio Blanco

$12.50

Hennessy

$12.50

Jameson

$12.50

Buffalo Trace

$12.50

Crown Royal

$12.50

Stoli Elit

$28.50

Clase Azul Reposado

$28.50

Whistlepig 10 Year

$28.50

N/A BEV

Redbull

$5.00

Deer Park

$3.00

CSD

$3.50

FOOD

Tomato Pesto Panini (no nuts)

$9.00

Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$9.00

Egg Rolls

$8.00

Hotdog + Chips

$7.00

Hot Pretzel

$5.00

Hot Pretzel with Cheese

$6.00Out of stock

Tortilla Chip & Cheese "Nachos"

$5.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1022 Senate Street, Columbia, SC 29201

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

