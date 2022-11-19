The Session Room Ann Arbor

Barnett Vineyard Spring Mountain Merlot 2016

$93.00

Napa Merlot - Blend of 82% Merlot and 18% Cabernet Franc grapes from the Spring Mountain District slopes of the renowned Napa Valley. Lush and velvet mouthfeel conveys big, sweet flavors of cherry, black raspberries, with a hint of licorice. Finish is fruity but only lingers subtly, preparing the way for the next taste.