The Session Room Ann Arbor
3685 Jackson Road
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Popular Items
Tap Beer TO GO
3 Floyds Gumball Head
IN-Hoppy WHEAT PALE ALE, bright w lemony notes. 5.6%
3 Floyds Zombie Dust
IN-Not your typical PALE ALE, good malt backbone w aggressive hopping for citrus, resinous & dank flavor. 6.2%
Alaskan Amber
AK-Dusseldorf-style amber ALTBIER, cold-fermented ale. 5.3%
Bavik Super Pils
Belgian-Well balanced take on a German-style PILSNER. 5.2%
Bell's No, Yeah
MI-Easy drinking Midwest GOLDEN ALE. 4.5%
Bell's Two Hearted
MI-Classic MI IPA. Citrusy and floral, well balanced. 7%
Bud Light
MO-Simple & American LIGHT LAGER brewed w rice. 4.2% 4oz/16oz/20oz
Cigar City Jai Alai
FL-Legendary IPA w ripe orange hop aroma/flavor. 7.5%
Old Nation M-43
MI-Everyone's favorite MI-made NEW ENGLAND IPA 7.2%
Sierra Rose Sangria
MI-Sparkling & tangy SANGRIA w apple, cranberry & raspberry. 8%
Bottles & Cans
Achel Blonde 8
Belgium - Belgian-style blonde ale from this Trappist Monastery. 8% 330ml
Adelardus Dubbel
Belguim - Historically traditional Belgian Dubbel made with bready/caramel malts coupled with 10 indigenous herbs. 7% 330ml
Against The Grain London Balling
Kentucky - English-style Barlywine made from English malt & hops, aged for 3 months in Angel's Envy bourbon barrels. 12.5% 16oz
Athletic Free Wave NA
Conneticut - Double hopped with Amarillo, Citra, and Mosaic. Very full flavored and nicely bitter non-alcoholic IPA. ~0.4% 12oz
Athletic Run Wild NA
The ultimate session-able IPA. Brewed with a blend of Northwest hops with Citra and Mosaic at the forefront. Body of premium organic malts from US & Germany. Subtle yet complex malt profile.~0.4% 12oz Can
Athletic Upside Dawn NA
Conneticut - Crisp and refreshing with a subtle hopping non-alcoholic Golden Ale. ~0.4% 12oz
Black Project Blackjack
Colorado - An aged wild ale that has been artfully blended from various base stocks to perfectly complement and balance the addition of vibrant, tart, and juicy Black Currants. 16oz Can
Budweiser
Coors Light
Corona Extra
Corona Light
Crafted Artisan Gose Project
Ohio - Mead with ginger, mango, and Kampot peppercorns. 6% 500ml
Crafted Artisan Lost Prophecy
Ohio - Sweet Session Mead loaded with strawberry and basil. 6% 500ml
Duchesse Cherry
Belgium - Blend of 1 and 2 year Duchesse De Bourgogne, a wonderful Flanders Red, and then matured in casks on whole sour Belgian cherries. 6.8% 330ml
Founders KBS
Michigan - Legendary coffee, chocolate imperial stout aged in bourbon barrels. 11.8% 12oz
Hamm's
Hopewell Pub Culture
Illinois - English-style Porter brewed with all English ingredients. 5.1% 16oz
Illuminated Brew Works Yes H&nd
Illinois - Collective Arts collab Stong Ale pie beer with each puree, fresh cinnamon, vanilla, and a touch of pecan pie. 13% 16oz
Kasteel Blonde Nitro
Kulmbacher EKU 28
Germany - Legendary specialty Dopplebock, rich in malt but lager smooth. 11% 330ml Bottle
La Trappe Quadrupel
Belgium - Trappist ale with a full, warming and intensive taste. Malty with the sweet tones of date and caramel. 10% 11.2oz
Labatt Blue
Lo Rez Far North Declaration
Illinois - Russian Imperial Stout made in collaboration with Får North Spirits and aged in Roknar rye whiskey barrels. 10% 12oz
Lo Rez Oak Aged Mesa Fault
Illinois - Scottish Export/Wee Heavy with a guajillo and chipotle pepper blend and aged in oak. 7.5% 12oz
Lo Rez Raster
Illinois - Fall seasonal Saison, spicy phenols playing very well with a generous amount of rye malt. 5.5% 16oz Can
Mad Farmer 4-Berry Pie Cider
MI-Semi-sweet CIDER w tart cherry, blackberry, blueberry & raspberry. 6% 12oz Can
Miller Light
Ommegang BA 3 Philosophers
World-renowned Belgian-Style Quadrupel aged gracefully in Bourbon barrels. 10% 16oz Can
Orkney Skull Splitter
Scotland - Classic Wee Heavy with caramel malt complexity. 8.5% 330ml
Pabst
Prairie BOMB!
Oklahoma - Imperial stout aged on coffee, cacao nibs, vanilla beans & Ancho chilies. 13% 12oz
Pux Rose Cider
Michigan - Off dry cider with strawberry, rhubarb and hibiscus 6.9% 12oz Can
Rebel Mocha Hard Latte
Alcoholic iced mocha latte, served w ice. 5% 11oz
Rebel Vanilla Hard Latte
Alcoholic iced vanilla latte, served w ice. 5% 11oz
Une Annee Framboise
Illinois - Flagship Golden Wild Ale blended with raspberries. 6.5% 16oz Can
Untitled Art S'mores N/A
Urban Artifact The Gadget
OH-SOUR ALE w a hint of vanilla beans & an absurd amount of blackberries & raspberries. 8.3% 12oz Can
White Claw Black Cherry
Black Cherry flavored hard seltzer. 5% 16oz Can
White Claw Mango
Mango flavored hard seltzer. 5% 16oz Can
Wolverine Massacre '18
Michigan - Extra-high gravity Imperial Dark Lager aged in bourbon barrels. 14.5% 12oz
Wolverine Massacre '19
Michigan - Extra-high gravity Imperial Dark Lager aged in bourbon barrels. 14.5% 12oz
Wine TO GO
Alain Jaume Domaine du Clos de Sixte Lirac 2015
Lirac Red Blend - 50% Grenache, 35% Syrah, 15% Mourvedre grapes from the acclaimed Lirac cru of the Rhône Valley. Ripe dark fruit aromas open up for a full flavored blend of rich blackberry, licorice and vanilla notes.
Barnett Vineyard Spring Mountain Merlot 2016
Napa Merlot - Blend of 82% Merlot and 18% Cabernet Franc grapes from the Spring Mountain District slopes of the renowned Napa Valley. Lush and velvet mouthfeel conveys big, sweet flavors of cherry, black raspberries, with a hint of licorice. Finish is fruity but only lingers subtly, preparing the way for the next taste.
Buried Cane
Columbia Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, mildly jammy raspberry upfront, good tannin balance, lingering cherry & spice notes
Chateau Montelena
Napa Chardonnay - The wine that put California whites on the world stage as a winner of the Paris Tasting of 1976 , and internationally acclaimed ever since. Delicate nose of citrus and rose, with a bright acidity conveying notes of peach and lemon. Finishes with subtle minerality and citrus zestiness.
Le Croci
Sperone Barbera d'Asti, exceedingly smooth, dried blackberry, cherry and cocoa notes, lingering soft vanilla finish
Revelry
Washington Merlot, Strong dark cherry and blueberry upfront, silken mouthfeel, finishes with moderate tannin and strong oak
True Colors
Sperone Prosecco, Light and fruity with a full finish
Cocktails TO GO
TG Berry Harvest Mule
TG Honey Badger
Bad Sweater Whiskey, Lemon Juice, Spiced Honey Syrup, Hard Apple Cider
TG Orange Cranberry Fizz
TG Session Collins
Plymouth Gin, Lemon Juice, House-made Blackberry or Raspberry Syrup
TG Session Margarita
Exotico Blanco, Triple Sec, Lime Juice, Simple Syrup
Starters
Artichoke Dip
House-made Spinach Artichoke with Fresh Baked Bread
BBQ Quesadilla
Grilled Chicken or Pulled Pork, Pico, Avocado, Cilantro, Cheese Blend, House-made Michigan BBQ, Salsa, Sour Cream
Brussels Sprout
Cheese Only Quesadilla
Chips & Queso
Housemade Queso with Seasoned Corn Chips
Chips & Salsa
Garlic Cheese Bread
House-made Garlic Cheese Bread. Topped with parmesan and basil. With a side of house-made marinara sauce.
Guacamole
Housemade Guacamole with Seasoned Corn Chips
Mac'n'Cheese
Cavatappi Pasta, 2 Year Aged Cheddar Cheese Sauce
Pretzels
House-made Alaskan Amber Beer Cheese Sauce, Cherrywood Bacon, Green Onion, Pretzel Sticks
Session Nachos
Corn Chips, White Bean, Tomato, Onion, Green Olive, Jalapeño, Cilantro, Cotija, House-made Queso, Salsa, Guacamole, Sour Cream
Smoked Trout
Salads
Caesar
Romaine Tossed with Caesar Dressing, Garlic Croutons, & Parmesan Cheese
House
Romaine, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Parmesan, & House Vinaigrette
Kale Salad
Kale & Mixed Greens Tossed with Honey Cumin Vinaigrette, Avocado, Roasted Beet, Cucumber, Egg, Goat Cheese
Yellowfin Ginger Salad
Arugula, Carrot, Green Onion, Ginger Dressing, Seared Yellowfin Tuna, Chili Lime Sauce
Seasonal Salad
Sandwiches & Burgers
A2 Burger
House-made Turkey Burger, Avocado, Adobo Mayo, LeBus Bun
BBQ Bacon Cheddar
*Michigan 100% Angus Ground Beef, Cherrywood Bacon, 2 Year Aged Cheddar, House-made Michigan BBQ, LeBus Bun
BLT
Confit Nueske's Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
BoBo Burger
*Michigan 100% Angus Ground Beef, Cherrywood Bacon, Mushroom, Swiss, LeBus Bun
Build Your Own Burger
Corned Beef Reuben
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
Marinated Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Romaine, Caesar Dressing, Flour Tortilla
Impossible Burger
Mississippi
Local Raised Slow-Roasted Pork, Housemade Michigan BBQ, & Coleslaw on a Toasted Le Bus Bun
Naan Wrap
Marinated Grilled Chicken or Smoked Turkey, Cherrywood Bacon, Tomato, Cucumber, Spinach, Adobo Mayo, Naan Wrap
Pastrami Melt
Pineapple Burger
*Michigan 100% Angus Ground Beef, Grilled Teriyaki Pineapple, Coleslaw, Mayo, LeBus Bun
Salmon BLT
Wild Caught and Chargrilled Salmon Filet, Cherrywood Bacon, & Aioli on a Toasted Le Bus Bun
Salmon Burger
Turkey Reuben
Smoked Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Coleslaw, & Russian Dressing on Zingermans Rye Bread
Veggie Reuben
Pizza
Angry Buffalo
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Jalapeño, Red Onion, Shredded Mozzarella, Buffalo Sauce, Gorgonzola
Sausage Pizza
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, Shredded Mozzarella, House-made Michigan BBQ
Build Your Own Pizza
Cheese Pizza
Garden Pizza
Mushrooms, Green Olives, Onion, Corn, Spinach, Shredded Mozzarella, & Tangy Pizza Sauce
Hawaiian
Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, Shredded Cheese, & Tangy Pizza Sauce
Margherita
Pizza Bagels
Premium Pepperoni, Basil, Shredded Mozzarella, & Tangy Pizza Sauce on a Toasted Bagel
Pizza Pesto
Fresh Pesto, Zingermans Fresh Mozzarella, Onion, Tomato, & Basil
Session Room Flyer
Premium Pepperoni, Shredded Mozzarella, Zingerman's Fresh Mozzarella, Organic Pizza Sauce
The Za
Italian Sausage, Premium Pepperoni, Bacon, Mushrooms, Onion, Shredded Mozzarella, & Tangy Pizza Sauce
Entree
Sides
Beverages
Blackberry Lemonade
Cherry Coke
Roos Roast Coffee
Coke
Diet Coke
Dr. Pepper
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
Grape Juice Box
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Orange Pop
Organic 2% Milk
Raspberry Lemonade
Shirley Temple
Sprecher Cream Soda
Sprecher Root Beer
Sprite
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Local Ann Arbor restaurant on the Westside featuring 70 craft beers on tap, quality spirits, & a modern take on bar food made with fresh quality ingredients.
3685 Jackson Road, Ann Arbor, MI 48103