The Session Room Ann Arbor

218 Reviews

$$

3685 Jackson Road

Ann Arbor, MI 48103

Order Again

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
Cheese Pizza
Rice Bowl

Tap Beer TO GO

3 Floyds Gumball Head

$6.50+

IN-Hoppy WHEAT PALE ALE, bright w lemony notes. 5.6%

3 Floyds Zombie Dust

$7.00+

IN-Not your typical PALE ALE, good malt backbone w aggressive hopping for citrus, resinous & dank flavor. 6.2%

Alaskan Amber

$5.50+

AK-Dusseldorf-style amber ALTBIER, cold-fermented ale. 5.3%

Bavik Super Pils

$5.50+

Belgian-Well balanced take on a German-style PILSNER. 5.2%

Bell's No, Yeah

$5.00+

MI-Easy drinking Midwest GOLDEN ALE. 4.5%

Bell's Two Hearted

$6.50+

MI-Classic MI IPA. Citrusy and floral, well balanced. 7%

Bud Light

$4.50+

MO-Simple & American LIGHT LAGER brewed w rice. 4.2% 4oz/16oz/20oz

Cigar City Jai Alai

$6.50+

FL-Legendary IPA w ripe orange hop aroma/flavor. 7.5%

Old Nation M-43

$8.00+

MI-Everyone's favorite MI-made NEW ENGLAND IPA 7.2%

Sierra Rose Sangria

$9.50+

MI-Sparkling & tangy SANGRIA w apple, cranberry & raspberry. 8%

Bottles & Cans

Achel Blonde 8

$8.00Out of stock

Belgium - Belgian-style blonde ale from this Trappist Monastery. 8% 330ml

Adelardus Dubbel

$8.00

Belguim - Historically traditional Belgian Dubbel made with bready/caramel malts coupled with 10 indigenous herbs. 7% 330ml

Against The Grain London Balling

$13.00

Kentucky - English-style Barlywine made from English malt & hops, aged for 3 months in Angel's Envy bourbon barrels. 12.5% 16oz

Athletic Free Wave NA

$5.00

Conneticut - Double hopped with Amarillo, Citra, and Mosaic. Very full flavored and nicely bitter non-alcoholic IPA. ~0.4% 12oz

Athletic Run Wild NA

$5.00

The ultimate session-able IPA. Brewed with a blend of Northwest hops with Citra and Mosaic at the forefront. Body of premium organic malts from US & Germany. Subtle yet complex malt profile.~0.4% 12oz Can

Athletic Upside Dawn NA

$5.00

Conneticut - Crisp and refreshing with a subtle hopping non-alcoholic Golden Ale. ~0.4% 12oz

Black Project Blackjack

$9.50

Colorado - An aged wild ale that has been artfully blended from various base stocks to perfectly complement and balance the addition of vibrant, tart, and juicy Black Currants. 16oz Can

Budweiser

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Corona Extra

$4.50

Corona Light

$4.50

Crafted Artisan Gose Project

$13.00

Ohio - Mead with ginger, mango, and Kampot peppercorns. 6% 500ml

Crafted Artisan Lost Prophecy

$13.00

Ohio - Sweet Session Mead loaded with strawberry and basil. 6% 500ml

Duchesse Cherry

$9.00

Belgium - Blend of 1 and 2 year Duchesse De Bourgogne, a wonderful Flanders Red, and then matured in casks on whole sour Belgian cherries. 6.8% 330ml

Founders KBS

$9.00

Michigan - Legendary coffee, chocolate imperial stout aged in bourbon barrels. 11.8% 12oz

Hamm's

$4.50

Hopewell Pub Culture

$5.00

Illinois - English-style Porter brewed with all English ingredients. 5.1% 16oz

Illuminated Brew Works Yes H&nd

$9.00

Illinois - Collective Arts collab Stong Ale pie beer with each puree, fresh cinnamon, vanilla, and a touch of pecan pie. 13% 16oz

Kasteel Blonde Nitro

$5.50

Kulmbacher EKU 28

$7.00

Germany - Legendary specialty Dopplebock, rich in malt but lager smooth. 11% 330ml Bottle

La Trappe Quadrupel

$8.00

Belgium - Trappist ale with a full, warming and intensive taste. Malty with the sweet tones of date and caramel. 10% 11.2oz

Labatt Blue

$4.50

Lo Rez Far North Declaration

$8.00

Illinois - Russian Imperial Stout made in collaboration with Får North Spirits and aged in Roknar rye whiskey barrels. 10% 12oz

Lo Rez Oak Aged Mesa Fault

$6.00

Illinois - Scottish Export/Wee Heavy with a guajillo and chipotle pepper blend and aged in oak. 7.5% 12oz

Lo Rez Raster

$6.50

Illinois - Fall seasonal Saison, spicy phenols playing very well with a generous amount of rye malt. 5.5% 16oz Can

Mad Farmer 4-Berry Pie Cider

$6.50

MI-Semi-sweet CIDER w tart cherry, blackberry, blueberry & raspberry. 6% 12oz Can

Miller Light

$4.50

Ommegang BA 3 Philosophers

$10.00

World-renowned Belgian-Style Quadrupel aged gracefully in Bourbon barrels. 10% 16oz Can

Orkney Skull Splitter

$6.00

Scotland - Classic Wee Heavy with caramel malt complexity. 8.5% 330ml

Pabst

$4.50

Prairie BOMB!

$11.00

Oklahoma - Imperial stout aged on coffee, cacao nibs, vanilla beans & Ancho chilies. 13% 12oz

Pux Rose Cider

$6.50

Michigan - Off dry cider with strawberry, rhubarb and hibiscus 6.9% 12oz Can

Rebel Mocha Hard Latte

$5.50

Alcoholic iced mocha latte, served w ice. 5% 11oz

Rebel Vanilla Hard Latte

$5.50

Alcoholic iced vanilla latte, served w ice. 5% 11oz

Une Annee Framboise

$8.00

Illinois - Flagship Golden Wild Ale blended with raspberries. 6.5% 16oz Can

Untitled Art S'mores N/A

$7.50

Urban Artifact The Gadget

$6.50

OH-SOUR ALE w a hint of vanilla beans & an absurd amount of blackberries & raspberries. 8.3% 12oz Can

White Claw Black Cherry

$6.50

Black Cherry flavored hard seltzer. 5% 16oz Can

White Claw Mango

$6.50

Mango flavored hard seltzer. 5% 16oz Can

Wolverine Massacre '18

$8.00

Michigan - Extra-high gravity Imperial Dark Lager aged in bourbon barrels. 14.5% 12oz

Wolverine Massacre '19

$8.00

Michigan - Extra-high gravity Imperial Dark Lager aged in bourbon barrels. 14.5% 12oz

Wine TO GO

Alain Jaume Domaine du Clos de Sixte Lirac 2015

$61.00

Lirac Red Blend - 50% Grenache, 35% Syrah, 15% Mourvedre grapes from the acclaimed Lirac cru of the Rhône Valley. Ripe dark fruit aromas open up for a full flavored blend of rich blackberry, licorice and vanilla notes.

Barnett Vineyard Spring Mountain Merlot 2016

$93.00

Napa Merlot - Blend of 82% Merlot and 18% Cabernet Franc grapes from the Spring Mountain District slopes of the renowned Napa Valley. Lush and velvet mouthfeel conveys big, sweet flavors of cherry, black raspberries, with a hint of licorice. Finish is fruity but only lingers subtly, preparing the way for the next taste.

Buried Cane

$29.00

Columbia Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, mildly jammy raspberry upfront, good tannin balance, lingering cherry & spice notes

Chateau Montelena

$68.00

Napa Chardonnay - The wine that put California whites on the world stage as a winner of the Paris Tasting of 1976 , and internationally acclaimed ever since. Delicate nose of citrus and rose, with a bright acidity conveying notes of peach and lemon. Finishes with subtle minerality and citrus zestiness.

Le Croci

$29.00

Sperone Barbera d'Asti, exceedingly smooth, dried blackberry, cherry and cocoa notes, lingering soft vanilla finish

Revelry

$32.00

Washington Merlot, Strong dark cherry and blueberry upfront, silken mouthfeel, finishes with moderate tannin and strong oak

True Colors

$10.00

Sperone Prosecco, Light and fruity with a full finish

Cocktails TO GO

TG Berry Harvest Mule

$30.00

TG Honey Badger

$30.00

Bad Sweater Whiskey, Lemon Juice, Spiced Honey Syrup, Hard Apple Cider

TG Orange Cranberry Fizz

$30.00

TG Session Collins

$30.00

Plymouth Gin, Lemon Juice, House-made Blackberry or Raspberry Syrup

TG Session Margarita

$30.00

Exotico Blanco, Triple Sec, Lime Juice, Simple Syrup

Howler & Growler Glass

Howler

$5.00

Growler

$7.00

Starters

Artichoke Dip

$10.00

House-made Spinach Artichoke with Fresh Baked Bread

BBQ Quesadilla

$15.00

Grilled Chicken or Pulled Pork, Pico, Avocado, Cilantro, Cheese Blend, House-made Michigan BBQ, Salsa, Sour Cream

Brussels Sprout

$12.00

Cheese Only Quesadilla

$10.00

Chips & Queso

$8.00

Housemade Queso with Seasoned Corn Chips

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Garlic Cheese Bread

$10.00

House-made Garlic Cheese Bread. Topped with parmesan and basil. With a side of house-made marinara sauce.

Guacamole

$9.00

Housemade Guacamole with Seasoned Corn Chips

Mac'n'Cheese

$12.00

Cavatappi Pasta, 2 Year Aged Cheddar Cheese Sauce

Pretzels

$10.00

House-made Alaskan Amber Beer Cheese Sauce, Cherrywood Bacon, Green Onion, Pretzel Sticks

Session Nachos

$15.00

Corn Chips, White Bean, Tomato, Onion, Green Olive, Jalapeño, Cilantro, Cotija, House-made Queso, Salsa, Guacamole, Sour Cream

Smoked Trout

$14.00

Salads

Caesar

$6.00+

Romaine Tossed with Caesar Dressing, Garlic Croutons, & Parmesan Cheese

House

$5.00+

Romaine, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Parmesan, & House Vinaigrette

Kale Salad

$15.00

Kale & Mixed Greens Tossed with Honey Cumin Vinaigrette, Avocado, Roasted Beet, Cucumber, Egg, Goat Cheese

Yellowfin Ginger Salad

$21.00

Arugula, Carrot, Green Onion, Ginger Dressing, Seared Yellowfin Tuna, Chili Lime Sauce

Seasonal Salad

$14.00

Soup

SOD Meat

$4.00+

SOD Veggie

$4.00+

Sandwiches & Burgers

A2 Burger

$14.00

House-made Turkey Burger, Avocado, Adobo Mayo, LeBus Bun

BBQ Bacon Cheddar

$16.00

*Michigan 100% Angus Ground Beef, Cherrywood Bacon, 2 Year Aged Cheddar, House-made Michigan BBQ, LeBus Bun

BLT

$18.00

Confit Nueske's Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

BoBo Burger

$16.00

*Michigan 100% Angus Ground Beef, Cherrywood Bacon, Mushroom, Swiss, LeBus Bun

Build Your Own Burger

$12.00

Corned Beef Reuben

$21.00

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Marinated Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Romaine, Caesar Dressing, Flour Tortilla

Impossible Burger

$16.00

Mississippi

$14.00

Local Raised Slow-Roasted Pork, Housemade Michigan BBQ, & Coleslaw on a Toasted Le Bus Bun

Naan Wrap

$15.00

Marinated Grilled Chicken or Smoked Turkey, Cherrywood Bacon, Tomato, Cucumber, Spinach, Adobo Mayo, Naan Wrap

Pastrami Melt

$21.00

Pineapple Burger

$16.00

*Michigan 100% Angus Ground Beef, Grilled Teriyaki Pineapple, Coleslaw, Mayo, LeBus Bun

Salmon BLT

$19.00

Wild Caught and Chargrilled Salmon Filet, Cherrywood Bacon, & Aioli on a Toasted Le Bus Bun

Salmon Burger

$18.00

Turkey Reuben

$17.00

Smoked Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Coleslaw, & Russian Dressing on Zingermans Rye Bread

Veggie Reuben

$15.00

Pizza

Angry Buffalo

$21.00

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Jalapeño, Red Onion, Shredded Mozzarella, Buffalo Sauce, Gorgonzola

Sausage Pizza

$21.00

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.00

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, Shredded Mozzarella, House-made Michigan BBQ

Build Your Own Pizza

$12.00

Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Garden Pizza

$18.00

Mushrooms, Green Olives, Onion, Corn, Spinach, Shredded Mozzarella, & Tangy Pizza Sauce

Hawaiian

$18.00

Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, Shredded Cheese, & Tangy Pizza Sauce

Margherita

$16.00

Pizza Bagels

$10.00

Premium Pepperoni, Basil, Shredded Mozzarella, & Tangy Pizza Sauce on a Toasted Bagel

Pizza Pesto

$18.00

Fresh Pesto, Zingermans Fresh Mozzarella, Onion, Tomato, & Basil

Session Room Flyer

$17.00

Premium Pepperoni, Shredded Mozzarella, Zingerman's Fresh Mozzarella, Organic Pizza Sauce

The Za

$21.00

Italian Sausage, Premium Pepperoni, Bacon, Mushrooms, Onion, Shredded Mozzarella, & Tangy Pizza Sauce

Entree

Rice Bowl

$12.00

Rice, Housemade Kimchi, Fried Egg, Broccoli, Shitake Mushrooms, Cucumbers

Tequila Chicken Tacos

$14.00

Tequila Marinated Chicken, Pico, Avocado, Cotija, Spicy Sour Cream, Corn Tortilla, Spanish Rice

Carbonara

$21.00

Sides

Arty Bread

$2.00

Broccoli

$3.00

Buttered Noodles

$8.00

Carrots/Celery

$3.00

Cilantro Rice

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Cup Marinara

$2.00

Cup Pizza Sauce

$3.00

Cup Pretzel Cheese

$4.00

Cup Queso

$4.00

Cup Salsa

$4.00

Potato Chips

$3.00

Side Guac

$2.00

Side Salsa

$1.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Whipped Potatoes

$3.00

White Rice

$3.00

Beverages

Blackberry Lemonade

$4.00

Cherry Coke

$4.00

Roos Roast Coffee

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Grape Juice Box

$1.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Pop

$3.00

Organic 2% Milk

$2.00

Raspberry Lemonade

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Sprecher Cream Soda

$4.00

Sprecher Root Beer

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00

Clothing

Ball Cap

$25.00

Zip-Up Hoodie

$49.00

T-Shirt

$20.00

Baseball T

$25.00

Hooded Long Sleeve

$25.00

Employee Hoodie

$38.00

Employee Shirt

$10.00

Event Deposit

Event Deposit

$200.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info

Local Ann Arbor restaurant on the Westside featuring 70 craft beers on tap, quality spirits, & a modern take on bar food made with fresh quality ingredients.

Location

3685 Jackson Road, Ann Arbor, MI 48103

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
The Session Room image
The Session Room image
Main pic

