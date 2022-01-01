Gastropubs
The Session Room
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Bar & Grill Open for Dine-In or Take Out. Big City Atmosphere, Friendly Service, Craft Beers and Great Food.
Location
812 N. 14th Street, Omaha, NE 68102
Gallery