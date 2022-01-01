Restaurant header imageView gallery
Gastropubs

The Session Room

review star

No reviews yet

812 N. 14th Street

Omaha, NE 68102

Order Again

Popular Items

TSR House Burger
Quesadilla
Homestyle Chicken Strips

Starters

10 Wings

10 Wings

$20.00

Fried Chicken Flats & Drums, Sauced and served with Celery Wing Sauces - Buffalo, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Chipotle Raspberry, Tropical Hell Dipping Sauces - Ranch or Bleu Cheese

6 Wings

6 Wings

$14.00

Fried Chicken Flats & Drums, Sauced and served with Celery Wing Sauces - Buffalo, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Chipotle Raspberry, Tropical Hell Dipping Sauces - Ranch or Bleu Cheese

Bruschetta

$8.00
Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$9.00

Hand-battered Cheddar, Swiss and Pepperjack Cheese Curds. Served with House-made Ranch

Thai Egg Rolls

$9.00
Nachos

Nachos

$10.00

House-fried Corn Chips, Jalapeno, Onion, Beef Chili and Queso. Salsa, Sour Cream and Spicy Aioli Served on the Side. Add Chimi Steak, Baja Shrimp or Chipotle Chicken for + $4

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$9.00

Cheese, Onion, Bell and Poblano Peppers in Flour Tortillas with a Spicy Aioli Drizzle. Salsa and Sour Cream Served on the Side. Add Chipotle Chicken, Chimi Steak or Baja Shrimp for + $4

Chips and Salsa

$6.00

Soups

Bowl of Chili

$8.00

Bowl Of Southwest White Cheddar Poblano

$8.00

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.00

Mixed Greens, Chicken Tossed in Buffalo, Tomato, Carrot, Celery and Bleu Cheese Crumbles with Choice of Dressing Served on the Side

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine, Tomato, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese and Croutons, Tossed.

House Salad

$11.00

Mixed Greens, Carrot, Tomato, Croutons. Your Choice of Dressing Served on the Side. Add a Sliced Chicken Breast for + $4

Mains

Black Bean Burger

Black Bean Burger

$15.00

Black Bean Patty with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle Served on the Side with Choice of Cheese and a Side

Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled or Fried Chicken Breast, Brioche Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Choice of Cheese and a Side

Cream Cheese Philly

$13.00

Steak, Cream Cheese, Onion, Peppers, Mushrooms and Swiss Cheese on a Toasted Hoagie Roll with a Choice of Side

Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.00

Fettuccine, Garlic, Cream, Lemon, Parsley and Parmesan Cheese. Served with Garlic Bread Add Chicken, Steak or Shrimp + $4

Homestyle Chicken Strips

$11.00

4 Homestyle Breaded Chicken Strips with Choice of 2 Dipping Sauces and a Side

Irish Hot Beef

Irish Hot Beef

$13.00

Seared Corn Beef, Mashed Potatoes with Brown Gravy served Open-Faced on Thick-Cut White Bread

Macaroni & Cheese

Macaroni & Cheese

$12.00

Pasta, House-Made Cheese Sauce and Bread Crumbs. Add Chicken, Steak or Shrimp + $4 Add Bacon + $2

Meatloaf and Mash

Meatloaf and Mash

$15.00

Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes and Gravy and Red Pepper Relish Served on the Side

Meatloaf Sub

$13.00

Sliced & Seared Meatloaf, House Tomato Sauce and Swiss on a Toasted Hoagie with Choice of a Side

Tacos

Tacos

$11.00

Three Tacos, House-Made Agave Lime Slaw, Cheese, Spicy Aioli, Tomato and Scallion. Choice of: (3) Chipotle Chicken (3) Chimi Steak (3) Baja Shrimp (3) Mushroom

TSR B.L.T.

$12.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato on a Toasted Baguette with Choice of a Side Add a Fried Egg + $2

TSR House Burger

TSR House Burger

$13.00

House Marinated Beef Patty Cooked to Medium, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle Served on the Side with a Choice of American Cheese and a Side.

Sides

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Romaine, Tomato, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese and Croutons; Tossed

Side Garden Salad

Side Garden Salad

$5.00

Mixed Greens, Carrot, Tomato and Croutons with Choice of Dressing

Side of Corkscrew Fries

Side of Corkscrew Fries

$5.00
Side of Shoestring Fries

Side of Shoestring Fries

$5.00
Side of Sweet Potato Fries

Side of Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Cup Of Southwest White Cheddar Poblano

$5.00

Desserts

Lava Cake

Lava Cake

$6.00
Bowl of Vanilla Ice Cream

Bowl of Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

$7.00

2 Homestyle Breaded Chicken Strips and Shoestring Fries

Kids Cheese Quesadilla & Fries

Kids Cheese Quesadilla & Fries

$6.00

Shredded Cheese Melted in a Flour Tortilla and a Side of Shoestring Fries

Kids Beef Tacos & Fries

Kids Beef Tacos & Fries

$7.00

2 Tacos with Seasoned Ground Beef and Shredded Cheese in Flour Tortillas with a Side of Shoestring Fries

Add Ons

Add Bacon Bits

$1.50

Add Bacon Slices

$2.00

Add Cheese

$1.00

Add Chicken Portion

$4.00

Add Chimi Steak Portion

$4.00

Add Fried Egg

$2.00

Add Green Peppers

$0.75

Add Jalapenos

$0.75

Add Mushrooms

$0.75

Add Onion

$0.75

Add Pepperoni

$3.00

Add Shrimp Portion

$4.00

Extra Celery

$1.00

Extra Pickles

$0.75

Side of Balsamic Dressing

$0.75

Side of BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Side of Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.75

Side of Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

Side Of Caesar Dressing

$0.75

Side Of Chipotle Raspberry

$0.75

Side Of Chips

$3.00

Side of Dorothy Lynch

$0.75

Side of Garlic Parmesan Sauce

$0.75

Side of Gravy

$2.00

Side of Italian Dressing

$0.75

Side of Marinara Sauce

$0.75

Side of Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Side of Mayo

$0.75

Side of Queso

$2.00

Side of Ranch

$0.75

Side of Salsa

$0.75

Side of Session Sauce

$0.75

Side of Sour Cream

$0.75

Side Of Spicy Aioli

$0.75

Side of Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.75

Side of Toast Points

$3.00

Side Of Honey Sriracha

$0.75

Specials

Jambalaya

$13.00

NFL Specials

Tater Keg Bomb

$8.00

Stuffed Nachos

$8.00

Ravioli

$8.00

Hats

TSR Camo Trucker Style Ball Cap

TSR Camo Trucker Style Ball Cap

$20.00Out of stock
TSR Blue Baseball Cap

TSR Blue Baseball Cap

$20.00

Glasses

TSR Pint Glass

$5.00
All hours
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Bar & Grill Open for Dine-In or Take Out. Big City Atmosphere, Friendly Service, Craft Beers and Great Food.

812 N. 14th Street, Omaha, NE 68102

