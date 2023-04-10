The Seventh House 2835 UNIVERSITY AVE
2835 UNIVERSITY AVE
SAN DIEGO, CA 92104
Dinner Menu
SMALL PLATES
C'EST LA VIE
Avocado roll with shrimp scallops and octopus + EVO + cilantro + morita chile mayonnaise
OYSTER MUSHROOMS
Fried oyster mushrooms + Tarragon-Corn radish + cauliflower puree
SHRIMP CREVETTE
Marinated shrimp aguachile style + charred cucumbers + cilantro seed crackers
WATERMELON CEVICHE
Compressed watermelon + red onions + tomato + cilantro + avocado +black salt + limonetta vinaigrette
MUSSELS AND FRIES
Dried chillies + green onions + thyme + chiltepin sauce + roasted cherry tomato
PORK BELLY
Truffle- infused cauliflower puree, aju
LAMB POPS
Charred eggplant puree, garlic confit
COCONUT CLAMS
Coconut milk, ginger, micro cilantro
CHARRED OCTOPUS
Beans, pancetta, Chile de arbol infused oil
BEEF BONE MARROW
CHARCUTERIE
PORCHETTA
Traditional roasted + chimichurri + roasted hazelnuts + fresh burrata
IBERICO HAM
Herb mascarpone cheese + chipotle onion + kalamata olives + baby arugula + pine nuts + cantaloupe mignonette
CHEESE BOARD (2 people)
Assorted imported cheese + fresh fruit + assorted nuts + honey
CHARCUTERIE BOARD
Assorted imported local cured meats (prosciutto, sopressata, salame)+ all grain mustard + dried fruit + assorted nuts
CHEESE & CHARCUTERIE BOARD
Roasted garlic potatoes, serrano ham, pickles,brown mustard
CRUDO
CURE CATCH OF THE DAY
Seabass cured in citric salt, w/ Capers tapenade, micro cilantro
OCTOPUS CARPACCIO
Morita chili miso and mushroom + micro cilantro
OYSTER OF THE DAY MARKET PRICE
SCALLOPS
Limonnetta vinaigrette + micro cilantro + pomegrain
TIRADITO DE ATUN
Sushi grade tuna + pineapple red peppers radish + ponzu emulsion
TUNA TOSTADA
CREVETTE
C'EST LA VIE
BRUSCHETTA
SALADS
MAIN COURSE
BLACK SQUID INK PAPPARDELLE
Fresh black ink pasta toast with scallops + shrimps + roasted cherry tomato
BLACK MOLE CAULIFLOWER
Roasted organic cauliflower + black mole + pine nuts
CATCH OF THE DAY $ MARKET PRICE
Pan seared halibut, lobster beurre blanc sauce, cauliflower puree, asparagus
GAME OF THE DAY $ MARKET PRICE
7 oz shortrib, red Berry wine reduction sauce, stuffed zucchini (manchego and mushroom)
MUSHROOM RISOTTO
DUCK GNOCCHI
DRIED AGE RIBEYE
BLUE CORN TAMALE
CHICKEN TOMAHAWK
PRE FIX SPECIAL
LAMB LOLLIPOPS
DINNER SIDE
BRUSSELS SPROUTS WITH EGGPLANT PURE
CREAM BEAN ALMONDINE
GRILLED ASPARAGUS
BROCCOLINI WITH GARLIC
BLACK TRUFFLE FRIES
ROASTED ROMANESCO
MOLE CAULIFLOWER PUREE
BLACK TRUFFLE HASH BROWN
SHRIMP
ROASTED POTATOES
CAULIFLOWER PUREE
Side Bread
Sauce
MARINATED GRILLED CHICKEN
HAPPY HOUR
$2 OFF DRINKS
H H FOOD
H H DRAFTS
Wine List
BUBBLES
MIMOSA
HOUSE BRUT
VILLA SANDI PROSSECO SPLIT (bottle only)
I HEART PROSSECO
PERELADA CAVA ROSE
LISTEL PET NAT ROSE
VEUVE DU VERNAY BRUT
VEUVE DU VERNAY BRUT ROSE
TAITTINGER BRUT (bottle only)
MOET IMPERIAL BRUT (bottle only)
DOM PERIGNON (bottle only)
NOMINE RENARD BRUT
BLUSH
WHITES
REDS
WEATHER PINOT NOIR
RAEBURN PINOT NOIR
THE CALLING PINOT NOIR
SKYFALL MERLOT
BELLA COSA CABERNET
MAZZETIER BORDEAUX
TORRES TEMPRANILLO / RIOJA
ALTA VISTA MALBEC
INSPIRATO MALBEC
PERRIN & FILS COTES DU RHONE (bottle only)
Clos de los Siete Red Blend
PIO CESARE BAROLO
CASTEGLIONE DEL BOSCO BRUNELLO DI MOLTALCINO
CAYMUS CABERNET SAUVIGNON
CLOS DU VAL CABERNET SAUVIGNON
CHATEAU MONTELENA CHARDONNAY
NICKEL & NICKEL CHARDONNAY
JUSTIN CABERNET
Pinot Noir Raeburn Gle
RESERVE (bottle only)
CHATEAU MONTELENA CHARDONNAY
NICKEL AND NICKEL CHARDONNAY
CLOS DU VAL CABERNET
SILVER OAK CABERNET
JORDAN CABERNET
GAJA PROMIS SUPER TUSCAN
SPERI AMARONE
CASTIGLIONI DEL BOSCO BRUNELLO
PIO CESARE BAROLO
CHANGE MERLOT (bottle only)
LA STORIA MERLOT (bottle only)
CORKAGE FEE
Cocktails
On Menu
(BAR ONLY) F.A.F.O
alkkamist amethist
Avocado extra
penny Mimosa
La Blanche Deveraux
Let Them Eat Cake Tower
Vodka Punch served with a side of Opulence
Look! Its Merde!
Mae West
Mocktail
Oh, bless her heart
Tableside Martini 2:1
The Green Number
Thyme & place
Bermuda Swizzle CALLISTO EVENT
Chile CALLISTO EVENT
Singapore Milk Punch CALLISTO EVENT
PREMIUM MOCKTAIL LYERS
BAD BUNNY!
Off Menu
Alaska
1 1/2 ounces gin 1/2 ounce yellow Chartreuse 1 dash orange bitters Garnish: lemon twist Nick & Nora
Amaretto Sour
.75 Lemon .5 Simple 1.5 Amaretto .75 oz Redemption Bourbon 1 oz Egg white (if requested) Dry > Wet Shake Served Up Coupe or Down over rocks dbl rocks glass
Aperol Spritz
2 oz Aperol 2 oz Prosecco (Bubbles) 2 oz Soda water Garnish: 1 slice orange Glassware: Wine glass
Bees Knees
.75 Lemon .75 Honey (Cut 1:1) 2 oz Citadelle Gin Shaken Served Up in Coupe Garnish: Lemon Peel
Black Manhattan
2 oz Rye Whiskey 1 oz Averna 1 dash ango 1 dash orange bitters Up Nick & Nora Garnish: 2x skewered Cherries
Bloody Mary
Preston's sexy batch of bloody love and affection
Boulevardier
1 oz Campari 1oz Sweet Vermouth (Antica Carpano) 1.5 Choice Rye/Bourbon Redemption On a rock Orange peel expressed and garnished
Chartreuse Swizzle
1.5 oz Pineapple .75 oz Lime .5 oz Falernum 1.5 oz Green Chartreuse
Corpse Reviver No. 2
¾ ounce lemon juice ¾ ounce Cointreau liqueur ¾ ounce gin (London Dry style) ¾ ounce Lillet Blanc absinthe (to rinse the glass or spray the glass using a cocktail spray bottle) lemon peel (for garnish)
Daquiri
2 oz Plantation 3 star rum .75 oz Lime .75 oz Simple Hint: watermelon syrup stonefruit oleo cherry syrup (all make for a great variation)
Dark & Stormy
.50 oz Lime 2 oz Dark Rum Ginger beer can Rocks Rocks glass Garnish: Dehydrated lime
Fluffy Banana
.75 lemon 1 oz Coco .75 oz Banane de brasil 2 oz Avua Cachaca (White rum) Up Tall coupe Powder cinnamon
Godfather
1.5 oz Scotch .5 Amaretto Lemon Peel On a rock
Gold Rush
.75 oz Lemon .75 oz Honey 2 oz Bourbon On rocks
Gumption
2 oz Agave spirits (1 oz Mezcal 1 oz Reposado) (2 oz Mezcal) Heavy .25 oz Maraschino 2 dashes ango 1 dash orange bitters Stirred On a rock Rocks glass
Hot Toddy
Irish Coffee
.25 oz Dem Syrup 2 oz Jameson Top with coffee & Rum Whip in cold kitchen
Last word
.75 oz Lime .75 oz Maraschino .75 oz Citadelle Gin .75 oz Green Chartreuse
Long Island
Mai-Tai
.5 Orgeat .5 Curacao .75 Lime 2 oz Denizen Rum
Manhattan
2 oz Redemption Rye, 1 oz Sweet Vermouth 2 dashes Ango Bitters
Margarita
2 oz Real del Valle Tequila 1 oz Agave 1 oz Lime
Mimosa
Mojito
1 oz mint simple 1 oz lime 2 oz plantation 3 star swizzle mint top mint
Montañista
1.5 Mezcal .75 oz Braulio .75 oz Blanc Vermouth Stirred On a rock Rocks glass Garnish: Orange peel
Monte Carlo
2 oz Rye Whiskey .5 oz Benedictine 2 dashes Ango Stirred On a rock Orange peel Express + Garnish
Mule
.75 oz Lime Ginger beer can 2 oz Jameson 2 dash ango bitters Bamboo collins Garnish: dehydrated lime mint boutique
Naked & Famous
.75 oz Lime .75 oz Aperol .75 Yellow Chartreuse (Sub Strega if needed) .75 oz Divino Mezcal
Negroni
1 oz Citadelle 1 oz Campari 1 Lo- Fi Sweet Vermouth Orange Peel On a rock
Old Fashioned
Redemption Bourbon, Demerara Syrup
Painkiller
2 oz Dark Rum 2 oz Pineapple 1 oz OJ 1 oz Coco cream Ango & Tiki bitters Add both crushed and rocks Shake vigorously Gold Bamboo cup Top with nutmeg/DH pineapple/half orange wheel
Paloma
2 oz Real Del Valle Tequila 1 oz Lime 1 oz Grapefruit .75 oz Agave Top with squirt
Paper Plane
Penicillin
2 oz Scotch/ Or Whiskey w/ Scotch Rinse .75 oz Lemon .5 Honey Syrup .5 Ginger Syrup On a rock
Piña Colada
1.5 oz Pineapple Juice 2 oz Coco .25 oz lemon 2 oz Plantation 3 star rum Serve in collins
Sangria
Saturn
.25 oz Chinola Passionfruit or Watermelon syrup .25 oz Orgeat .25 oz Falernum .75 oz lemon 2 oz Citadelle Gin
Screwdriver
2 oz Layback Vodka Top with OJ on the rocks and send
Sidecar
2 oz Cognac (Hennessey) .75 oz Lemon .75 oz Triple Sec Served up with a sugar rim Orange peel expressed and garnished
Sunflower
2 spray absinthe .75 oz Lemon .75 oz Elderflower liquer .75 oz Cointreau .75 oz Citadelle Gin Up Martini glass
Tipperary
1.5 oz Irish Whiskey .5 oz Green Chartreuse .75 oz Sweet Vermouth 2 dashes orange bitters Up Nick & Nora Garnish: Orange peel
Vesper
.5 oz Layback Vodka 1.5 Citadelle Gin .5 Lillet Blanc Stir / Served up Express and garnish w. lemon
Whiskey Sour
.75 Lemon .75 Simple 2 oz Redemption Bourbon 1 oz Egg white Dry > Wet Shake Served Up in Coupe Angostura Garnish
HEMMINGWAY
ARMY NAVY
SILVER MONK
BLACK MANHATTAN
MICHELADA
MidoriSour
N/A BEVERAGES
COFFEE
COFFEE
AMERICANO
CAFE AU LAIT
CAFE CREME
Supernova
DOUBLE ESPRESSO
EQUINOX
ESPRESSO
LATTE
LATTE PROVENCE
LATTE SOLEIL
MACHA LATTE
MEXICAN MOCHA
MILKY WAY
REGULAR MOCHA
CAPUCCINO
EMPLOYEE ESPRESSO DRINK
Mocha Noir
MATCHA LATTE
CHAI LATTE
EMPLOYEE HOT DRINK
MACCHIATO
CORTADO
CUBANO
ESPRESSO MOCHA
ESPRESSO CARAMELO
ESPRESSO AMERICANO
MOCHA NOIR
COFFEE CREAM Smll
COFFEE CREAM Lg
BREW COFFEE TAKE OUT WINDOW
JUICE & More
Drafts
Beer
Buenaveza Lager
4.7 % Stone Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager was born here in Southern California, which is vibrantly influenced by our neighbors to the south. SoCal's warm weather lends itself to outdoor activities year-round. From surfing our coasts, to snowboarding and biking in the mountains, off-roading through deserted lands, or boating and fishing in our lakes and rivers, this Baja-inspired lager is the perfect companion. Brewed with just the right amount of lime and sea salt, it’s everything a lager should be – crisp, refreshing and full of flavor.
Avery White Rascal Belgian Ale
Harland Hazy IPA
8 Trill Pilsner
Crown & Hops Brewery Out of Inglewood, CA "8 TRILL PILS" Pilsner is a beer brewed with NOBLE hops for a NOBLE cause. This beer was brewed to raise awareness to the ultimate benefit of achieving racial equity Racial equity focuses on eliminating disparities in Healthcare, Education, Housing, Criminal Justice, Entrepreneurship & Employment APPEARANCE: Clear, light golden yellow AROMA: Light floral aroma FLAVOR: Mild biscuity, mild to low hop profile ABV: 5%
Steigler Grapefruit Radler
Living Tea Booch
Wines
William Hill Chardonnay
Napa, CA- Flavors of baked apple, supported by layered notes of toasty oak, caramel, and brown spice. A moderate mouthfeel and sweetness are balanced by refined, juicy acidity.
Dry Creek Chenin Blanc
Sonoma, CA- Fragrant aromatics such as white peach, melon, and citrus. On the palate, zesty citrus, ripe apple, and crushed minerals are woven together. It finishes crisp and clean.
Draft Cocktails
DESSERTS
CHURROS
Churros sprinkled with cinamon and chocolate abuelita, topped with rum whipped cream
BROWNIE
Chocolate brownie served with vanilla ice cream and pistachios
Chocolate Cake
TRES LECHES CAKE
TIRAMISU
Mil Hojas
Lavender Cake
Stonefruit Cheesecake
PASTRY
BIRTHDAY CAKE!
Strawberry Tiramisu
Pistachio Tiramisu
Orange Tiramisu
BUNNY CAKE
Liquors
Cordials & Amaros
Aperol
Averna
Baileys
Braulio
Campari
Cinzano Sweet Vermouth
Cynar Originale
Fernet Branca
Grand Marnier
Green Chartreuse
Italicus
Licor 43
Lo-Fi Dry
Lo-Fi Gentian Amaro
Lo-Fi Sweet
Luxardo Maraschino Liquor
Monte Negro
Mozart Chocolate Cream Liqueur
Full-bodied, creamy milk chocolate liqueur, handcrafted with only natural ingredients, gluten-free, and refined with Belgian chocolate. Handcrafted with love. Belgian Chocolate Cream Aromatic notes of vanilla and cocoa
Mr.Black Coffee Liqueur
Nonino Amaro
Select Apertivo
St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur
Strega Liqueur
Amaro Nonino
Le Verger Liqueur
Black Note Amaro
Producer: Turin Vermouth Region/Appellation: Piedmont [Piemonte] Country Hierarchy: Italy Product Type: Liqueur - Herb - Spice Black Note is a classic amaro from Turin Vermouth. Silky and sweet with notes of citrus, rhubarb, clove and cinnamon, this works well as a digestif or in cocktails.
Gin
Tom Cat Gin
Las Calis Nativo
Appearance: Pearl with crystalline shine. Nose: Herbal and humid notes of juniper, damiana, sage with hints of licorice, seaweed, pine, white pepper and a floral and earthy finish. Palate: Bold and layered, with intensely expressive herbal notes. Minerality is balanced with chamomile, spearmint and pepper. Earthy and floral with a fresh and slightly bitter finish.
Citadelle Gin
Gray Whale Gin
Color: Perfectly clear and transparent. Aroma: Citrus, with lemony notes, hints of mint and evergreen inspired pine. As it sits, a warming, earthy nuttiness begins to emerge. Flavor: A faint nuttiness with gentle echoes of mint on the entry. Pine-forward juniper mid-palate echoes both juniper and fir needles. Slightly sweet, the botanicals evoke a texture and richness to the palate. Lime skins, citrus pith, and herbaceous pine segue into a minty, slightly mineral sensation in the back of the palate. Finish: Gently warm with very little burn. The botanicals lend Gray Whale Gin an impressive tenacity on the palate when sipping it neat. However long it may be, it feels rather one note and slight given the botanical intensity elsewhere.
Las Calis Citrico
Appearance: Slightly golden and bright hues. Nose: Grapefruit, mandarin and herbal notes with dried fruits, honey, and chamomile. Licorice and fragrant cedarwood with faint floral notes. Palate: Herbal with hints of forest and prominent citrus such as lemon, grapefruit, juniper and pomelo. Caramels with almond notes and a hint of ocean salinity. Pleasant long- lasting finish.
Roku Gin
Nose : Cherry blossom and green tea provide a floral and sweet aroma. Palate : Complex, multi layered, yet harmonious flavour of various botanicals. Traditional gin taste in the base, plus characteristic Japanese botanical notes with yuzu as the top note. Smooth and silky texture. Finish : The crisp Japanese sansho pepper brings a little spiciness to the finish.
Storyhouse Coastal Gin
flavor profiles infused with local floral notes, ripe citrus, and refreshingly crisp cucumber. Approachable and refreshing, we focus less on the juniper and spotlight floral botanicals, bright citrus and fresh cucumber to present a clean and balanced gin reflective of our coastal lifestyle. The result is an aromatic and rich experience from the start.
Storyhouse Dry Gin
Ombre sunset skies and dry unforgiving ruggedness are the inspiration behind this narrative. Distinctly dry and artisanal, featuring a balanced bouquet of juniper and California citrus distilled in small batches using large quantities of botanicals - extracting just the essential oils to achieve the richest possible flavors and mouthfeel
Aviation Gin
Beefeater Gin
Junipero Gin
Monkey 47 Gin
Nikka Coffey Gin
Coffey Gin’s complexity is achieved through the perfect balance between 11 selected botanicals and the silky texture of Coffey distillates. The bright and zesty aroma originating from four kinds of Japanese citruses, Yuzu, Kabosu, Amanatsu and Shequasar, compliments the traditional gin botanicals of juniper berries, angelica, coriander seeds, lemon and orange peels. There is also a touch of apples, a fruit deeply related to the history of Nikka, followed by pleasantly tangy hints of green Japanese Sansho pepper on the finish.
Scapegrace Black Gin
Scapegrace Gold
Voted the Best London Dry Gin at the 2018 International Wine & Spirits competition, this gin is outstanding. A juicy Navy Strength gin with 3 layers of citrus, orange, lemon and tangerine. The perfect friction between complexity and balance. VISUAL: Bright. Crystaline. NOSE: Orange blossom takes centre stage with subtle hints of rose. The obvious citrus botanicals are smooth, sweet and zesty on the nose, with a light pepper undertone. PALATE: Citrus sweetness greets the palate, yet still juniper forward, which allows the natural hint of peeper. The exciting addition of 3 layers of citrus allows subtle complexity. FINISH: Natural warmth allows the earthy botanicals to come through, lingering juniper, a dry yet juicy, sweet finish. Heavy tangerine.
Sipsmith London Dry Gin
Barr Hill Gin
Alkkemist Gin
Sipsmith Gin
Hendricks
Tanqueray
Mezcal
La Luna Cupreata
Divino Mezcal
Divino Tamarindo Mezcal
Bruxo Edicion X
This handcrafted Joven mezcal was made from an ensemble of Espadin and Barril Agave using traditional production methods. The agave is slow-cooked in an earthen pit and crushed with a tahona, before it's left to ferment naturally. Bruxo* X was distilled twice through copper pot stills and bottled at 40% ABV. *This means ‘wizard’ in English, as this is a magical mezcal...
Origen Raiz Chacaleño
Convite Espadin
Tequila
Don Fulano Blanco
(Well) Real Del Valle Tequila
Codigo Rosa
Codigo Blanco
Don Fulano Reposado
Don Fulano Añejo
Fortaleza Blanco
Fortaleza Reposado
Fortaleza Añejo
Don Fulano Fuerte
50%
Siete Leguas Reposado
Siete Leguas Blanco
Centenario Añejo
Patrón Blanco
Claze Azul Reposado
DOBEL BLANCO
Vodka
(Well) Layback Vodka
Grey Goose
Community Vodka
Color: Crystal clear, with a shiny and bright glimmer. Nose: Subtle aroma marked by notes of soft corn, mild hints. Palate: Light texture with earthy notes of corn to start, followed by a sweet crisp and slightly mineral finish.
Storyhouse Vodka Cucumber Lemon
Storyhouse Seaside Vodka
Tom Finland Organic Vodka
Finland - 95 point rated, 100% organic Vodka. Clean aromas with subtle hints of rye and spices. No burn whatsoever. An iconic Vodka for the joyful and daring. Winner of double gold at SF WSC 2021 and SIP Awards.
Kettle one
Absolut
Absolut Mandarine
Rum
Diplomatico Mantuano
Plantation 3 star Rum
Plantation 3 Stars is a tribute to the historic rums produced in the Caribbean, with a suave blend of the region’s three primary terroirs: Barbados, Jamaica and Trinidad. While Barbados delivers richness and a balanced palate, Trinidad adds finesse and Jamaica provides an emphatic structure. A perfect rum for Daiquiris.
Plantation Stiggins Pineapple Rum
Trinidad and Tobago - Plantation Stiggins Pineapple Rum is an artisinal infusion of pineapple in Carribean Rum. Delicious by itself, in an Old Fashioned or in a Classic Daiquiri. A tribute to the character created by Charles Dickens in the Pickwick Papers, Reverend Stiggins, whose favorite drink was “pineapple rum.”