The Seventh House 2835 UNIVERSITY AVE

Gray Whale Gin

$12.00

Color: Perfectly clear and transparent. Aroma: Citrus, with lemony notes, hints of mint and evergreen inspired pine. As it sits, a warming, earthy nuttiness begins to emerge. Flavor: A faint nuttiness with gentle echoes of mint on the entry. Pine-forward juniper mid-palate echoes both juniper and fir needles. Slightly sweet, the botanicals evoke a texture and richness to the palate. Lime skins, citrus pith, and herbaceous pine segue into a minty, slightly mineral sensation in the back of the palate. Finish: Gently warm with very little burn. The botanicals lend Gray Whale Gin an impressive tenacity on the palate when sipping it neat. However long it may be, it feels rather one note and slight given the botanical intensity elsewhere.