Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Seventh House 2835 UNIVERSITY AVE

review star

No reviews yet

2835 UNIVERSITY AVE

SAN DIEGO, CA 92104

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Dinner Menu

SMALL PLATES

C'EST LA VIE

$25.00

Avocado roll with shrimp scallops and octopus + EVO + cilantro + morita chile mayonnaise

OYSTER MUSHROOMS

$20.00

Fried oyster mushrooms + Tarragon-Corn radish + cauliflower puree

SHRIMP CREVETTE

$20.00

Marinated shrimp aguachile style + charred cucumbers + cilantro seed crackers

WATERMELON CEVICHE

$18.00

Compressed watermelon + red onions + tomato + cilantro + avocado +black salt + limonetta vinaigrette

MUSSELS AND FRIES

$22.00

Dried chillies + green onions + thyme + chiltepin sauce + roasted cherry tomato

PORK BELLY

$22.00

Truffle- infused cauliflower puree, aju

LAMB POPS

$38.00

Charred eggplant puree, garlic confit

COCONUT CLAMS

$20.00

Coconut milk, ginger, micro cilantro

CHARRED OCTOPUS

$25.00

Beans, pancetta, Chile de arbol infused oil

BEEF BONE MARROW

$25.00

CHARCUTERIE

PORCHETTA

$22.00

Traditional roasted + chimichurri + roasted hazelnuts + fresh burrata

IBERICO HAM

$22.00

Herb mascarpone cheese + chipotle onion + kalamata olives + baby arugula + pine nuts + cantaloupe mignonette

CHEESE BOARD (2 people)

$35.00

Assorted imported cheese + fresh fruit + assorted nuts + honey

CHARCUTERIE BOARD

$35.00

Assorted imported local cured meats (prosciutto, sopressata, salame)+ all grain mustard + dried fruit + assorted nuts

CHEESE & CHARCUTERIE BOARD

$45.00

Roasted garlic potatoes, serrano ham, pickles,brown mustard

CRUDO

CURE CATCH OF THE DAY

$24.00

Seabass cured in citric salt, w/ Capers tapenade, micro cilantro

OCTOPUS CARPACCIO

$25.00

Morita chili miso and mushroom + micro cilantro

OYSTER OF THE DAY MARKET PRICE

Out of stock

SCALLOPS

$24.00

Limonnetta vinaigrette + micro cilantro + pomegrain

TIRADITO DE ATUN

$25.00

Sushi grade tuna + pineapple red peppers radish + ponzu emulsion

TUNA TOSTADA

$22.00

CREVETTE

$20.00

C'EST LA VIE

$25.00

BRUSCHETTA

OYSTER MUSHRROM BRUSCHETTA

$15.00

Brown butter roasted portobello + green onions + fresh herbs + fresh mozzarella

POACHED PEAR BRUSCHETA

$15.00

Red wine poached pear + ricotta cheese + chives + agave honey

CHARRED EGGPLANT

$15.00

PORK BELLY BRUSCHETTA

$16.00

SALADS

QUINOA SALAD

$18.00

Jicama + pickles cactus + limonette vinaigrette

TUNA NICOISE

$20.00

Seared tuna egg green beans

CESAR SALAD

$15.00

STRAWBERRY SALAD

$18.00

MAIN COURSE

Flat grilledc sea bass, Caribbean sauce, mash & green beans

BLACK SQUID INK PAPPARDELLE

$30.00

Fresh black ink pasta toast with scallops + shrimps + roasted cherry tomato

BLACK MOLE CAULIFLOWER

$25.00

Roasted organic cauliflower + black mole + pine nuts

CATCH OF THE DAY $ MARKET PRICE

$40.00

Pan seared halibut, lobster beurre blanc sauce, cauliflower puree, asparagus

GAME OF THE DAY $ MARKET PRICE

$45.00

7 oz shortrib, red Berry wine reduction sauce, stuffed zucchini (manchego and mushroom)

MUSHROOM RISOTTO

$27.00

DUCK GNOCCHI

$32.00

DRIED AGE RIBEYE

$48.00

BLUE CORN TAMALE

$24.00

CHICKEN TOMAHAWK

$28.00

PRE FIX SPECIAL

$50.00

LAMB LOLLIPOPS

$38.00

DINNER SIDE

BRUSSELS SPROUTS WITH EGGPLANT PURE

$12.00

CREAM BEAN ALMONDINE

$10.00

GRILLED ASPARAGUS

$10.00

BROCCOLINI WITH GARLIC

$10.00

BLACK TRUFFLE FRIES

$9.00

ROASTED ROMANESCO

$10.00

MOLE CAULIFLOWER PUREE

$10.00

BLACK TRUFFLE HASH BROWN

$10.00

SHRIMP

$12.00

ROASTED POTATOES

$8.00

CAULIFLOWER PUREE

$10.00

Side Bread

$3.00

Sauce

$1.00+

MARINATED GRILLED CHICKEN

$10.00

HAPPY HOUR

$2 OFF DRINKS

Mae West

$14.00

alkkamist amethist

$14.00

The Green Number

$13.00

Splendor Bender

$12.00

La Blanche Deveraux

$13.00

Oh, bless her heart

$12.00

Avocado extra

$14.00

Thyme & place

$12.00

Danger Juice Shot

$8.00

TS Martini

$12.00

H H FOOD

TIRADITO DE ATUN

$15.00

CRUDO OF THE DAY

$18.00

MOLE CAULIFLOWER

$18.00

DUCK WINGS

$15.00

PORK BELLY

$15.00

MUSSELS

$13.00

TRUFFLE FRIES

$9.00

Oysters Mushroom Bruschetta

$8.00

PEAR BRUSCHETTA

$9.00

H H DRAFTS

H H DRAFT CHANIN BLANC

$6.00

H H DRAFT CHARDONNAY

$6.00

HH MEXICAN LAGER

$6.00

HH PILSNER

$6.00

HH IPA

$8.00

HH SEASONAL BEER

$7.00

Espresso Martini

$8.00

Mr Black Coffee Liqueur Layback Vodka Gomme Syrup Espresso ON NITRO

Wine List

BUBBLES

MIMOSA

$10.00

HOUSE BRUT

$10.00+

VILLA SANDI PROSSECO SPLIT (bottle only)

$12.00

I HEART PROSSECO

$12.00+

PERELADA CAVA ROSE

$12.00+

LISTEL PET NAT ROSE

$12.00+

VEUVE DU VERNAY BRUT

$12.00+

VEUVE DU VERNAY BRUT ROSE

$12.00+

TAITTINGER BRUT (bottle only)

$80.00

MOET IMPERIAL BRUT (bottle only)

$120.00

DOM PERIGNON (bottle only)

$450.00

NOMINE RENARD BRUT

$65.00

BLUSH

ROMANCE ROSE

$12.00+

WHITES

CAVE DE LUGNY CHARDONNAY

$14.00+

WITHER HILLS SAUVIGNON BLANC

$14.00+

PAZO DU ABRUXAS ALBARINO

$12.00+

VILLA ALENA PINOT GRIGIO

$12.00+

CHALK HILL CHARDONAY

$14.00+

SAUVIGNON BLANC SAGET LA PIERRE

$13.00+Out of stock

REDS

WEATHER PINOT NOIR

$15.00+Out of stock

RAEBURN PINOT NOIR

$49.00+

THE CALLING PINOT NOIR

$60.00

SKYFALL MERLOT

$14.00+

BELLA COSA CABERNET

$14.00+

MAZZETIER BORDEAUX

$14.00+

TORRES TEMPRANILLO / RIOJA

$13.00+

ALTA VISTA MALBEC

$13.00+

INSPIRATO MALBEC

$12.00+

PERRIN & FILS COTES DU RHONE (bottle only)

$39.00

Clos de los Siete Red Blend

$12.00+

PIO CESARE BAROLO

$125.00

CASTEGLIONE DEL BOSCO BRUNELLO DI MOLTALCINO

$100.00

CAYMUS CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$150.00

CLOS DU VAL CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$80.00

CHATEAU MONTELENA CHARDONNAY

$95.00

NICKEL & NICKEL CHARDONNAY

$100.00

JUSTIN CABERNET

$60.00

Pinot Noir Raeburn Gle

$15.00

RESERVE (bottle only)

CHATEAU MONTELENA CHARDONNAY

$95.00

NICKEL AND NICKEL CHARDONNAY

$100.00

CLOS DU VAL CABERNET

$80.00

SILVER OAK CABERNET

$200.00

JORDAN CABERNET

$125.00

GAJA PROMIS SUPER TUSCAN

$100.00

SPERI AMARONE

$110.00

CASTIGLIONI DEL BOSCO BRUNELLO

$100.00

PIO CESARE BAROLO

$125.00

CHANGE MERLOT (bottle only)

$39.00

LA STORIA MERLOT (bottle only)

$48.00

CORKAGE FEE

$25.00

Cocktails

On Menu

(BAR ONLY) F.A.F.O

$15.00

alkkamist amethist

$16.00

Avocado extra

$16.00

penny Mimosa

$0.01

La Blanche Deveraux

$15.00

Let Them Eat Cake Tower

$175.00

Vodka Punch served with a side of Opulence

Look! Its Merde!

$15.00

Mae West

$16.00

Mocktail

$8.00

Oh, bless her heart

$14.00

Tableside Martini 2:1

$12.00

The Green Number

$15.00

Thyme & place

$14.00

Bermuda Swizzle CALLISTO EVENT

$15.00

Chile CALLISTO EVENT

$15.00

Singapore Milk Punch CALLISTO EVENT

$15.00

PREMIUM MOCKTAIL LYERS

$13.00

BAD BUNNY!

$14.00

Off Menu

Alaska

$15.00

1 1/2 ounces gin 1/2 ounce yellow Chartreuse 1 dash orange bitters Garnish: lemon twist Nick & Nora

Amaretto Sour

$17.00

.75 Lemon .5 Simple 1.5 Amaretto .75 oz Redemption Bourbon 1 oz Egg white (if requested) Dry > Wet Shake Served Up Coupe or Down over rocks dbl rocks glass

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

2 oz Aperol 2 oz Prosecco (Bubbles) 2 oz Soda water Garnish: 1 slice orange Glassware: Wine glass

Bees Knees

$13.00

.75 Lemon .75 Honey (Cut 1:1) 2 oz Citadelle Gin Shaken Served Up in Coupe Garnish: Lemon Peel

Black Manhattan

$15.00

2 oz Rye Whiskey 1 oz Averna 1 dash ango 1 dash orange bitters Up Nick & Nora Garnish: 2x skewered Cherries

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Preston's sexy batch of bloody love and affection

Boulevardier

$15.00

1 oz Campari 1oz Sweet Vermouth (Antica Carpano) 1.5 Choice Rye/Bourbon Redemption On a rock Orange peel expressed and garnished

Chartreuse Swizzle

$23.00

1.5 oz Pineapple .75 oz Lime .5 oz Falernum 1.5 oz Green Chartreuse

Corpse Reviver No. 2

$15.00

¾ ounce lemon juice ¾ ounce Cointreau liqueur ¾ ounce gin (London Dry style) ¾ ounce Lillet Blanc absinthe (to rinse the glass or spray the glass using a cocktail spray bottle) lemon peel (for garnish)

Daquiri

$13.00

2 oz Plantation 3 star rum .75 oz Lime .75 oz Simple Hint: watermelon syrup stonefruit oleo cherry syrup (all make for a great variation)

Dark & Stormy

$13.00

.50 oz Lime 2 oz Dark Rum Ginger beer can Rocks Rocks glass Garnish: Dehydrated lime

Fluffy Banana

$14.00

.75 lemon 1 oz Coco .75 oz Banane de brasil 2 oz Avua Cachaca (White rum) Up Tall coupe Powder cinnamon

Godfather

$15.00

1.5 oz Scotch .5 Amaretto Lemon Peel On a rock

Gold Rush

$13.00

.75 oz Lemon .75 oz Honey 2 oz Bourbon On rocks

Gumption

$14.00

2 oz Agave spirits (1 oz Mezcal 1 oz Reposado) (2 oz Mezcal) Heavy .25 oz Maraschino 2 dashes ango 1 dash orange bitters Stirred On a rock Rocks glass

Hot Toddy

$13.00

Irish Coffee

$13.00

.25 oz Dem Syrup 2 oz Jameson Top with coffee & Rum Whip in cold kitchen

Last word

$16.00

.75 oz Lime .75 oz Maraschino .75 oz Citadelle Gin .75 oz Green Chartreuse

Long Island

$20.00

Mai-Tai

$14.00

.5 Orgeat .5 Curacao .75 Lime 2 oz Denizen Rum

Manhattan

$15.00

2 oz Redemption Rye, 1 oz Sweet Vermouth 2 dashes Ango Bitters

Margarita

$13.00

2 oz Real del Valle Tequila 1 oz Agave 1 oz Lime

Mimosa

$9.00

Mojito

$14.00

1 oz mint simple 1 oz lime 2 oz plantation 3 star swizzle mint top mint

Montañista

$16.00

1.5 Mezcal .75 oz Braulio .75 oz Blanc Vermouth Stirred On a rock Rocks glass Garnish: Orange peel

Monte Carlo

$15.00

2 oz Rye Whiskey .5 oz Benedictine 2 dashes Ango Stirred On a rock Orange peel Express + Garnish

Mule

$13.00

.75 oz Lime Ginger beer can 2 oz Jameson 2 dash ango bitters Bamboo collins Garnish: dehydrated lime mint boutique

Naked & Famous

$15.00

.75 oz Lime .75 oz Aperol .75 Yellow Chartreuse (Sub Strega if needed) .75 oz Divino Mezcal

Negroni

$15.00

1 oz Citadelle 1 oz Campari 1 Lo- Fi Sweet Vermouth Orange Peel On a rock

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Redemption Bourbon, Demerara Syrup

Painkiller

$14.00

2 oz Dark Rum 2 oz Pineapple 1 oz OJ 1 oz Coco cream Ango & Tiki bitters Add both crushed and rocks Shake vigorously Gold Bamboo cup Top with nutmeg/DH pineapple/half orange wheel

Paloma

$14.00

2 oz Real Del Valle Tequila 1 oz Lime 1 oz Grapefruit .75 oz Agave Top with squirt

Paper Plane

$16.00

Penicillin

$15.00

2 oz Scotch/ Or Whiskey w/ Scotch Rinse .75 oz Lemon .5 Honey Syrup .5 Ginger Syrup On a rock

Piña Colada

$14.00

1.5 oz Pineapple Juice 2 oz Coco .25 oz lemon 2 oz Plantation 3 star rum Serve in collins

Sangria

$12.00

Saturn

$14.00

.25 oz Chinola Passionfruit or Watermelon syrup .25 oz Orgeat .25 oz Falernum .75 oz lemon 2 oz Citadelle Gin

Screwdriver

$12.00

2 oz Layback Vodka Top with OJ on the rocks and send

Sidecar

$15.00

2 oz Cognac (Hennessey) .75 oz Lemon .75 oz Triple Sec Served up with a sugar rim Orange peel expressed and garnished

Sunflower

$15.00

2 spray absinthe .75 oz Lemon .75 oz Elderflower liquer .75 oz Cointreau .75 oz Citadelle Gin Up Martini glass

Tipperary

$15.00

1.5 oz Irish Whiskey .5 oz Green Chartreuse .75 oz Sweet Vermouth 2 dashes orange bitters Up Nick & Nora Garnish: Orange peel

Vesper

$15.00

.5 oz Layback Vodka 1.5 Citadelle Gin .5 Lillet Blanc Stir / Served up Express and garnish w. lemon

Whiskey Sour

$15.00

.75 Lemon .75 Simple 2 oz Redemption Bourbon 1 oz Egg white Dry > Wet Shake Served Up in Coupe Angostura Garnish

HEMMINGWAY

$16.00

ARMY NAVY

$15.00

SILVER MONK

$15.00

BLACK MANHATTAN

$16.00

MICHELADA

$10.00

MidoriSour

$10.00

N/A BEVERAGES

COFFEE

COFFEE

$4.50

AMERICANO

$5.00

CAFE AU LAIT

$7.00

CAFE CREME

$7.00Out of stock

Supernova

$8.00

DOUBLE ESPRESSO

$5.00

EQUINOX

$6.00

ESPRESSO

$4.00

LATTE

$6.00

LATTE PROVENCE

$7.00

LATTE SOLEIL

$7.00

MACHA LATTE

$7.00

MEXICAN MOCHA

$7.00

MILKY WAY

$6.00

REGULAR MOCHA

$6.00

CAPUCCINO

$6.00

EMPLOYEE ESPRESSO DRINK

$2.00

Mocha Noir

$7.00

MATCHA LATTE

$7.00

CHAI LATTE

$7.00

EMPLOYEE HOT DRINK

$2.00

MACCHIATO

$5.00

CORTADO

$5.00

CUBANO

$5.00

ESPRESSO MOCHA

$5.00

ESPRESSO CARAMELO

$5.00

ESPRESSO AMERICANO

$5.00

MOCHA NOIR

$8.00

COFFEE CREAM Smll

$3.50

COFFEE CREAM Lg

$6.50

BREW COFFEE TAKE OUT WINDOW

$3.00

JUICE & More

Agua Fresca

$7.00

OJ

$6.00

TOPO CHICO

$8.00

ICED TEA

$3.00

SODA

$3.00

AQUA PANNA

$7.00

PELLEGRINO

$7.00

TANGERINE JUICE

$7.00

WATERMELON JUICE

$8.00

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$7.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$5.00

Mocktail

$8.00

NON-Coffee

COCOA

$6.00

STEAMER

$6.00

HOT TEA

$6.00

TEA AU LAIT

$6.00

TOPO CHICO LG

$8.00

TOPO CHICO SMALL

$7.00

Bottle water

Aqua panna 1 lt.

$9.00

Aqua panna 750ml.

$7.00

Topo chico sm.

$6.00

Topo chico 750 ml.

$8.00

Drafts

Beer

Buenaveza Lager

$8.00Out of stock

4.7 % Stone Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager was born here in Southern California, which is vibrantly influenced by our neighbors to the south. SoCal's warm weather lends itself to outdoor activities year-round. From surfing our coasts, to snowboarding and biking in the mountains, off-roading through deserted lands, or boating and fishing in our lakes and rivers, this Baja-inspired lager is the perfect companion. Brewed with just the right amount of lime and sea salt, it’s everything a lager should be – crisp, refreshing and full of flavor.

Avery White Rascal Belgian Ale

$10.00

Harland Hazy IPA

$10.00

8 Trill Pilsner

$7.00

Crown & Hops Brewery Out of Inglewood, CA "8 TRILL PILS" Pilsner is a beer brewed with NOBLE hops for a NOBLE cause. This beer was brewed to raise awareness to the ultimate benefit of achieving racial equity Racial equity focuses on eliminating disparities in Healthcare, Education, Housing, Criminal Justice, Entrepreneurship & Employment APPEARANCE: Clear, light golden yellow AROMA: Light floral aroma FLAVOR: Mild biscuity, mild to low hop profile ABV: ﻿﻿5%

Steigler Grapefruit Radler

$7.00Out of stock

Living Tea Booch

Lavender Peach

$10.00

Mango

$10.00

Ginger

$10.00

Wines

William Hill Chardonnay

$9.00

Napa, CA- Flavors of baked apple, supported by layered notes of toasty oak, caramel, and brown spice. A moderate mouthfeel and sweetness are balanced by refined, juicy acidity.

Dry Creek Chenin Blanc

$7.00

Sonoma, CA- Fragrant aromatics such as white peach, melon, and citrus. On the palate, zesty citrus, ripe apple, and crushed minerals are woven together. It finishes crisp and clean.

Draft Cocktails

Espresso Martini

$14.00

DESSERTS

CHURROS

$10.00

Churros sprinkled with cinamon and chocolate abuelita, topped with rum whipped cream

BROWNIE

$10.00

Chocolate brownie served with vanilla ice cream and pistachios

Chocolate Cake

$12.00

TRES LECHES CAKE

$14.00Out of stock

TIRAMISU

$14.00

Mil Hojas

$16.00Out of stock

Lavender Cake

$18.00

Stonefruit Cheesecake

$18.00

PASTRY

$5.00

BIRTHDAY CAKE!

Strawberry Tiramisu

$14.00

Pistachio Tiramisu

$14.00

Orange Tiramisu

$14.00

BUNNY CAKE

$13.00

Cans

Kombuchas

De La Calle! Orange Turmeric NA

$8.00

Boochcraft Apple Jasmine HARD Kombucha

$8.00

Liquors

Cordials & Amaros

Aperol

$6.00+

Averna

$6.00+

Baileys

$14.00

Braulio

$10.00+

Campari

$7.00+

Cinzano Sweet Vermouth

$8.00

Cynar Originale

$6.00+

Fernet Branca

$14.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00+

Green Chartreuse

$11.50+

Italicus

$7.50+

Licor 43

$7.00+

Lo-Fi Dry

$9.00

Lo-Fi Gentian Amaro

$4.00+

Lo-Fi Sweet

$9.00

Luxardo Maraschino Liquor

$7.50+

Monte Negro

$6.00+

Mozart Chocolate Cream Liqueur

$8.00+

Full-bodied, creamy milk chocolate liqueur, handcrafted with only natural ingredients, gluten-free, and refined with Belgian chocolate. Handcrafted with love. Belgian Chocolate Cream Aromatic notes of vanilla and cocoa

Mr.Black Coffee Liqueur

$6.00+

Nonino Amaro

$10.00+

Select Apertivo

$6.00+

St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur

$7.00+

Strega Liqueur

$7.00+

Amaro Nonino

$8.50+

Le Verger Liqueur

$14.00

Black Note Amaro

$8.50+

Producer: Turin Vermouth Region/Appellation: Piedmont [Piemonte] Country Hierarchy: Italy Product Type: Liqueur - Herb - Spice Black Note is a classic amaro from Turin Vermouth. Silky and sweet with notes of citrus, rhubarb, clove and cinnamon, this works well as a digestif or in cocktails.

Gin

Tom Cat Gin

$9.00+

Las Calis Nativo

$12.00

Appearance: Pearl with crystalline shine. Nose: Herbal and humid notes of juniper, damiana, sage with hints of licorice, seaweed, pine, white pepper and a floral and earthy finish. Palate: Bold and layered, with intensely expressive herbal notes. Minerality is balanced with chamomile, spearmint and pepper. Earthy and floral with a fresh and slightly bitter finish.

Citadelle Gin

$10.00

Gray Whale Gin

$12.00

Color: Perfectly clear and transparent. Aroma: Citrus, with lemony notes, hints of mint and evergreen inspired pine. As it sits, a warming, earthy nuttiness begins to emerge. Flavor: A faint nuttiness with gentle echoes of mint on the entry. Pine-forward juniper mid-palate echoes both juniper and fir needles. Slightly sweet, the botanicals evoke a texture and richness to the palate. Lime skins, citrus pith, and herbaceous pine segue into a minty, slightly mineral sensation in the back of the palate. Finish: Gently warm with very little burn. The botanicals lend Gray Whale Gin an impressive tenacity on the palate when sipping it neat. However long it may be, it feels rather one note and slight given the botanical intensity elsewhere.

Las Calis Citrico

$12.00

Appearance: Slightly golden and bright hues. Nose: Grapefruit, mandarin and herbal notes with dried fruits, honey, and chamomile. Licorice and fragrant cedarwood with faint floral notes. Palate: Herbal with hints of forest and prominent citrus such as lemon, grapefruit, juniper and pomelo. Caramels with almond notes and a hint of ocean salinity. Pleasant long- lasting finish.

Roku Gin

$12.00

Nose : Cherry blossom and green tea provide a floral and sweet aroma. Palate : Complex, multi layered, yet harmonious flavour of various botanicals. Traditional gin taste in the base, plus characteristic Japanese botanical notes with yuzu as the top note. Smooth and silky texture. Finish : The crisp Japanese sansho pepper brings a little spiciness to the finish.

Storyhouse Coastal Gin

$12.00

flavor profiles infused with local floral notes, ripe citrus, and refreshingly crisp cucumber. Approachable and refreshing, we focus less on the juniper and spotlight floral botanicals, bright citrus and fresh cucumber to present a clean and balanced gin reflective of our coastal lifestyle. The result is an aromatic and rich experience from the start.

Storyhouse Dry Gin

$12.00

Ombre sunset skies and dry unforgiving ruggedness are the inspiration behind this narrative. Distinctly dry and artisanal, featuring a balanced bouquet of juniper and California citrus distilled in small batches using large quantities of botanicals - extracting just the essential oils to achieve the richest possible flavors and mouthfeel

Aviation Gin

$14.00

Beefeater Gin

$12.00

Junipero Gin

$12.00

Monkey 47 Gin

$15.00+

Nikka Coffey Gin

$8.50+

Coffey Gin’s complexity is achieved through the perfect balance between 11 selected botanicals and the silky texture of Coffey distillates. The bright and zesty aroma originating from four kinds of Japanese citruses, Yuzu, Kabosu, Amanatsu and Shequasar, compliments the traditional gin botanicals of juniper berries, angelica, coriander seeds, lemon and orange peels. There is also a touch of apples, a fruit deeply related to the history of Nikka, followed by pleasantly tangy hints of green Japanese Sansho pepper on the finish.

Scapegrace Black Gin

$7.00+

Scapegrace Gold

$10.00+

Voted the Best London Dry Gin at the 2018 International Wine & Spirits competition, this gin is outstanding. A juicy Navy Strength gin with 3 layers of citrus, orange, lemon and tangerine. The perfect friction between complexity and balance. VISUAL: Bright. Crystaline. NOSE: Orange blossom takes centre stage with subtle hints of rose. The obvious citrus botanicals are smooth, sweet and zesty on the nose, with a light pepper undertone. PALATE: Citrus sweetness greets the palate, yet still juniper forward, which allows the natural hint of peeper. The exciting addition of 3 layers of citrus allows subtle complexity. FINISH: Natural warmth allows the earthy botanicals to come through, lingering juniper, a dry yet juicy, sweet finish. Heavy tangerine.

Sipsmith London Dry Gin

$13.00

Barr Hill Gin

$11.00

Alkkemist Gin

$7.00+

Sipsmith Gin

$13.00

Hendricks

$15.00

Tanqueray

$15.00

Mezcal

La Luna Cupreata

$11.00

Divino Mezcal

$5.00+

Divino Tamarindo Mezcal

$11.00

Bruxo Edicion X

$7.00+

This handcrafted Joven mezcal was made from an ensemble of Espadin and Barril Agave using traditional production methods. The agave is slow-cooked in an earthen pit and crushed with a tahona, before it's left to ferment naturally. Bruxo* X was distilled twice through copper pot stills and bottled at 40% ABV. *This means ‘wizard’ in English, as this is a magical mezcal...

Origen Raiz Chacaleño

$15.00+

Convite Espadin

$9.00+

Tequila

Don Fulano Blanco

$10.00

(Well) Real Del Valle Tequila

$10.00

Codigo Rosa

$12.00+

Codigo Blanco

$10.00+

Don Fulano Reposado

$9.00+

Don Fulano Añejo

$11.50+

Fortaleza Blanco

$10.00+

Fortaleza Reposado

$14.00+

Fortaleza Añejo

$20.00+

Don Fulano Fuerte

$10.50+

50%

Siete Leguas Reposado

$11.00+

Siete Leguas Blanco

$10.00+

Centenario Añejo

$9.00+

Patrón Blanco

$14.00

Claze Azul Reposado

$40.00

DOBEL BLANCO

$14.00

Vodka

(Well) Layback Vodka

$10.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Community Vodka

$11.00

Color: Crystal clear, with a shiny and bright glimmer. Nose: Subtle aroma marked by notes of soft corn, mild hints. Palate: Light texture with earthy notes of corn to start, followed by a sweet crisp and slightly mineral finish.

Storyhouse Vodka Cucumber Lemon

$11.00

Storyhouse Seaside Vodka

$11.00

Tom Finland Organic Vodka

$15.00

Finland - 95 point rated, 100% organic Vodka. Clean aromas with subtle hints of rye and spices. No burn whatsoever. An iconic Vodka for the joyful and daring. Winner of double gold at SF WSC 2021 and SIP Awards.

Kettle one

$16.00

Absolut

$14.00

Absolut Mandarine

$14.00

Rum

Diplomatico Mantuano

$10.00

Plantation 3 star Rum

$10.00

Plantation 3 Stars is a tribute to the historic rums produced in the Caribbean, with a suave blend of the region’s three primary terroirs: Barbados, Jamaica and Trinidad. While Barbados delivers richness and a balanced palate, Trinidad adds finesse and Jamaica provides an emphatic structure. A perfect rum for Daiquiris.

Plantation Stiggins Pineapple Rum

$12.00

Trinidad and Tobago - Plantation Stiggins Pineapple Rum is an artisinal infusion of pineapple in Carribean Rum. Delicious by itself, in an Old Fashioned or in a Classic Daiquiri. A tribute to the character created by Charles Dickens in the Pickwick Papers, Reverend Stiggins, whose favorite drink was “pineapple rum.”

Angostura 5 YR Rum

$6.00+

Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva

$6.00+

Diplomatico Planas

$11.00

Pussers

$12.00

Gustoso Rum

$10.00

Japanese Whiskey

Nikka Coffey Whiskey

$12.50+

Bourbon