The Shack
No reviews yet
301 North Main Street
Twin Bridges, MT 59754
Starters
Salads
Oriental
Bed of lettuce with grilled fajita chicken,mandarin oranges, noodles and poppy seed dressing
Taco Salad
Taco meat, olives, onions, cheese, tomatoes, corn chips, slasa, sour cream
Caesar
Bed of lettuce, fajita chicken, shreded parm. Cheese and caesar dressing
Chef
Bed of lettuce, ham, turkey, hard boiled egg, tomato, cucumber and cheese
6 oz Steak Salad
One trip
With Meal
All You Want Soup And Salad
Burgers
Hamburger
Double Hamburger
Cheeseburger
Double Cheeseburger
Bacon Burger
Double Bacon Burger
Bacon Cheeseburger
Double Bacon Cheeseburger
Bacon Blue
bacon and blue cheese
Double Bacon Blue
Mushroom Swiss
Double Mushroom Swiss
Patty Melt
Grilled onions, Swiss cheese served on a dark rye bun
Double Patty Melt
Hawaiian
Ham, pineapple, swiss cheese
Double Hawaiian
Shack Special
Double Shack Special
Burritos & Tacos
Smothered Monster Burrito
Taco meat or chicken, cilantro lime rice, refried beans, cheese, smothered with red or green sauce topped with lettuce and tomato served with sour cream
Enchiladas
2 corn tortillas filled with taco meat or chicken, cheese Covered with red or green sauce served with lettuce, tomato and sour cream
Lighter side
Sandwiches
BBQ Pulled Pork
served with 1 side
In House Made Meatball
served with 1 side
Our Famous Reuben
served with one side
Chicken Malibu
Ham, pineapple, swiss cheese served with 1 side
Club
1/4 lb Ham & turkey, 2 slices bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato served with 1 side
Shack Philly
Prime rib, peppers, onions, mushrooms, provolone cheese served with 1 side
Steak Sandwich
garlic toast and 1 side
B.L.T.
served with 1 side
Popper Sand
Cream cheese, jalapenos, bacon served with 1 side
Gyro
Strips of gyro meat, lettuce, tomato, onion,on pita bread with tzatziki sauce served with 1 side
Crispy Chicken
Crispy chicken strips, swiss cheese served with 1 side
Dipper
Prime with mushrooms and au jus served with 1 side
Italian
Salami, pepperoni, banana peppers
Ham & Cheese
Try it hot! Served with 1 side
Hot Ham & Cheese
Dude
Prime, peppers, onions, mushrooms, provolone cheese served with 1 side
Gobbler
Turkey, bacon
Veggie Wrap
Chicken Breast Sandwich
Desserts
Extras And Sauces
Sm Pizzas
Build your Own
Sm 1/2 & 1/2
SM 3 Cheese
With garlic
SM Pepperoni
Loaded
SM Fireman's Favorite
Beef, bacon, BBQ sauce
SM Ranch Hoyt's
Chicken, bacon, ranch sauce
SM Hoyt's
Chicken, bacon, BBQ sauce
SM Sweet Hot Hoyts
Chicken, bacon, pineapple, jalapenos, BBQ sauce
SM Fisherman's favorite
Pepperoni, italian sausage, mushrooms
SM Coaches Favorite
Pepperoni, bacon, pork sausage
SM Reuben
Corned beef, saurkraut, 1000 sauce
SM C.M.B.R.
Chicken, bacon, mushrooms, ranch sauce
SM Taco
Taco meat or chicken, olives, onions, topped with lettuce, tomato, corn chips served with taco sauce and ranch
SM Hawaiian
Try it with BBQ sauce
SM Veggie
Mushrooms, olives, peppers, onions, artichoke hearts, tomatos
SM Kickin' Chicken
Chicken, onions, tomatos, fresh garlic, cream cheese, franks
SM All Meat
Pepperoni, pork sausage, Canadian bacon, beef, Italian sausage
SM Combo
Pepperoni, canadian bacon, pork and italian sausage
Large Pizzas
LG Cheese
garlic
L 1/2 & 1/2
LG Pepperoni
Loaded
LG Fireman's
Beef, bacon, BBQ sauce
LG Ranch Hoyt's
Chicken, bacon, ranch sauce
LG Hoyt's
Chicken, bacon, BBQ sauce
LG Sweet Hot Hoyts
Chicken, bacon, pineapple, jalapenos, BBQ sauce
LG Fisherman's
Pepperoni, italian sausage, mushrooms
LG Coaches
Pepperoni, bacon, pork sausage
LG Reuben
Corned beef, saurkraut, 1000 sauce
LG C.M.B.R.
Chicken, mushrooms,bacon, ranch sauce
LG Taco
Taco meat or chicken, olives, onions, topped with lettuce, tomato, corn chips served with taco sauce and ranch
LG Hawaiian
Great with BBQ sauce
LG Veggie
Mushrooms, olives, peppers, onions, artichoke hearts, tomatos
LG Kickin' Chicken
Chicken, onions, tomatos, fresh garlic, cream cheese, franks
LG All Meat
Pepperoni, canadian bacon, pork and italian sausage
LG Combo
Pepperoni, canadian bacon, pork sausage, beef, peppers, onions, mushrooms
Calzone
NA Beverages
Beer & Wine
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
301 North Main Street, Twin Bridges, MT 59754