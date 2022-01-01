Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Sandwiches

The Shack

review star

No reviews yet

301 North Main Street

Twin Bridges, MT 59754

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Starters

Cheesy Breadstix

$7.00

served with ranch or marinaria

Family Bread Stix

$13.00

Gluten Free Bread Stix

$14.50

Spinach Artichoke Stix

$8.50

served with ranch or marinaria

5 Jalapeno Poppers

$7.25

served with ranch

4 Mozzarella Stix

$7.00

served with ranch

Dill pickle fries

$7.25

Family Spinach Artichoke stix

$16.00

Salads

Oriental

$10.50

Bed of lettuce with grilled fajita chicken,mandarin oranges, noodles and poppy seed dressing

Taco Salad

$10.50

Taco meat, olives, onions, cheese, tomatoes, corn chips, slasa, sour cream

Caesar

$10.00

Bed of lettuce, fajita chicken, shreded parm. Cheese and caesar dressing

Chef

$11.00

Bed of lettuce, ham, turkey, hard boiled egg, tomato, cucumber and cheese

6 oz Steak Salad

$15.00

One trip

$8.00

With Meal

$6.00

All You Want Soup And Salad

$12.00

Burgers

Hamburger

$8.50

Double Hamburger

$13.50

Cheeseburger

$10.00

Double Cheeseburger

$16.00

Bacon Burger

$10.50

Double Bacon Burger

$15.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.00

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$19.00

Bacon Blue

$12.00

bacon and blue cheese

Double Bacon Blue

$19.00

Mushroom Swiss

$11.00

Double Mushroom Swiss

$18.00

Patty Melt

$10.00

Grilled onions, Swiss cheese served on a dark rye bun

Double Patty Melt

$16.00

Hawaiian

$12.50

Ham, pineapple, swiss cheese

Double Hawaiian

$18.00

Shack Special

$14.00

Double Shack Special

$21.00

Burritos & Tacos

Smothered Monster Burrito

$14.00

Taco meat or chicken, cilantro lime rice, refried beans, cheese, smothered with red or green sauce topped with lettuce and tomato served with sour cream

Enchiladas

$10.00

2 corn tortillas filled with taco meat or chicken, cheese Covered with red or green sauce served with lettuce, tomato and sour cream

Lighter side

1/2 Sandwich

$9.00

1/4 lb Burger

$5.00

1/4 lb Cheese Burger

$6.00

1/2 BBQ Pulled Pork

$7.50

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.50

Mini Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

1/2 Sand 1 trip salad bar

$11.00

Burger patty no bun

$6.00

Chicken Tenders

$9.50

Crispy strips with 1 side

Chicken breast no Bread

$7.00

Sandwiches

BBQ Pulled Pork

$10.50

served with 1 side

In House Made Meatball

$10.75

served with 1 side

Our Famous Reuben

$12.50

served with one side

Chicken Malibu

$12.50

Ham, pineapple, swiss cheese served with 1 side

Club

$12.50

1/4 lb Ham & turkey, 2 slices bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato served with 1 side

Shack Philly

$12.50

Prime rib, peppers, onions, mushrooms, provolone cheese served with 1 side

Steak Sandwich

$13.00

garlic toast and 1 side

B.L.T.

$10.00

served with 1 side

Popper Sand

$9.50

Cream cheese, jalapenos, bacon served with 1 side

Gyro

$9.00

Strips of gyro meat, lettuce, tomato, onion,on pita bread with tzatziki sauce served with 1 side

Crispy Chicken

$10.25

Crispy chicken strips, swiss cheese served with 1 side

Dipper

$10.75

Prime with mushrooms and au jus served with 1 side

Italian

$9.00

Salami, pepperoni, banana peppers

Ham & Cheese

$8.50

Try it hot! Served with 1 side

Hot Ham & Cheese

$8.50

Dude

$10.50

Prime, peppers, onions, mushrooms, provolone cheese served with 1 side

Gobbler

$10.75

Turkey, bacon

Veggie Wrap

$9.50

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$10.75

Desserts

Baby Cone

$1.50

Waffle Cone

$6.00

Small Waffle

$2.75

Cake

$2.50

Sm. Dish

$2.50

Large Dish

$4.50

Cookie

$3.00

Cinn Rolls

$4.00

Coffee Cake

$3.00

Pie

$4.00

Pie ala Mode

$5.00

Carmel Roll

$5.00

Extras And Sauces

Siracha fries

$4.00

Sweet Fries

$4.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Cup Soup

$3.00

Bowl Soup

$5.00

Fries

$2.00

Tots

$2.00

Cottage Cheese

$2.00

Ranch

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Tzaki

$0.75

Tarter

$0.50

Thousand

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

2 Bacon

$2.00

Sm Pizzas

Build your Own

$13.00

Sm 1/2 & 1/2

SM 3 Cheese

$13.00

With garlic

SM Pepperoni

$17.00

Loaded

SM Fireman's Favorite

$18.00

Beef, bacon, BBQ sauce

SM Ranch Hoyt's

$18.00

Chicken, bacon, ranch sauce

SM Hoyt's

$18.00

Chicken, bacon, BBQ sauce

SM Sweet Hot Hoyts

$18.00

Chicken, bacon, pineapple, jalapenos, BBQ sauce

SM Fisherman's favorite

$18.00

Pepperoni, italian sausage, mushrooms

SM Coaches Favorite

$18.00

Pepperoni, bacon, pork sausage

SM Reuben

$18.00

Corned beef, saurkraut, 1000 sauce

SM C.M.B.R.

$18.00

Chicken, bacon, mushrooms, ranch sauce

SM Taco

$17.00

Taco meat or chicken, olives, onions, topped with lettuce, tomato, corn chips served with taco sauce and ranch

SM Hawaiian

$17.00

Try it with BBQ sauce

SM Veggie

$18.00

Mushrooms, olives, peppers, onions, artichoke hearts, tomatos

SM Kickin' Chicken

$18.00

Chicken, onions, tomatos, fresh garlic, cream cheese, franks

SM All Meat

$20.00

Pepperoni, pork sausage, Canadian bacon, beef, Italian sausage

SM Combo

$20.00

Pepperoni, canadian bacon, pork and italian sausage

Large Pizzas

LG Cheese

$20.00

garlic

L 1/2 & 1/2

LG Pepperoni

$24.00

Loaded

LG Fireman's

$25.00

Beef, bacon, BBQ sauce

LG Ranch Hoyt's

$25.00

Chicken, bacon, ranch sauce

LG Hoyt's

$25.00

Chicken, bacon, BBQ sauce

LG Sweet Hot Hoyts

$25.00

Chicken, bacon, pineapple, jalapenos, BBQ sauce

LG Fisherman's

$25.00

Pepperoni, italian sausage, mushrooms

LG Coaches

$25.00

Pepperoni, bacon, pork sausage

LG Reuben

$25.00

Corned beef, saurkraut, 1000 sauce

LG C.M.B.R.

$25.00

Chicken, mushrooms,bacon, ranch sauce

LG Taco

$24.00

Taco meat or chicken, olives, onions, topped with lettuce, tomato, corn chips served with taco sauce and ranch

LG Hawaiian

$24.00

Great with BBQ sauce

LG Veggie

$25.00

Mushrooms, olives, peppers, onions, artichoke hearts, tomatos

LG Kickin' Chicken

$25.00

Chicken, onions, tomatos, fresh garlic, cream cheese, franks

LG All Meat

$26.00

Pepperoni, canadian bacon, pork and italian sausage

LG Combo

$26.00

Pepperoni, canadian bacon, pork sausage, beef, peppers, onions, mushrooms

Calzone

Cheese Calzone

$10.00

NA Beverages

Fountain

$1.75+

Milk Shake

$6.00

Malt

$6.50

Float

$3.50

Coffee

Hot Tea

$2.00

Ice Tea

$2.00

Spiced Cider

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Pitcher Soda

$9.00

Beer & Wine

Drafts

$6.00

Pitcher

$21.00

Premium Beer

$4.50

Beer

$4.00

Wine

$5.00

Clamato

$0.75

Tomato

$0.75

Mimosa

$5.00

Milk/Juices

Small Milk

$2.00

Small Choc. Milk

$2.50

Large Milk

$3.00

Large Choc. Milk

$3.75

Buffets

Salad 1 time

$8.00

All eat Salad

$12.00

Pizza buffet

$10.00

Pizza & Salad bar

$12.00

Salad w/meal

$6.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

301 North Main Street, Twin Bridges, MT 59754

Directions

Gallery
The Shack image
Map
More near Twin Bridges
Butte
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Bozeman
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
Helena
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Rexburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Missoula
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Idaho Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)
Idaho Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)
Great Falls
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Blackfoot
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston