Smo'Que Break BBQ

614 E 9th St

Rochester, IN 46975

FOOD

MEAT

Texas-Style Brisket

$12.00+

black angus cut | cra'que dust rub

Bacon Burnt Ends

$14.00

slab pork belly | cra'que dust rub | double smoked

Pulled Pork

$9.00+

smoked pork shoulder | bbq rub

Turkey Breast

$12.00+

whole white breast | cra'que dust rub

St. Louis Ribs

$13.00+

St Louis cut | slow smoked | OG'Q glaze

Smo'Que Sausage

$5.00

hand made | brisket & pork grind | jalapeno cheddar

Rib Tips

$7.00+

COMBO BOXES

2 MEAT - 2 SIDES

$20.00

3 MEAT - 2 SIDES

$25.00

WICHCRAFT

TEXAS BRISKET

$9.00

BACON BURNT ENDS

$9.00

SMOKED TURKEY

$8.00

SMO'QUE SAUSAGE

$7.00

PULLED PORK

$7.00

LOADED SPUDS

baked potato loaded up with your favorite Smo'Que Break meats

TEXAS BRISKET

$12.00

BACON BURNT ENDS

$12.00

SMOKED TURKEY BREAST

$11.00

PULLED PORK

$10.00

SMO'QUE SAUSAGE

$10.00

SIDES & XTRAS

Mac Cheezy

$6.00

house four cheese sauce | cavatappi | ultra cheezy Cheeto dust crust

Bacon Jam Brussel Sprouts

$3.00

pan roaster sprouts | DAM bacon JAM | grated parm

Pit Beans

$3.00

roasted poblano | coca-cola pit sauce | smoked

Loaded Potato Salad

$3.00

crushed potato | creamy house blend | bacon | cheddar | scallion

Kale Caesar Slaw

$3.00

kale | green cabbage | caesar dressing | crouton crumble | fresh grated parm

Shack Pickles & Onion

$2.00

SALLIE'S SMALL BATCH ICE CREAM

VANILLA Ice Cream

$5.00

STRAWBERRY Ice Cream

$5.00

OREO Ice Cream

$5.00

BEVERAGES

Soda Cans

Can of Coke

$2.00

Can of Diet Coke

$2.00

Can of Sprite

$2.00

Can of Root Beer

$2.00

Can of Mellow Yellow

$2.00

MERCH/RETAIL

T-Shirts

Black BBQ T - MEDIUM

$20.00

Black BBQ T - LARGE

$20.00

Black BBQ T - XLARGE

$20.00

Black BBQ T - XXLARGE

$20.00

Hats

Black Snap Back

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Low and Slow Texas-Style BBQ Shack

614 E 9th St, Rochester, IN 46975

