The Shack at One Pacific

1 Pacific Boulevard On the beach

Long Beach, NY 11561

From the Sea and the Land

Lobster Roll - Cool with some crunch

$25.00Out of stock

Lightly coated in mayo with a touch of old bay and some celery for crunch. Always made with 100% North Atlantic Lobster.

Lobster Roll - Hot and buttery!!

$25.00Out of stock

Warmed through in melted butter and served with a lemon wedge- all the lobster, none of the work! Always made with 100% North Atlantic Lobster.

Coconut Butterfly Shrimp

$25.00Out of stock

Jumbo Shrimp with a light coating of crispy coconut. Sweet and salty, a perfect beach bite. Served with our house made Honey Siracha dipping sauce and crispy French Fries

Scallops

$25.00

Jumbo Scallops with a light coating of bread crumbs served over a bed of fries. Tartar or cocktail sauce?

Clam Strips

$25.00Out of stock

These are not the over-breaded shoe laces you've see in other places. Giant strips of tender clams in a light breading served with your choice of sauces and crispy fries.

Chicken Fingers

$15.00

Always big and juicy, golden brown and delicious! Loved by kids and adults alike, served with our hot crispy fries!

Hot Dog

$7.00

Our giant Certified Angus Beef Hot Dog served on a bakery fresh split top butter toasted bun.

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Bakery fresh bread and American cheese butter toasted and served hot and crispy!

Fries

$5.00

A nice sized portion of our special fries, guaranteed to stay crispy all the way back to your blanket!

Truffle Fries

$8.00Out of stock

Tater Tots

$8.00Out of stock

Ice Cold Bottled Beverages!

Bottle Water

$3.00

Boxed Water

$4.00
Coke

$3.00
Diet Coke

$3.00
Sprite

$3.00
Fanta

$3.00
Polar Seltzer

$3.00
Ginger Ale

$3.00
Dr Pepper

$3.00
Powerade

$4.00
Vitamin Water

$4.00
Dunkin Donuts Iced Brew

$4.00Out of stock
Bag of Ice

$4.00

We take water and freeze it- then we share the cold with you! Classic shack ice, guaranteed to be at least 32dg or your money back.

House made Specials

Lemonade!

$5.00

Made from fresh squeezed lemon juice, it's a Shack favorite. Add strawberry, blackberry or ask about special flavors!

50\50

$5.00
Fresh Brewed Unsweetened Iced Tea

$5.00

Cold brewed unsweeted Iced Tea, add a flavor or try it with fresh mint!

Cold Brewed Iced Coffee

$5.00

Cold brewed locally roasted Iced Coffee, full strength dark roast, a pick me up any time of day.

Hot Coffee

$4.00

Classic Ice Cream & Italian Ices

Kids Characters

$4.00
Good Humor Bar

$4.00
Vanilla Sandwich

$4.00
Rainbow Pop

$4.00
Marino's Italian Ice

$4.00
Frozen Fruit Bar

$4.00
CC Cookie Sandwich

$5.00

Haagen-Dazs Cup

$5.00
King Kone or Oreo Cone

$6.00
Magnum Bar

$6.00

Pushpop

$4.00

Assorted Chips & Pretzels

Lays Potato Chips

$2.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Surfside Cuisine at it's finest! The only place to get great seafood, awesome burgers and raw bar right on the sand in Long Beach, NY

1 Pacific Boulevard On the beach, Long Beach, NY 11561

