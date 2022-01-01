Shack Breakfast & Lunch Shack Chesterfield
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
The Shack Breakfast & Lunch puts the 'Good' in Good Morning! From Breakfast Burritos to Boozy Shakes, the Shack makes breakfast fun!
Location
14810 CLAYTON RD, CHESTERFIELD, MO 63105
Gallery
