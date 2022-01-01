- Home
Shack Breakfast & Lunch Shack Creve Coeur
12521 OLIVE BLVD
CREVE COEUR, MO 63141
Popular Items
Meg Ryan
Omelets
EVERYTHING TASTES BETTER IN DENVER
Ham, bacon, green pepper, red pepper, onion & cheddar cheese served w/ hash browns & english muffin
MRS. JOHN DENVER
Spinach, mushroom, onion, bruschetta mix & Feta cheese served w/ hash browns & english muffin
WITNESS PROTECTION
Avocado, mozzarella & tomato served w/ hash browns & english muffin
KING OF CLUB
Chicken sausage, bacon, tomato, Cheddar cheese & avocado ranch
DOWNSTREAM IS TOO MAINSTREAM
Avocado, smoked salmon & Feta cheese
I LOVE CHORIZO
Chorizo, salsa fresca, green pepper, red pepper, queso blanco cheese & green chili salsa over the top
STEAK N' CHEESE
thinly sliced ribeye, green peppers & onions, topped with Shack Cheese served w/ hash browns & english muffin
FIRST CLASS
BUILD YOUR OWN
Build your own 3 egg omelet served with hash browns and english muffin
Plates
PLEASE DAD, DON'T BUY THAT AFFLICTION T-SHIRT
Breakfast sammie w/ toasted croissant, scrambled eggs, American cheese & bacon w/ hash browns
STARCHY & CLUCK
Fried chicken breast w/ honey maple syrup glaze on waffles w/ chipotle aioli drizzle served w/ 2 eggs your way & hash browns
BECAUSE WE CAN E-Z
2 eggs your way, sausage and bacon crammed between 2 pieces of french toast & served w/ hash browns
LOVE ME NOW, HATE ME LATER
Breakfast burrito stuffed w/ scrambled eggs, hash browns, crushed fritos & Cheddar cheese nestled on a bed of chili smothered with SHACK cheese sauce & topped w/ green onion
COUNTRY FRIED STEAK
Our fried steak, Our gravy, Our hash browns & eggs from someone else's chicken
MOMMY, WHERE DOES BACON COME FROM
Breakfast sammie w/ a fried egg on a pretzel bun w/ bacon, White Cheddar cheese, avocado smear, salsa fresca, chipotle aioli, served w/ hash browns
MAKE A GROWN MAN CRY
Breakfast burrito stuffed w/ bacon, sausage, scrambled eggs & onions served with a bed of crispy hash browns & topped w/ housemade Queso cheese & salsa fresca
BREAKFAST TACOS
2 tacos in a flour tortilla w/ scrambled eggs & pork belly or chorizo, topped w/ salsa fresca, Queso blanco, served w/ hash browns
MA...THE MEATLOAF
Bacon-wrapped meatloaf stuffed w/ onions & peppers and served over crispy hash browns & topped w/ homemade gravy & 2 sunnny side eggs
IGUANA HUEVO RANCHERO
2 fried corn tortillas, refried beans, chorizo, queso blanco, salsa fresca, green chili salsa, sriracha drizzle, 2 eggs your way & hash browns
WHY THE FRENCH HATES US
Toasted Croissant stuffed w/ 2 sausage links, scrambled eggs, covered in SHACK gravy
NOTORIOUS 'B.N.G'
Our biscuits n' gravy w/ 2 eggs your way, choice of bacon, sausage or chicken sausage w/ hash browns
BURRITO DEL CULO GRANDE
burrito stuffed w/ chorizo, steak, hash browns, queso, salsa fresca & scrambled eggs topped w/ guacamole, sour cream, queso blanco & green chile salsa w/ hash browns and crushed doritos
Skillets
SMOKE 'EM IF YOU GOT 'EM
Smoked turkey, pork belly, Pepper Jack cheese, jalapeno & chopped tomato
LOADED GREENS
Spinach, mushroom, bruschetta mix, onion, green pepper, red pepper & Feta cheese
THE KITCHEN SINK
Ham, bacon, sausage, green pepper, red pepper, mushroom, onion & White Cheddar cheese
JUNK IN THE TRUNK
A St Louis slinger w/ seared burger patty, beanless chili, Cheddar cheese & green onion
IF TIM & BIEBS WENT TO PRISON
Fried chicken breast on a biscuit smothered in gravy, green onions, sharp cheddar cheese
CORNED BEEF 'N HASH
Slow-braised corned beef, bell green pepper, red pepper, white onion & melted Swiss cheese w/spicy mustard
GRINGO KILLER
Chorizo, onion, green pepper, red pepper, green chili salsa & SHACK cheese
Griddle Love
BUTTERMILK PANCAKE
Served with a side of butter and Maple Syrip. Add Chocolate chips + .50
THE KING LIVES PANCAKE
Chocolate chips, banana & peanut butter drizzle
LEMON CURD AND BLUEBERRY PANCAKE
Lemon curd, blueberry compote & powdered sugar
BELGIAN WAFFLES
Served with a side of butter and Maple Syrip.
TOOT-TOOT WAFFLES (Here Comes some Fruit)
Strawberries, bananas, whipped cream & powered sugar
S'MORES WAFFLES
Golden grahams, marshmallow, whipped cream, chocolate syrup, powdered sugar & chocolate
FRENCH TOAST BRIOCHE
Covered in powdered sugar served with a side of butter and syrup
SHACK'S BIG CRUNCH
Brioche french toast encrusted w/ corn flakes topped w/ powdered sugar
MERICA
Strawberries, blueberries, mascarpone honey glaze topped w/ whipped cream & powdered sugar
Healthy(er) Habits
BRUSSELS 'N EGG
Egg white skillet, onions, green & red peppers, chicken sausage or veggie sausage & brussels sprouts topped w/ shredded parmesan & brushetta mix
HOUSE SMOKED SALMON
Dill creme fraiche, tomato, onion, capers, sunny side egg on Rye
SWEET AVO-RITO BURRITO
Avocado, green & red peppers, sweet pot tots, egg whites & Cheddar cheese in a wheat tortilla
AVOCADO TOAST
Avocado spread, salsa fresca & egg whites on toasted 9 grain bread
DO I STILL LOOK GOOD IN THESE PANTS?
Skillet w/ chicken sausage or veggie sausage, egg whites, mushroom, spinach chopped, tomato, feta cheese & brussels sprouts
BREAKFAST BANANA SPLIT
Greek yogurt, banana, strawberries, blueberries & granola
Loaded Hash To Share...Or Not
Wolfpack/Griddle Fling
Sides
BACON
SAUSAGE PATTY
CHICKEN SAUSAGE
SAUSAGE LINK
VEGGIE SAUSAGE
FRUIT BOWL SMALL
FRUIT BOWL LARGE
SHREDDED HASH BROWNS
HOUSEMADE BISCUIT 'N GRAVY
2 EGGS
Made your way
ENGLISH MUFFIN
CROISSANT
BISCUIT
WHEAT TOAST
WHITE TOAST
RYE TOAST
GLUTEN FREE BUN
CHILI BOWL SIDE
ROASTED BRUSSELS SPROUTS
W/ shredded parmesan
SWEET POTATO TOTS
Lunch Stuff
TURKEY AVOCADO WRAP
Smoked turkey, avocado smear, bacon, tomato, spring mix, White Cheddar cheese & peppercorn aioli
WICKED GOOD TURKEY
Cheddar cheese, peppercorn aioli & doritos served on a warm pretzel bun
BLT WRAP
Double-cut bacon, spring mix, toamtoes & ranch
CEASE N' DESIST
Two seasonal patties smashed on the griddle, red onion, American cheese, SHACK 1000 sauce, spring mix, tomato & double cut pecan-smoked bacon on a pretzel bun
REUBEN
Slow braised corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese & SHACK 1000 sauce on sliced Rye
VEGGIE QUESADILLA
Quesadilla w/ mushrooms, spinach, tomato, Mozzarella & Feta cheese topped w/ bruschetta mix
MOTHER CLUCKER WRAP
Diced fried chicken, Pepper jack cheese, spring mix, spicy slaw, bacon w/ chipotle mayo
Hot N Cold Lunch
TOSTADA ENSALADA
Spring mix w/ avocado ranch, salsa fresca, Pepper Jack cheese, green chile salsa, crushed doritos, served w/ a crispy corn tortilla w/ refried beans & topped w/ sour cream & guacomole
I HAD A SALAD FOR LUNCH
Spring mix w/ avocado, smoked turkey, pecan-wood bacon, tomato, hard boiled egg & shredded Cheddar served w/ blue cheese dressing
CHILI
a bowl of our best topped w/ Cheddar cheese & green onion
Lunch Side
Dirty Fries
PANCAKE - GLUTEN FREE
GF PLAIN JANE
Served with a side of butter and Syrup
CHOCOLATE CHIP - GLUTEN FREE
Add Chocolate chips served with a side of butter and syrup
GF BLUEBERRY CURD
Blueberries on top served with a sode of butter and syrup
GF KING LIVES
Chocolate Chips, bacon, banana & peanut butter drizzle
GF BLUEBERRY
OMELETS - GLUTEN FREE
EVERYTHING TASTES BETTER IN DENVER - GLUTEN FREE
Ham, bacon, green pepper, red pepper, onion & Cheddar Cheese
MRS. JOHN DENVER - GLUTEN FREE
Spinach, mushroom, onion, bruschetta mix & Feta cheese
KING OF CLUB - GLUTEN FREE
Chicken sausage, bacon, tomato, Cheddar cheese and avocado ranch
BUILD YOUR OWN OMELET - GLUTEN FREE
Build your own 3 egg omelet served with shredded Gluten Free hash browns
DOWNSTREAM IS TOO MAINSTREAM
Avocado, smoked salmon & Feta cheese served w/ hash browns & english muffin
RIDING FIRST CLASS SITTING NEXT TO VANNA WHITE
Bacon, avocado & salsa fresca smothered in liquid queso
WITNESS PROTECTION
Avocado, mozzarella & tomato served w/ hash browns & english muffin
HEALTHY HABITS - GLUTEN FREE
GF BRUSSELS 'N EGG
Egg white skillet, onions, green & red peppers, chicken sausage or veggie sausage & brussels sprouts topped w/ shredded parmesan & brushetta mix
GF HOUSE SMOKED SALMON
Dill creme fraiche, tomato, onion, capers, sunny side egg on Rye
GF BREAKFAST BANANA SPLIT
Greek yogurt, banana, srtrawberries & blueberries
SKILLETS - GLUTEN FREE
SMOKE 'EM IF YOU GOT 'EM - GLUTEN FREE
LOADED GREENS - GLUTEN FREE
Spinach, mushrooms, bruschetta mix, onion, bell peppers & Feta cheese
CORNED BEEF 'N HASH - GLUTEN FREE
Slow-braised corned beef, bell pepper medley, white onion & melted Swiss cheese w/spicy mustard
THE KITCHEN SINK - GLUTEN FREE
Ham, bacon, sausage, green pepper, red pepper, mushroom, onion & White Cheddar cheese
BREAKFAST SIDES - GLUTEN FREE
STUFF - GLUTEN FREE
BLT SAMMIE - GLUTEN FREE
Double-cut bacon, spring mix, toamtoes & ranch served on a a GLUTEN FREE BUN
CEASE N' DESIST - GLUTEN FREE
Two seasonal patties smashed on the griddle, red onion, American cheese, SHACK 1000 sauce, spring mix, tomato & double cut pecan-smoked bacon on a GLUTEN FREE bun
REUBEN - GLUTEN FREE
Slow braised corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese & SHACK 1000 sauce on a GLUTEN FREE BUN
TURKEY SAMMIE - GLUTEN FREE
Smoked turkey, avocado smear, bacon, tomato, White Cheddar & pepercorn aioli served on a GLUTEN FREE BUN
GOING GREEN - GLUTEN FREE
TOSTADA ENSALADA - GLUTEN FREE
Spring mix w/ avocado ranch, salsa fresca, Pepper Jack cheese, green chile salsa, crushed doritos, served w/ a crispy corn tortilla w/ refried beans & topped w/ sour cream & guacomole
I HAD A SALAD FOR LUNCH - GLUTEN FREE
Spring mix w/ avocado, smoked turkey, pecan-wood bacon, tomato, hard boiled egg & shredded Cheddar served w/ blue cheese dressing
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
The Shack Breakfast & Lunch puts the 'Good' in Good Morning! From Breakfast Burritos to Boozy Shakes, the Shack makes breakfast fun!
