Shack Breakfast & Lunch Shack Lenexa
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
The Shack Breakfast & Lunch puts the 'Good' in Good Morning! From Breakfast Burritos to Boozy Shakes, the Shack makes breakfast fun!
Location
9329 HARBINGER ST, LENEXA, KS 66219
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Johnny's Tavern - Olathe Ridgeview NEW - RIDGEVIEW
No Reviews
10384 South Ridgeview Road Olathe, KS 66062
View restaurant
The Rub BBQ - Located off Ridgeview Road and K-10
No Reviews
10512 S Ridgeview Rd. Olathe, KS 66061
View restaurant
Oscar's Authentic Mexican Grill - Olathe Landing
4.7 • 227
2034 E Santa Fe St Olathe, KS 66062
View restaurant
Tanner's Bar & Grill - 13350 College Blvd
4.3 • 807
13350 College Blvd Lenexa, KS 66210
View restaurant