The Shack on Broadway
447 Reviews
$
3215 Broadway N
Fargo, ND 58102
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Beverages
Cappuccino
French Vanilla - Served with whipped cream
Coffee
Medium Roast
Floats
Hand scooped hard ice cream with Root Beer
Hot Chocolate
Served with whipped cream
Hot Tea
Choice of Black, Green, Earl Grey, Mint, Chamomile, or Raspberry
Iced Tea
Choice of Brewed Unsweetened Tea or Lipton Brisk Raspberry Tea
Juice
Choice of OJ, Apple, Tomato, or 10% Cranberry Juice blend
Lemonade
Milk
Choice of 2% White or 1% Chocolate
Shake
Hand scooped hard ice cream in 4 classic flavors
Soft Drinks
Choice of Pepsi products
Water (Tap)
Early Morning Risers
#1
2 eggs served with toast
#2
2 eggs, toast & hashbrowns
#3
2 eggs, toast, hashbrowns & bacon
#4
2 eggs, 2 pancakes, choice of sausage patty or 2 strips of bacon
#5
scrambled eggs with diced ham, toast & hashbrowns
#6
2 eggs, toast, & 1/2 order choice of 1 meat- bacon, ham, sausage links or patty, or canadian bacon
#7
2 Slices french toast, 2 eggs, & 2 strips of bacon
Omelets
Classic Meat & Cheese Omelet
Choice of ham, sausage, or bacon with cheese
Western Omelet
Filled with ham, green peppers, onions & cheese
Hooligan Omelet
Filled with cheese, topped with our homemade chili & more cheese
Meat Lover's Omelet
A combination of bacon, sausage, & ham & cheese
Cheesy Omelet
Filled with our cheddar & mozzarella cheese
Veggie Omelet
Stuffed with steamed veggies: onions, green peppers, tomatoes, & mushrooms & cheese
Taco Omelet
Filled with our homemade beef taco meat & cheese, & topped with cheese, black olives, tomatoes, & onions. Served with a side of salsa & sour cream
French Toast
Pancakes
Breakfast Classics
Breakfast Muffin
English muffin filled with eggs, done omelet style, stuffed with cheese and topped with choice of ham, bacon, canadian bacon, or sausage patty. Served with hashbrowns.
Corned Beef Hash
2 eggs, toast or pancakes and a generous portion of corned beef hash
Country Fried Steak and Eggs
Topped with our own country gravy, served with hashbrowns and choice of toast or pancakes
Meat and Eggs
2 Eggs, and choice of 1 full order of meat, and choice of toast or pancakes
Egg's Benedict
2 eggs, with canadian bacon on an english muffin and topped with hollandaise sauce. Served with hashbrowns
Biscuit and Gravy
Large, homemade biscuit smothered in our own country gravy. Served with hashbrowns
Steak and Eggs
U.S.D.A.Choice 8oz Sirloin, with 2 eggs, hashbrown, and choice of toast or pancakes
Burgers
Burger
1/3 lb fresh ground beef, grilled and served with side choice
California Burger
1/3 lb fresh ground beef, grilled and topped with tomato and mayo. Served with side choice.
Cheeseburger
1/3 lb fresh ground beef, grilled and topped with choice of cheese and served with side choice
Double Cheeseburger
2 - 1/3 lb burgers, grilled and topped with choice of cheese. Served with side choice.
Bacon Cheeseburger
1/3 lb fresh ground beef, grilled and topped with our thick cut bacon and choice of cheese. Served with side choice.
Double Bacon Cheeseburger
2 -1/3 lb burgers, grilled and topped with our thick cut bacon and choice of cheese. Served with side choice.
Swiss Burger
1/3 lb fresh ground beef, grilled and topped with sauteed mushrooms and swiss cheese. Served with side choice.
Hooligan Burger
Kick in your after burner with this 1/3 lb burger topped with our home made chili. Served with side choice.
Patty Melt
1/3 lb fresh ground beef, grilled and put on grilled wheat bread with cheese & sauteed onions. Served with side choice.
Breakfast Burger
1/3 lb burger topped with bacon, cheese, and an egg, done your way. Served with Hashbrowns or you can pick a different side.
Sandwiches
Grilled Cheese
Shredded Cheddar and Mozzarella cheeses melted between grilled bread of choice. Served with you choice of side
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Ham & Swiss nestled between choice of grilled bread. Served with side choice.
BLT
Thick sliced bacon, crisp lettuce and tomato with mayo. Served with side choice.
Triple Decker
Bacon, Turkey, tomato, lettuce, mayo, piled high. Served with side choice.
Chicken Tender Melt Sandwich
Tender, breaded chicken breast with tomatoes and cheese on grilled Texas toast. Served with side choice.
Chicken Sandwich
Breaded or Grilled chicken breast, served on a bun with lettuce and mayo. Served with side choice.
From the Carving Board
Choice of cold turkey, roast beef, ham or pork, all roasted & cut on site, with lettuce and mayo on choice of bread. Served with side choice.
Fish Sandwich
Denver Sandwich
Hot & Hearty
Steak Sandwich
6oz steak, cut thin and served open face on toasted Texas toast. Served with baked beans and choice of cole slaw or salad
French Dip
Roast Beef served with hot Au Jus and choice of side.
French Dip Deluxe
Roast Beef with swiss cheese, onions & green peppers, served with hot Au Jus and choice of side.
Hot Sandwich
Served on bread choice with real mashed potatoes, gravy, and stuffing. Turkey comes with a side of cranberries.
1/2 Hot Sandwich
Served on bread choice with real mashed potatoes, gravy, and stuffing. Turkey comes with a side of cranberries.
Reuben
Fresh cooked corned beef, saurekraut, swiss cheese, and thousand island sauce, grilled on rye.
Rachel
Fresh cooked turkey breast, saurekraut, swiss cheese, and thousand island sauce, grilled on rye.
Tanya's Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pulled pork smothered in BBQ sauce and served with a 2oz portion of cole slaw and sweet potato fries or you can choose a different side if you'd like.
Side Orders
1 Egg
2 Eggs
Egg Substitute or Egg Whites
Each Portion
1 Garlic Toast
2 Garlic Toast
1 Slice Toast
1 slice
2 Slices Toast
2 slices
1 small pancake
2 Small Pancakes
American Fries
diced up fried potatoes
Applesauce
Bacon
Choose how many
Baked Beans
Old fashioned type
Baked Potato
BBQ Sauce
Biscuit
Plain
Biscuit & Gravy
No Hashbrowns included
1/2 Biscuit & Gravy
Burger Patty
Canadian Bacon
12 Slices of canadian bacon
Caramel Roll
No more than 4 will be allowed on To Go Orders and while supplies last Please call for special orders at least 3 days in advance
Caramel Sauce 2oz
Cheese Side
Chicken Breast
Chocolate Chips
Chopped Steak
Cinnamon Roll
Limited to Quantities on hand
Cold Cereal
Raisin Bran
Cole Slaw
Corned Beef Hash
Country Fried Steak
Choose Gravy
Cranberries
English Muffin
Choice of whole wheat or white
Fish -8oz
Choose Walleye or Cod
French Fries
Gravy
Choose 2oz or 8oz
Ham
Choose 1 or 2 slices
Hashbrowns
Hollandaise
Choose 2oz or 8oz
Homemade Muffins
Choice of Blueberry, Bran, Banana Nut, or Chocolate
Kettle Chips (seasonal - summer only)
Marinara Meat Sauce
Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
Marshmallow Sauce 2oz
Mayo
Oatmeal
Add Raisins, Brown Sugar, oar Blueberries .60¢ each
Pickle Chips
Pickle Spear
Potato Salad (seasonal - summer only)
Salad Dressing
2oz, 1/2 pint (8oz), or pint (16oz)
Salsa
Sausage
choose link or patty & quantity
Sirloin
Sour Cream
Stuffing
Sweet Potato Fries
served with our homemade Chipotle Ranch
Tartar Sauce
Tomato Slices
Veggie of the Day - after 4pm
Waffle Fries
Whipped Cream
1/2 Biscuit & Gravy
2 oz Veggie (add in/on)
Salads
Side Salad
A just right portion to add to any meal
House Salad
A bigger salad topped with cucumbers, tomotoes, and croutons
Chef Salad
A flour shell filled with greens, ham, turkey, cheese, tomotoes, green peppers, & a hard boiled egg
Chicken Salad
A flour shell filled with greens, cheese, tomotoes, green peppers, & choice of diced grilled, crispy, or spicy breaded chicken breast.
Taco Salad
A flour shell filled with greens, black olives, tomatoes, onions, and choice of beef or chicken taco meat. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Starters
Chicken Nuggets (15)
Doughnut shaped chicken bites served with a dipping sauce
Sampler Basket
Assortment of Cheese sticks, onion rings, breaded mushrooms, and chicken O's
Basket of Onion Rings
Battered and deep fried
Cheese Sticks
8 battered and deep fried cheese sticks with our homemade meat marinara sauce
Basket of Chili Cheese Fries
Fries topped with our homemade chili, cheese, onions, sour cream, and diced bacon. Add jalapenos for an extra kick!
Breaded Mushrooms
Battered and deep fried
Down Home Dinners
Grilled Chicken
2 grilled chicken breasts served with 2 side choices
Chicken Strips
3 chicken strips served with 2 side choices and your choice of dipping sauce
1/2 Rack of Ribs
fuly smoked, ready to eat, served with sauce on the side and 2 side choices
Filet of Sirloin
8oz U.S.D.A. choice sirloin grilled to temp and served with 2 side choices
Liver and Onions
tender and tasty, topped with bacon and onions. Served with 2 side choices
Chopped Steak
10oz fresh ground beef, hand pattied and grilled and topped with sauteed mushrooms and onions. Served with 2 side choices
Country Fried Steak
7oz breaded steak, fried to golden brown and topped with our homemade brown gravy. Served with 2 side choices.
Spaghetti
Homemade meat sauce served with garlic toast and choice of cole slaw or salad.
Walleye
An area favorite, choose either grilled or breaded and fried. Served with 2 side choices.
Cod
Either 2 tender grilled Cod filets or 1 battered and fried Cod filet. Served with 2 sides.
Shrimp Dinner
Succulent breaded and fried shrimp served with 2 sides.
6 Chicken O's Meal
Senior - Breakfast
Senior - 2 Egg Omelets
Senior Classic Meat & cheese Omelet
Choice of ham, bacon, or sausage with cheese
Senior Veggie Omelet
Filled with steamed fresh onions, green peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms & cheese
Senior Western Omelet
Filled with ham, onions, green peppers & cheese
Senior Cheese Omelet
Filled with cheddar and mozzarella cheeses
Senior Meat Lover's Omelet
A combination of bacon, sausage, ham and cheese
Senior Taco Omelet
Filled with our homemade beef taco meat & cheese, topped with black olives, tomatoes, onions and cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream
Senior Hooligan Omelet
Filled with cheese and topped with our homemade chili and more cheese
Senior - Hot & Hearty
1/2 Hot Sandwich
Served on bread choice with real mashed potatoes, gravy, and stuffing. Turkey comes with a side of cranberries.
1/2 Sandwich and Cup of Soup
1/2 Cold turky, beef, ham, pork, grilled cheese, or BLT on choice of bread and cup of soup of the day
Senior Spaghetti
Served with 1 slice garlic toast and choice of cole slaw or salad
Cup of soup and Side Salad
Soup of the day with salad with choice of dressing
Senior Chicken Strips
2 chicken strips with dipping sauce and 1 side choice
Senior Chicken Breast
1 grilled chicken breast with 1 side choice
Senior 1/4 Rack of Ribs
Fully smoked, ready to eat with sauce on the side and 1 side choice
Senior Cod Dinner
4oz Cod filet either grilled or battered and fried served with 1 side choice
Kids Menu
Kids Pancakes
2 side cakes - add chocolate chips or blueberries for 50¢/cake
Kids French Toast
2 slice of regular french toast
Kids #3
1 egg, 1 slice bacon, 1 slice toast, and 1/2 portion of hashbrowns
Kids Hamburger
hand pattied burger served with fries
Kids Cheeseburger
hand pattied burger topped with cheese choice & served with fries
Kids Hot Dog
served with french fries
Kids 1/2 Grilled Cheese
served with french fries
Kids Chicken Nuggets
served with french fries
Kids Spaghetti
Served with 1 slice garlic toast
Kids Cod
served with french fries
Kids Shake/Malt
choose flavor
Kids Sundae
choose flavor
Kids Beverage
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
3215 Broadway N, Fargo, ND 58102