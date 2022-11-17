Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch

The Shack on Broadway

447 Reviews

$

3215 Broadway N

Fargo, ND 58102

Order Again

Popular Items

Veggie Omelet
Homemade Muffins
Shake

Beverages

Cappuccino

$2.25+

French Vanilla - Served with whipped cream

Coffee

$2.40

Medium Roast

Floats

$4.00

Hand scooped hard ice cream with Root Beer

Hot Chocolate

$2.25+

Served with whipped cream

Hot Tea

$2.50

Choice of Black, Green, Earl Grey, Mint, Chamomile, or Raspberry

Iced Tea

$2.80

Choice of Brewed Unsweetened Tea or Lipton Brisk Raspberry Tea

Juice

$1.25+

Choice of OJ, Apple, Tomato, or 10% Cranberry Juice blend

Lemonade

$2.80

Milk

$1.25+

Choice of 2% White or 1% Chocolate

Shake

$4.50

Hand scooped hard ice cream in 4 classic flavors

Soft Drinks

$2.80

Choice of Pepsi products

Water (Tap)

Early Morning Risers

#1

$5.00

2 eggs served with toast

#2

$7.00

2 eggs, toast & hashbrowns

#3

$8.75

2 eggs, toast, hashbrowns & bacon

#4

$8.00

2 eggs, 2 pancakes, choice of sausage patty or 2 strips of bacon

#5

$8.50

scrambled eggs with diced ham, toast & hashbrowns

#6

$7.25

2 eggs, toast, & 1/2 order choice of 1 meat- bacon, ham, sausage links or patty, or canadian bacon

#7

$9.00

2 Slices french toast, 2 eggs, & 2 strips of bacon

Omelets

Classic Meat & Cheese Omelet

$10.00

Choice of ham, sausage, or bacon with cheese

Western Omelet

$10.50

Filled with ham, green peppers, onions & cheese

Hooligan Omelet

$11.00

Filled with cheese, topped with our homemade chili & more cheese

Meat Lover's Omelet

$11.00

A combination of bacon, sausage, & ham & cheese

Cheesy Omelet

$9.25

Filled with our cheddar & mozzarella cheese

Veggie Omelet

$10.25

Stuffed with steamed veggies: onions, green peppers, tomatoes, & mushrooms & cheese

Taco Omelet

$11.00

Filled with our homemade beef taco meat & cheese, & topped with cheese, black olives, tomatoes, & onions. Served with a side of salsa & sour cream

French Toast

Single Thick Slice

$3.00

Made with Texas Toast

Short Stack French Toast

$5.50

Made with Texas Toast

Full Stack French Toast

$7.50

Made with Texas Toast

Pancakes

Single Cake

$4.50

HUGE! Plate sized single cake

Short Stack

$7.25

2 Huge pancakes

Full Stack

$9.75

3 Huge pancakes

Waffle

$7.00

Golden Brown Belgian waffle

Breakfast Classics

Breakfast Muffin

$8.25

English muffin filled with eggs, done omelet style, stuffed with cheese and topped with choice of ham, bacon, canadian bacon, or sausage patty. Served with hashbrowns.

Corned Beef Hash

$10.75

2 eggs, toast or pancakes and a generous portion of corned beef hash

Country Fried Steak and Eggs

$11.50

Topped with our own country gravy, served with hashbrowns and choice of toast or pancakes

Meat and Eggs

$10.25

2 Eggs, and choice of 1 full order of meat, and choice of toast or pancakes

Egg's Benedict

$10.50

2 eggs, with canadian bacon on an english muffin and topped with hollandaise sauce. Served with hashbrowns

Biscuit and Gravy

$8.00

Large, homemade biscuit smothered in our own country gravy. Served with hashbrowns

Steak and Eggs

$13.00

U.S.D.A.Choice 8oz Sirloin, with 2 eggs, hashbrown, and choice of toast or pancakes

Burgers

Burger

$9.00

1/3 lb fresh ground beef, grilled and served with side choice

California Burger

$9.50

1/3 lb fresh ground beef, grilled and topped with tomato and mayo. Served with side choice.

Cheeseburger

$9.75

1/3 lb fresh ground beef, grilled and topped with choice of cheese and served with side choice

Double Cheeseburger

$11.75

2 - 1/3 lb burgers, grilled and topped with choice of cheese. Served with side choice.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.00

1/3 lb fresh ground beef, grilled and topped with our thick cut bacon and choice of cheese. Served with side choice.

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.50

2 -1/3 lb burgers, grilled and topped with our thick cut bacon and choice of cheese. Served with side choice.

Swiss Burger

$10.25

1/3 lb fresh ground beef, grilled and topped with sauteed mushrooms and swiss cheese. Served with side choice.

Hooligan Burger

$10.75

Kick in your after burner with this 1/3 lb burger topped with our home made chili. Served with side choice.

Patty Melt

$10.00

1/3 lb fresh ground beef, grilled and put on grilled wheat bread with cheese & sauteed onions. Served with side choice.

Breakfast Burger

$11.25

1/3 lb burger topped with bacon, cheese, and an egg, done your way. Served with Hashbrowns or you can pick a different side.

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Shredded Cheddar and Mozzarella cheeses melted between grilled bread of choice. Served with you choice of side

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$8.50

Ham & Swiss nestled between choice of grilled bread. Served with side choice.

BLT

$9.00

Thick sliced bacon, crisp lettuce and tomato with mayo. Served with side choice.

Triple Decker

$10.50

Bacon, Turkey, tomato, lettuce, mayo, piled high. Served with side choice.

Chicken Tender Melt Sandwich

$10.50

Tender, breaded chicken breast with tomatoes and cheese on grilled Texas toast. Served with side choice.

Chicken Sandwich

$9.75

Breaded or Grilled chicken breast, served on a bun with lettuce and mayo. Served with side choice.

From the Carving Board

$9.25

Choice of cold turkey, roast beef, ham or pork, all roasted & cut on site, with lettuce and mayo on choice of bread. Served with side choice.

Fish Sandwich

$9.50

Denver Sandwich

$8.50

Hot & Hearty

Steak Sandwich

$10.50

6oz steak, cut thin and served open face on toasted Texas toast. Served with baked beans and choice of cole slaw or salad

French Dip

$9.75

Roast Beef served with hot Au Jus and choice of side.

French Dip Deluxe

$10.50

Roast Beef with swiss cheese, onions & green peppers, served with hot Au Jus and choice of side.

Hot Sandwich

$10.50

Served on bread choice with real mashed potatoes, gravy, and stuffing. Turkey comes with a side of cranberries.

1/2 Hot Sandwich

$8.50

Served on bread choice with real mashed potatoes, gravy, and stuffing. Turkey comes with a side of cranberries.

Reuben

$10.25

Fresh cooked corned beef, saurekraut, swiss cheese, and thousand island sauce, grilled on rye.

Rachel

$10.25

Fresh cooked turkey breast, saurekraut, swiss cheese, and thousand island sauce, grilled on rye.

Tanya's Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.25

Pulled pork smothered in BBQ sauce and served with a 2oz portion of cole slaw and sweet potato fries or you can choose a different side if you'd like.

Chill Chasers

Chili - Cup

$4.50

Cup of chili

Chili - Bowl

$6.50

Bowl of chili

Soup - Cup

$4.00

Cup of Soup

Soup - Bowl

$6.00

Bowl of Soup

Side Orders

1 Egg

$1.35

2 Eggs

$2.60

Egg Substitute or Egg Whites

$1.60

Each Portion

1 Garlic Toast

$2.00

2 Garlic Toast

$3.75

1 Slice Toast

$1.10

1 slice

2 Slices Toast

$2.15

2 slices

1 small pancake

$2.50

2 Small Pancakes

$4.25

American Fries

$3.50

diced up fried potatoes

Applesauce

$1.50

Bacon

Choose how many

Baked Beans

$3.00

Old fashioned type

Baked Potato

$3.50

BBQ Sauce

Biscuit

$2.50

Plain

Biscuit & Gravy

$5.25

No Hashbrowns included

1/2 Biscuit & Gravy

$3.75

Burger Patty

$4.50

Canadian Bacon

$2.25+

12 Slices of canadian bacon

Caramel Roll

$5.50Out of stock

No more than 4 will be allowed on To Go Orders and while supplies last Please call for special orders at least 3 days in advance

Caramel Sauce 2oz

$0.75

Cheese Side

$0.75

Chicken Breast

$4.75

Chocolate Chips

$0.50

Chopped Steak

$8.50
Cinnamon Roll

$5.50

Limited to Quantities on hand

Cold Cereal

$3.00

Raisin Bran

Cole Slaw

$2.50

Corned Beef Hash

$7.50

Country Fried Steak

$8.00

Choose Gravy

Cranberries

$0.75

English Muffin

$2.50

Choice of whole wheat or white

Fish -8oz

$10.00

Choose Walleye or Cod

French Fries

$3.50

Gravy

Choose 2oz or 8oz

Ham

$2.50+

Choose 1 or 2 slices

Hashbrowns

$3.50

Hollandaise

Choose 2oz or 8oz

Homemade Muffins

$3.50

Choice of Blueberry, Bran, Banana Nut, or Chocolate

Kettle Chips (seasonal - summer only)

$2.50

Marinara Meat Sauce

$2.00

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$3.50

Marshmallow Sauce 2oz

$0.75

Mayo

$0.40

Oatmeal

$4.00

Add Raisins, Brown Sugar, oar Blueberries .60¢ each

Pickle Chips

$0.75

Pickle Spear

$0.75

Potato Salad (seasonal - summer only)

$3.50

Salad Dressing

2oz, 1/2 pint (8oz), or pint (16oz)

Salsa

$0.50

Sausage

choose link or patty & quantity

Sirloin

$9.00

Sour Cream

$0.25

Stuffing

$2.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.75

served with our homemade Chipotle Ranch

Tartar Sauce

$0.25

Tomato Slices

$0.50

Veggie of the Day - after 4pm

$2.00

Waffle Fries

$4.75

Whipped Cream

$1.00

1/2 Biscuit & Gravy

$4.50

2 oz Veggie (add in/on)

$0.50

Salads

Side Salad

$4.50

A just right portion to add to any meal

House Salad

$6.00

A bigger salad topped with cucumbers, tomotoes, and croutons

Chef Salad

$10.75

A flour shell filled with greens, ham, turkey, cheese, tomotoes, green peppers, & a hard boiled egg

Chicken Salad

$10.75

A flour shell filled with greens, cheese, tomotoes, green peppers, & choice of diced grilled, crispy, or spicy breaded chicken breast.

Taco Salad

$10.75

A flour shell filled with greens, black olives, tomatoes, onions, and choice of beef or chicken taco meat. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Starters

Chicken Nuggets (15)

$8.00

Doughnut shaped chicken bites served with a dipping sauce

Sampler Basket

$9.50

Assortment of Cheese sticks, onion rings, breaded mushrooms, and chicken O's

Basket of Onion Rings

$8.00

Battered and deep fried

Cheese Sticks

$7.75

8 battered and deep fried cheese sticks with our homemade meat marinara sauce

Basket of Chili Cheese Fries

$9.00

Fries topped with our homemade chili, cheese, onions, sour cream, and diced bacon. Add jalapenos for an extra kick!

Breaded Mushrooms

$7.50

Battered and deep fried

Down Home Dinners

Grilled Chicken

$12.75

2 grilled chicken breasts served with 2 side choices

Chicken Strips

$11.25

3 chicken strips served with 2 side choices and your choice of dipping sauce

1/2 Rack of Ribs

$16.00

fuly smoked, ready to eat, served with sauce on the side and 2 side choices

Filet of Sirloin

$14.25

8oz U.S.D.A. choice sirloin grilled to temp and served with 2 side choices

Liver and Onions

$11.50

tender and tasty, topped with bacon and onions. Served with 2 side choices

Chopped Steak

$13.50

10oz fresh ground beef, hand pattied and grilled and topped with sauteed mushrooms and onions. Served with 2 side choices

Country Fried Steak

$12.00

7oz breaded steak, fried to golden brown and topped with our homemade brown gravy. Served with 2 side choices.

Spaghetti

$11.00

Homemade meat sauce served with garlic toast and choice of cole slaw or salad.

Walleye

$16.50

An area favorite, choose either grilled or breaded and fried. Served with 2 side choices.

Cod

$12.00

Either 2 tender grilled Cod filets or 1 battered and fried Cod filet. Served with 2 sides.

Shrimp Dinner

$11.75

Succulent breaded and fried shrimp served with 2 sides.

6 Chicken O's Meal

$8.00

Senior - Breakfast

Senior #1

$3.75

1 Egg and 2 slices of toast

Senior #2

$5.75

1/2 Biscuit and gravy with hashbrowns

Senior #3

$6.25

1 egg, 1 slice toast, 1 strip bacon and 1/2 portion of hashbrowns

Senior #4

$5.75

Choice of 1 big pancake or 1 Thick slice of French toast, and choice of 1 sausage patty or 2 strips of bacon

Senior - 2 Egg Omelets

Senior Classic Meat & cheese Omelet

$8.00

Choice of ham, bacon, or sausage with cheese

Senior Veggie Omelet

$7.75

Filled with steamed fresh onions, green peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms & cheese

Senior Western Omelet

$8.50

Filled with ham, onions, green peppers & cheese

Senior Cheese Omelet

$7.25

Filled with cheddar and mozzarella cheeses

Senior Meat Lover's Omelet

$9.00

A combination of bacon, sausage, ham and cheese

Senior Taco Omelet

$9.00

Filled with our homemade beef taco meat & cheese, topped with black olives, tomatoes, onions and cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream

Senior Hooligan Omelet

$9.00

Filled with cheese and topped with our homemade chili and more cheese

Senior - Hot & Hearty

1/2 Hot Sandwich

$8.50

Served on bread choice with real mashed potatoes, gravy, and stuffing. Turkey comes with a side of cranberries.

1/2 Sandwich and Cup of Soup

$7.00

1/2 Cold turky, beef, ham, pork, grilled cheese, or BLT on choice of bread and cup of soup of the day

Senior Spaghetti

$8.00

Served with 1 slice garlic toast and choice of cole slaw or salad

Cup of soup and Side Salad

$7.50

Soup of the day with salad with choice of dressing

Senior Chicken Strips

$7.50

2 chicken strips with dipping sauce and 1 side choice

Senior Chicken Breast

$8.00

1 grilled chicken breast with 1 side choice

Senior 1/4 Rack of Ribs

$9.00

Fully smoked, ready to eat with sauce on the side and 1 side choice

Senior Cod Dinner

$8.00

4oz Cod filet either grilled or battered and fried served with 1 side choice

Kids Menu

Kids Pancakes

$4.25

2 side cakes - add chocolate chips or blueberries for 50¢/cake

Kids French Toast

$4.00

2 slice of regular french toast

Kids #3

$5.00

1 egg, 1 slice bacon, 1 slice toast, and 1/2 portion of hashbrowns

Kids Hamburger

$5.75

hand pattied burger served with fries

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.50

hand pattied burger topped with cheese choice & served with fries

Kids Hot Dog

$4.25

served with french fries

Kids 1/2 Grilled Cheese

$4.00

served with french fries

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$4.50

served with french fries

Kids Spaghetti

$5.50

Served with 1 slice garlic toast

Kids Cod

$5.50

served with french fries

Kids Shake/Malt

$3.50

choose flavor

Kids Sundae

$2.00

choose flavor

Kids Beverage

$2.00

Desserts

Pie Slice

$4.50

Whole Pie

Available by Special Order

Cookies

$4.50

Big!!! Choose Flavor

Sundaes

$1.75+

Choose size and topping

Pie & Coffee Special

$5.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markHigh Chairs
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3215 Broadway N, Fargo, ND 58102

Directions

Gallery
The Shack on Broadway image

