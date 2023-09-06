FOOD

APPETIZER

BUFFALO FRIES

$7.99

Hand-battered fries covered in buffalo sauce and our house ranch

CALAMARI

$10.99

Fried hand-battered calamari served with side of Teriyaki and spicy ranch

CHEESE STICKS

$8.99

Hand-breaded Mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce

CHIPOTLE QUESADILLA

$9.99

Grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, chipole aioli, in a tomato basil tortillay, served with sour cream and guacamole

CHIPS AND QUESO

$7.99

Chile con queso, served with tortilla chips

FRIED PICKLE CAPS

$7.99

Fried hand-battered kosher pickle caps

LOADED FRIES

$7.99

French fries with chile con queso, tomatoes, jalapenos, chipotle mayo, and sour cream

POPPERS

$8.99

Breaded roasted jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese

SHACK NACHOS

$10.49

Tortilla chips topped with beans, melted white cheddar, tomatoes, jalapeños, sour cream, and guacamole

SHACK SAMPLER

$15.99

Choose up to three of our famous appetizers, Poppers, Cheese Sticks, Fried Pickles Caps, and Shack Shrooms to sample

SHACK SHROOMS

$8.49

Hand battered fried mushrooms

WINGS

6 TRADITIONAL WINGS

$9.99

Our famous wings fried naked to crispy perfection

10 TRADITIONAL WINGS

$14.99

Our famous wings fried naked to crispy perfection

20 TRADITIONAL WINGS

$29.99

Our famous wings fried naked to crispy perfection

30 TRADITIONAL WINGS

$44.49

Our famous wings fried naked to crispy perfection

50 TRADITIONAL WINGS

$74.49

Our famous wings fried naked to crispy perfection

6 BONELESS

$9.99

Our famous tenders cut into bite size and battered to perfection

10 BONELESS

$14.99

Our famous tenders cut into bite size and battered to perfection

20 BONELESS

$29.99

Our famous tenders cut into bite size and battered to perfection

30 BONELESS

$44.49

Our famous tenders cut into bite size and battered to perfection

50 BONELESS

$74.49

Our famous tenders cut into bite size and battered to perfection

6 BREADED WINGS

$10.99

Our famous wings dipped in batter for extra crispiness

10 BREADED WINGS

$15.99

Our famous wings dipped in batter for extra crispiness

20 BREADED WINGS

$31.99

Our famous wings dipped in batter for extra crispiness

30 BREADED WINGS

$47.99

Our famous wings dipped in batter for extra crispiness

50 BREADED WINGS

$79.49

Our famous wings dipped in batter for extra crispiness

3 COMBO CHICKEN STRIP

$13.99

Our famous hand battered chicken strips served with fries, veggies, and ranch

5 COMBO CHICKEN STRIP

$17.99

Our famous hand battered chicken strips served with fries, veggies, and ranch

10 BUFFALO SHRIMP

$11.99

Butterfly shrimp battered and fried till crispy, tossed with your favorite sauce

20 BUFFALO SHRIMP

$23.99

Butterfly shrimp battered and fried till crispy, tossed with your favorite sauce

30 BUFFALO SHRIMP

$35.99

Butterfly shrimp battered and fried till crispy, tossed with your favorite sauce

SHRIMP & STRIPS

10 BUFFALO SHRIMP

$11.99

Butterfly shrimp battered and fried till crispy, tossed with your favorite sauce

20 BUFFALO SHRIMP

$23.99

Butterfly shrimp battered and fried till crispy, tossed with your favorite sauce

30 BUFFALO SHRIMP

$35.99

Butterfly shrimp battered and fried till crispy, tossed with your favorite sauce

SHRIMP TACOS

$11.99

Blackened style shrimp, chipotle mayo, cheddar, tomatoes, and cabbage

BUFFALO SHRIMP SALAD

$12.99

Crispy shrimp, buffalo sauce, fresh greens, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, tortilla strips, and ranch

4 CHICKEN STRIPS

$9.99

Our famous wings fried naked to crispy perfection

8 CHICKEN STRIPS

$17.99

Our famous wings fried naked to crispy perfection

COMBOS & PLATTERS

6 COMBO TRADITIONAL WINGS

$12.99

Our famous traditional wings served with fries, veggies, and ranch

6 COMBO BONELESS

$12.99

Our famous boneless wings served with fries, veggies, and ranch

6 COMBO BREADED WINGS

$13.99

Our famous breaded wings served with fries, veggies, and ranch

10 COMBO TRADITIONAL WINGS

$17.99

Our famous traditional wings served with fries, veggies, and ranch

10 COMBO BONELESS

$17.99

Our famous boneless wings served with fries, veggies, and ranch

10 COMBO BREADED WINGS

$18.99

Our famous breaded wings served with fries, veggies, and ranch

20 TRADITIONAL WING PLATTER

$37.99

Our famous traditional wings served with fries, veggies, and two ranch

20 BONELESS PLATTER

$37.99

Our famous boneless wings served with fries, veggies, and two ranch

20 BREADED WING PLATTER

$39.99

Our famous breaded wings served with fries, veggies, and two ranch

50 TRADITIONAL WING PLATTER

$86.49

Our famous traditional wings served with two fries, veggies, and large ranch

50 BONELESS PLATTER

$86.49

Our famous boneless wings served with two fries, veggies, and large ranch

50 BREADED WING PLATTER

$91.49

Our famous breaded wings served with two fries, veggies, and large ranch

3 COMBO CHICKEN STRIP

$13.99

Our famous hand battered chicken strips served with fries, veggies, and ranch

5 COMBO CHICKEN STRIP

$17.99

Our famous hand battered chicken strips served with fries, veggies, and ranch

CRAFTED BURGERS

HABANERO BURGER

$12.99

Grilled onions, habanero pepper jack, bacon, and habanero aioli

SHACK BURGER

$12.99

Crispy onion strings, melted swiss cheese, and BBQ sauce

MUSHROOMS SWISS BURGER

$11.99

Grilled onions, sautéed mushrooms, topped with swiss cheese

AMERICAN BURGER

$11.99

American cheese, and shack sauce

MEXICAN BURGER

$12.99

Grilled all beef franks, smoked ham, smotthered in chile con queso

GREEN CHILE BURGER

$11.99

Grilled onions, roasted hatch green chile, and american cheese

AZTEC BURGER

$12.99

Guacamole, bacon, provolone cheese

PIT BOSS BURGER

$14.99

Pulled pork, ham, swiss cheese and mustard

SHACK UP YOUR OWN BURGER

$10.49

Build your own burger with your choice of toppings

SANDWICH

RUBY TURKEY SANDWICH

$11.49

Deli sliced turkey, provolone cheese, bacon, cranberries, raspberry vinaigrette, mayo, l.t.o., served on ciabatta bread

BLACKENED SALMON SANDWICH

$13.99

Blackened salmon fillet, remoulade sauce, l.t.o., served on ciabatta bread

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$11.99

Crispy chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, l.t.o., and swiss cheese

SANTA FE

$11.49

Grilled chicken breast, hatch green chile, guacamole, and l.t.o.

SHACK PHILLY

$11.49

Thin cut rib eye steak, grilled onions, mushrooms, and green chile, drizzle chile con queso, and cheddar cheese

MONTE CRISTO

$10.99

Smoked ham, turkey, and swiss cheese, battered and fried, served with strawberry jelly

CHICKEN CHIPOTLE

$11.49

Grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese, applewood bacon, chipotle mayo, l.t.o., served on ciabatta bread

CUBANO SANDWICH

$11.99

Cuban style sandwich, pulled pork, ham and swiss cheese

TACOS

SHRIMP TACOS

$11.99

Blackened style shrimp, chipotle mayo, cheddar, tomatoes, and cabbage

SALMON TACOS

$11.99

Blackened style salmon, chipotle mayo, cheddar, tomatoes, and cabbage

SALADS

TEJANO SALAD

$12.49

Greens, chopped chicken, tortilla strips, black beans, corn, tomato, cheese, and chipotle ranch

BUFFALO SALAD

$12.49

Crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, fresh greens, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, tortilla strips, and ranch

BUFFALO SHRIMP SALAD

$12.99

Crispy shrimp, buffalo sauce, fresh greens, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, tortilla strips, and ranch

GREEK SALAD

$12.49

Spring mix, parm crisps, cranberries, walnuts, and feta cheese, your choice of chicken or salmon, served with vinaigrette

SHACK SALAD

$11.99

Fresh greens, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, croutons, bacon bits, topped with grilled chicken and your choice of dressing

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$11.99

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, and ceasar dressing

SIDES

CELERY & CARROTS

$3.99

SEASONED FRIES

$2.99

CURLY FRIES

$4.99

ONION RINGS

$4.99

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$4.99

SD HOUSE SALAD

$3.99

SD CAESAR SALAD

$3.99

SD GREEK SALAD

$4.99

SIDE WING SAUCE

$0.79

DIPPING SAUCE

$0.79

LARGE DIPPING SAUCE

$3.49

TOREADOS

$1.00

SD CHILE CON QUESO

$0.79

SD GUACAMOLE

$1.99

SIDE SALAD DRESSINGS

$0.79

KIDS

KIDS MAC & CHEESE AND FRIES

$6.99

KIDS MINI DOGS AND FRIES

$6.99

KIDS CHEESEBURGER AND FRIES

$6.99

KIDS WINGS AND FRIES

$6.99

KIDS BONELESS AND FRIES

$6.99

KIDS TENDERS AND FRIES

$6.99

KIDS GRILL CHEESE AND FRIES

$6.99

DESSERT

FUNNEL FRIES

$7.99

BUTTERY TOFFEE BUNDT CAKE

$6.99

CHOCOLATE BROWNIE

$6.99

FRIED CHEESE CAKE

$6.99

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$6.99

TRIPLE CHOCOLATE MOUSSE

$6.99

SHAKES

$4.99

SPIRITS & COCKTAILS

SPECIALITY COCKTAILS

Berry Good Time

$8.50

Berry Sangria

$7.50

Blueberry Iris Mule

$8.00

Coconut Mojito

$7.00

Cucumber Chiller

$6.50

Desert Pear

$8.50

Green Tea Shot

$6.00

Hisbiscus Ginger Mule

$7.50

Honey Bun Shot

$6.00

House Margarita Frozen

$7.50

House Margarita Rocks

$7.50

Irish Car Bomb

$8.00

Irish Margarita

$7.50

Jaeger Bomb

$8.00

Kinda Peachy

$6.50

Mango Sangria

$7.50

Mexican Mule

$9.00

Mexican Paleta Shot

$6.00

Moscow Mule

$6.50

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Paloma Margarita

$7.50

Peach Sangria

$7.50

Pickle Back Shot

$6.00

Pickle Bomb

$9.00

Pina Colada

$8.00

Pink Kitty Shot

$6.00

Purple Gecko Shot

$6.00

Ruby Red Crush

$8.50

Shack Bloody Mary

$6.50

Shack Mudslide

$7.00

Topo Chico Ranch Water

$8.00

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

Western Pepino Shot

$6.00

White Tea Shot

$6.00

Premium Margarita

$3.00

Virgin Margarita

$5.25

Virgin Pina Colada

$6.25

COCKTAILS A-Z

Alabama Slammer

$6.00

Amaretto Sour

$6.00

Appletini

$7.00

Baby Guinness

$6.00

Baybreeze

Black Russian

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$6.50

Blow Job

$6.00

Blue Hawaiian

$6.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$6.00

Brandy Alexander

$6.00

Buttery Nipple

$6.00

Cake Shot

$6.00

Cape Cod

$6.00

C Bull Dog

$6.00

Champagne Cocktail

$6.00

Cina Toast Crunch

$6.00

Coconut Mojito

$7.00

Cosmopolitan

$7.00

Daiquiri

$6.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$6.00

Fuzzy Navel

$6.00

Gibson

$7.50

Gimlet

$6.00

Grape Crush

$6.00

Greyhound

$6.00

Harvey Walbanger

$6.00

Hot Toddy

$6.00

Hulk

$6.00

Hurricane

$7.00

Jelly Donut

$6.00

John Daly

$6.00

Jolly Rancher

$6.00

Kama Kazi

$6.00

Kama Kazi Peach

$6.00

Kir Royal

$6.00

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Liq Cocaine

$6.00

Liq Marijuan

$6.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$7.00

Madras

$6.00

Mai Tai

$6.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Margarita

$7.50

Martini

$7.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Mint Julep

$7.00

Mojito

$7.00

Mojito Mango

$7.00

Mojito Strwbry

$7.00

Moscow Mule

$6.50

Mudslide

$7.00

Negroni

$8.00

Oatmeal Cookie

$6.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Orange Tea

$6.00

Peach Tea

$6.00

Pickle Back Shot

$6.50

Pink Pssy

$6.00

Pistachio Shot

$6.00

Planter's Punch

$6.00

Purple Gecko

$6.00

Red Head Slt

$6.00

Rob Roy

$6.00

Royal F

$6.00

Rusty Nail

$6.00

Sazerac

$6.00

Scooby Snack

$6.00

Screwdriver

$6.00

Sea Breeze

$6.00

Sex on the Beach

$6.00

Sidecar

$6.00

Slow C Screw

$6.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Tokyo Tea

$7.50

Tom Collins

$6.00

Washington Apple

$7.00

Whiskey Smash

$6.00

Whiskey Sour

$6.00

White Russian

$6.00

Woo Woo

$6.00

VODKA

Well Vodka

$5.00

ABSOLUT

$6.50

ABSOLUT APPLE

$6.50

ABSOLUT CITRON

$6.50

ABSOLUT LIME

$6.50

ABSOLUT PEACH

$6.50

ABSOLUT VANILLA

$6.50

DEEP EDDY CRANBERRY

$6.50

EFFEN CUCUMBER

$7.00

GREY GOOSE

$8.00

KETEL ONE

$7.00

SMIRNOFF

$6.50

TITO'S

$7.00

WESTERN SONS BLUEBERRY

$7.00

WESTERN SONS CUCUMBER

$7.00

WESTERN SONS GRAPEFRUIT

$7.00

WESTERN SONS LEMON

$7.00

WESTERN SONS PEACH

$7.00

DBL VODKA

DBL Well Vodka

$7.50

DBL ABSOLUT

$9.75

DBL ABSOLUT APPLE

$9.75

DBL ABSOLUT CITRON

$9.75

DBL ABSOLUT LIME

$9.75

DBL ABSOLUT PEACH

$9.75

DBL ABSOLUT VANILLA

$9.75

DBL DEEP EDDY CRANBERRY

$9.75

DBL EFFEN CUCUMBER

$10.50

DBL GREY GOOSE

$12.00

DBL KETEL ONE

$10.50

DBL SMIRNOFF

$9.75

DBL TITO'S

$10.50

DBL WESTERN SONS BLUEBERRY

$10.50

DBL WESTERN SONS CUCUMBER

$10.50

DBL WESTERN SONS GRAPEFRUIT

$10.50

DBL WESTERN SONS LEMON

$10.50

DBL WESTERN SONS PEACH

$10.50

GIN

Well Gin

$5.00

BEEFEATER

$6.50

BOMBAY SAPHIRE

$6.50

GORDONS

$6.50

HENDRICKS

$7.00

TANQUERAY

$6.50

DBL GIN

DBL Well Gin

$7.50

DBL BEEFEATER

$9.75

DBL BOMBAY SAPHIRE

$9.75

DBL GORDONS

$9.75

DBL HENDRICKS

$10.50

DBL TANQUERAY

$9.75

RUM

Well Rum

$5.00

BACARDI

$6.50

CALYPSO COCO RUM

$5.00

CALYPSO 151

$7.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$6.50

FLOR DE CANA

$6.50

MALIBU

$6.50

MYERS DARK RUM

$6.50

DBL RUM

DBL Well Rum

$8.00

DBL BACARDI

$10.00

DBL CALYPSO COCO RUM

$8.00

DBL CALYPSO 151

$10.50

DBL CAPTAIN MORGAN

$10.00

DBL FLOR DE CANA

$10.00

DBL MALIBU

$10.00

DBL MYERS DARK RUM

$10.00

TEQUILA

Well Tequila

$5.00

CASA AMIGOS BLANCO

$7.50

CASA AMIGOS REPOSADO

$8.50

CHINGA QUED MEZCAL

$15.00

1800 Tequila

$6.50