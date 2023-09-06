The Shack Wings & Brews 9120 Viscount
9120 Viscount
EL PASO, TX 79925
FOOD
APPETIZER
BUFFALO FRIES
Hand-battered fries covered in buffalo sauce and our house ranch
CALAMARI
Fried hand-battered calamari served with side of Teriyaki and spicy ranch
CHEESE STICKS
Hand-breaded Mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce
CHIPOTLE QUESADILLA
Grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, chipole aioli, in a tomato basil tortillay, served with sour cream and guacamole
CHIPS AND QUESO
Chile con queso, served with tortilla chips
FRIED PICKLE CAPS
Fried hand-battered kosher pickle caps
LOADED FRIES
French fries with chile con queso, tomatoes, jalapenos, chipotle mayo, and sour cream
POPPERS
Breaded roasted jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese
SHACK NACHOS
Tortilla chips topped with beans, melted white cheddar, tomatoes, jalapeños, sour cream, and guacamole
SHACK SAMPLER
Choose up to three of our famous appetizers, Poppers, Cheese Sticks, Fried Pickles Caps, and Shack Shrooms to sample
SHACK SHROOMS
Hand battered fried mushrooms
WINGS
6 TRADITIONAL WINGS
Our famous wings fried naked to crispy perfection
10 TRADITIONAL WINGS
Our famous wings fried naked to crispy perfection
20 TRADITIONAL WINGS
Our famous wings fried naked to crispy perfection
30 TRADITIONAL WINGS
Our famous wings fried naked to crispy perfection
50 TRADITIONAL WINGS
Our famous wings fried naked to crispy perfection
6 BONELESS
Our famous tenders cut into bite size and battered to perfection
10 BONELESS
Our famous tenders cut into bite size and battered to perfection
20 BONELESS
Our famous tenders cut into bite size and battered to perfection
30 BONELESS
Our famous tenders cut into bite size and battered to perfection
50 BONELESS
Our famous tenders cut into bite size and battered to perfection
6 BREADED WINGS
Our famous wings dipped in batter for extra crispiness
10 BREADED WINGS
Our famous wings dipped in batter for extra crispiness
20 BREADED WINGS
Our famous wings dipped in batter for extra crispiness
30 BREADED WINGS
Our famous wings dipped in batter for extra crispiness
50 BREADED WINGS
Our famous wings dipped in batter for extra crispiness
3 COMBO CHICKEN STRIP
Our famous hand battered chicken strips served with fries, veggies, and ranch
5 COMBO CHICKEN STRIP
Our famous hand battered chicken strips served with fries, veggies, and ranch
10 BUFFALO SHRIMP
Butterfly shrimp battered and fried till crispy, tossed with your favorite sauce
20 BUFFALO SHRIMP
Butterfly shrimp battered and fried till crispy, tossed with your favorite sauce
30 BUFFALO SHRIMP
Butterfly shrimp battered and fried till crispy, tossed with your favorite sauce
SHRIMP & STRIPS
SHRIMP TACOS
Blackened style shrimp, chipotle mayo, cheddar, tomatoes, and cabbage
BUFFALO SHRIMP SALAD
Crispy shrimp, buffalo sauce, fresh greens, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, tortilla strips, and ranch
4 CHICKEN STRIPS
Our famous wings fried naked to crispy perfection
8 CHICKEN STRIPS
Our famous wings fried naked to crispy perfection
COMBOS & PLATTERS
6 COMBO TRADITIONAL WINGS
Our famous traditional wings served with fries, veggies, and ranch
6 COMBO BONELESS
Our famous boneless wings served with fries, veggies, and ranch
6 COMBO BREADED WINGS
Our famous breaded wings served with fries, veggies, and ranch
10 COMBO TRADITIONAL WINGS
Our famous traditional wings served with fries, veggies, and ranch
10 COMBO BONELESS
Our famous boneless wings served with fries, veggies, and ranch
10 COMBO BREADED WINGS
Our famous breaded wings served with fries, veggies, and ranch
20 TRADITIONAL WING PLATTER
Our famous traditional wings served with fries, veggies, and two ranch
20 BONELESS PLATTER
Our famous boneless wings served with fries, veggies, and two ranch
20 BREADED WING PLATTER
Our famous breaded wings served with fries, veggies, and two ranch
50 TRADITIONAL WING PLATTER
Our famous traditional wings served with two fries, veggies, and large ranch
50 BONELESS PLATTER
Our famous boneless wings served with two fries, veggies, and large ranch
50 BREADED WING PLATTER
Our famous breaded wings served with two fries, veggies, and large ranch
CRAFTED BURGERS
HABANERO BURGER
Grilled onions, habanero pepper jack, bacon, and habanero aioli
SHACK BURGER
Crispy onion strings, melted swiss cheese, and BBQ sauce
MUSHROOMS SWISS BURGER
Grilled onions, sautéed mushrooms, topped with swiss cheese
AMERICAN BURGER
American cheese, and shack sauce
MEXICAN BURGER
Grilled all beef franks, smoked ham, smotthered in chile con queso
GREEN CHILE BURGER
Grilled onions, roasted hatch green chile, and american cheese
AZTEC BURGER
Guacamole, bacon, provolone cheese
PIT BOSS BURGER
Pulled pork, ham, swiss cheese and mustard
SHACK UP YOUR OWN BURGER
Build your own burger with your choice of toppings
SANDWICH
RUBY TURKEY SANDWICH
Deli sliced turkey, provolone cheese, bacon, cranberries, raspberry vinaigrette, mayo, l.t.o., served on ciabatta bread
BLACKENED SALMON SANDWICH
Blackened salmon fillet, remoulade sauce, l.t.o., served on ciabatta bread
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
Crispy chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, l.t.o., and swiss cheese
SANTA FE
Grilled chicken breast, hatch green chile, guacamole, and l.t.o.
SHACK PHILLY
Thin cut rib eye steak, grilled onions, mushrooms, and green chile, drizzle chile con queso, and cheddar cheese
MONTE CRISTO
Smoked ham, turkey, and swiss cheese, battered and fried, served with strawberry jelly
CHICKEN CHIPOTLE
Grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese, applewood bacon, chipotle mayo, l.t.o., served on ciabatta bread
CUBANO SANDWICH
Cuban style sandwich, pulled pork, ham and swiss cheese
TACOS
SALADS
TEJANO SALAD
Greens, chopped chicken, tortilla strips, black beans, corn, tomato, cheese, and chipotle ranch
BUFFALO SALAD
Crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, fresh greens, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, tortilla strips, and ranch
BUFFALO SHRIMP SALAD
Crispy shrimp, buffalo sauce, fresh greens, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, tortilla strips, and ranch
GREEK SALAD
Spring mix, parm crisps, cranberries, walnuts, and feta cheese, your choice of chicken or salmon, served with vinaigrette
SHACK SALAD
Fresh greens, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, croutons, bacon bits, topped with grilled chicken and your choice of dressing
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, and ceasar dressing