FOOD

APPETIZER

BUFFALO FRIES

$7.99

Hand-battered fries covered in buffalo sauce and our house ranch

CALAMARI

$10.99

Fried hand-battered calamari served with side of Teriyaki and spicy ranch

CHEESE STICKS

$8.99

Hand-breaded Mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce

CHIPOTLE QUESADILLA

$9.99

Grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, chipole aioli, in a tomato basil tortillay, served with sour cream and guacamole

CHIPS AND QUESO

$7.99

Chile con queso, served with tortilla chips

FRIED PICKLE CAPS

$7.99

Fried hand-battered kosher pickle caps

LOADED FRIES

$7.99

French fries with chile con queso, tomatoes, jalapenos, chipotle mayo, and sour cream

POPPERS

$8.99

Breaded roasted jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese

SHACK NACHOS

$10.49

Tortilla chips topped with beans, melted white cheddar, tomatoes, jalapeños, sour cream, and guacamole

SHACK SAMPLER

$15.99

Choose up to three of our famous appetizers, Poppers, Cheese Sticks, Fried Pickles Caps, and Shack Shrooms to sample

SHACK SHROOMS

$8.49

Hand battered fried mushrooms

WINGS

6 TRADITIONAL WINGS

$9.99

Our famous wings fried naked to crispy perfection

10 TRADITIONAL WINGS

$14.99

Our famous wings fried naked to crispy perfection

20 TRADITIONAL WINGS

$29.99

Our famous wings fried naked to crispy perfection

30 TRADITIONAL WINGS

$44.49

Our famous wings fried naked to crispy perfection

50 TRADITIONAL WINGS

$74.49

Our famous wings fried naked to crispy perfection

6 BONELESS

$9.99

Our famous tenders cut into bite size and battered to perfection

10 BONELESS

$14.99

Our famous tenders cut into bite size and battered to perfection

20 BONELESS

$29.99

Our famous tenders cut into bite size and battered to perfection

30 BONELESS

$44.49

Our famous tenders cut into bite size and battered to perfection

50 BONELESS

$74.49

Our famous tenders cut into bite size and battered to perfection

6 BREADED WINGS

$10.99

Our famous wings dipped in batter for extra crispiness

10 BREADED WINGS

$15.99

Our famous wings dipped in batter for extra crispiness

20 BREADED WINGS

$31.99

Our famous wings dipped in batter for extra crispiness

30 BREADED WINGS

$47.99

Our famous wings dipped in batter for extra crispiness

50 BREADED WINGS

$79.49

Our famous wings dipped in batter for extra crispiness

3 COMBO CHICKEN STRIP

$13.99

Our famous hand battered chicken strips served with fries, veggies, and ranch

5 COMBO CHICKEN STRIP

$17.99

Our famous hand battered chicken strips served with fries, veggies, and ranch

10 BUFFALO SHRIMP

$11.99

Butterfly shrimp battered and fried till crispy, tossed with your favorite sauce

20 BUFFALO SHRIMP

$23.99

Butterfly shrimp battered and fried till crispy, tossed with your favorite sauce

30 BUFFALO SHRIMP

$35.99

Butterfly shrimp battered and fried till crispy, tossed with your favorite sauce

SHRIMP TACOS

$11.99

Blackened style shrimp, chipotle mayo, cheddar, tomatoes, and cabbage

BUFFALO SHRIMP SALAD

$12.99

Crispy shrimp, buffalo sauce, fresh greens, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, tortilla strips, and ranch

4 CHICKEN STRIPS

$9.99

Our famous wings fried naked to crispy perfection

8 CHICKEN STRIPS

$17.99

Our famous wings fried naked to crispy perfection

COMBOS & PLATTERS

6 COMBO TRADITIONAL WINGS

$12.99

Our famous traditional wings served with fries, veggies, and ranch

6 COMBO BONELESS

$12.99

Our famous boneless wings served with fries, veggies, and ranch

6 COMBO BREADED WINGS

$13.99

Our famous breaded wings served with fries, veggies, and ranch

10 COMBO TRADITIONAL WINGS

$17.99

Our famous traditional wings served with fries, veggies, and ranch

10 COMBO BONELESS

$17.99

Our famous boneless wings served with fries, veggies, and ranch

10 COMBO BREADED WINGS

$18.99

Our famous breaded wings served with fries, veggies, and ranch

20 TRADITIONAL WING PLATTER

$37.99

Our famous traditional wings served with fries, veggies, and two ranch

20 BONELESS PLATTER

$37.99

Our famous boneless wings served with fries, veggies, and two ranch

20 BREADED WING PLATTER

$39.99

Our famous breaded wings served with fries, veggies, and two ranch

50 TRADITIONAL WING PLATTER

$86.49

Our famous traditional wings served with two fries, veggies, and large ranch

50 BONELESS PLATTER

$86.49

Our famous boneless wings served with two fries, veggies, and large ranch

50 BREADED WING PLATTER

$91.49

Our famous breaded wings served with two fries, veggies, and large ranch

3 COMBO CHICKEN STRIP

$13.99

Our famous hand battered chicken strips served with fries, veggies, and ranch

5 COMBO CHICKEN STRIP

$17.99

Our famous hand battered chicken strips served with fries, veggies, and ranch

CRAFTED BURGERS

HABANERO BURGER

$12.99

Grilled onions, habanero pepper jack, bacon, and habanero aioli