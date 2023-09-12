Main Menu

Starters

Blooming Onion

$10.95Out of stock

Large Vidalia Onion, Hand Battered & Fried. Served with Homemade Dipping Sauce.

Cheese and Bacon Quesadilla

$10.45

Large Tortilla Shell Stuffed and Grilled. Served with Salsa and Sour Cream.

Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla

$11.95

Large Tortilla Shell Stuffed and Grilled. Served with Salsa and Sour Cream.

Chicken Wings Boneless

$12.95

Ten Hot & Crispy Wings, Coated in Your Choice of One of our Homemade Sauces.

Chicken Wings Traditional

$14.95

Ten Hot & Crispy Wings, Coated in Your Choice of One of our Homemade Sauces.

Chili Con Queso

$8.95

Taco Beef & Cheese Dip. Served with Tortilla Chips.

Garlic Cheese Curds - Half Pound

$8.95

Fried Curds Sprinkled with Parmesan Cheese. Served with Ranch

Garlic Cheese Curds - One Pound

$14.95

Fried Curds Sprinkled with Parmesan Cheese. Served with Ranch

Italian Nachos

$13.95

Freshly Fried Wonton Skins Smothered in Alfredo Sauce. Topped with Grilled Chicken, Black Olives, Banana Peppers, Jalapenos & Tomatoes. Topped with Parmesan and Mozzarella.

Jalapeno Popper Ball

$10.95Out of stock

Eight Hand Made Jalapeno Balls. Filled with Cream Cheese, Hashbrowns, Diced Jalapenos & Shredded Cheese.

Pork Wings

$14.95

Five Large Pork Shanks Fried and Served in Your Choice of One of our Homemade Sauces.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.95

Creamy Spinach & Artichoke Dip Baked with Mozzarella & Parmesan, Served with Pita Bread.

Trash Can Nachos

$9.95

Tortilla Chips Smothered in Cheese Sauce, topped with Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Jalapenos, Black Olives & Green Onion. Served with Homemade Salsa & Sour Cream.

Salad

Add Salad Bar to meal

$7.95

Ceasar Salad

$10.95

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, & Caesar Dressing.

Chef Salad

$13.95

Romaine Lettuce, Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Eggs, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Carrots & Croutons. Served with Your Choice of Dressing.

Greek Salad

$14.95

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.95

Marinated Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Black Olives & Shredded Cheese.

House Salad

$4.95Out of stock

Salad Bar

$16.95

Steak Salad

$15.95

Grilled Steak, Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Tomatoes and Cucumbers.

Taco Salad

$13.95

Your Choice of Beef or Chicken, Nacho Cheese Sauce, Shredded Lettuce, & Cheese, Black Olives, Tomatoes & Green Onions. Served with Sour Cream and Homemade Salsa.

Kids Salad Bar

$8.95

Wrap

Ceasar Wrap

$10.95

Chef Wrap

$13.95

Greek Wrap

$14.95

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$13.95

Steak Wrap

$15.95

Taco Wrap

$13.95

Soup

Chili

$5.95

Soup De Jour

$5.95

Chili Cup

$3.95

Soup De Jour Cup

$3.95

Sandwich

Chicken Cordon Blue

$15.95

Crispy chicken breast with Ham & Swiss

Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Club Sandwich

$14.95

French Dip

$16.95

Gyro Sandwich

$16.95

Italian Chicken

$13.95

Open Face Sandwich - Half

$14.95

Open Face Sandwich - Whole

$19.95

Philly Cheese Sandwich

$16.95

House Favorites

Burrito

$14.95

Chicken Or Beef Served with Chips

Chicken Strip Basket

$15.95

Chislic Basket

$16.45

Fried Beef Chunks

Fish & Chips

$15.95

Macaroni & Cheese

$13.95

Shrimp Tacos

$15.95

Served with Tortilla Chips

Steak Diablo Pasta

$18.95

Steak Tips

$16.45

Pizza

Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$14.95

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.95

Cheese Pizza

$11.95

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$14.95

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$14.95

Greek Pizza

$14.95

Jalapeno Popper Pizza

$14.95

Pepperoni Pizza

$12.95

Philly Steak Pizza

$14.95

Spinach Artichoke Pizza

$14.95

Burger

Black & Blue Burger

$15.95

Chili Burger

$15.45

Farmer Burger

$16.95

Greek Burger

$16.95

Jack Burger

$15.95

Loaded Garlic Burger

$15.95

Plain Jane Burger

$13.95

Pasta

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$16.45

Steak Diablo Pasta

$18.95

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

$16.95

Chicken Parmesan Pasta

$15.45

Build your own Pasta

$13.95

Macaroni & Cheese Dinner

$13.95

Grilled Chicken Mac & Cheese

$16.95

Pasta Special

$19.95

Side

Baked potato

$4.95

Cheese Chips

$5.45

Cheese Fries

$5.45

Chips

$3.95

Cottage Cheese

$3.95

Fresh Fruit

$3.95

Fries

$3.95

Loaded Chips

$5.95

Loaded Fries

$5.95

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$6.95

Mashed Potato

$4.95

Sautee Vegetables

$4.95

Side of Mac & Cheese

$5.95

Sidewinder - Loaded

$5.95

Sidewinder Fries

$3.95

Sidewinder with Cheese

$5.45

Loaded Baked Potato

$6.95

Kid's Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.95

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.25

Kids Chicken Alfredo

$7.25

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.95Out of stock

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$7.45Out of stock

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.95

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.95

Dinner

Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner

$22.75

Pork Ribeye Dinner

$27.95Out of stock

Ribeye Dinner-12oz

$29.95

Shrimp Dinner

$26.95

Sirloin Dinner

$24.95

Prime Rib

$27.95Out of stock

Ribeye Dinner - 16oz

$33.95

Special

$28.95Out of stock

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$2.95

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Mountain Dew

$2.95

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Root Beer

$3.95

Starry

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Cranberry Juice

$2.95

Orange Juice

$1.95

Pineapple Juice

$1.95

Bottled Water

$3.50

Bottled Pop

$2.45

Calypso

$2.95

Canned coke

$1.50

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Milk

$2.95

Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Iced Tea Bottle

$2.95

Life Water

$3.25

Energy Drink

$4.25

Tomato Juice Can

$1.00

Club Soda

$2.95

Canned Diet Coke

$1.50

Canned Diet 7up

$1.50

Coffee

$1.95

Iced Tea

$2.95