The Shady Lady 34-19 30th Avenue
No reviews yet
34-19 30th Avenue
Astoria, NY 11103
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Lighter Side
Avocado Toast
spicy dragon sauce, sunny side eggs, cherry tomatoes, micro cilantro
Baby Spinach
glazed apples, blue cheese, candied walnuts, fresh strawberries, apple vinaigrette (add chicken 6 , add salmon 8)
Grilled Chicken Club Salad
lettuce, tomato, bacon, croutons, buttermilk ranch
Mixed Greens
tomato, cucumber, balsamic vinaigrette (add chicken 6, add salmon 8)
Eggs
Eggs any Style
toast and home fries
Steak and Eggs
16oz Ribeye, béarnaise sauce, home fries
Egg White Fritatta
goat cheese, spinach, cherry tomato
Country Brekky
eggs, crispy cheddar grits, ham, biscuit, white sausage gravy
Freakin' Starvin
pancakes, eggs, bacon, sausage, biscuit, white sausage gravy
3 Egg Omelets
Pancakes
French Toast
Poached
Eggs Benedict
English muffin, country ham, hollandaise sauce, home fries
Smoked Salmon Benedict
(fresh filet hot smoked in house) spinach, brioche toast, béarnaise sauce, home fries
Corned Beef Hash and Eggs
homemade hash, English muffin, hollandaise sauce
Porky's Revenge
homemade hash, English muffin, hollandaise sauce
Biscuits
Savory Dishes
Chicken & Waffles
boneless fried chicken, cornmeal waffle, Sriracha honey mustard, cayenne maple syrup, micro arugula
Smoke Salmon BLT
salmon filet hot smoked in house, bacon, bibb lettuce, tomatoes, dill mayo, multi grain bread (add fries 4)
Brunch Burger
8oz black angus sirloin, bourbon bacon jam, cheddar, sunny up egg, onion ring, brioche bun (add fries 4)
Astoria Hot Brown
open faced boneless fried chicken, bacon, grilled tomato, Swiss cheese Mornay sauce, Texas toast (add fries 4)
Back to Bed Mac N Cheese
cheddar and American, bacon, baked egg
Sides
Side Order Bacon
Side Sausage Links
Side Corned Beef Hash
Shoestring Fries
Two Eggs
any style
Brussel Sprouts
apples & bacon
Side Country Ham
Mixed Berries
Side Home Fries
Crispy Cheddar Grits
Side Turkey Sausage
Side Avocado
Side Fried Chicken
Single Waffle
TOGO Slushies
TO GO White Peach Martini Slushie
TO GO Pina Colada Slushie
TO GO Strawberry Margarita Slushie
TO GO Mango Margarita Slushie
TO GO Blue Crush Lemonade Slushie
TO GO Spiked Froze Slushie
TO GO Mangoberry Slushie
TO GO Peachy Colada Slushie
TO GO Greek Islands Slushie
TO GO Sex and the City Slushie
TO GO Strawberry Coolata Slushie
TO GO Peachy Blue Martini Slushie
TO GO Stars and Stripes Slushie
TO GO The Strong Island Tea Slushie
House Cocktails
Our Shady Lady
Vodka, pomegranate, lemon, simple syrup, cranberry
Strawberry Bourbon Fix
Bourbon, lemon, simple syrup, bitters, fresh muddled strawberries
Ginger Kick
Tequila, ginger, lemon, agave - jalapeno or habanero
The Girl Upstairs
Gin, elderflower liqueur, muddled cucumber, lemon
Bourbon Bliss
Bourbon, pear liqueur, lemon, simple syrup, fresh mint
Margarita on the Rocks
Classic - Mango - Strawberry - Passion Fruit - Watermelon
Premium Cocktails
Spiced Mango Martini
Grey Goose Vodka, Mango Puree, Red Chili Flakes
Peanut Butter Esspresso Martini
Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, Kahlua, Heavy Cream
Coconut Mojito
Malibu Rum, Bacardi Rum, Coconut cream, Fresh Mint
Ginger Passion Spritz
Kettle One Peach and Orange Blossom, Passion Fruit, Ginger Beer
Shady Palmer
Tito’s Vodka, Iced Tea, Lemonade, Hibiscus tea
Bourbon Peach Smash
Bulleit Bourbon, Peach Schnapps, Peach Puree, Fresh Mint
Casamigos Margarita
Mulled Wine
Jameson Hot Toddy
Bourbon/Rye
Well Bourbon
Well Rye
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit Rye
Maker’s Mark
Knob Creek
Knob Creek Rye
Templeton Rye 4 Year
Woodford Reserve
Bookers
DBL Well Bourbon
DBL Well Rye
DBL Bulleit Bourbon
DBL Rye
DBL Maker’s Mark
DBL Knob Creek
DBL Knob Creek Rye
DBL Templeton Rye 4 Year
DBL Woodford Reserve
DBL Bookers
Tequila/Mezcal
Well Tequila
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Reposado
Casamigos Anejo
Patron Silver
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Reposado
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio 1942
Clase Azul Plata
Clase Azul Reposado
Casamigos Mezcal
Del Maguey Mezcal
Monte Alban Mezcal
Banhez Mezcal Johen
DBL Well Tequila
DBL Casamigos Blanco
DBL Casamigos Reposado
DBL Casamigos Anejo
DBL Patron Silver
DBL Don Julio Blanco
DBL Don Julio Reposado
DBL Don Julio Anejo
DBL Don Julio 1942
DBL Clase Azul Plata
DBL Clase Azul Reposado
DBL Casamigos Mezcal
DBL Del Maguey Mezcal
DBL Monte Alban Mezcal
DBL Banhez Mezcal Johen
Vodka
Well Vodka
Titos
Ketel One
Ketel One Cucumber
Ketel One Peach & Orange
Grey Goose
Absolut
Absolut Citron
Stolichnaya Vanilla
Stolichnaya Orange
DBL Well Vodka
DBL Titos
DBL Ketel One
DBL Ketel One Cucumber
DBL Ketel One Peach & Orange
DBL Grey Goose
DBL Absolut
DBL Absolut Citron
DBL Stolichnaya Vanilla
DBL Stolichnaya Orange
Gin
Whiskey
Well Whiskey
Fireball
Jameson
Jameson Black Barrel
Power’s
Tullamore Dew
Jim Beam
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniel’s Fire
Jack Daniel’s Honey
Gentleman’s Jack
Hibiki Japanese Harmony
DBL Well Whiskey
DBL Fireball
DBL Jameson
DBL Jameson Black Barrel
DBL Power's
DBL Tullamore Dew
DBL Jim Beam
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Jack Daniel’s Fire
DBL Jack Daniel’s Honey
DBL Gentleman’s Jack
DBL Hibiki Japanese Harmony
Scotch
Aberlour 12 Year
Dewars White Label
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Blue
Laphroaig
Macallan 12 Year
Macallan 15 Year
DBL Dewars White Label
DBL Aberlour 12 Year
DBL Johnnie Walker Black
DBL Johnnie Walker Blue
DBL Laphroaig
DBL Macallan 12 Year
DBL Macallan 15 Year (Deep Copy)
DBL Well Scotch
Rum
Cordials
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Aperol
Baileys
Disaronno Amaretto
Sambuca
Campari
Chambord
Grand Marnier
DBL Jagermeister
DBL Kahlua
DBL Aperol
DBL Baileys
DBL Disaronno Amaretto
DBL Sambuca
DBL Campari
DBL Chambord
DBL Grand Marnier
Cognac
Standard Cocktails
Aperol Spritz
Apple Martini
Bay Breeze
Black Russian
Cosmo
Dark and Stormy
Espresso Martini
French 75
French Martini
Gibson
Gimlet
Irish Mule
Long Island Iced Tea
Manhattan
Margarita on the Rocks
Classic - Mango - Strawberry - Passion Fruit - Watermelon
Mexican Mule
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Negroni
Old Fashioned
Sea Breeze
Sex on the Beach
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
White/Rose Glasses
GLS House Chardonnay
Cardiff 2020, California
GLS Reisling
Clean Slate 2020 - Mosel, Germany
GLS Chardonnay
Cousino Macul 2021 - Valle Del Maipo, Chile
GLS Sauvignon Blanc
Ponga 2022 - New Zealand
GLS Pinot Grigio
La Fiera 2021 – Fossalta Di Piave, Italy
GLS Rose
Bogle 2021 –Clarksburg, California
Red Glasses
GLS House Cabernet Sauvignon
Cardiff 2020, California
GLS Bordeaux
Beau-Rivage 2019 - France
GLS Merlot
Hahn - 2019 - Monterey, California
GLS Pinot Noir
Chasing Lions 2019 - Napa, California
GLS Cabernet Sauvignon
Tilia 2021 Argentina
GLS Malbec
High Note 2020 - Mendoza, Argentina
Sparkling Glasses
Bottled Beer
Canned Beer
Spiked Seltzer
Iced Tea
Coffee - Tea
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy our globally inspired comfort food and specialty cocktails!
34-19 30th Avenue, Astoria, NY 11103