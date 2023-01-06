Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Shady Lady 34-19 30th Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

34-19 30th Avenue

Astoria, NY 11103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Lighter Side

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$22.00

spicy dragon sauce, sunny side eggs, cherry tomatoes, micro cilantro

Baby Spinach

Baby Spinach

$21.00

glazed apples, blue cheese, candied walnuts, fresh strawberries, apple vinaigrette (add chicken 6 , add salmon 8)

Grilled Chicken Club Salad

$22.00

lettuce, tomato, bacon, croutons, buttermilk ranch

Mixed Greens

Mixed Greens

$16.00

tomato, cucumber, balsamic vinaigrette (add chicken 6, add salmon 8)

Eggs

Eggs any Style

Eggs any Style

$19.00

toast and home fries

Steak and Eggs

$48.00

16oz Ribeye, béarnaise sauce, home fries

Egg White Fritatta

Egg White Fritatta

$22.00

goat cheese, spinach, cherry tomato

Country Brekky

Country Brekky

$26.00

eggs, crispy cheddar grits, ham, biscuit, white sausage gravy

Freakin' Starvin

$26.00

pancakes, eggs, bacon, sausage, biscuit, white sausage gravy

3 Egg Omelets

Choose your fixins (2), plus toast and choice of home fries, shoestring fries or mixed greens salad 24 (each additional fixin’ 1. 50 - sub egg whites add 2)

3 Egg Omelet

$24.00

Pancakes

Buttermilk Short Stack

Buttermilk Short Stack

$20.00

Vermont maple syrup

Blueberry Lemon

Blueberry Lemon

$22.00

pancake “waffle”, mascarpone cream

"The Boss"

"The Boss"

$24.00

pancake waffle, bacon, American cheesy eggs, sausage gravy and syrup

Nutella Pancake Waffle

$24.00

bananas, strawberries, vanilla cream, Nutella, powdered sugar

Single Pancake

$5.00

French Toast

Straight Up

$20.00

challah, Vermont maple syrup, powdered sugar

Strawberry Cheesecake

$22.00

croissant, whipped cream

Brunch Sandwiches

*Bacon, Egg & Cheese on a Croissant

$12.00

*Sausage, Egg & Cheese on a Biscuit

$12.00

Poached

Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict

$25.00

English muffin, country ham, hollandaise sauce, home fries

Smoked Salmon Benedict

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$26.00

(fresh filet hot smoked in house) spinach, brioche toast, béarnaise sauce, home fries

Corned Beef Hash and Eggs

Corned Beef Hash and Eggs

$26.00

homemade hash, English muffin, hollandaise sauce

Porky's Revenge

$26.00

homemade hash, English muffin, hollandaise sauce

Biscuits

home made buttermilk biscuits with white sausage gravy. Add 2 sausage links for an additional charge

*Biscuits & White Sausage Gravy

$12.00

(add sausage links 5)

Fried Chicken Gone Wild

$26.00

boneless, bacon, cheddar, split biscuit, white sausage gravy (add 2 sunny side up eggs 4)

Sausage & Eggs on Open Faced Biscuit

Sausage & Eggs on Open Faced Biscuit

$24.00

eggs any style, home fries, white sausage gravy on the side

Savory Dishes

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$26.00

boneless fried chicken, cornmeal waffle, Sriracha honey mustard, cayenne maple syrup, micro arugula

Smoke Salmon BLT

Smoke Salmon BLT

$25.00

salmon filet hot smoked in house, bacon, bibb lettuce, tomatoes, dill mayo, multi grain bread (add fries 4)

Brunch Burger

$25.00

8oz black angus sirloin, bourbon bacon jam, cheddar, sunny up egg, onion ring, brioche bun (add fries 4)

Astoria Hot Brown

Astoria Hot Brown

$25.00

open faced boneless fried chicken, bacon, grilled tomato, Swiss cheese Mornay sauce, Texas toast (add fries 4)

Back to Bed Mac N Cheese

Back to Bed Mac N Cheese

$21.00

cheddar and American, bacon, baked egg

Sides

Side Order Bacon

$7.00

Side Sausage Links

$7.00

Side Corned Beef Hash

$8.00

Shoestring Fries

$6.00

Two Eggs

$5.00

any style

Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

apples & bacon

Side Country Ham

$7.00

Mixed Berries

$9.00

Side Home Fries

$6.00

Crispy Cheddar Grits

$7.00

Side Turkey Sausage

$8.00

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Fried Chicken

$6.00

Single Waffle

$5.00

Toasted

White Toast

$2.00

Multigrain Toast

$2.50

Biscuit

$3.00

Croissant

$4.00

English Muffin

$3.00

TOGO Slushies

TO GO White Peach Martini Slushie

$8.00+

TO GO Pina Colada Slushie

$8.00+

TO GO Strawberry Margarita Slushie

$8.00+

TO GO Mango Margarita Slushie

$8.00+

TO GO Blue Crush Lemonade Slushie

$8.00+

TO GO Spiked Froze Slushie

$8.00+

TO GO Mangoberry Slushie

$8.00+

TO GO Peachy Colada Slushie

$8.00+

TO GO Greek Islands Slushie

$8.00+

TO GO Sex and the City Slushie

$8.00+

TO GO Strawberry Coolata Slushie

$8.00+

TO GO Peachy Blue Martini Slushie

$8.00+

TO GO Stars and Stripes Slushie

$8.00+

TO GO The Strong Island Tea Slushie

$10.00+

House Cocktails

Our Shady Lady

$12.00

Vodka, pomegranate, lemon, simple syrup, cranberry

Strawberry Bourbon Fix

$12.00

Bourbon, lemon, simple syrup, bitters, fresh muddled strawberries

Ginger Kick

$12.00

Tequila, ginger, lemon, agave - jalapeno or habanero

The Girl Upstairs

$12.00

Gin, elderflower liqueur, muddled cucumber, lemon

Bourbon Bliss

$12.00

Bourbon, pear liqueur, lemon, simple syrup, fresh mint

Margarita on the Rocks

$10.00

Classic - Mango - Strawberry - Passion Fruit - Watermelon

Premium Cocktails

Spiced Mango Martini

$15.00

Grey Goose Vodka, Mango Puree, Red Chili Flakes

Peanut Butter Esspresso Martini

$15.00

Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, Kahlua, Heavy Cream

Coconut Mojito

$15.00

Malibu Rum, Bacardi Rum, Coconut cream, Fresh Mint

Ginger Passion Spritz

$15.00

Kettle One Peach and Orange Blossom, Passion Fruit, Ginger Beer

Shady Palmer

$15.00

Tito’s Vodka, Iced Tea, Lemonade, Hibiscus tea

Bourbon Peach Smash

$15.00

Bulleit Bourbon, Peach Schnapps, Peach Puree, Fresh Mint

Casamigos Margarita

$15.00

Mulled Wine

$15.00

Jameson Hot Toddy

$15.00

Bourbon/Rye

Well Bourbon

$8.00

Well Rye

Bulleit Bourbon

$12.00

Bulleit Rye

$12.00

Maker’s Mark

$11.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Knob Creek Rye

$12.00

Templeton Rye 4 Year

$13.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Bookers

$24.00

DBL Well Bourbon

DBL Well Rye

DBL Bulleit Bourbon

$22.00

DBL Rye

$22.00

DBL Maker’s Mark

$20.00

DBL Knob Creek

$22.00

DBL Knob Creek Rye

$22.00

DBL Templeton Rye 4 Year

$24.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$26.00

DBL Bookers

$44.00

Tequila/Mezcal

Well Tequila

$8.00

Casamigos Blanco

$13.00

Casamigos Reposado

$15.00

Casamigos Anejo

$17.00

Patron Silver

$15.00

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

Don Julio Reposado

$16.00

Don Julio Anejo

$16.00

Don Julio 1942

$30.00

Clase Azul Plata

$25.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$30.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$17.00

Del Maguey Mezcal

$12.00

Monte Alban Mezcal

$12.00

Banhez Mezcal Johen

$13.00

DBL Well Tequila

DBL Casamigos Blanco

$24.00

DBL Casamigos Reposado

$27.00

DBL Casamigos Anejo

$31.00

DBL Patron Silver

$27.00

DBL Don Julio Blanco

$26.00

DBL Don Julio Reposado

$28.00

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$32.00

DBL Don Julio 1942

$54.00

DBL Clase Azul Plata

$45.00

DBL Clase Azul Reposado

$54.00

DBL Casamigos Mezcal

$30.00

DBL Del Maguey Mezcal

$22.00

DBL Monte Alban Mezcal

$2.00

DBL Banhez Mezcal Johen

$24.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$8.00

Titos

$11.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Ketel One Cucumber

$12.00

Ketel One Peach & Orange

$12.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Absolut

$10.00

Absolut Citron

$10.00

Stolichnaya Vanilla

$11.00

Stolichnaya Orange

$11.00

DBL Well Vodka

DBL Titos

$20.00

DBL Ketel One

$22.00

DBL Ketel One Cucumber

$22.00

DBL Ketel One Peach & Orange

$22.00

DBL Grey Goose

$26.00

DBL Absolut

$18.00

DBL Absolut Citron

$18.00

DBL Stolichnaya Vanilla

$20.00

DBL Stolichnaya Orange

$20.00

Gin

Well Gin

$8.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Bombay Saphire

$11.00

Hendricks

$13.00

DBL Well Gin

DBL Tanqueray

$18.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$20.00

DBL Hendricks

$24.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$8.00

Fireball

$9.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jameson Black Barrel

$12.00

Power’s

$11.00

Tullamore Dew

$12.00

Jim Beam

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jack Daniel’s Fire

$10.00

Jack Daniel’s Honey

$10.00

Gentleman’s Jack

$13.00

Hibiki Japanese Harmony

$18.00

DBL Well Whiskey

DBL Fireball

$16.00

DBL Jameson

$18.00

DBL Jameson Black Barrel

$22.00

DBL Power's

$20.00

DBL Tullamore Dew

$22.00

DBL Jim Beam

$18.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$18.00

DBL Jack Daniel’s Fire

$18.00

DBL Jack Daniel’s Honey

$18.00

DBL Gentleman’s Jack

$24.00

DBL Hibiki Japanese Harmony

$32.00

Scotch

Aberlour 12 Year

$13.00

Dewars White Label

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$30.00

Laphroaig

$20.00

Macallan 12 Year

$20.00

Macallan 15 Year

$30.00

DBL Dewars White Label

$18.00

DBL Aberlour 12 Year

$24.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$26.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Blue

$54.00

DBL Laphroaig

$36.00

DBL Macallan 12 Year

$36.00

DBL Macallan 15 Year (Deep Copy)

$54.00

DBL Well Scotch

Rum

Well Rum

$8.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Captain Morgan’s

$10.00

Malibu

$10.00

Myers’s Dark Spiced Rum

$11.00

Rum Chata

$11.00

DBL Rum

DBL Bacardi

$18.00

DBL Captain Morgan’s

$18.00

DBL Malibu

$18.00

DBL Myers’s Dark Spiced Rum

$20.00

DBL Rum Chata

$20.00

Cordials

Jagermeister

$9.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Aperol

$11.00

Baileys

$10.00

Disaronno Amaretto

$11.00

Sambuca

$10.00

Campari

$11.00

Chambord

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

DBL Jagermeister

$16.00

DBL Kahlua

$16.00

DBL Aperol

$20.00

DBL Baileys

$18.00

DBL Disaronno Amaretto

$20.00

DBL Sambuca

$18.00

DBL Campari

$20.00

DBL Chambord

$22.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$22.00

Cognac

Hennessey VS

$12.00

Courvoisier VS

$12.00

DBL Well Congnac

DBL Hennessey VS

$22.00

DBL Courvoisier

$22.00

Standard Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Apple Martini

$12.00

Bay Breeze

$10.00

Black Russian

$12.00

Cosmo

$12.00

Dark and Stormy

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

French 75

$12.00

French Martini

$14.00

Gibson

$10.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Irish Mule

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita on the Rocks

$10.00

Classic - Mango - Strawberry - Passion Fruit - Watermelon

Mexican Mule

$10.00

Mint Julep

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Negroni

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Sea Breeze

$10.00

Sex on the Beach

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

White Russian

$12.00

White/Rose Glasses

GLS House Chardonnay

$8.00

Cardiff 2020, California

GLS Reisling

$11.00

Clean Slate 2020 - Mosel, Germany

GLS Chardonnay

$12.00

Cousino Macul 2021 - Valle Del Maipo, Chile

GLS Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

Ponga 2022 - New Zealand

GLS Pinot Grigio

$12.00

La Fiera 2021 – Fossalta Di Piave, Italy

GLS Rose

$10.00

Bogle 2021 –Clarksburg, California

Red Glasses

GLS House Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

Cardiff 2020, California

GLS Bordeaux

$11.00

Beau-Rivage 2019 - France

GLS Merlot

$12.00

Hahn - 2019 - Monterey, California

GLS Pinot Noir

$12.00

Chasing Lions 2019 - Napa, California

GLS Cabernet Sauvignon

$11.00

Tilia 2021 Argentina

GLS Malbec

$13.00

High Note 2020 - Mendoza, Argentina

Sparkling Glasses

GLS Champagne

$7.00

Wycliff Brut

SPLIT Prosecco

$12.00

187ml bottle, Italy

GLS Moscato D'Asti

$10.00

Wycliff Brut

Sangria

Red Sangria Glass

$8.00

White Sangria Glass

$8.00

Bottled Beer

BTL Heineken

$8.00

BTL Corona

$8.00

BTL Amstel Light

$8.00

BTL Sam Adams Boston Lager

$8.00

BTL Sam Adams Winter Lager

$8.00

BTL Milk Stout Nitro

$9.00

BTL Flying Dog Gonzo Porter

$10.00

BTL Heineken "Non-Alcoholic'

$8.00

Canned Beer

CAN Glutenberg IPA

$10.00

Gluten Free

CAN Modelo Especial

$5.00

CAN Miller Lite

$4.00

CAN PBR

$4.00

CAN Braven Bushwick Pilsner

$9.00

16oz

Hard Cider

Doc's Pear Cider

$9.00

Strongbow Gold Apple

$8.00

Angry Orchard Apple

$8.00

Spiked Seltzer

White Claw

$6.00

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Seltzer

$2.00

Juice

Orange Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Iced Tea

Sweetened

$4.00

Unsweetened

$4.00

Others

Lemonade

$4.00

Shirly Temple

$4.00

Arnold Palmer virgin

$4.00

Coffee - Tea

Coffee

$4.00

Tea

$4.00

Espresso

$5.00

Double Espresso

$7.00

Americano

$5.00

Decaf Americano

$5.00

Macchiato

$5.00

Cappuccino

$7.00

Latte

$7.00

Hot Chocolate

$6.00

Water

Sparkling Bottle

$8.00

Still Bottle

$8.00

Dessert

NY Cheesecake

$9.00

Mississippi Mud Pie

$9.00

Churros

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy our globally inspired comfort food and specialty cocktails!

Website

Location

34-19 30th Avenue, Astoria, NY 11103

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

SVL SOUVLAKI BAR
orange starNo Reviews
30-18B Astoria Blvd Astoria, NY 11102
View restaurantnext
Grand Avenue Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
34-24 30th Ave Astoria, NY 11103
View restaurantnext
Bubba's Bistro - Ditmars
orange star4.5 • 23
31-13A Ditmars Blvd Astoria, NY 11105
View restaurantnext
Katch - Astoria
orange starNo Reviews
31-19 Newtown Ave Astoria, NY 11102
View restaurantnext
Sweet Afton - 30-09 34th St
orange starNo Reviews
30-09 34th St Astoria, NY 11103
View restaurantnext
Fresco's Grand Cantina - 28-50 31st street
orange starNo Reviews
28-50 31st street Astoria, NY 11102
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Astoria

Bel Aire Diner
orange star4.0 • 3,888
3191 21 Street Astoria, NY 11106
View restaurantnext
Enthaice Thai Kitchen
orange star4.2 • 2,120
3320 31st Ave Astoria, NY 11106
View restaurantnext
Rizzo's Fine Pizza - Astoria
orange star4.3 • 1,623
3013 Steinway St Astoria, NY 11103
View restaurantnext
Butcher Bar
orange star4.5 • 1,438
37-10 30th Ave Astoria, NY 11103
View restaurantnext
The Pomeroy - 3612 Ditmars Blvd
orange star4.6 • 1,280
3612 Ditmars Blvd Astoria, NY 11105
View restaurantnext
Tufino Pizzeria
orange star4.2 • 1,227
36-08 Ditmars Blvd Astoria, NY 11105
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Astoria
East Elmhurst
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Jackson Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)
Flushing
review star
Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)
Edgewater
review star
Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)
Cliffside Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Bronx
review star
Avg 4.3 (76 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston