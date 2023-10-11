Popular Items

Cheddar Cheese Balls

Cheddar Cheese Balls

$5.95

Cheeseburger Basket

$10.95
Chicken Strips Basket

Chicken Strips Basket

$10.95

FOOD

Appetizers

Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$5.95
Cheddar Cheese Balls

Cheddar Cheese Balls

$5.95
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.95
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$5.95
Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$5.95
Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$5.95
Mini CornDog Only

Mini CornDog Only

$5.95
Chicken Strips Only

Chicken Strips Only

$6.95
Shrimp Only

Shrimp Only

$7.45
BBQ Wings

BBQ Wings

$6.95
Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$6.95

Sandwiches

Breaded Tenderloin Sandwich

Breaded Tenderloin Sandwich

$8.70

Fresh cut pork tenderloin, tenderized, and lightly breaded.

Pulled BBQ Pork Sandwich

Pulled BBQ Pork Sandwich

$8.00

Slow cooked pork shoulder, pulled and marinated in BBQ sauce

BLT Sandwich

BLT Sandwich

$7.70

Fresh lettuce, tomato and bacon served on Texas toast.

Cold Cut Turkey Sandwich

Cold Cut Turkey Sandwich

$7.75

Oven roasted turkey, fresh lettuce, tomato, and swiss cheese served on Texas toast

Philly Steak Sandwich

Philly Steak Sandwich

$9.50

Beef with grilled onions, green peppers, and mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Philly Sandwich

Chicken Philly Sandwich

$9.50

Grilled chicken breast with grilled onions, green peppers, and mozzarella cheese

Chicken Breast Sandwich

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$8.50

Grilled or breaded chicken breast.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$8.70

Grilled or breaded chicken breast with tangy buffalo sauce.

Chicken Horseshoe

$12.95

Fish Sandwich

$8.20

Alaskan Pollock, hand breaded and served on a bun.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.70

American cheese grilled on Texas toast.

Breaded Tenderloin Sandwich Basket

$11.95

Fresh cut pork tenderloin, tenderized, and lightly breaded.

Pulled BBQ Pork Sandwich Basket

Pulled BBQ Pork Sandwich Basket

$11.75

Slow cooked pork shoulder, pulled and marinated in BBQ sauce.

BLT Sandwich Basket

$11.25

Fresh lettuce, tomato and bacon served on Texas toast.

Cold Cut Turkey Sandwich Basket

$11.25
Philly Steak Sandwich Basket

Philly Steak Sandwich Basket

$12.75

Beef with grilled onions, green peppers, and mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Philly Sandwich Basket

Chicken Philly Sandwich Basket

$12.75

Grilled chicken breast with grilled onions, green peppers, and mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Breast Sandwich Basket

Chicken Breast Sandwich Basket

$11.95

Grilled or breaded chicken breast.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich Basket

$12.25

Grilled or breaded chicken breast with tangy buffalo sauce.

Fish Sandwich Basket

$11.45

Alaskan Pollock, hand breaded and served on a bun.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich Basket

$9.95

American cheese grilled on Texas toast.

Burgers

Hamburger

$7.10

Double Hamburger

$7.70
Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$7.50

Double Cheeseburger

$8.20
Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.70
Pizza Burger

Pizza Burger

$7.70

Burger topped with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$7.70

Burger topped with Swiss cheese and fresh mushrooms.

Horseshoe

Horseshoe

$11.45

Our burgers served on Texas toast, smothered with fries and cheese sauce.

Jason Burger

Jason Burger

$9.70

Two quarter pound patties topped with ham, bacon, BBQ sauce and onion rings.

Junior Jason Burger

$9.25

The best of the Jason burger with just one quarter pound patty.

Jason Burger Horseshoe

Jason Burger Horseshoe

$12.95

Our classic Jason burger served on Texas toast, smothered with fries and cheese sauce.

Hamburger Basket

$10.45

Double Hamburger Basket

$11.45

Cheeseburger Basket

$10.95
Double Cheeseburger Basket

Double Cheeseburger Basket

$11.95
Bacon Cheeseburger Basket

Bacon Cheeseburger Basket

$11.45

Pizza Burger Basket

$11.75

Mushroom & Swiss Burger Basket

$11.95
Jason Burger Basket

Jason Burger Basket

$12.95

Junior Jason Burger Basket

$12.25

Salads

Side Salad

$3.45

Small salad with fresh lettuce and tomatoes.

Chicken Breast Salad

Chicken Breast Salad

$9.95

Salad with fresh lettuce, onion, green pepper, tomato, shredded cheese and topped with a grilled or breaded chicken breast.

Chef Salad

$9.95

Salad with fresh lettuce, onion, green pepper, tomato, shredded cheese and topped with sliced ham and turkey.

Buffalo Chicken Breast Salad

Buffalo Chicken Breast Salad

$10.95

Salad with fresh lettuce, onion, green pepper, tomato, shredded cheese and topped with tangy buffalo sauce, with choice of grilled or breaded chicken breast.

Entrees

Chicken Strips Basket

Chicken Strips Basket

$10.95
Shrimp Basket

Shrimp Basket

$11.75
Mini Corn Dogs Basket

Mini Corn Dogs Basket

$10.75

Buffalo Boneless Chicken Wings Basket

$11.95

BBQ Boneless Chicken Wings Basket

$11.95

Sides

Basket Fries

$4.95

1/2 Basket Fries

$2.95

1/2 Onion Rings

$2.95

Side Baked Beans

$2.45

Side Applesauce

$2.45

Side Cheese Sauce

$2.45

Side Coleslaw

$2.45

DRINKS

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Cherry Coke

$2.75

Vanilla Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Mr. Pibb

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Pink Lemonade

$2.75

Fruit Punch

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Raspberry Tea

$2.75

Milk

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Can Coke

$1.25

Bottle Of Water

$1.25

Kids Drink

$1.95

Cup Of Ice Water To Go

$1.00

ICE CREAM

Shakes & Malts

Small Shake

$4.25

Large Shake

$4.95

Specialty Shake

$5.25

Floats

Float

$5.25

Specialties

Turtle Sundae

$5.95

Butter Pecan Sundae

$5.95
Banana Split

Banana Split

$5.95

Hot Fudge Brownie Delight

$5.95

Sundaes

Hot Fudge Sundae

$3.95+

Strawberry Sundae

$3.95+

Caramel Sundae

$3.95+

Butterscotch Sundae

$3.95+

Cherry Sundae

$3.95+

Pineapple Sundae

$3.95+

Marshmallow Sundae

$3.95+

Mint Sundae

$3.95+

Peanut Butter Sundae

$3.95+

Cones

Regular Cone

$1.95+

Waffle Cone

$2.55+

Ice Cream Dish

$2.35+

Pint

$4.25

Quart

$6.45

Flurries

Small Flurry

$4.45

Large Flurry

$5.25

Slush Puppies

Small Slush Puppy

$2.45

Medium Slush Puppy

$2.95

Large Slush Puppy

$3.40

Lumpy Bumpy

Small Lumpy Bumpy

$3.45

Medium Lumpy Bumpy

$4.25

Large Lumpy Bumpy

$4.80

Slush Floats

Slush Floats

$4.95