American
The Shake Shack
280 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
The Shake Shack is family restaurant known for our delicious Sandwiches, Burgers and Ice cream.
Location
512 W Main St, Lexington, IL 61753
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Baxters American Grille - Bloomington
4.5 • 2,676
3212 E Empire St Bloomington, IL 61704
View restaurant