The Shakespeare

24 East 39th Street

New York, NY 10016

Starters

Sweet & Spicy Nuts

$9.00

Scotch Egg

$12.00

Sliders

$13.00

French Onion Soup

$11.00

Garlic Shrimp

$17.00

Caesar Salad Small

$9.00

Caesar Salad Large

$15.00

Entrees

Fish & Chips

$27.00

Bangers & Mash

$23.00

Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Shakespeare Burger

$21.00

Beyond Burger

$23.00

Shepherd's Pie

$23.00

Steak Frites

$36.00

Charcuterie Board

$24.00

Pan Seared Salmon

$26.00

Sides

Triple Cooked Chips

$9.00

Yukon Mash

$9.00

Grilled Asparagus

$8.00

Crackers

$1.00

House Salad

$8.00

Party

Mini Beef Wellingtons

$14.00

Mini Crab Cakes

$14.00

Mini Fish & Chips Platter

$48.00

Chicken Slider Platter

$52.00

Beef Slider Platter

$52.00

Pigs In A Blanket

$11.00

Veggie Spring Rolls

$12.00

Dessert

Sticky Toffee Pudding

$12.00

Chocolate Cake

$11.00

Cheesecake

$12.00

Lemon Bar

$11.00

Apple Pie

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Serving a more sophisticated 'pub grub' coupled with a setting reminiscent of a 14th century tavern,

Location

24 East 39th Street, New York, NY 10016

Directions

