American
Bars & Lounges

The Shaved Duck Restaurant - Midlothian, VA

859 Reviews

$$

15408 Wc Commons Way

Midlothian, VA 23113

Popular Items

Braised Short Rib Pasta
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Kid Grilled Cheese

Small & Shared Plates

Beet Carpaccio

Beet Carpaccio

$10.00

candy cane beets, hot honey goat cheese, fresh pear, pecans, maple-mint vinaigrette (gf, v)

Birria Eggrolls

$10.00

house braised beef, onion, cilantro, Oaxaca cheese (gf)

Butternut Squash Bisque

Butternut Squash Bisque

$10.00

house hot honey & pumpkin seeds garnish (gf)

Crab Hummus

$15.00

lump crab, roasted garlic, pickled jalapeno, charred broccoli, pita bread

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

fried brussels, hot honey, horseradish-beet sauce, goat cheese (gf)

Duck Tostada

Duck Tostada

$13.00

(2) crispy tortillas, confit duck, pickled red onion, blueberry-BBQ sauce, cilantro (gf)

Fried Carbonara

$12.00

Guanciale, pecorino, pea cream, panko

Parisian Gnocchi

Parisian Gnocchi

$15.00

house sage gnocchi, purple sweet potato, Brussels, butternut squash, house ricotta, white wine butter (v)

Pork Rind Nachos

Pork Rind Nachos

$15.00

house pork rinds, mojo pork, queso, pickled red onion, cilantro (gf)

Salads

House Caesar

House Caesar

$11.00

Bibb lettuce, house dressing, pecorino, garlic bread crumbs

Mixed Greens Salad

Mixed Greens Salad

$8.00

mixed greens, pickled red onion, tomato, house strawberry-basil vinaigrette (gf, v)

Entrees

Braised Short Rib Pasta

Braised Short Rib Pasta

$29.00

house pasta, leek cream sauce, garlic ricotta

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$23.00

country ham, swiss Mornay sauce, panko-breaded, roasted Brussels sprouts

Crispy Duck Leg

$26.00

stewed Red Sea Island peas, mustard greens, Guanciale, apple cider vinegar, hot honey

Duck Breast

Duck Breast

$32.00

confit fingerlings, cilantro aioli, queso fresco, corn purée, orange chimichurri (cooked to medium rare)

Duck Burger

$18.00

6 oz. duck & beef blend, white cheddar, lettuce, pickled red onion, brioche bun, hand-cut fries

Duck Pot Pie

Duck Pot Pie

$20.00

confit duck, potatoes, corn, carrots, peas, mixed greens salad

Grass-Fed Ribeye

$39.00

10 oz. hand-cut, confit potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts, herbed compound butter (gf)

Market Fish

$28.00

rotating selection, pan-seared, corn & fava bean succotash, crispy sweet potato straws, basil cream sauce

Seafood Pasta

Seafood Pasta

$28.00

house squid ink pasta, shrimp, lump crab, 'Nduja-tomato sauce (salami-tomato)

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$27.00

white cheddar grits, Tasso ham, onion, peppers, tomato pan sauce (gf)

Desserts

Pound Cake w/ Strawberry Gelato

$8.00

Carrot Cake

$7.00

cream cheese frosting, brandied raisin

House Candy Bar

House Candy Bar

$7.00

graham cracker crust, peanut butter mousse, chocolate ganache, salted caramel

Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwich

$8.00

rotating seasonal selections

Kid Menu

Kid Grilled Cheese

$10.00

American cheese, hand-cut fries

Kid Chicken Tenders

$10.00

hand-cut fries

Kid Cheeseburger

$10.00

American cheese, hand-cut fries

Kid Pasta

$10.00

macaroni, butter, pecorino

Sides

House Bread

House Bread

$3.00

toasted w/ garlic-herb butter

Hand-Cut Fries

$4.00

Hand-Cut French Fries

Carry-Out Cocktails

A MEAL MUST BE ORDERED FOR EVERY 2 COCKTAILS, PER VA ABC. MAX 4 COCKTAILS PER ORDER.
Old Fashioned for 4

Old Fashioned for 4

$48.00

house bourbon, demerara, rotating house bitters (serves 4)

Orange Crush for 4

Orange Crush for 4

$32.00

Belle Isle Blood Orange Moonshine, orange juice, orange syrup (serves 4)

The Midlothian for 4

The Midlothian for 4

$48.00

Makers Mark, B&B, Yellow Chartreuse, Sweet Vermouth (serves 4)

Margarita for 4

Margarita for 4

$32.00

house tequila, simple syrup, fresh lime (serves 4)

The Duck's Buck for 4

The Duck's Buck for 4

$32.00

house bourbon, demerara, fresh lemon, top w/ ginger beer (serves 4)

Sunday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Duck is a local, family-owned & operated restaurant in Midlothian, VA Westchester Commons Shopping Center. Our menus feature upscale, seasonal cuisine and craft cocktails. We offer high-quality food and beverage, in a relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere. Come as you are!

Website

Location

15408 Wc Commons Way, Midlothian, VA 23113

Directions

