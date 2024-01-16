This restaurant does not have any images
The Shed Bar & Grill - El Reno 1635 OK-66
1635 OK-66
El Reno, OK 73013
Food
Starters
- PICK TWO
Your choice of two half orders of Fried Mushrooms, Fried Pickles or Mozzarella Sticks.$9.75
- FRIED MUSHROOMS
Hand-breaded & fried to perfection. Served with Ranch$9.75
- FRIED PICKLES
The Shed's Favorite! Crispy, zesty pickles, hand-breaded & fried golden. Served with Ranch$9.75
- FRIED JALAPENOS$9.75
- MOZZARELLA STICKS
Melt in your mouth cheese sticks (8). Served with Marinara.$10.50
- CLASSIC CHEESE FRIES
Melted Cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese, layered on golden crispy fries, topped with bacon crumbles. Add Pulled Pork to top it off! Additional $3.75$9.75
- CHIPS & SALSA WITH QUESO
Handmade tortilla chips & fresh salsa. Served with Queso.$9.75
- CHIPS & SALSA WITH GUACAMOLE
Handmade tortilla chips & fresh salsa. Served with Guacamole$9.75
- LOADED NACHOS
Fajita chicken layered with melted Cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese, black bean roasted corn salsa, Queso, fresh diced tomatoes, red onion, sour cream & salsa.$14.50
- 1/2 NACHOS$7.25
Salads/Soups
- HOUSE SALAD
Fresh romaine lettuce topped with fresh tomato, croutons, & shredded cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.$8.75
- THE COBB
Fresh romaine lettuce topped with crispy chicken breast, tomato, bacon, hard-boiled egg, onion, shredded cheese & croutons. Served with your choice of Honey Mustard or Ranch.$13.50
- STRAWBERRY SPINACH SALAD
Seasoned grilled chicken on fresh mixed greens, topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries, walnuts, and feta cheese. Served with Lite Raspberry Vinaigrette dressing.$14.75
- TACO SALAD
Fresh romaine lettuce, cheesy chips, ground beef, shredded cheese, diced red onion, fresh tomatoes & sour cream. Served with Catalina dressing.$13.50
- SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SALAD
Seasoned grilled chicken on a bed of crisp romaine lettuce, topped with house-made black bean roasted corn salsa, shredded cheese & southwest chips. Served with Southwest dressing.$11.75
- THAI CHICKEN SALAD
Seasoned grilled chicken on fresh mixed greens, topped with edamame, toasted almonds, sesame seeds, mandarin oranges & wontons. Served with Lite Asian Toasted Sesame dressing.$14.75
- Soup-Cup$5.00
- Soup-Bowl$9.00
Wings
Tacos
- STREET TACOS
Your choice of 3 fajita chicken or 3 ground beef tacos on corn tortillas topped with diced onion, fresh cilantro & lime. Served with Chips & Salsa$12.75
- QUESADILLA
Your choice of fajita chicken or ground beef with melted Cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese & bacon crumbles. Served with Chips & Salsa$12.75
- FISH TACOS
3 Fish tacos served with hourse sauce, lettuce, tomato & shredded cheese. Served with Chips & Salsa$12.75
- PULLED PORK TACOS
3 Hickory smoked Pulled Pork tacos topped with SHED Slaw. Served with Chips & Salsa$12.75
Burgers
- ALL AMERICAN CHEESEBURGER
Grilled Angus beef topped with fresh romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles & American cheese. ALL BURGERS SERVED ON A BRIOCHE BUN WITH GOLDEN CRISPY FRIES$11.75
- SLAW BURGER
Grilled Angus beef topped with BBQ sauce, melted Cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese, crispy bacon & Shed slaw.ALL BURGERS SERVED ON A BRIOCHE BUN WITH GOLDEN CRISPY FRIES$13.00
- HICKORY SMOKEHOUSE
Grilled Angus beef topped with hickory smoked sauce, Applewood smoked bacon & melted Cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese.ALL BURGERS SERVED ON A BRIOCHE BUN WITH GOLDEN CRISPY FRIES$12.25
- BACON CHEESEBURGER
Grilled Angus beef topped with crispy bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles.ALL BURGERS SERVED ON A BRIOCHE BUN WITH GOLDEN CRISPY FRIES$13.00
- MUSHROOM & SWISS
Grilled Angus beef topped with sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions & melted Swiss cheese.ALL BURGERS SERVED ON A BRIOCHE BUN WITH GOLDEN CRISPY FRIES$12.25
- THE SHED BURGER
Grilled Angus beef topped with fried egg, golden hash browns, fresh pickle & melted Cheddar cheese.ALL BURGERS SERVED ON A BRIOCHE BUN WITH GOLDEN CRISPY FRIES$14.00
- PIGGY BACK BURGER
BBQ pulled pork piled high on grilled Angus beef patty, topped with fresh Shed Slaw, sliced onions & melted Cheddar cheese.ALL BURGERS SERVED ON A BRIOCHE BUN WITH GOLDEN CRISPY FRIES$14.50
- BACON RANCH BURGER
Grilled Angus veef topped with tomato, onion, Applewood smoked bacon, Cheddar cheese & Ranch.ALL BURGERS SERVED ON A BRIOCHE BUN WITH GOLDEN CRISPY FRIES$12.75
- VEGGIE BURGER
Spicy black bean Vegan patty topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & mustard.ALL BURGERS SERVED ON A BRIOCHE BUN WITH GOLDEN CRISPY FRIES$11.50
Sandwiches & Wraps
- GRILLED CHICKEN PESTO SANDWICH
Grilled chicken tenders topped with pesto, Swiss cheese, fresh mixed greens & tomato served on a Ciabatta bun.ALL SANDWICHES & WRAPS SERVED WITH GOLDEN CRISPY FRIES$13.00
- CHICKEN SANDWICH
Your choice of fried or grilled chicken tenders topped with fresh guacamole, Applewood smoked bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce & tomato. Served with Honey Mustard on a Ciabatta bun.ALL SANDWICHES & WRAPS SERVED WITH GOLDEN CRISPY FRIES$13.50
- PULLED PORK SANDWICH
Hickory smoked pulled pork piled high with SHED Slaw, topped with house BBQ sauce served on a Ciabatta bun.ALL SANDWICHES & WRAPS SERVED WITH GOLDEN CRISPY FRIES$12.50
- BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
Your choice of fried or grilled chicken tenders topped with buffalo sauce, Swiss cheese, fresh roamine lettuce, tomato & crispy Applewood smoked bacon and served on a Ciabatta bun.ALL SANDWICHES & WRAPS SERVED WITH GOLDEN CRISPY FRIES$12.75
- SOUTHWEST CHICKEN WRAP
Grilled chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, black bean roasted corn salsa, Cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese. Served with Southwest dressing.ALL SANDWICHES & WRAPS SERVED WITH GOLDEN CRISPY FRIES$12.00
- CHICKEN TENDER CLUB WRAP
Crispy chicken tenders, fresh romaine lettuce, Cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese, Applewood smoked bacon & Ranch dressingALL SANDWICHES & WRAPS SERVED WITH GOLDEN CRISPY FRIES$12.00
- BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$12.00
Specialties
- CHICKEN FRIED STEAK
Tenderized breaded steak fried to perfection, served with mashed potatoes & gravy with your choice of one other side.$19.00
- CATFISH PLATTER
Our famous Souther Style Catfish served with fresh coleslaw & your choice of one other side.$15.75
- THE SHED BOWL
A bowl of mashed potatoes piled high with corn, skillet gravy, shredde Cheddar cheese & crispy chicken.$16.50
- CHICKEN & WAFFLES
Cake batter waffle with two sunny side up eggs, crispy fried chicken tenders, topped with skillet gravy.$19.00
- PULLED PORK BAKED POTATO
Hickory smoked Pulled Pork piled high on a baked potato, loaded with grilled onions and Cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese.$12.00
- FRIED CHICKEN TENDERS
Never frozed, always fresh Chicken Tenders with a side of SHED sauce, served with golden crispy fries & your choice of one other side.$16.50
- GRILLED CHICKEN TENDERS$16.50
- 8 oz. NY STRIP
Grilled to perfection served with baked potato & your choice of one other side$23.00
- 8 oz. RIB EYE
Hand cut & grilled to perfection and served with baked potato & your choice of one other side.$27.00
- 12 oz. RIB EYE
Hand cut & grilled to perfection and served with baked potato & your choice of one other side.$32.00
- BONELESS PORK RIB EYE (1)
Grilled to perfection and served with your choice of 2 sides.$17.00
- BONELESS PORK RIB EYE (2)
Grilled to perfection and served with your choice of 2 sides.$26.00
- ST. LOUIS RIBS$19.50
SIDES (A LA CARTE)
- FRENCH FRIES$4.50
- ONION RINGS$4.50
- MASHED POTATOES & GRAVY$4.50
- BAKED POTATO$4.50
- FRESH FRUIT$4.50
- STEAMED VEGGIES$4.50
- MAC & CHEESE$4.50
- CORN$4.50
- GREEN BEANS$4.50
- SIDE SALAD$4.50
- COLESLAW$4.00
- 1/2 FRIED PICKLE$4.00
- 1/2 FRIED MUSHROOM$4.00
- 1/2 MOZZ STICKS$5.00
- 1/2 FRIED JALAPENOS$4.00
- 1/2 Chips N Queso$5.00
- 1/2 Chips N Guac$5.00
- 1/2 Chips N Salsa$4.50
- MASHED POTATOES$3.00
- GRILLED VEGGIES$4.00
- Gravy$1.00
- Small Queso$1.50
- Large Queso$2.00
- Small Guac$1.50
- Large Guac$2.00
Kids' Menu
Feature Menu
1635 OK-66, El Reno, OK 73013