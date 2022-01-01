- Home
The Shed Bar & Grill Kingfisher
1505 South Main Street
Kingfisher, OK 73750
Starters
PICK TWO
Your choice of two half orders of Fried Mushrooms, Fried Pickles or Mozzarella Sticks.
FRIED MUSHROOMS
Hand-breaded & fried to perfection. Served with Ranch
FRIED PICKLES
The Shed's Favorite! Crispy, zesty pickles, hand-breaded & fried golden. Served with Ranch
FRIED JALAPENOS
MOZZARELLA STICKS
Melt in your mouth cheese sticks (8). Served with Marinara.
CLASSIC CHEESE FRIES
Melted Cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese, layered on golden crispy fries, topped with bacon crumbles. Add Pulled Pork to top it off! Additional $3.75
CHIPS & SALSA WITH QUESO
Handmade tortilla chips & fresh salsa. Served with Queso.
CHIPS & SALSA WITH GUACAMOLE
Handmade tortilla chips & fresh salsa. Served with Guacamole
LOADED NACHOS
Fajita chicken layered with melted Cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese, black bean roasted corn salsa, Queso, fresh diced tomatoes, red onion, sour cream & salsa.
1/2 NACHOS
Salads
HOUSE SALAD
Fresh romaine lettuce topped with fresh tomato, croutons, & shredded cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
THE COBB
Fresh romaine lettuce topped with crispy chicken breast, tomato, bacon, hard-boiled egg, onion, shredded cheese & croutons. Served with your choice of Honey Mustard or Ranch.
STRAWBERRY SPINACH SALAD
Seasoned grilled chicken on fresh mixed greens, topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries, walnuts, and feta cheese. Served with Lite Raspberry Vinaigrette dressing.
TACO SALAD
Fresh romaine lettuce, cheesy chips, ground beef, shredded cheese, diced red onion, fresh tomatoes & sour cream. Served with Catalina dressing.
SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SALAD
Seasoned grilled chicken on a bed of crisp romaine lettuce, topped with house-made black bean roasted corn salsa, shredded cheese & southwest chips. Served with Southwest dressing.
THAI CHICKEN SALAD
Seasoned grilled chicken on fresh mixed greens, topped with edamame, toasted almonds, sesame seeds, mandarin oranges & wontons. Served with Lite Asian Toasted Sesame dressing.
Wings
Tacos
STREET TACOS
Your choice of 3 fajita chicken or 3 ground beef tacos on corn tortillas topped with diced onion, fresh cilantro & lime. Served with Chips & Salsa
QUESADILLA
Your choice of fajita chicken or ground beef with melted Cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese & bacon crumbles. Served with Chips & Salsa
FISH TACOS
3 Fish tacos served with hourse sauce, lettuce, tomato & shredded cheese. Served with Chips & Salsa
PULLED PORK TACOS
3 Hickory smoked Pulled Pork tacos topped with SHED Slaw. Served with Chips & Salsa
Burgers
ALL AMERICAN CHEESEBURGER
Grilled Angus beef topped with fresh romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles & American cheese. ALL BURGERS SERVED ON A BRIOCHE BUN WITH GOLDEN CRISPY FRIES
SLAW BURGER
Grilled Angus beef topped with BBQ sauce, melted Cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese, crispy bacon & Shed slaw.ALL BURGERS SERVED ON A BRIOCHE BUN WITH GOLDEN CRISPY FRIES
HICKORY SMOKEHOUSE
Grilled Angus beef topped with hickory smoked sauce, Applewood smoked bacon & melted Cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese.ALL BURGERS SERVED ON A BRIOCHE BUN WITH GOLDEN CRISPY FRIES
BACON CHEESEBURGER
Grilled Angus beef topped with crispy bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles.ALL BURGERS SERVED ON A BRIOCHE BUN WITH GOLDEN CRISPY FRIES
MUSHROOM & SWISS
Grilled Angus beef topped with sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions & melted Swiss cheese.ALL BURGERS SERVED ON A BRIOCHE BUN WITH GOLDEN CRISPY FRIES
THE SHED BURGER
Grilled Angus beef topped with fried egg, golden hash browns, fresh pickle & melted Cheddar cheese.ALL BURGERS SERVED ON A BRIOCHE BUN WITH GOLDEN CRISPY FRIES
PIGGY BACK BURGER
BBQ pulled pork piled high on grilled Angus beef patty, topped with fresh Shed Slaw, sliced onions & melted Cheddar cheese.ALL BURGERS SERVED ON A BRIOCHE BUN WITH GOLDEN CRISPY FRIES
BACON RANCH BURGER
Grilled Angus veef topped with tomato, onion, Applewood smoked bacon, Cheddar cheese & Ranch.ALL BURGERS SERVED ON A BRIOCHE BUN WITH GOLDEN CRISPY FRIES
VEGGIE BURGER
Spicy black bean Vegan patty topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & mustard.ALL BURGERS SERVED ON A BRIOCHE BUN WITH GOLDEN CRISPY FRIES
Sandwiches & Wraps
GRILLED CHICKEN PESTO SANDWICH
Grilled chicken tenders topped with pesto, Swiss cheese, fresh mixed greens & tomato served on a Ciabatta bun.ALL SANDWICHES & WRAPS SERVED WITH GOLDEN CRISPY FRIES
CHICKEN SANDWICH
Your choice of fried or grilled chicken tenders topped with fresh guacamole, Applewood smoked bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce & tomato. Served with Honey Mustard on a Ciabatta bun.ALL SANDWICHES & WRAPS SERVED WITH GOLDEN CRISPY FRIES
PULLED PORK SANDWICH
Hickory smoked pulled pork piled high with SHED Slaw, topped with house BBQ sauce served on a Ciabatta bun.ALL SANDWICHES & WRAPS SERVED WITH GOLDEN CRISPY FRIES
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
Your choice of fried or grilled chicken tenders topped with buffalo sauce, Swiss cheese, fresh roamine lettuce, tomato & crispy Applewood smoked bacon and served on a Ciabatta bun.ALL SANDWICHES & WRAPS SERVED WITH GOLDEN CRISPY FRIES
SOUTHWEST CHICKEN WRAP
Grilled chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, black bean roasted corn salsa, Cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese. Served with Southwest dressing.ALL SANDWICHES & WRAPS SERVED WITH GOLDEN CRISPY FRIES
CHICKEN TENDER CLUB WRAP
Crispy chicken tenders, fresh romaine lettuce, Cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese, Applewood smoked bacon & Ranch dressingALL SANDWICHES & WRAPS SERVED WITH GOLDEN CRISPY FRIES
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
Specialties
CHICKEN FRIED STEAK
Tenderized breaded steak fried to perfection, served with mashed potatoes & gravy with your choice of one other side.
CATFISH PLATTER
Our famous Souther Style Catfish served with fresh coleslaw & your choice of one other side.
THE SHED BOWL
A bowl of mashed potatoes piled high with corn, skillet gravy, shredde Cheddar cheese & crispy chicken.
CHICKEN & WAFFLES
Cake batter waffle with two sunny side up eggs, crispy fried chicken tenders, topped with skillet gravy.
PULLED PORK BAKED POTATO
Hickory smoked Pulled Pork piled high on a baked potato, loaded with grilled onions and Cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese.
FRIED CHICKEN TENDERS
Never frozed, always fresh Chicken Tenders with a side of SHED sauce, served with golden crispy fries & your choice of one other side.
GRILLED CHICKEN TENDERS
8 oz. NY STRIP
Grilled to perfection served with baked potato & your choice of one other side
8 oz. RIB EYE
Hand cut & grilled to perfection and served with baked potato & your choice of one other side.
12 oz. RIB EYE
Hand cut & grilled to perfection and served with baked potato & your choice of one other side.
BONELESS PORK RIB EYE (1)
Grilled to perfection and served with your choice of 2 sides.
BONELESS PORK RIB EYE (2)
Grilled to perfection and served with your choice of 2 sides.
ST. LOUIS RIBS
SIDES (A LA CARTE)
FRENCH FRIES
ONION RINGS
MASHED POTATOES & GRAVY
BAKED POTATO
FRESH FRUIT
STEAMED VEGGIES
MAC & CHEESE
CORN
GREEN BEANS
SIDE SALAD
COLESLAW
1/2 FRIED PICKLE
1/2 FRIED MUSHROOM
1/2 MOZZ STICKS
1/2 FRIED JALAPENOS
1\2 Chips N Queso
1\2 Chips N Guac
1\2 Chips N Salsa
Kids' Menu
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
The Shed Grill and Bar provides American food including catfish, steak, burgers, salads, appetizers, sandwiches, wraps and more in two locations, Weatherford, OK and Kingfisher, OK.
1505 South Main Street, Kingfisher, OK 73750