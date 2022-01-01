Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Shed Bar & Grill Kingfisher

1505 South Main Street

Kingfisher, OK 73750

Starters

PICK TWO

$9.75

Your choice of two half orders of Fried Mushrooms, Fried Pickles or Mozzarella Sticks.

FRIED MUSHROOMS

$9.75

Hand-breaded & fried to perfection. Served with Ranch

FRIED PICKLES

$9.75

The Shed's Favorite! Crispy, zesty pickles, hand-breaded & fried golden. Served with Ranch

FRIED JALAPENOS

$9.75

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$10.50

Melt in your mouth cheese sticks (8). Served with Marinara.

CLASSIC CHEESE FRIES

$9.75

Melted Cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese, layered on golden crispy fries, topped with bacon crumbles. Add Pulled Pork to top it off! Additional $3.75

CHIPS & SALSA WITH QUESO

$9.75

Handmade tortilla chips & fresh salsa. Served with Queso.

CHIPS & SALSA WITH GUACAMOLE

$9.75

Handmade tortilla chips & fresh salsa. Served with Guacamole

LOADED NACHOS

$14.50

Fajita chicken layered with melted Cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese, black bean roasted corn salsa, Queso, fresh diced tomatoes, red onion, sour cream & salsa.

1/2 NACHOS

$7.25

Salads

HOUSE SALAD

$8.50

Fresh romaine lettuce topped with fresh tomato, croutons, & shredded cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.

THE COBB

$13.25

Fresh romaine lettuce topped with crispy chicken breast, tomato, bacon, hard-boiled egg, onion, shredded cheese & croutons. Served with your choice of Honey Mustard or Ranch.

STRAWBERRY SPINACH SALAD

$14.50

Seasoned grilled chicken on fresh mixed greens, topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries, walnuts, and feta cheese. Served with Lite Raspberry Vinaigrette dressing.

TACO SALAD

$13.25

Fresh romaine lettuce, cheesy chips, ground beef, shredded cheese, diced red onion, fresh tomatoes & sour cream. Served with Catalina dressing.

SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SALAD

$11.75

Seasoned grilled chicken on a bed of crisp romaine lettuce, topped with house-made black bean roasted corn salsa, shredded cheese & southwest chips. Served with Southwest dressing.

THAI CHICKEN SALAD

$14.50

Seasoned grilled chicken on fresh mixed greens, topped with edamame, toasted almonds, sesame seeds, mandarin oranges & wontons. Served with Lite Asian Toasted Sesame dressing.

Wings

1 lb. Boneless Wings

$13.50

CHOICE OF BUFFALO OR BARBECUE SAUCE

1 lb. Bone-In Wings

$14.50

CHOICE OF BUFFALO OR BARBECUE SAUCE

Tacos

STREET TACOS

$12.50

Your choice of 3 fajita chicken or 3 ground beef tacos on corn tortillas topped with diced onion, fresh cilantro & lime. Served with Chips & Salsa

QUESADILLA

$12.50

Your choice of fajita chicken or ground beef with melted Cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese & bacon crumbles. Served with Chips & Salsa

FISH TACOS

$12.50

3 Fish tacos served with hourse sauce, lettuce, tomato & shredded cheese. Served with Chips & Salsa

PULLED PORK TACOS

$12.50

3 Hickory smoked Pulled Pork tacos topped with SHED Slaw. Served with Chips & Salsa

Burgers

ALL AMERICAN CHEESEBURGER

$11.25

Grilled Angus beef topped with fresh romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles & American cheese. ALL BURGERS SERVED ON A BRIOCHE BUN WITH GOLDEN CRISPY FRIES

SLAW BURGER

$12.50

Grilled Angus beef topped with BBQ sauce, melted Cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese, crispy bacon & Shed slaw.ALL BURGERS SERVED ON A BRIOCHE BUN WITH GOLDEN CRISPY FRIES

HICKORY SMOKEHOUSE

$11.75

Grilled Angus beef topped with hickory smoked sauce, Applewood smoked bacon & melted Cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese.ALL BURGERS SERVED ON A BRIOCHE BUN WITH GOLDEN CRISPY FRIES

BACON CHEESEBURGER

$12.50

Grilled Angus beef topped with crispy bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles.ALL BURGERS SERVED ON A BRIOCHE BUN WITH GOLDEN CRISPY FRIES

MUSHROOM & SWISS

$11.75

Grilled Angus beef topped with sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions & melted Swiss cheese.ALL BURGERS SERVED ON A BRIOCHE BUN WITH GOLDEN CRISPY FRIES

THE SHED BURGER

$13.50

Grilled Angus beef topped with fried egg, golden hash browns, fresh pickle & melted Cheddar cheese.ALL BURGERS SERVED ON A BRIOCHE BUN WITH GOLDEN CRISPY FRIES

PIGGY BACK BURGER

$14.00

BBQ pulled pork piled high on grilled Angus beef patty, topped with fresh Shed Slaw, sliced onions & melted Cheddar cheese.ALL BURGERS SERVED ON A BRIOCHE BUN WITH GOLDEN CRISPY FRIES

BACON RANCH BURGER

$12.25

Grilled Angus veef topped with tomato, onion, Applewood smoked bacon, Cheddar cheese & Ranch.ALL BURGERS SERVED ON A BRIOCHE BUN WITH GOLDEN CRISPY FRIES

VEGGIE BURGER

$11.00

Spicy black bean Vegan patty topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & mustard.ALL BURGERS SERVED ON A BRIOCHE BUN WITH GOLDEN CRISPY FRIES

Sandwiches & Wraps

GRILLED CHICKEN PESTO SANDWICH

$12.50

Grilled chicken tenders topped with pesto, Swiss cheese, fresh mixed greens & tomato served on a Ciabatta bun.ALL SANDWICHES & WRAPS SERVED WITH GOLDEN CRISPY FRIES

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.00

Your choice of fried or grilled chicken tenders topped with fresh guacamole, Applewood smoked bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce & tomato. Served with Honey Mustard on a Ciabatta bun.ALL SANDWICHES & WRAPS SERVED WITH GOLDEN CRISPY FRIES

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$12.00

Hickory smoked pulled pork piled high with SHED Slaw, topped with house BBQ sauce served on a Ciabatta bun.ALL SANDWICHES & WRAPS SERVED WITH GOLDEN CRISPY FRIES

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.25

Your choice of fried or grilled chicken tenders topped with buffalo sauce, Swiss cheese, fresh roamine lettuce, tomato & crispy Applewood smoked bacon and served on a Ciabatta bun.ALL SANDWICHES & WRAPS SERVED WITH GOLDEN CRISPY FRIES

SOUTHWEST CHICKEN WRAP

$11.50

Grilled chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, black bean roasted corn salsa, Cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese. Served with Southwest dressing.ALL SANDWICHES & WRAPS SERVED WITH GOLDEN CRISPY FRIES

CHICKEN TENDER CLUB WRAP

$11.50

Crispy chicken tenders, fresh romaine lettuce, Cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese, Applewood smoked bacon & Ranch dressingALL SANDWICHES & WRAPS SERVED WITH GOLDEN CRISPY FRIES

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$11.50

Specialties

CHICKEN FRIED STEAK

$16.75

Tenderized breaded steak fried to perfection, served with mashed potatoes & gravy with your choice of one other side.

CATFISH PLATTER

$15.75

Our famous Souther Style Catfish served with fresh coleslaw & your choice of one other side.

THE SHED BOWL

$15.00

A bowl of mashed potatoes piled high with corn, skillet gravy, shredde Cheddar cheese & crispy chicken.

CHICKEN & WAFFLES

$16.50

Cake batter waffle with two sunny side up eggs, crispy fried chicken tenders, topped with skillet gravy.

PULLED PORK BAKED POTATO

$11.50

Hickory smoked Pulled Pork piled high on a baked potato, loaded with grilled onions and Cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese.

FRIED CHICKEN TENDERS

$14.75

Never frozed, always fresh Chicken Tenders with a side of SHED sauce, served with golden crispy fries & your choice of one other side.

GRILLED CHICKEN TENDERS

$14.75

8 oz. NY STRIP

$19.50

Grilled to perfection served with baked potato & your choice of one other side

8 oz. RIB EYE

$21.50

Hand cut & grilled to perfection and served with baked potato & your choice of one other side.

12 oz. RIB EYE

$26.50

Hand cut & grilled to perfection and served with baked potato & your choice of one other side.

BONELESS PORK RIB EYE (1)

$15.00

Grilled to perfection and served with your choice of 2 sides.

BONELESS PORK RIB EYE (2)

$23.00

Grilled to perfection and served with your choice of 2 sides.

ST. LOUIS RIBS

$16.50

SIDES (A LA CARTE)

FRENCH FRIES

$4.00

ONION RINGS

$4.00

MASHED POTATOES & GRAVY

$4.00

BAKED POTATO

$4.00

FRESH FRUIT

$4.00

STEAMED VEGGIES

$4.00

MAC & CHEESE

$4.00

CORN

$4.00

GREEN BEANS

$4.00

SIDE SALAD

$4.00

COLESLAW

$4.00

1/2 FRIED PICKLE

$4.00

1/2 FRIED MUSHROOM

$4.00

1/2 MOZZ STICKS

$5.00

1/2 FRIED JALAPENOS

$4.00

1\2 Chips N Queso

$5.00

1\2 Chips N Guac

$5.00

1\2 Chips N Salsa

$4.50

Desserts

Coconut Cream Pie

$6.00

Chocolate Cream Pie

$6.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Kids' Menu

Kids' Burger

$8.00

Mac N Cheese

$8.00

Kids Catfish

$8.00

Kids Fried Tenders

$8.00

Kids Grilled Tenders

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Shed Bowl

$8.00

N/a Beverages

PEPSI

$3.25

DIET PEPSI

$3.25

DR. PEPPER

$3.25

DIET DR. PEPPER

$3.25

MUG ROOT BEER

$3.25

Brisk LEMONADE

$3.25

SIERRA MIST

$3.25

MOUNTAIN DEW

$3.25

SWEET TEA

$3.25

UNSWEET TEA

$3.25

HALF & HALF TEA

$3.25

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.25

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$3.25

Coffee

$1.00

WATER

REDBULL

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The Shed Grill and Bar provides American food including catfish, steak, burgers, salads, appetizers, sandwiches, wraps and more in two locations, Weatherford, OK and Kingfisher, OK.

Website

Location

1505 South Main Street, Kingfisher, OK 73750

Directions

