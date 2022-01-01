Restaurant header imageView gallery
The Shed Restaurant Plainview, NY - 1511 Old Country Road

No reviews yet

1511 Old Country Road

Plainview, NY 11803

Popular Items

Cobb Salad*
Shed Fries*
Shed Bowl*

Starters

Fried Pickles*

Fried Pickles*

$9.80

buttermilk dressing

Skillet Mac & Cheese*

Skillet Mac & Cheese*

$15.75

corn, jalapeño, bacon, green onion

Hummus Crudite*

Hummus Crudite*

$15.75

basil hummus, horseradish cream, garden veggies

Shed Wings Nashville Hot Style*

$15.60

Nashville hot style, kosher dill aioli

Calamari*

Calamari*

$13.10

Fried, sweet peppers, tomato vinaigrette

Baked Clams*

Baked Clams*

$16.30

Chopped, breadcrumbs, lemon, herbs

Brunch Favorites

Breakfast Bowl**

Breakfast Bowl**

$14.50

(GF) 2 Poached Eggs, Homefries, Sauteed Spinach, onions, corn, jalapeño, Chipotle Hollandaise, Avocado

Buttermilk Pancakes*

Buttermilk Pancakes*

$12.95

butter, maple syrup ADD: Berries, Chocolate, banana, nuts $1.50 Each the works $4

Two Eggs Any Style*

$10.25

homefries, toast

Farmer's Breakfast**

Farmer's Breakfast**

$21.45

Flat Iron, 2 eggs any style, home fries, hollandaise, dressed greens

Belgian Waffle*

Belgian Waffle*

$11.25

blueberries, butter, maple syrup

Brioche French Toast*

Brioche French Toast*

$13.50

banana, brown sugar, maple syrup

Avocado Toast & Sunny Eggs**

Avocado Toast & Sunny Eggs**

$14.95

watermelon radish, tomato, sunflower seeds, arugula

Biscuit Benedict**

$15.25

2 eggs poached*, Bacon or sausage, homefries, hollandaise

Arugula, Roasted Tomato & Avocado Benedict** (GF)

Arugula, Roasted Tomato & Avocado Benedict** (GF)

$15.25

2 poached eggs with home fries & hollandaise

Shegg Sandwich*

Shegg Sandwich*

$14.95

2 eggs fried, cheddar, bacon, arugula, tomato, onion jam, rustic bread

Omelettes & Frittata

(Gf) pick 3 from options served with homefries or dressed greens.
Frittata D

Frittata D

$15.89

Shed Frittatas! Pick 3 from ingredients below / served with Homefries or Dressed greens. (Extra Ingredients beyond 3 are +$1)

Omelete D

Omelete D

$15.89

Shed Omelettes and Frittatas! Pick 3 from ingredients below / served with Homefries or Dressed greens. (Extra Ingredients beyond 3 are +$1)

Sandwiches & Burgers

Shed Burger**

Shed Burger**

$15.10

American, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion jam, shed sauce

Steak House Burger**

$15.10

bleu cheese, crispy shallots, house steak sauce

Smoke Burger**

Smoke Burger**

$15.10

Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, smoked tomato jam

Vege Burger House-Made*

Vege Burger House-Made*

$14.10

Green pea & potato patty, pickled carrot relish, hot pepper ketchup

Reuben*

Reuben*

$15.60

Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, shed sauce

Blackened Fish Sandwich*

Blackened Fish Sandwich*

$14.60

Blackened Cod, cucumber slaw, chipotle mayo

Chicken Sandwich*

Chicken Sandwich*

$15.75

Hot honey fried, pickle, buttermilk dressing

Shed Dog*

$14.95

Kobe beef, onion jam, shed sauce, pickle crisps, brioche bun

BLT*

$14.95

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, country white

Short Rib Melt*

Short Rib Melt*

$16.10

Garlic Toast, Cheddar Cheese, Fried Cherry Peppers, Onion Jam, Horsey Sauce

Salads & Bowls

Shed Bowl*

Shed Bowl*

$18.75

(GF) Roasted chicken, arugula, radish, sweet potatoes, wild rice, sunflower seeds, mushrooms, goat cheese, spiced honey vinaigrette

Beet Bowl*

$16.75

roasted beets, bleu cheese, kale, smoked almonds, pink peppercorn vinaigrette, crispy shallots (GF)

Veggie Protein Bowl*

$16.25

tomato herb rice, garbanzo, sprouts, brussels, sweet potato, mushrooms, sunflower seeds, pickled veggies (GF)

Cobb Salad*

Cobb Salad*

$17.75

(GF) greens, grilled chicken, corn, tomato, bacon, egg, avocado, buttermilk dressing

Caesar Salad*

Caesar Salad*

$13.75

romaine, brioche croutons, parmesan crisp, caesar dressing

Shed Plates

Chicken & Waffles*

Chicken & Waffles*

$18.75

Homemade Waffles, Hot Honey Fried Chicken, Habanero honey (on side)

Sweet Mustard Glazed Salmon*

$27.75

brussels, sweet potato, shallot, caraway, sweet mustard glaze (GF)

Blackened Sea Bass*

$28.75

(GF) hot crawfish dirty rice, cool cucumber lace

Grilled Chicken Paillard*

Grilled Chicken Paillard*

$18.80

Arugula, tomato, radish, balsamic glaze, parmesan crisp

14oz New York Strip Steak**

$43.45

brussels & bacon hash, bleu cheese, House steak sauce (GF)

Sides Day Menu

Shed Fries*

Shed Fries*

$7.95

(GF) Served with side of Shed Sauce

Gouda Fries*

$8.95

Sweet Potato Fries*

$7.95

(GF)

Gouda Sauce Side

$1.00

Homefries Side*

$4.95

(GF)

Dressed Greens*

$6.95

(GF)

Biscuits & Jam*

$5.95

Fresh Biscuits with homemade berry jam.

Side Fruit*

$5.95

Bacon Side*

$5.95

(GF)

Turkey Bacon*

$6.00

Sausage*

$4.95

Roasted Mushrooms Side*

$5.95

Brussels Side*

$5.95

Sautéed Greens

$4.95

Slaw*

$3.00

(GF)

Brown Rice*

$5.95

(GF)

French Toast One Slice

$6.00

White Toast*

$2.75

Rye Toast*

$2.75

Wheat Toast*

$2.75

English Muffin*

$2.75

Glutten Free Toast*

$3.00

Side Pure Maple Syrup*

$5.00

Side Shed Sauce*

$1.00

Pickles*

$3.00

(GF)

Side Jam

$1.50

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese w/ fries*

$10.00

Kids Burger w/fries*

$12.00

Kids Chicken & Waffles*

$12.00

Served with Maple Syrup

Kids Mac n cheese*

$10.00

Kids Grilled Chicken w/ fries*

$12.00

Mickey Pancake*

$8.00

Large Mickey Mouse shaped pancake

Minnie Pancake*

$8.00

Large Minnie Mouse pancake

Kids Chx Strips w/ fries*

$12.00

Kids Egg Sandwich

$10.00

Kids Waffle*

$8.00

Shed Swag

Picnic Blanket*

Picnic Blanket*

$24.00

The Shed Restaurant Fleece Whipstitch Blanket 12.7 oz Fleece Blanket Color Charcoal  60"W x 50”H 100% polyester fleece one side is anti-pill black whipstitch

Shed T-Shirt / Long Sleeve Shirt

$20.00
NEW! Navy Low Pro Trucker Hat*

NEW! Navy Low Pro Trucker Hat*

$18.00

NEW! In The Shed Embroidered Low Profile Trucker  Clean and SO comfortable

Classic Navy Trucker Hat*

Classic Navy Trucker Hat*

$18.00

The Shed Restaurant Classic Navy Trucker "Eat Well. Drink." Old Favorite Navy Trucker 100% cotton twill with a unique wash to create a “worn” effect Unstructured low profile fit Supersoft™ mesh  Old-school kelly green undervisor & snapback closure

4 Shed Jars

$26.00

Staff Sweatshirt

$17.00

Specialty Cocktails

Pink Panther

Pink Panther

$14.00

titos vodka, fresh grapefruit, peach, lemon, st. germain

Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary

$14.00

Titos vodka, cucumber shrub

The Watermelon

The Watermelon

$14.00

watermelon juice, watermelon, patrón reposado

Shed Lemonade

Shed Lemonade

$14.00

Bulleit bourbon, domaine de canton, homemade lemonade

Farmers Gin

Farmers Gin

$14.00

Tanqueray, St germain, cucumber, basil, lime

The Rabbit Hole

The Rabbit Hole

$14.00

Casamigos tequila, lillet rouge, black currant, plum

Smoke & Herbs

Smoke & Herbs

$14.00

Ilegal Mezcal, lemon, pineapple, agave, sage

Margarita

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Spicy Margarita

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Cosmopolitian

$14.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Texas Mule

$14.00

Screwdriver

$14.00
Mimosa

Mimosa

$14.00

Champagne & Fresh squeezed orange juice

Wine Bottles

Tiamo Prosecco

$14.00

BTL Adami Prosecco

$49.00

BTL Notorious Pink

$56.00

BTL Riff Pino Grigio

$48.00

BTL Phantom Chardonnay

$52.00

BTL Tortoise Creek Pinot Noir

$48.00

BTL High Note Malbec

$48.00

BTL Dough Cabernet

$52.00

BTL The Insider Cabernet

$56.00

Beer Bottles

BTL Budweiser

$7.00

BTL Heineken

$7.00

BTL Corona

$7.00

Cans of Cider

Black Widow Blackberry Cider

$8.00

Austin Dry Rose Cider

$8.00

Specialty Cocktail Quarts - 3 Drinks!

Quart Pink Panther

$40.00

Breckenridge Distillery Vodka, fresh grapefruit, peach, lemon, St. Germain. 3 Drinks in a Quart Container.

Quart Bloody Mary

$40.00

Breckenridge Distillery Vodka, Cucumber Shrub. 3 Drinks in a Quart Container.

Quart The Watermelon

$40.00

Watermelon juice, watermelon, patrón reposado. 3 Drinks in a Quart Container.

Quart Shed Lemonade

$40.00

Rye, Domaine de Canton, homemade lemonade. 3 Drinks in a Quart Container.

Quart Farmers Gin

$40.00

Tanqueray, cucumber, basil, fresh lime, elderflower, prosecco. 3 Drinks in a Quart Container.

Quart The Rabbit Hole

$40.00

Reposado, Lillet Rouge, black currant, plum. 3 Drinks in a Quart Container.

Quart Smoke & Herbs

$40.00

Ilegal Mezcal, lemon, pineapple, agave, sage. 3 Drinks in a Quart Container.

Beverages, Coffees and Mocktails

Diet Coke

$3.50

Club Soda

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Pellegrino

$8.00

Saratoga Springs

$8.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Apple Juice

$5.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$7.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Watermelon Juice

$5.00

Revenge of the Pink Panther

$7.00

Our most popular cocktail without the alcohol, lemon, peach, elderflower, grapefruit

Air Quotes Sangria

$7.00

Our Non-Alcoholic Version of the Classic Sangria

Passion Flower

$7.00Out of stock

Gold N' Delicious

$7.00

Chocolate Shake

$8.00

Vanilla Shake

$8.00

Berry Shake

$8.00

Strawberry Shake

$8.00

Silverware & Takeout Options

Utensils*

Ketchup*

No Straws*

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

The Shed Restaurant offers a bright take on American Comfort Food and features a scratch kitchen with a robust list of specialty brunch menu items daily alongside amazing lunch & dinner items. The Shed has become the favorite spot for all ages from the amazing food to the ultra welcoming team, being #InTheShed “hits the spot” any day of the week.

Website

Location

1511 Old Country Road, Plainview, NY 11803

Directions

