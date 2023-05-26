Pizza
Bars & Lounges
The Shed
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
The Shed: "A Unique Tavern Experience!"
220 Royal St, Salado, TX 76571
