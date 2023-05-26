Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Bars & Lounges

The Shed

review star

No reviews yet

220 Royal St

Salado, TX 76571

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Shed Burger

Shed Burger

$14.00

BURGERS WILL COME PLAIN AND DRY WE WILL PUT ALL VEGGIES AND CONDIMENTS ON THE SIDE Fresh blend of 100% Angus Beef. 1/3 lb. patty grilled to perfection and served with your choice of sourdough or sweet jalapeño bun dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sliced pickle, mustard & mayo with kettle chips

Cheese Pizza

$8.00+

6 Boneless Wings

$7.50

Served with Celery and dipping sauce


Appetizers

Basket French Fries

$7.00

Basket Half/Half Fries (Copy)

$7.00

Basket Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00
Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$9.00

- Fried Wisconsin cheese pieces

Chips & Dip

Chips & Dip

$7.00

- Comes with queso and salsa

Jalapeño Wraps

Jalapeño Wraps

$17.00

- Jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese and cheddar, wrapped with bacon

Redneck Cheese Tray

Redneck Cheese Tray

$12.00

- Cracker, summer sausage, cheddar & pepper jack cheese, grapes, with cream cheese topped with chipotle raspberry jam and a nut medley

Shed Sampler

Shed Sampler

$17.00

- Chips, queso, salsa, jalapeño wraps, 4 wings with ranch on the side

Side Salad

Side Salad

$7.00

Mixed greens, shredded cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, croutons, and grapes

Entrees

6 Boneless Wings

$7.50

Served with Celery and dipping sauce

6 Wings

6 Wings

$7.50

Served with Celery and dipping sauce

9 Boneless Wings

$10.50

Served with Celery and dipping sauce

9 Wings

$10.50

Served with Celery and dipping sauce

12 Boneless Wings

$13.50

Served with Celery and dipping sauce

12 Wings

$13.50

Served with Celery and dipping sauce

Big Yard Bird

Big Yard Bird

$13.00

BURGERS WILL COME PLAIN AND DRY WE WILL PUT ALL VEGGIES AND CONDIMENTS ON THE SIDE Enjoy our well-seasoned ground Turkey patty or Grilled Chicken Breast on sourdough or sweet jalapeño bun dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sliced pickle, mustard & mayo with kettle chips

BLT

BLT

$9.00

Crispy Bacon, Lettuce and Tomatoes on a buttery toasted bun served with kettle chips and mayo on the side

Bowl of Chili

Bowl of Chili

$7.00

Bowl of our Shed Special recipe chili, cheddar cheese & onions, served with crackers

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$13.00

Turkey, Ham, Swiss and cheddar/jack cheese blend, hoard boiled egg, cucumber, tomato, bacon and croutons on a bed of mixed greens. Choice of dressing. Add grilled chicken breast

Chicken Fajita Nachos

Chicken Fajita Nachos

$16.00

Tortilla chips topped with queso, shredded cheese, fajita chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions and grilled bell peppers. Served with salsa, sour cream and jalapenos on the side.

Chicken Salad Salad

$13.00

Plucked from outside The Shed, grilled and diced chicken breast blended with mayo, celery and onions to make our chicken salad mix served on a bed of mixed greens

Chicken Salad Sliders

Chicken Salad Sliders

$11.00

Diced grilled chicken breast blended with mayo, celery and onions served on slider bun with kettle chips

Chicken Tender Salad

Chicken Tender Salad

$15.00

Diced mixed greens topped with your choice of grilled chicken breast or crispy chicken tenders, tomato, cucumber and our seasonal fruit & nut medley. Choice of dressing

Kids Chicken

$8.50

Breaded chicken pieces served with kettle chips

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Melty cheese between toasted buns served with kettle chips

Kids Puppy Dog

$8.50

Angus beef frank served with kettle chips

Kids Shed Pie

$8.50

Fritos topped with chili and shredded cheese

Kids Slider Burger

$8.50

Angus beef on a slider bun with a pickle, served with kettle chips

Half Order Pulled Pork Nachos

$8.00Out of stock
Pulled Pork Nachos

Pulled Pork Nachos

$16.00
Puppy Dog

Puppy Dog

$7.00

Angus beef frank served with your choice of kettle chips or fritos

Salado Sliders (Pulled Pork)

Salado Sliders (Pulled Pork)

$12.00

Succulent pulled pork, seasoned with special Shed BBQ sauce and served on a delicious slider bun with Shed Slaw. Served with Kettle chips.

Shed Burger

Shed Burger

$14.00

BURGERS WILL COME PLAIN AND DRY WE WILL PUT ALL VEGGIES AND CONDIMENTS ON THE SIDE Fresh blend of 100% Angus Beef. 1/3 lb. patty grilled to perfection and served with your choice of sourdough or sweet jalapeño bun dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sliced pickle, mustard & mayo with kettle chips

Shed Pie

Shed Pie

$9.00

Fritos covered in Shed special recipe chili with queso, Monterey jack/cheddar cheese blend, and topped with jalapeños, onions & sour cream

Shed Skinny

Shed Skinny

$15.00

Choice of grilled Angus Beef, Turkey Patty or Grilled Chicken breast topped with caramelized onions and a side salad garnished with seasonal fruit. Choice of dressing

Sheep Dog

Sheep Dog

$11.00

Foot-long Angus beef frank served with your choice of kettle chips or fritos

Opwen Item No Make

Pizza

Baked Potato Pizza

Baked Potato Pizza

$10.00+

Sour cream/Ranch base topped with crushed tater tots, bacon, mixed shredded cheese, topped with more sour cream/ranch sauce and chives

BBQ Chicken Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$10.00+

BBQ sauce base topped with mixed shredded cheese, chicken, bacon, caramelized onions, and a BBQ sauce drizzle

Cheese Pizza

$8.00+
Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$9.00+

Light pizza sauce dressed with tomato slices, shredded mozzarella and topped with fresh basil

Meat Lovers Pizza

Meat Lovers Pizza

$10.00+Out of stock

Pizza sauce base topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Bacon, Hamburger, Sausage

Pulled Pork Pizza

Pulled Pork Pizza

$13.00+
Shed Ultimate Pizza

Shed Ultimate Pizza

$13.00+

Pizza sauce base, topped with shredded mozzarella cheese pepperoni, hamburger, black olives, mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.50

Veggie Pizza

$9.00+

Cauliflower crust topped with olives, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes

Wednesday Pork Pizza

$9.00+Out of stock

Sides

2oz Sour Cream

$0.50

Bacon

$1.50

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.75

Basket French Fries

$7.00

Basket Half/Half Fries

$6.50

Basket Kettle Chips

$3.00

Basket Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Beef Patty

$4.00

Black Bean Patty

$3.00

Bleu

$1.00

Boiled Egg

$0.65

Cheddar

$1.00

Chicken Salad

$3.50+

Chili

$2.00+

Cole Slaw

$1.50+

Cup BBQ Sauce

$0.65

Cup Bleu Dressing

$0.35+

Cup Honey Mustard

$0.75

Cup Italian

$0.75

Cup Jalapeño Ranch

$0.35+

Cup of Fruit

$2.50

Cup Ranch dressing

$0.35+

Cup Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.75

Cup Shed Spread

$0.75

Grilled Chicken

$3.00

Jalapeño Bun

$2.00

Jalapeños

$0.50

Pepper Jack

$1.00

Queso

$2.00+

Salsa

$1.50+

Side Pulled Pork

$4.50+

Single Jalapeño Wrap

$4.00

Slider Buns

$2.00

Sour Dough Bun

$2.00

Swiss

$1.00

Turkey Patty

$3.00

Dessert

Banana Pudding

$4.00

Specials

Bacon Cheddar BBQ Burger

Bacon Cheddar BBQ Burger

$16.00

100% Angus Beef topped with cheddar cheese, grilled onions, bacon and BBQ sauce, served with fries.

Double Double

Double Double

$18.00

Double the meat, double the cheese with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, mustard and mayo. Served with fries.

Loaded Sheep Dog

Loaded Sheep Dog

$14.00

Foot-long Angus beef frank topped with chili, shredded cheese, onions, and jalapenos served with kettle chips or Fritos.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$16.00

100% Angus Beef topped with Swiss cheese and mushrooms served with Fries

Shed Burger with Cheese basket

Shed Burger with Cheese basket

$16.00

Quesadilla

$7.95Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Shed: "A Unique Tavern Experience!"

Website

Location

220 Royal St, Salado, TX 76571

Directions

Gallery
The Shed - Salado image
The Shed - Salado image
The Shed - Salado image
The Shed - Salado image

Similar restaurants in your area

Alexander's Craft Cocktails & Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 826
602 Center Circle Salado, TX 76571
View restaurantnext
Bobby Lupo's New York Style Pizzeria - Belton - Belton Tx 76513
orange starNo Reviews
2170 North Main Street Belton, TX 76513
View restaurantnext
Mosaic Grill - 2608 N. Main St, Ste A
orange star4.1 • 67
2608 N. Main St, Ste A Belton, TX 76513
View restaurantnext
Treno Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
112 South 1st Street Temple, TX 76501
View restaurantnext
Village Pizza and Pasta
orange starNo Reviews
2710 S CLEAR CREEK RD Suite 101 Killeen, TX 76549
View restaurantnext
The Garden at The Summit - 1500 RIVERY BOULEVARD, BLDG 2 Texas 78628
orange starNo Reviews
1500 RIVERY BOULEVARD, BLDG 2 Texas 78628 Georgetown, TX 78628
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Salado

Alexander's Craft Cocktails & Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 826
602 Center Circle Salado, TX 76571
View restaurantnext
Barrow Brewing Company
orange star4.7 • 464
108 Royal St Salado, TX 76571
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Salado
Belton
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Harker Heights
review star
Avg 5 (15 restaurants)
Temple
review star
Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)
Killeen
review star
Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)
Taylor
review star
Avg 5 (11 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (72 restaurants)
Liberty Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston