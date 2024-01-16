The Shed Restaurant - Westbury, NY Westbury, NY - 685 Merrick Avenue
ALL DAY MENU **Tap For Cocktails & Beverages!**
Starters
- Fried Pickles
buttermilk dressing$12.50
- Skillet Mac & Cheese
corn, jalapeño, bacon, green onion$16.25
- Hummus Crudite
basil hummus, buttermilk dressing, garden veggies (GF)$16.75
- Shed Wings - Buffalo
Chipotle buffalo, housemade bleu buttermilk$15.60
- Calamari
Fried, sweet peppers, tomato vinaigrette$16.25
- Deviled Eggs
Smoked Salmon, Everything Seasoning, Cucumber$14.10
- Buttermilk Biscuits
Fresh Biscuits with homemade berry jam.$7.95
Brunch All Day
- Breakfast Bowl
(GF) 2 Poached Eggs, Homefries, Sauteed Spinach, onions, corn, jalapeño, Chipotle Hollandaise, Avocado$15.50
- Buttermilk Pancakes
butter, maple syrup ADD: Berries, Chocolate, banana, nuts $1.50 Each the works $4$14.95
- Two Eggs Any Style
homefries, toast$13.25
- Steak & Eggs
Sirloin, 2 eggs any style, home fries, hollandaise, dressed greens$25.95
- Belgian Waffle
blueberries, butter, maple syrup$12.25
- Brioche French Toast
banana, brown sugar, maple syrup$16.25
- Avocado Toast & Sunny Eggs
watermelon radish, tomato, sunflower seeds, arugula$14.95
- Biscuit Benedict
2 eggs poached*, homefries, hollandaise choice of: bacon/ sausage/ smoked salmon$16.95
- Eggs In The Garden
2 poached eggs with dressed greens, hollandaise, roasted tomato, basil hummus, avocado, homefries$16.95
- Shegg Sandwich
2 eggs fried, cheddar, bacon, arugula, tomato, onion jam, country white$16.95
Omelettes & Frittatas
Sandwiches & Burgers
- Shed Burger
American, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion jam, shed sauce$17.95
- Steak House Burger
bleu cheese, crispy onions, house steak sauce$17.95
- Smoke Burger
Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, smoked tomato jam$17.95
- Vege Burger House-Made
Green pea & potato patty, pickled veggies, hot pepper ketchup$16.95
- Reuben
Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, shed sauce, Rye$18.50
- Blackened Fish Sandwich
Blackened Seabass, cucumber slaw, chipotle mayo$16.10
- Chicken Sandwich
Hot honey fried, pickle, buttermilk dressing$17.10
- BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, country white$15.95
- Short Rib Melt
BBQ Braised beef shortrib, cherry pepper aioli, cheddar, pickled red onion, grilled hoagie$18.50
- Garden Sammie
basil hummus, cucumber, cabbage, spinach, vegetable slaw, lemon oil, vegan roll$14.95
- The Shed Lobster Roll
Butter Poached Maine Lobster, Brioche Split Top Bun, North Fork Potato Chips, Coleslaw, Pickle, Grilled Lemon$38.50
Salads & Bowls
- Shed Bowl
(GF) Roasted chicken, arugula, radish, sweet potatoes, wild rice, sunflower seeds, mushrooms, goat cheese, spiced honey vinaigrette$18.75
- Cobb Salad
(GF) greens, grilled chicken, corn, tomato, bacon, egg, avocado, buttermilk dressing$18.75
- Caesar Salad
romaine, brioche croutons, parmesan crisp, caesar dressing$15.95
- Veggie Protein Bowl
brown rice, rice, garbanzo, red cabbage, brussels, avocado, sweet potato, mushrooms, sunflower seeds, pickled veggies (GF)$16.25
- NE Lobster Bowl$36.75
- Summer Salad$17.25
Shed Plates
- Chicken & Waffles
Homemade Waffles, Hot Honey Fried Chicken, Habanero honey (on side)$21.75
- Sweet Mustard Glazed Salmon
spinach, corn, peas, dill butter, sweet mustard glaze$29.25
- Grilled Chicken
Arugula, tomato, radish, balsamic glaze, parmesan crisp$21.95
- 12 Ounce Sirloin Steak
Baked potato, housemade steak sauce (GF)$38.95
- Shrimp & Chips
crispy jumbo shrimp, shed fries, tartar, cocktail sauce, lemon$28.75
Sides All Day Menu
- Extra Sauce
- Shed Fries
(GF) Served with side of Shed Sauce$8.95
- Gouda Fries$9.95
- Sweet Potato Fries
(GF)$8.95
- Homefries
(GF)$4.95
- Turkey Bacon$6.95
- Bacon
(GF)$5.95
- Sausage$4.95
- Buttermilk Biscuits
Fresh Biscuits with homemade berry jam.$7.95
- One Pancake$7.00
- One Slice French Toast$7.25
- Side Fruit$5.95
- Side Whipped Cream$1.00
- Side White Toast$2.75
- Side Wheat Toast$2.75
- Side Rye Toast$2.75
- Side English Muffin$2.75
- Side Gluten Free Toast$3.00
- Side Gluten Free Bun$3.00
- Side Burger Bun$2.75
- Side Dressed Greens
(GF)$6.95
- Side Brown Rice$5.95
- Side Asparagus$7.95
- Side Roasted Mushrooms$5.95
- Side Sautéed Spinach$4.95
- Side Sweet Corn$4.95
- Side Sweet Cubes
- Side Cucumber Shrub$3.00
- Side Coleslaw
(GF)$3.00
- Side Halved Pickles
(GF)$3.00
- Side Pickle Chips$1.00
- Side Lettuce & Tomato$1.50
- Side Burger Lettuce$0.50
- Side Sliced Tomatoes$1.00
- Side Grilled Tomatoes$1.00
- Side Vine Tomatoes$1.00
- Side Sliced Raw Onion$0.50
- Side Sliced Grilled Onions$0.50
- Side Pickled Onions$0.50
- Bag Of Chips$2.50
Kids
Shed Swag
- Shed Football Limited Edition*$12.00
- Shed Lifeguard Hat*$30.00
- Shed Fleece Blanket*
The Shed Restaurant Fleece Whipstitch Blanket 12.7 oz Fleece Blanket Color Charcoal 60"W x 50”H 100% polyester fleece one side is anti-pill black whipstitch$24.00
- Shed T-Shirt / Long Sleeve Shirt*$20.00
- NEW! Navy Low Pro Trucker Hat*
NEW! In The Shed Embroidered Low Profile Trucker Clean and SO comfortable$18.00
- Classic Navy Trucker Hat*
The Shed Restaurant Classic Navy Trucker "Eat Well. Drink." Old Favorite Navy Trucker 100% cotton twill with a unique wash to create a “worn” effect Unstructured low profile fit Supersoft™ mesh Old-school kelly green undervisor & snapback closure$18.00
- 4 Shed Jars*$22.00
To-Go Cocktails, Wine & Beer **Tap For Food Menus!**
Specialty Cocktails
- Pink Panther
titos vodka, fresh grapefruit, peach, lemon, st. germain$14.50
- Bloody Mary
Titos vodka, cucumber shrub$15.50
- The Watermelon
watermelon juice, watermelon, patrón reposado$14.50
- Shed Lemonade
Bulleit bourbon, domaine de canton, homemade lemonade$14.50
- Farmers Gin
Tanqueray, St germain, cucumber, basil, lime$14.50
- The Rabbit Hole
Casamigos tequila, lillet rouge, black currant, plum$14.50
- Smoke & Herbs
Ilegal Mezcal, lemon, pineapple, agave, sage$14.50
- Margarita$14.00
- Espresso Martini$16.50
- Spicy Margarita$14.00
- Old Fashioned$15.00
- Cosmopolitian$16.00
- Manhattan$16.00
- Texas Mule$14.00
- Screwdriver$14.00
- Mimosa
Champagne & Fresh squeezed orange juice$14.00
Wine Bottles
Specialty Cocktail Quarts - 3 Drinks!
- Quart Pink Panther
Breckenridge Distillery Vodka, fresh grapefruit, peach, lemon, St. Germain. 3 Drinks in a Quart Container.$40.00
- Quart Bloody Mary
Breckenridge Distillery Vodka, Cucumber Shrub. 3 Drinks in a Quart Container.$44.00
- Quart The Watermelon
Watermelon juice, watermelon, patrón reposado. 3 Drinks in a Quart Container.$40.00
- Quart Shed Lemonade
Rye, Domaine de Canton, homemade lemonade. 3 Drinks in a Quart Container.$40.00
- Quart Farmers Gin
Tanqueray, cucumber, basil, fresh lime, elderflower, prosecco. 3 Drinks in a Quart Container.$40.00
- Quart The Rabbit Hole
Reposado, Lillet Rouge, black currant, plum. 3 Drinks in a Quart Container.$40.00
- Quart Smoke & Herbs
Ilegal Mezcal, lemon, pineapple, agave, sage. 3 Drinks in a Quart Container.$40.00
DRINKS **Tap For Cocktail & Food Menus!**
Beverages, Coffees and Mocktails
- Diet Coke$3.50
- Club Soda$3.50
- Coke$3.50
- Sprite$3.50
- Ginger Ale$3.50
- Shirley Temple$3.50
- Pellegrino$8.00
- Saratoga Springs$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Ginger Beer$3.50
- Tonic$3.50
- Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher$4.75
- Acqua Panna$8.00
- Iced Tea$3.75
- Coffee$3.75
- DFT Cold Brew$7.25
- Cappuccino$5.00
- Decaf Coffee$3.75
- Espresso$4.00
- Latte$5.00
- Decaf Cappuccino$5.00
- Decaf Espresso$4.00
- Decaf Latte$5.00
- Double Decaf Espresso$6.00
- Double Espresso$6.00
- Hot Chocolate$5.00
- Breakfast Tea$3.75
- Earl Grey Tea$3.75
- Turmeric Tea$3.75
- Chamomile Tea$3.75
- Peppermint Tea$3.75
- Green Tea$3.75
- Beachball Cold Brew Tea$7.25
- Lemonade$4.00
- Arnold Palmer$4.00
- Milk$3.00
- Orange Juice$5.00
- Pineapple Juice$5.00
- Grapefruit Juice$5.00
- Cranberry Juice$5.00
- Apple Juice$5.00
- Virgin Bloody Mary$8.00
- Chocolate Milk$4.00
- Watermelon Juice$5.00
- Revenge of the Pink Panther
Our most popular cocktail without the alcohol, lemon, peach, elderflower, grapefruit$7.50
- Air Quotes Sangria
Our Non-Alcoholic Version of the Classic Sangria$7.50
- Strawberry Sol$6.75
- Smoke & Mirrors$7.50
- Vanilla Shake$8.00
- Chocolate Shake$8.00
- Strawberry Shake$8.00
- Berry Shake$8.00
- Half Vanilla Half Chocolate Shake$8.00
- Vegan Shake$9.00
Silverware & Takeout Options
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:15 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:15 pm
Established in 2017 The Shed Restaurant offers a bright take on American Comfort Food and features a scratch kitchen with a robust list of specialty brunch, lunch and dinner menu items + brunch all day—from the indulgent to the healthful—7 days a week. The Shed has become the favorite daily and weekend hotspot spot for all ages.
685 Merrick Avenue, Westbury, NY 11590