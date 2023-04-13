Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Shelby

4,989 Reviews

$$

707 North Krocks Road, SUITE 104

Allentown, PA 18106

Popular Items

Shelby Burger
House Cured Wings
Malanga Chips


Starters

Soup of the Day

$8.00

Chef's soup of the day

Malanga Chips

Malanga Chips

$9.95

lime & chili spice, tzatziki sauce

Malanga Chip Nachos

$13.95

beef chili con queso, guacamole, sour cream, house-made tomato salsa, cilantro, chilis

Kirchenberg Cheese Curds

$13.95

red grape jam, toasted peanuts, crispy bacon

House Cured Wings

House Cured Wings

$13.50

choice of hot & honey, gochujang, house BBQ, garlic parmesan

Adobo Pork Poutine

$17.95

marinated pork, locally sourced cheese curds, fries, peppers, onions, gravy, cilantro

BAO Buns

$13.50

house made chicken sausage, pickle, chili crunch aioli

Potato & Goat Cheese Pierogies

Potato & Goat Cheese Pierogies

$13.95

bacon, onion, mushroom, sour cream, goat cheese crumble

Roasted Garlic Hummus

Roasted Garlic Hummus

$12.95

olives, feta, smoked paprika, carrots, cucumber, pita, infused olive oil

Short Rib Quesadilla

$15.95

braised short rib, fontina cheese, caramelized onion, guacamole, sour cream

Meat and Cheese Board

$23.95

Chef's selection of meats and cheeses, house herb focaccia, marinated artichoke, olives, pickled onion, blueberry mustarda

Grilled Skewers

Grilled Skewers

$17.00+

with pita & tzatziki

Salads

Caesar Salad

$11.00

chopped Romaine, house made Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, crouton

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$12.00

chopped Romaine, tomato, cucumber, olives, red onion, red peppers, feta, red wine vinaigrette

Everything Wedge

$12.50

romaine, pickled red onion, everything spice pangrattato, tomato, blue cheese dressing, herbs

Large Garden Salad

$10.50

Beet & Quinoa

$12.50

yellow beets, tri-colored quinoa, arugula, feta cheese

Asian Pear & Radicchio

$12.95

radicchio, romaine, orange, ginger, toasted almonds, honey vinaigrette

Roasted Squash

$12.50

kale, roasted squash, farro, pistachio, goat cheese crumbles, PA maple vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Shelby Burger

Shelby Burger

$15.25

Two 4oz Local Beef Patties, Shelby Sauce, American Cheese, L.T.O.P.

Turkey Burger

$15.95

pepper jam, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo

Beef "Cubano"

Beef "Cubano"

$15.95

Braised short rib, prime rib, Swiss cheese, horseradish mayo, pickled red onion, Portuguese roll

Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Creamy dill dressing, brioche bun, L.T.P.

Shelby Cheesesteak

Shelby Cheesesteak

$15.95

Shaved prime rib, 6" brioche roll, caramelized onion, pepper-jack cheese sauce

Impossible Burger

$20.95

Pizza

Create Your Own Pizza

$14.95

All pizzas come with our Chef's Mozzarella and Fontina cheese blend with your choice of white or red sauce.

Cheese Pizza

$14.95

Kale Blanc Pizza

$17.95

white sauce, kale, shallots, pickled mustard seeds, crushed chili flakes

Squash & Sausage Pizza

$18.95

maple glazed sausage crumbles, squash puree, cheese blend, goat cheese

Mains

Chicken Parm

Chicken Parm

$24.95

bucatini, crispy chicken breast, Nonna's sauce, fontina & mozzarella

Rice Bowl (Pork)

$22.00

Fried rice, kimchi, cilantro, dippy egg, bok choy, pickled jalapenos

Rice Bowl (Chicken)

Rice Bowl (Chicken)

$21.00

Fried rice, kimchi, cilantro, dippy egg, bok choy, pickled jalapenos.

Rice Bowl (Shrimp)

$22.00

Fried rice, kimchi, cilantro, dippy egg, bok choy, pickled jalapenos.

Rice Bowl (Beef)

$24.00

Fried rice, kimchi, cilantro, dippy egg, BOK choy, pickled jalapeno

Rice Bowl (Tofu)

$19.00

Kimchi, cilantro, pickled jalapeños, dippy egg, BOK choy, fried rice

Paella Del Mar

$25.50

shrimp, mussels, clams, chorizo, lemon, olives

Impossible Vegetable Lasagna

$28.50

zucchini, sweet potato, Yukon potato, impossible ragu, whipped tofu

Oven Roasted Pork Loin

$27.50

mushroom dusted pork loin, collard green cassoulet, onion escabeche

Sweet Potato Gnudi

$28.50

celeriac puree, house made gnudi, wild boar sausage, thai chili chimichurri

Pan Seared Salmon

$27.95

baby carrots, sunchoke puree, pistachio crumble

Short Rib Marsala

$28.95

garlic herb mashed potatoes, marsala sauce, shoestring potatoes

Prime Ribeye

$48.95

16 ounces, S1 sauce

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$15.95

Pipette pasta, fontina, mozzarella

Omelette of the Day

$12.95

Kid's Menu 2022

Kids Cheese Burger

$10.00

6 oz beef patty, American cheese, ketchup, pickles, seeded bun

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Classic breaded local chicken tenderloins

Kid's Shelby Mac and Cheese

$10.00

Campanelle pasta, fontina, mozzarella

Ramen Wednesday 2022

Tonkotsu broth, soy egg, cilantro

Tofu Ramen

$19.00

Tonkotsu broth, soy egg, cilantro, bok choy

Chicken Ramen

$21.00

Tonkotsu broth, soy egg, cilantro, bok choy

Pork Ramen

Pork Ramen

$22.00

Tonkotsu broth, soy egg, cilantro, bok choy

Beef Ramen

$24.00

Tonkotsu broth, soy egg, cilantro, bok choy

Shrimp Ramen

$22.00

Tonkotsu broth, soy egg, cilantro, bok choy

Fried Chicken Ramen

$21.95

Features

White sauce

Cajun Shrimp

$28.95

Mussels

$14.95

Teriyaki Chicken Pizza

$16.95

White sauce, Chicken sausage, pineapple, cilantro, sesame seeds, pickled chilis

Lamb Gyro

$14.95

Dessert

Vanilla Cheesecake

$9.00
Chef's Assorted Cookies

Chef's Assorted Cookies

$9.00

One Cookie

$1.25

Ice Cream

Ice Cream

$8.00

Handcrafted, super premium ice cream flavors from local BATCH Microcreamery

One Scoop

$3.00

Sides

SIDE Caesar Salad

$5.00

SIDE House Salad

$5.00

SIDE of Fries

$5.00

SIDE of Tots

$5.00

SIDE Yellow Beets & Horseradish Sauce

$6.00

SIDE Zesty Cucumbers with Chili and Lime Spice

$6.00

Side Collard Greens

$6.00

Side Honey Glazed Carrots

$6.00

Side Greek Salad

$8.00

Side Beet & Quinoa

$8.00

Side Roasted Squash

$8.00

Side Wedge Salad

$8.00

Side Asian Pear & Radicchio

$8.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Side Of Bacon

$5.00

Side Garlic Mashed

$5.00

Takeout Utensils

Takeout Utensils

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

We are serving food we love to cook, and food we love to eat, and elevating each dish to a whole new experience by sourcing the best ingredients and carefully crafting each recipe. The result is something that’s delicious, irresistible and wholly satisfying. We’ve coupled our passion and commitment to quality and taste with our unique, fun and inviting dining room, bar and patio to create a refreshingly different experience, one that makes you feel like you are meant to be here. Because you are. We can't wait to show you!

Website

Location

707 North Krocks Road, SUITE 104, Allentown, PA 18106

Directions

