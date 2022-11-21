A map showing the location of The Sheridan Room 337 13th Avenue NortheastView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

The Sheridan Room 337 13th Avenue Northeast

765 Reviews

$$

337 13th Avenue Northeast

Minneapolis, MN 55413

Popular Items

House Cut Fries
Beer Mac 'N Cheese
Rosemary Truffle Fries

A La Carte

Bar Nuts

Bar Nuts

$4.00

roasted peanuts seasoned with cayenne, agave, rosemary, salt, pepper, and olive oil *vegan

Truffle Popcorn

$4.00

house made popcorn made with truffle oil *vegan

House Cut Fries

House Cut Fries

$7.00

house cut fries served with ketchup

Rosemary Truffle Fries

$10.00

house cut fries, tossed in truffle oil, rosemary, and parmesan cheese, served with sun dried tomato aioli and ketchup

Que Becky (poutine)

$13.00

House cut fries, cheese curds, smothered in house made chicken gravy

Agave & Harissa Roasted Carrots

$9.00
Green Beans with Sweet Peppers

Green Beans with Sweet Peppers

$9.00

Green beans and sweet peppers in a burnt agave gastrique (a balsamic vinegar based sauce) topped with pepitas. Served cold *Vegan

Spicy Vinaigrette Coleslaw

$6.00

Rustic Smashed Potatoes

$9.00

Vegan Rustic Smashed Potatoes

$9.00
Beer Mac 'N Cheese

Beer Mac 'N Cheese

$9.00

Vegan Mac

$9.00

Sun Dried Tomato Aioli

$2.00

Herb Aioli

$1.00Out of stock

Salads & Soup

Wednesday Madams

Wednesday Madams

$15.00

mixed greens, red onion, radish shredded cheddar, cornflake breaded chicken breast, hard boiled egg, honey mustard dressing

Grilled Romaine

Grilled Romaine

$11.00

grilled romaine heart, parmesan dressing, crushed red peppers, soft boiled egg

Shuck Yeah

Shuck Yeah

$13.00

Simple Mixed Green Salad

$5.00+

mixed greens, red onion and radish with house vinaigrette

Soup Of The Day

$5.00+

Vegan Carrot and Dill, garnished with Tahini Crema and Fresh Dill

Entrees

Whole Fried

$27.00

whole bird. mix of white and dark, breaded and deep fried chicken, served bone in with house made hot sauces on the side

1/2 Fried

$16.00

1/2 a bird. mix of dark and white meat breaded and deep fried, served bone in with house made hot sauces on the side

1/4 White Fried

$12.00

1/4 white meat, breaded and deep fried chicken served bone in with house made hot sauces on the side

1/4 Dark Fried

$11.00

1/4 dark meat, breaded and deep fried chicken, served bone in with house made hot sauces on the side

Full Loaded Mac

$17.00

rotini noodles, house made beer cheese sauce, chicken, bacon, seasonal vegetables

Whole Beer Can

$26.00

whole bird. mix of white and dark meat, grilled beer can chicken served bone in with house made chicken gravy

1/2 Beer Can

1/2 Beer Can

$15.00

1/2 of a bird. mix of white and dark meat grilled beer can chicken served bone in with house made chicken gravy

1/4 White Beer Can

$11.00

1/4 white meat grilled beer can chicken served bone in with house made chicken gravy

1/4 Dark Beer Can

$10.00

1/4 dark meat grilled beer can chicken served bone in and comes with house made chicken gravy

Half Loaded Mac

$11.00

half order of our loaded mac n cheese. Noodles, seasonal vegetables, bacon & chicken

Full Vegan Loaded Mac

$17.00

rotini noodles, vegan beer cheese sauce, vegan bacon, seasonal vegetables

Half Vegan Loaded Mac

$11.00

half order of our vegan loaded mac. noodles, seasonal vegetables, vegan bacon

Full Loaded Spuds

Full Loaded Spuds

$15.00

rustic smashed potatoes, house made beer cheese, bacon, crema, scallions

Half Loaded Spuds

Half Loaded Spuds

$10.00

half order of our loaded spuds rustic smashed potatoes, bacon, beer cheese, crema

Full Vegan Loaded Spuds

$15.00

rustic smashed potatoes, vegan beer cheese, vegan bacon, crema

Half Vegan Loaded Spuds

$10.00

half order of our vegan loaded spuds rustic smashed potatoes, vegan bacon, vegan beer cheese, crema

Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00+

cornflake breaded chicken breast, dill mayo, greens, on a potato bun (a slightly smaller version of our big ass chicken sandwich)

Cry Baby Chicken Sandwich

$14.00+

cornflake breaded chicken breast, greens, spicy vinaigrette coleslaw, cry baby craig's spicy mayo, on an onion bun (a slightly smaller version of our big ass cry baby chicken sandwich)

Honey Mustard Chicken Sandwich

$14.00+

cornflake breaded chicken breast, honey mustard, dill pickles, greens, on a potato bun (slightly smaller version of our big ass honey chicken sandwich)

o.d.b (chimi chimi ya) chicken sandwich

o.d.b (chimi chimi ya) chicken sandwich

$14.00+

cornflake breaded chicken breast, chimichurri mayo, pickled red onion & jalapenos, greens, on an onion bun (slightly smaller version of our big ass o.d.b. chicken sandwich)

1210

1210

$13.00

vegan bacon and potato croquette burger with a pineapple relish, arugula, on a french bun

The Reuben

The Reuben

$13.00

house made corned beef, swiss cheese, house made sauerkraut, on rye bread

So French, So Clean, Clean

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast, onion jam, pickled mustard sauce, spinach, swiss, on french bread.

Susanne Vega

Susanne Vega

$13.00Out of stock

vegan pastrami, vegan bacon, sautéed red onion and spinach, pickled dijion, roasted red peppers on rye bread

Vegan Pastrami

$13.00

herbivorous butcher vegan pastrami, dill pickles, vegan dijonaise, on rye bread

VLT

VLT

$13.00Out of stock

herbivorous butcher hickory smoked bacon, tomato relish, red onion, dressed arugula, house made vegan mayo, on french bread

Burgers

The Sheridan Room Burger

The Sheridan Room Burger

$13.00

1/3 lb mix of chuck and brisket, swiss, onion jam, mushrooms, greens, dijionaise, on an onion bun

The Chimi Buffett Burger

The Chimi Buffett Burger

$13.00

1/3 lb mix of chuck and brisket, chimichurri mayo, pickled red onion and jalapenos, spinach, cheddar, onion bun

The Graceland Burger

$13.00Out of stock

1/3 lb mix of chuck & brisket, spiced peanut butter, white wine banana sauce, bacon, greens, on a potato bun

Sides

Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.00

Big Ass Breaded Chicken Breast

$9.00

Cornflake Breaded Chicken Breast

$6.00

Hard Boiled Egg

$1.00

Soft Boiled Egg

$1.00

Side Pickels

$1.00

Side Gravy

$4.00

Med Hot Sauce

$0.75

house made medium spice red hot sauce

Cherry Habanero

$0.75

our spiciest house made hot sauce! cherry habanero

Jalapeno Citrus

$0.75

mild-medium spice level house made green hot sauce with jalapeños and citrus flavor

Herb Aioli

$1.00Out of stock

Sun Dried Tomato Aioli

$2.00

Side Cry Baby Mayo

$1.00

Side Dill Mayo

$1.00

Side Vegan Mayo

$1.00

Side Onion Jam

$1.00

Side Chimi Mayo

$1.00

Side Dijionasie

$1.00

Side Honey Mustard

$1.00

Side Russian Dressing

$1.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Cozy, contemporary neighborhood eatery & bar serving delicious food from a scratch kitchen that is vegan and vegetarian friendly even though we also have delicious chicken! Craft cocktails, canned beer and vinyl music played every day!

Location

337 13th Avenue Northeast, Minneapolis, MN 55413

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Search similar restaurants

