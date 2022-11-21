American
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches
The Sheridan Room 337 13th Avenue Northeast
765 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Cozy, contemporary neighborhood eatery & bar serving delicious food from a scratch kitchen that is vegan and vegetarian friendly even though we also have delicious chicken! Craft cocktails, canned beer and vinyl music played every day!
337 13th Avenue Northeast, Minneapolis, MN 55413
