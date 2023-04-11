The Ship Tavern imageView gallery
The Ship Tavern

review star

No reviews yet

7827 SW 35th Ave

Portland, OR 97219

Food

Hot dogs

All Beef Hot Dog

$7.00

served on a kaiser roll with relish and onions.

Chili Dog

$10.00

topped with house made chili, shredded cheese and onion.

Chicago Dog

Chicago Dog

$9.00

served with tomato, onion, pepperoncini, celery salt, and topped with a dill pickle

Tacos

1 Taco

$3.00

3 Tacos

$8.00

Sandwiches (Ciabatta Bread)

Turkey and Swiss

Turkey and Swiss

$10.00+

served with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, mayo, spices, and a dill pickle

Roast Beef and Cheddar

$10.00+

served with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, mayo, spices, and a dill pickle

Pastrami and Swiss

Pastrami and Swiss

$10.00+

served with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, mayo, spices, and a dill pickle

Salami and Pepperjack

$10.00+

served with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, mayo, spices, and a dill pickle

Ham and Cheddar

$10.00+

served with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, mayo, spices, and a dill pickle

Pepperoni and Cheddar

$10.00+

served with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, mayo, spices, and a dill pickle

Vegetarian

$10.00+

Bell peppers, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle. With choice of cheese.

Italian Sub

$11.00+

Toasted open faced with salami, pepperoni, ham, cheddar, swiss, tomato, onion, bell peppers, olive oil and balsamic vinagriette.

Ship Dip

$10.00+

Roast beef and swiss. Toasted, served with au jus.

Meatball Sub

$10.00

Sides

Bag of Chips

$2.00

Chili Bowl

$8.00

Chili Cup

$5.00

topped with shredded cheese and onion.

Potato Salad

$4.00

house made and delicious.

Garlic Bread

$3.00+

Chips And Salsa

$3.75

Clam Cowder Cup Fri Only

$5.00

Clam Chowder Bowl Fri Only

$8.00

Mixed Nuts

$4.25

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.00

Add Ham or Bacon

$1.50

Extra Egg or Cheese

$1.50

Add Gravy

$2.50

Biscuits Gravy Full

$10.00

Biscuits Gravy 1/2

$8.00

Drinks

N/A Beverages

Root Beer

$2.50

Diet Coke (Can)

$2.50Out of stock

Sprite (Can)

$2.50Out of stock

Ginger Ale (Can)

$2.50Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markDivey
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markToilets
check markFast Service
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Where Ship Happens!

Website

Location

7827 SW 35th Ave, Portland, OR 97219

Directions

Gallery
The Ship Tavern image

Map
