The Shipyards 500 Shipyard Way

Boiler Room Food

Shareables

French Onion Soup

$7.00

Chefs Choice Soup

$8.00

Clam Chowder

$8.00

Blistered Jalapenos

$14.00

Bacon-Wrapped, Cream & Cheddar Cheeses, BBQ Scallions

Firecracker Shrimp

$14.00

Asian Slaw, Sesame Seeds, Scallions

Ship Full of Pretzels

$13.00

Choice of Beer Cheese or Whipped Peanut Butter

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Fresh Spinach, Artichokes, Cream Cheese, Parmesan, Pita Bread

Shrimp Tacos

$12.99

Mahi Tacos

$12.99

Salads

House Salad Full

$10.00

Caesar Salad Full

$10.00

Romaine, Grated Parmesan, Croutons, House-Made Caesar Dressing

Caprese Salad

$14.00

Heirloom Tomatoes, Basil, Mozzarella, Balsamic Drizzle, Extra-Virgin Olive Oil

Strawberry Spinach Salad

$13.00

Mixed Greens, Strawberries, Pecans, Feta, Red Onion, Cinnamon Croutons, Strawberry Balsamic

Half House

$6.00

Half Caesar Salad

$6.00

Romaine, Grated Parmesan, Croutons, House-Made Caesar Dressing

Artisan Flatbread

Margherita Flatbread

$15.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Bail, Balsamic

Shipwreck Flatbread

$16.00

Marinara, Mozzarella-Provolone Blend, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage

Handhelds

Smoked Briskett Sand

$18.00

Dressed with Smoked Gouda, Pickles, Onion Strings, and BBQ Sauce

Black Bean Burger

$15.00

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, American Cheese, Honey Molasses Mayo, Brioche Bun

Smoked Pulled Pork Sand

$18.00

Lake Erie Monster Filet

$19.00

Walleye, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Slaw, Tartar Sauce, Hoagie Bun

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Crispy or Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Tomatoes, Parmesan, Crushed Croutons, House Made Caesar Dressing

Patty Melt

$15.00

Brisket Chuck, Swiss Cheese, Caramelized Onions, 1000 Island, Marble Rye

Reuben

$16.00

Choice of Corned Beef or Turkey, Swiss, Kraut, Russian Dressing, Marble Rye

Turkey BLT Wrap

$14.00

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Avocado, Bacon, Mayo

Wreck Burger

$15.00

Brisket Chuck, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, American Cheese, Honey Molasses Mayo, Brioche Bun

Off The Grill

10oz Ribeye

$38.00

8oz Strip

$25.00

1\2 Lobster Tail

$13.00

Lobsterctail

$27.00

Wrecked Omlet

$14.00

Chicken N Waffles

$15.00

Captains Bowl

$12.00

Avacadobtoast

$8.00

Add An Egg

$1.50

Features

Baby Back Ribs Full Rack

$24.00

Honey BBQ, Fries, Slaw

Baby Back Ribs Half Rack

$18.00

Honey BBQ, Fries, Slaw

Captain’s Platter

$25.00

Walleye Nuggets, Butterfly Shrimp, Fries, Slaw

Cauliflower Wings

$16.00Out of stock

Deep Fried Cauliflower, Sweet Potato Fries

Chicken Mac N Cheese

$18.00

Choice of Brisket or Chicken, Cheddar Mac, Pickles, Onion Staws, BBQ Drizzle

Shrimp Scampi

$22.00

Linguine, Large Shrimp, White Wine Sauce, Chopped Parsley

Meatloaf

$17.00Out of stock

Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Broccolini

Brisket Mac N Cheese

$18.00Out of stock

Bourbon Salmon

$24.99

Sides

Side Red Skin Mash

$6.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Side Seasonal Veg

$6.00

Side French Fries

$5.00

Side House Salad

$6.00

Desserts

Peanut Butter Cake

$8.00

Overboard Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Bluberry Cheesecake

$8.00

Kids & Brunch

Little Captain Platter

$14.00

Butterfly Shrimp, Fries, Slaw

Lake Erie Sliders

$15.00

3 Mini Brisket Chuck Sliders, American Cheese, Fries, Veg or Fruit Bowl

Shipwreck Tenders

$13.00

Crispy Tenders, Fries, Veg or Fruit Bowl

Little Mac

$8.00

Cheddar Mac, Veg or Fruit Bowl

Hotdog

$6.00

Chicken N Waffles

$7.50

Wrecked Omlette

$7.00

Vegetable Omelette

$7.00

Boiler Room Drinks

N/A Beverages

Cola

$2.95

Diet Cola

$2.95

Lemon-Lime

$2.95

Creme Soda

$2.95

Black Cherry

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Unsweetened Tea

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Coffee

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.95

Fruit Punch

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Liquor

Buckeye (House)

$7.00

Tito's

$7.50

Smirnoff Strawberry

$7.00

Smirnoff Orange

$7.00

Smirnoff Apple

$6.00

Brothers Espresso

$7.00

Grey Goose

$8.75

Kettle One

$7.50

DBL Buckeye (House)

$12.25

DBL Tito's

$13.13

DBL Smirnoff Strawberry

$12.25

DBL Smirnoff Orange

$12.25

DBL Smirnoff Apple

$10.50

DBL Brothers Espresso

$12.25

DBL Grey Goose

$15.31

DBL Kettle One

$13.13

RX Buckeye (House)

$8.75

RX Tito's

$9.38

RX Smirnoff Strawberry

$8.75

RX Smirnoff Orange

$8.75

RX Smirnoff Apple

$7.50

RX Brothers Espresso

$8.75

RX Grey Goose

$10.94

RX Kettle One

$9.38

Boodles London Dry Gin

$7.00

Tanqueray

$7.50

Hendricks

$9.00

DBL Boodles London Dry Gin

$12.25

DBL Tanqueray

$13.13

DBL Hendricks

$15.75

RX Boodles London Dry Gin

$8.75

RX Tanqueray

$9.38

RX Hendricks

$11.25

Bacardi Silver (House)

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Cruzan Black Strap Rum

$8.50

Malibu

$7.00

Myers

$7.50

DBL Bacardi Silver (House)

$12.25

DBL Captain Morgan

$12.25

DBL Cruzan Black Strap Rum

$14.88

DBL Malibu

$12.25

DBL Myers

$13.17

RX Bacardi Silver (House)

$8.75

RX Captain Morgan

$8.75

RX Cruzan Black Strap Rum

$10.63

RX Malibu

$8.75

RX Myers

$9.38

Dewars (House)

$7.00

JW Red

$8.25

Singleton 18

$13.00

Dewars DBL

$12.25

JW Red DBL

$14.43

Singlton 18

$22.75

Dewars RX

$8.75

JW Red RX

$10.31

Singleton 18 RX

$16.75

Eljimador House

$7.00

Casamigo Blanco Tequila

$10.00

Patron Silver

$8.75

Patron XO

$8.75

Don Julio Reposado

$9.00

Don Julio Anejo

$13.00Out of stock

Jimador DBL

$12.25

Casa Amigos DBL

$17.50

Patron DBL

$15.31

Don Julio Repo DBL

$15.75

Don Julio Anejo DBL

$22.72

Jimador RX

$8.75

Casa Amigos RX

$12.50

Patron RX

$10.94

Don Julio Repo RX

$11.25

Don Julio Anejo RX

$16.25

7 Brothers Hickory Smoked Whiskey

$7.50

Angels Envy

$12.00

Basil Hayden Whiskey

$10.00

Blantons

$11.75

Buffalo Trace Single Barrel

$99.00

Buffalo Trace

$11.00

Bulleit

$8.25

Canadian Club

$7.00

Cleveland Black Reserve Bourbon

$10.00

Clyde Mayers

$14.00

Crown Royal

$8.25

Crown Royal Apple

$8.25

Crown Royal XO

$11.00

Crown Peach

$8.25

Eagle Rare

$10.00

Four Roses

$8.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jameson

$7.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Knob Creek 12

$11.50

Knob Creek 15

$13.50

Makers Mark

$8.25

Old Smokey Salty Carmel Whiskey

$7.00

Seagrams 7 (House )

$7.00

Skrewball Peanut Butter

$7.00

Weller Antique

$13.00

Wild Turkey 101

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

DBL 7 Brothers Hickory Smoked Whiskey

$13.13

DBL Angels Envy

$21.00

DBL Basil Hayden Whiskey

$17.50

DBL Blantons

$20.56

DBL Buffalo Trace Single Barrel

$99.00

DBL Buffalo Trace

$19.25

DBL Bulleit

$14.44

DBL Canadian Club

$12.25

DBL Cleveland Black Reserve Bourbon

$17.50

DBL Clyde Mayers

$24.50

DBL Crown Royal

$14.44

DBL Crown Royal Apple

$14.44

DBL Crown Royal XO

$19.25

DBL Crown Peach

$14.44

DBL Eagle Rare

$17.50

DBL Four Roses

$14.00

DBL Four Roses Small Batch

$17.50

DBL Jack Daniels

$12.25

DBL Jameson

$12.25

DBL Knob Creek

$15.75

DBL Knob Creek 12

$20.13

DBL Knob Creek 15

$23.63

DBL Makers Mark

$14.44

DBL Old Smokey Salty Carmel Whiskey

$12.25

DBL Seagrams 7 (House )

$12.25

DBL Skrewball Peanut Butter

$12.25

DBL Weller Antique

$22.75

DBL Wild Turkey 101

$14.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$17.50

RX 7 Brothers Hickory Smoked Whiskey

$9.38

RX Angels Envy

$15.00

RX Basil Hayden Whiskey

$12.50

RX Blantons

$14.69

RX Buffalo Trace Single Barrel

$99.00

RX Buffalo Trace

$13.75

RX Bulleit

$10.31

RX Canadian Club

$8.75

RX Cleveland Black Reserve Bourbon

$12.50

RX Clyde Mayers

$17.50

RX Crown Royal

$10.31

RX Crown Royal Apple

$10.31

RX Crown Royal XO

$13.75

RX Crown Peach

$10.31

RX Eagle Rare

$12.50

RX Four Roses

$10.00

RX Four Roses Small Batch

$12.50

RX Jack Daniels

$8.75

RX Jameson

$8.75

RX Knob Creek

$11.25

RX Knob Creek 12

$14.38

RX Knob Creek 15

$16.88

RX Makers Mark

$10.31

RX Old Smokey Salty Carmel Whiskey

$8.75

RX Seagrams 7 (House )

$8.75

RX Skrewball Peanut Butter

$8.75

RX Weller Antique

$16.25

RX Wild Turkey 101

$10.00

RX Woodford Reserve

$12.50

Aperol

$8.00

Apple Brandy

$7.00

Baileys Original

$8.00

Black Haus Blackberry

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Fireball

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Kahua

$8.00

Liquor 43

$7.00

Luxardo Marishano

$10.00

Maurin Quina

$7.00

Peach Schnapps

$7.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$7.00

Rumchada

$7.00

Southern Comfort

$7.00

St. Elizabeth Dram

$7.00

St German

$8.00

Watershed Apple Brandy

$8.00

Jagermeister

$10.00

DBL Baileys Original

$14.00

DBL Black Haus Blackberry

$14.00

DBL Cointreau

$17.50

DBL Fireball

$12.25

DBL Grand Marnier

$17.50

DBL Kahua

$14.00

DBL Liquor 43

$12.25

DBL Peppermint Schnapps

$12.25

DBL Rumchada

$12.25

DBL Southern Comfort

$12.25

DBL Watershed Apple Brandy

$14.00

DBL Jager

$17.50

RX Aperol

$10.00

RX Apple Brandy

$8.75

RX Baileys Original

$10.00

RX Black Haus Blackberry

$10.00

RX Campari

$10.00

RX Cointreau

$12.50

RX Fireball

$8.75

RX Grand Marnier

$12.50

RX Kahua

$10.00

RX Liquor 43

$8.75

RX Luxardo Marishano

$12.50

RX Peach Schnapps

$8.75

RX Peppermint Schnapps

$8.75

RX Rumchada

$8.75

RX Southern Comfort

$8.75

RX St German

$10.00

RX Watershed Apple Brandy

$10.00

RX Jager

$12.50

Monkey Island Coffee

Coffee

Fresh Brewed Coffee

$2.00+

Misto

$2.50+

Red Eye

$4.00+

Black Eye

$4.50+

Regular Cold Brew

$5.00+

Sweet Cream Cold Brew

$5.25+

Cookies & Cream Cold Brew

$5.25+

Frozen Coffee Frappuccino

$4.75+

Mocha Frappuccino

$4.75+

Vanilla Frappuccino

$4.75+

Caramel Frappuccino

$4.75+

Strawberry Cream Frappuccino

$4.75+

Weekly Feature Frappuccino

$5.50+

Brass Monkey

$5.00

Espresso

Espresso Shot

$1.25

Mocha

$4.00+

White Mocha

$4.00+

Americano

$3.00+

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Caramel Macchiato

$4.00+

Latte

$4.00+

Vanilla Latte

$4.75+

Signature Drinks

Peanut Butter Buddy

$4.00+

Peanut Butter, Chocolate Espresso, Whipped Cream, Chocolate Drizzle

Curious George

$4.00+

Chocolate Sauce, Banana Syrup, Espresso, Whipped Cream, Chocolate Drizzle

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00+

Combination of Vanilla, Hzelnut, & Cinnamon Syrups, Espresso, Whipped Cream, Caramel Drizzle & Cinnamon Topping

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Hc X For Larger Size

$0.50

Tea

Medicine Ball

$4.00

London Fog

$3.00+

Peanut Butter, Chocolate Espresso, Whipped Cream, Chocolate Drizzle

Tea Latte

$2.50+

Chocolate Sauce, Banana Syrup, Espresso, Whipped Cream, Chocolate Drizzle

Hot Tea

$1.50+

Combination of Vanilla, Hzelnut, & Cinnamon Syrups, Espresso, Whipped Cream, Caramel Drizzle & Cinnamon Topping

Chai Tea Latte

$3.75+

Iced Tea

$2.50+

Tea Lemonade

$3.00+

Smoothies

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$5.00

Peach Smoothie

$5.00

Berry Smoothie

$5.00

Tropical Smoothie

$5.00

Food

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$4.00

Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Sandwich

$5.00

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Sandwich

$5.00

Ham, Egg, & Cheese Sandwich

$5.00

Chorizo, Egg, & Cheese Sandwich

$5.00

Avocado Toast

$5.25

Oatmeal

$3.00

Lunch Combo

$9.50

Oreo Bars Ice Cream

$3.50

Ice Cream Sandwich

$3.00

Boaters' Boxed Breakfast

First Mate’s Box

$35.00

Box of Coffee (3 Quarts) & 8 Assorted Pastries

Captain’s Box

$45.00

Box of Coffee (3 Quarts) & 6 Sandwiches: English Muffin, Egg, Cheese. Choice of Bacon or Sausage

Admiral’s Box

$55.00

Box of Coffee (3 Quarts), 5 Sandwiches: English Muffin, Egg, Cheese. Choice of Bacon or Sausage, & 5 Assorted Pastries

Pastries

Cake Slice

$2.25

Loaf Slice

$2.25

Danish

$3.25

Sm Muffin

$1.50

Lg Muffin

$3.50

Cinn Roll

$4.50

Cinn Twist

$3.50

Bar

$4.25

Scone

$3.50

Brownie

$4.50

Merchandise

Mugs/Tumblers/Koozies

Stainless Tumblers Black

$14.50

MIC Stainless Tumblers Various Colors

$14.50

MIC Silver Coffee Mugs

$2.33

Kooozies Various Colors

$0.80

Bag Coffee

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

500 Shipyard Way, Lorain, OH 44052

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

