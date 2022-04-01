Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Pizza

The Shop Bar and Grille

No reviews yet

5015 W Greenville Drive

Appleton, WI 54913

Popular Items

12 Smoked Wings
Smokehouse Nachos
Cheese Curds

Appetizers

Smoked Meat Sampler

Smoked Meat Sampler

$23.99

All of our Customers Favorites for you to try! Smoked Brisket, Pulled Pork, and 2 additional meats of your choice. Served with Coleslaw, a corn muffin, and a side of our signature Shop BBQ.

Pulled Pork Nachos

Pulled Pork Nachos

$12.99+

Tortilla Chips loaded with house smoked pulled pork, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapenos, black olives, shredded cheese, nacho cheese sauce.

Smokehouse Nachos

Smokehouse Nachos

$16.99+

Tortilla chips loaded with house Smoked Brisket, Pulled Pork, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeno, and black olives. Topped with Smoked mac and Shop BBQ!

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$9.99

A Wisconsin Staple!!! Deep Fried Cheese Curds!!! Made right in Merrill, WI

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$10.99+

3 Deep Fried Chicken Tenders served with your favorite Sauce!!!

Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.99Out of stock

Deep fried cream cheese Jalapeno Poppers.

Cowboy Bites

$8.99

Deep fried bites filled with sweet corn, bacon, jalapenos and cream cheese!

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$8.99

A Mound of thinly sliced onions, battered and deep fried golden brown

Bacon

$3.00+

Fries

$2.99+

An extra side of our battered house fries!

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$3.99+Out of stock

Mac & Cheese

$2.99+

An extra side of our House mac and cheese

Coleslaw

$3.00+

Frickles

$8.99

Side Ceasar

$2.99Out of stock
Side Salad

Side Salad

$2.99Out of stock

Smoked Beans

$3.00+

1 Corn Muffin

$2.00

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99+Out of stock

Appetizer Platter

$25.99+

Corn Chips

$2.99

Specials

12 wings and a bucket of domestics

$25.00Out of stock

12 wings and a bucket of white claw/Craft

$30.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.99

In house smoked pulled pork piled on a Ciabatta bun and House BBQ sauce.

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$13.99+

Crispy Fried Chicken, tossed in Scratch Made Nashville Hot sauce with the traditional sliced pickle on Texas Toast. Or go Deluxe with Lettuce, Tomato, and Double Smoked Bacon on a Brioche bun.

Cubano

Cubano

$14.99

Lightly Crisped ham topped with our in house smoked pulled pork, swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard.

Smoked Brisket

Smoked Brisket

$17.99

Our in house smoked brisket piled high topped with cheddar cheese and our house BBQ sauce!

Smoked Cheese Burger

Smoked Cheese Burger

$13.99Out of stock

1/3 lb smoked burger patty topped with your choice of cheese and toppings.

Smoked Chicken Bacon Cheddar

Smoked Chicken Bacon Cheddar

$14.99Out of stock

Smoked Turkey, Double Smoked Bacon, House Ranch on a Ciabatta Bun

Chicken Reuban

$14.99Out of stock
Smoked Pastrami Sandwich

Smoked Pastrami Sandwich

$18.99

This house favorite slow smoked for up to 18 hours. Topped with Swiss Cheese, Pickles, and Mustard!

Traditional Reuben Sandwich

Traditional Reuben Sandwich

$18.99

House Pastrami meat smothered with sauerkraut and swiss cheese. Served on Marble Rye Bread

Wings

12 Smoked Wings

12 Smoked Wings

$15.99

12 of our in house slow smoked bone in chicken wings with your choice of 2 sauce flavors!

6 Smoked Wings

$8.99
1/2 Pound Boneless Wings

1/2 Pound Boneless Wings

$7.99

1/2 Pound of Boneless Wings Pick 1 of our amazing Sauces! Try our battered cauliflower for a vegetarian option.

1 Pound Boneless Wings

1 Pound Boneless Wings

$14.99Out of stock

1 pound of Boneless Wings. Choose up to 2 sauces.

Kiddos

Kids Mac n' Cheese

$7.99

Kraft Mac and Cheese with fries Kid sized!

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.99

3 Chicken Tenders and Fries and dyour choice of sauce!

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Salads

Lettuce topped with tomatoes, shredded colby jack cheese and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing!
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.99Out of stock

Leafy greens dressed with Parmesan cheese, Croutons, and Caesar dressing. Add Sliced Deep Fried Chicken strips for only $3!

Line Cook Salad

Line Cook Salad

$11.99Out of stock

Freshly prepared Salad with your choice Turkey, Ham, or both. Includes bacon, tomatos, cheese, and croutons!

Kitchen appreciation!

A round of cold beers!

$6.00

what better way to show your appreciation to the hard working back of house than to buy them a round of beers! on behalf of the kitchen staff thank you and enjoy your meal with us today!

TACO TUESDAY SPECIALS

Chicken Taco

$11.99

Street Corn Taco

$12.99

Brisket Taco

$13.99

Taco Trio

$15.99

Nashville Hot Tostada

$9.99Out of stock

Torta

$11.99

Elote One

$4.99

Elotes Two

$8.99

Chips & Dip

$6.99

Chicken & Queso Nacho

$12.99

Patron Wings

$7.99

Enchilada Wings

$7.99
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Smokin' Meats and Slingin' Drinks!

Website

Location

5015 W Greenville Drive, Appleton, WI 54913

Directions

Gallery
The Shop Bar And Grille image
The Shop Bar And Grille image

