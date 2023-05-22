The Shop: Pizza + Cocktails
No reviews yet
1929 cable street
San Diego, CA 92107
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Fancy Caesar
this salad has baby gem lettuce, chives, parmesan, house-made croutons, house-made caesar dressing
Large Deep Dish Half & Half Specialty
can’t decide on a pizza? customize your pizza with 2 different choices of our specialty pizzas. large pizza serves 3-4 people.
Small Deep Dish "The 858"
this pizza has spinach, ricotta, fresh garlic, mushrooms, red onions, crispy bacon. a small pizza feeds 2-3 people
Starters & Salads
Starters
Burrata Brushetta
burrata, cherry tomatoes, basil, extra virgin olive oil, balsamic, sourdough bread
Housemade Meatballs
house-made beef meatballs, marinara, parmesan, sourdough bread
Spicy Baked Wings
1lb of wings, served with house-made ranch and baby carrots
Honey Roasted Carrots
eating your veggies is a delight with our honey roasted carrots! Oven roasted carrots, with just a slight touch of sweetness to make these a healthy and delicious addition to any meal.
Salads
Mixed Greens Salad
mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, red onions, gorgonzola crumbles, candied pecans, house-made balsamic vinaigrette
Fancy Caesar
this salad has baby gem lettuce, chives, parmesan, house-made croutons, house-made caesar dressing
Chopped Salad
this salad has chopped baby gems, roasted chicken, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, bacon, candied pecans, goat cheese, house-made ranch
Golden Beets and Arugula Salad
this salad has roasted golden beets, crispy bacon, arugula, goat cheese, house-made balsamic reduction