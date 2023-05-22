Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Shop: Pizza + Cocktails

1929 cable street

San Diego, CA 92107

Popular Items

Starters & Salads

Starters

Burrata Brushetta

Burrata Brushetta

$15.00

burrata, cherry tomatoes, basil, extra virgin olive oil, balsamic, sourdough bread

Housemade Meatballs

Housemade Meatballs

$15.00

house-made beef meatballs, marinara, parmesan, sourdough bread

Spicy Baked Wings

Spicy Baked Wings

$16.00

1lb of wings, served with house-made ranch and baby carrots

Honey Roasted Carrots

Honey Roasted Carrots

$14.00

eating your veggies is a delight with our honey roasted carrots! Oven roasted carrots, with just a slight touch of sweetness to make these a healthy and delicious addition to any meal.

Salads

Mixed Greens Salad

Mixed Greens Salad

$14.00

mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, red onions, gorgonzola crumbles, candied pecans, house-made balsamic vinaigrette

Fancy Caesar

Fancy Caesar

$18.00

this salad has baby gem lettuce, chives, parmesan, house-made croutons, house-made caesar dressing

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$19.00

this salad has chopped baby gems, roasted chicken, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, bacon, candied pecans, goat cheese, house-made ranch

Golden Beets and Arugula Salad

Golden Beets and Arugula Salad

$17.00

this salad has roasted golden beets, crispy bacon, arugula, goat cheese, house-made balsamic reduction

Sandwiches