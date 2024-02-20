The Shop 71721 614 Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Pizzeria and Sub Shop
Location
634 G Street, Pawnee City, NE 68420
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
More near Pawnee City