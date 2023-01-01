The Shout! House & Garage Kitchen + Bar imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

The Shout! House & Garage Kitchen + Bar

review star

No reviews yet

655 4th Avenue

San Diego, CA 92101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

APPAREL

SHOUT TEE SMALL

$26.00

SHOUT TEE MEDIUM

$26.00

SHOUT TEE LARGE

$26.00

SHOUT TEE XL

$26.00

SHOUT TEE 2XL

$26.00

SHOUT TEE 3XL

$26.00

SHOUT TANK SMALL

$24.00

SHOUT TANK MEDIUM

$24.00

SHOUT TANK LARGE

$24.00

SHOUT TANK XL

$24.00

SHOUT BASEBALL TEE SMALL

$35.00

SHOUT BASEBALL TEE MEDIUM

$35.00

SHOUT BASEBALL TEE LARGE

$35.00

SHOUT BASEBALL TEE XL

$35.00

SHOUT BASEBALL TEE 2XL

$35.00

GARAGE TEE MENS SMALL DARK GREY

$26.00

GARAGE TEE MENS MEDIUM DARK GREY

$26.00

GARAGE TEE MENS LARGE DARK GREY

$26.00

GARAGE TEE MENS XL DARK GREY

$26.00

GARAGE TEE MENS 2XL DARK GREY

$26.00

GARAGE TEE MENS 3XL DARK GREY

$26.00

GARAGE TANK SMALL BLACK

$24.00Out of stock

GARAGE TANK MEDIUM BLACK

$24.00

GARAGE TANK LARGE BLACK

$24.00

GARAGE TANK XL BLACK

$24.00

GARAGE TANK GREY SMALL

GARAGE TANK GREY MEDIUM

GARAGE TANK GREY LARGE

GARAGE TANK GREY XL

GARAGE TEE WOMENS SMALL BLACK

$26.00

GARAGE TEE WOMENS MEDIUM BLACK

$26.00

GARAGE TEE WOMENS LARGE BLACK

$26.00

GARAGE TEE WOMENS XL BLACK

$26.00Out of stock

GARAGE TEE WOMENS LIGHT GREY SMALL

$26.00

GARAGE TEE WOMENS LIGHT GREY MEDIUM

$26.00Out of stock

GARAGE TEE WOMENS LIGHT GREY LARGE

$26.00

GARAGE TEE WOMENS DARK GREY SMALL

$26.00

GARAGE TEE WOMENS DARK GREY MEDIUM

$26.00

GARAGE TEE WOMENS DARK GREY LARGE

$26.00

GARAGE TEE WOMENS DARK GREY XL

$26.00

GARAGE TEE WOMENS DARK GREY 2XL

$26.00

GARAGE BASEBALL TEE MEDIUM

$35.00

GARAGE BASEBALL TEE LARGE

$35.00

HOODIE SMALL

$50.00

HOODIE MEDIUM

$50.00

HOODIE LARGE

$50.00

HOODIE XL

$50.00

HOODIE 2XL

$50.00

HOODIE 3XL

$50.00

SECURITY TEE SMALL

$26.00

SECURITY TEE MEDIUM

$26.00

SECURITY TEE LARGE

$26.00

SECURITY TEE XL

$26.00

SECURITY TEE 2XL

$26.00

SECURITY TEE 3XL

$26.00

SECURITY TEE 4XL

$26.00

SECURITY TEE 5XL

$26.00

SECURITY BUTTON UP MEDIUM

$50.00

SECURITY BUTTON UP LARGE

$50.00

SECURITY BUTTON UP XL

$50.00

SECURITY BUTTON UP 2XL

$50.00

SECURITY BUTTON UP 3XL

$50.00

SECURITY BUTTON UP 4XL

$50.00

SECURITY BUTTON UP 5XL

$50.00

SECURITY HOODIE SMALL

$50.00

SECURITY HOODIE LARGE

$50.00

SECURITY HOODIE XL

$50.00

SECURITY HOODIE 2XL

$50.00

SECURITY HOODIE 3XL

$50.00

SECURITY HOODIE 4X

$50.00

HAT

$29.00

GLASSWARE

STEIN

$10.00

HURRICANE GLASS

$10.00

BIG A$$ BEER CUP

$3.00

Mason Jar

$6.00

Shout/Garage Koozie

$6.00

CAMP SHOUT MUG

$12.00

FOOTBALL FOOD

FB CARNE ASADA NACHOS

$13.00

FB FRITO PIE

$7.00

FB PRETZEL

$10.00

FB SLIDERS

$12.00

FB TATER TOT SKINS

$12.00

FB ICE CREAM SANDWICH

$7.00

FOOTBALL DRINKS

FB Coors Light Draft

$5.00

FB Coors Light STEIN

$9.00

FB MAN-CHELADA

$12.00

FB MILLER LITE BUCKET

$18.00

FB PURPLE PEOPLE EATER SHOT

$6.00

COVER CHARGE GARAGE

$5 Cover Door

$5.00

$10 Cover Door

$10.00

$15 Cover Door

$15.00

$20 Cover Door

$20.00

Special Event & Guest List - No Cover

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

655 4th Avenue, San Diego, CA 92101

Directions

Gallery
The Shout! House & Garage Kitchen + Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Barleymash
orange star4.1 • 3,695
600 5th Ave San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Bang Bang - 526 Market St
orange star4.0 • 1,632
526 Market St San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans - 555 Market Street
orange starNo Reviews
555 Market Street San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Karina's Cantina - Gaslamp
orange starNo Reviews
755 5TH AVENUE SAN DIEGO, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Gaslamp Tavern - 868 5th Ave
orange star4.3 • 881
868 5th Ave San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Bootlegger Plates & Pours - Bootlegger
orange starNo Reviews
804 Market St San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Diego

The Melting Pot - San Diego-Gaslamp CA
orange star4.5 • 3,910
901 Fifth Avenue San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Barleymash
orange star4.1 • 3,695
600 5th Ave San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Pushkin Russian Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 3,598
750 6th Ave San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Henry's Pub - 618 5th Ave
orange star4.0 • 2,367
618 5th Ave San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
The Blind Burro
orange star4.1 • 2,000
639 J st San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Las Hadas - 558 4th Ave.
orange star4.1 • 1,951
558 4th Ave. San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Diego
Kensington
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Mission Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Grantville
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
University City
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
North Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)
Point Loma
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Golden Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
University Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Mira Mesa
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston