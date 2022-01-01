THE SHRIMP FACTORY 313 East River Street
No reviews yet
313 East River Street
Savannah, GA 31401
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
N/A Beverages
Liquor
Well Vodka
Ghost Coast
Fruitlandia Peach
Savannah Vodka
Grey Goose
Titos
DBL Well Vodka
DBL Ghost Coast
DBL Fruitlandia Peach
DBL Savannah Vodka
DBL Grey Goose
DBL Titos
Well Gin
Bombay Saphire
Hendricks
Tanqueray
DBL Well Gin
DBL Bombay Origional
DBL Hendricks
DBL Tanqueray
Well Rum
Myers
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
Coconut Rum
DBL Well Rum
DBL Myers
DBL Bacardi
DBL Captain Morgan
DBL Sugar Island Coco
Well Tequila
Herradura Rep
Herradura
Patron
DBL Well Tequila
DBL Altos
DBL Don Julio
DBL Herradura
DBL Patron
Well Whiskey
Savannah 88
Jim Beam
Jameson
Jack Daniels
Makers Mark
Crown
Resurgens
Basil Hayden
DBL Well Whiskey
DBL Savannah 88
DBL Jim Beam
DBL Jameson
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL CC
DBL Makers Mark
DBL Crown
DBL Basil Hayden
DBL Resurgens
Well Scotch
Dewars
Macallan 12
DBL Well Scotch
DBL Dewars
DB L Macallan 12
DBL Courvoisier
Amaretto
Drambuie
Bailey's
Peach Schnapps
Triple Sec
Grand Marnier
Banana
Razzmataz
Pomagranate
Creme De Cacao
Kahlua
DBL Amaretto
DBL Drambuie
DBL Frangelico
DBL Bailey's
DBL St. Germaine
DBL Peach Schnapps
DBL Triple Sec
DBL Blue Cuaraco
DBL Banana
DBL Razzmataz
DBL Blk Razz
DBL Pomagranate
DBL Creme De Menthe
DBL Creme De Cacao
DBL Kahlua
Cocktails
Artillery Punch
Artillery Punch Sample
Artillery Punch T0 GO
Bay Breeze
Bloody Mary
Blue Hawaiian
Buttery Nipple Shot
Car bomb
Champ
Cosmopolitan
French 75
Gimlet
Grasshopper
Green Tea Shot
Gummy Bear Shot
Irish Coffee
Italian Marg
Kamikaze shot
Lemon Drop shot
Lemon Drop tini
Long Island Iced Tea
Manhattan
Margarita
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mojito
Old Fashioned
Peach long island
Peach Sangria
Black Raz Margarita
Rass Lemonade
Red Snapper
River Breeze
River Mermaid
Royal Flush
Sea Breeze
Sex on Beach
Tequila Sunrise
The Mule
Tiramisu Martini
Tom Collins
Vodka Collins
Washington Apple
White Russian
Beer
DRT Bud Light
DRT Ultra
DRT Guinness
DRT Cobblestone Lager
DRT Damn Yankee
DRT Compass Rose
DRT Scattered Sun
DRT Mango Cart
DRT Sam Adams Seasonal
DRT Dynamite Brown Ale
DRT Bell's Amber Ale
DRT Kona Longboard Lager
DRT Monday Night Sour
DRT Monday Night Oktoberfest
DRT Southern Barrel Oktoberfest
DRT Sweetwater 420
DRT Bold Rock
DRT Laughing Skull
DRT Red Hare Sticky Stout
DRT Wolf Dog
DRT Pale Ale
DRT Rally Point
DRT Yuengling Oktoberest
BTL Bud
BTL Miller
BTL Yuengling
BTL Heineken
BTL Stella
BTL Corona
BTL Heineken 0.0
Wine
GLS Sandpoint Cab
GLS Murphy-Goode
GLS LaCrema
GLS Mark West
GLS Sandpoint Merlot
GLS Mondavi Merlot
BTL Sandpoint Cab
BTL Murphy-Goode
BTL LaCrema
BTL Mark West
BTL Sandpoint Merlot
BTL Mondavi Merlot
GLS Seaglass "Unoaked"
GLS Frei Brothers
GLS Kendall Jackson
GLS J Pinot Gris
GLS Maso Canali
GLS Whitehaven
GLS Biltmore Estate
GLS 101 North
GLS Rosehaven Rose
Gls Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio
BTL Seaglass
Frei Brother
BTL Kendall Jackson
BTL Sonoma Cutrer
BTL Maso Canali
BTL J Pinot Gris
BTL Whitehaven
BTL Biltmore Estate
101 North Moscato
Bar Specials
STARTERS
Bacon Wrapped BBQ Shrimp
Shrimp, wrapped in hickory bacon. Topped with sweet BBQ sauce
Bread Service
Buffalo Shrimp
Fried Shrimp tossed in buffalo sauce. Served with blue cheese dressing
Coconut Shrimp
Eight fantails rolled in coconut, quick fried, served with Thai chili sauce
Complimentary Shrimp Cocktail
Crab Cake Appetizer
Native lump blue crabmeat lightly breaded and fried. Served with lemon dill aioli
Crab Stuffed Mushrooms
Mushroom caps stuffed with blue crab meat and garlic butter
Crispy Calamari
Lightly seasoned and quick fried, served with a sweet Thai chili sauce
Firecracker Shrimp
Fried Green Tomatoes
Served over House made grits. Topped with melted pimento cheese and bacon.
Oysters Rockefeller
Six oysters topped with bacon, creamy spinach, and parmesan cheese
Pimento Hush Puppies
Shrimp Cocktail
Chilled jumbo Shrimp with house made cocktail sauce
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Served hot with homemade flour tortilla chips
SOUPS & SALADS
Shrimp & Crab Bisque
Cream base with crab, shrimp, onions and celery
Soup of the Day
Soup & Salad
Choose from a bowl of Shrimp & Crab Bisque or our Soup of the Day with a small House or Caesar salad.
The Shrimp Factory Cobb Salad
Romaine, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, bacon, eggs, and grilled shrimp with blue cheese crumbles.
Regency Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, fresh bacon bits, parmesan, herb croutons, and our house Caesar dressing
Chef's House Salad
Romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheddar with your choice of protein
Spinach Salad
STEAMED SEAFOOD
Peel & Eat Shrimp
Oysters on Half Shell
Low Country Boil
Fresh shrimp, sausage, new potatoes, and corn boiled in low country spices
Snow Crab Legs
Snow crab legs with corn on the cob, and Savannah red rice
Snow Crab & Shrimp
Crab leg cluster and 1/2 lb. fried OR steamed shrimp with corn on the cob, and Savannah red rice
Steamed Platter
Shrimp, Clams, Snow crab legs, crawfish, sausage, corn on the cob and Savannah red rice. Served with lemon, cocktail sauce and drawn butter.
FRIED SEAFOOD
Fish Fry
Lightly seasoned and served with French fries, hush puppies, Cole slaw, homemade tartar, and cocktail sauce
Shrimp Fry
Lightly seasoned and served with French fries, hush puppies, Cole slaw, homemade tartar, and cocktail sauce
Oyster Fry
Lightly seasoned and served with French fries, hush puppies, Cole slaw, homemade tartar, and cocktail sauce
Fried Fish & Shrimp
Lightly seasoned and served with French fries, hush puppies, Cole slaw, homemade tartar, and cocktail sauce
Shrimp & Oyster Fry
Seafood Platter
HANDHELDS
Shrimp Po' Boy
Lightly fried Shrimp OR flounder on French bread with lettuce tomato and a spicy remoulade
Angus Burger
Fresh ground Angus beef on a toasted Kaiser roll. Add American cheese $1.00
Shrimp Salad Roll
House-made lemon mayo shrimp salad with a hint of cayenne on soft white roll
Southern Fried Chicken Sand
Topped with pickles and your choice of BBQ or Hot sauce
Shrimp Burger
Low country style shrimp burger on a brioche roll with lettuce , tomato, and caper aioli.
Shrimp Tacos
Two soft flour tortillas filled with blackened shrimp and mango salsa
Mahi Sandwich
SF Quesadilla
Fried Green Tomato BLT
Buttermilk soaked fried green tomatoes and bacon on toasted bread with lettuce tomato and spicy remoulade sauce
Crab Cake Sandwich
Our jumbo lump crab cake lightly breaded and fried. Served on a Brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, and lemon dill aioli.
Oyster Po' Boy
ENTREES
Blackened Grouper Florentine
Fresh grouper pan seared with our house made blackened seasoning, served over yellow rice and topped with a buttery sauté of spinach, tomatoes and red onion
Blackened Mango Salmon
Crab Stuffed Flounder
Fettuccini Alfredo
Penne pasta, tossed in creamy alfredo, with cherry tomatoes and parmesan.
Grilled Chicken
Jumbo Lump Crab cakes
Two native blue crab cakes lightly breaded and fried. Served with yellow rice, broccoli with garlic butter, and lemon dill aioli.
Lunch Filet
Pine Bark Stew
Shrimp & Grits
Shrimp sautéed in a browned garlic butter chardonnay sauce, with green onions, and diced tomatoes, topped with creamy grits and maple bacon crumbles
Shrimp & Sausage Creole
Shrimp and Sausage simmered in a Cajun red pepper tomato sauce, Served over yellow rice
Twin Filets
Augratin
Shrimp and Lobster Pasta
DESSERTS
KIDS MENU
SIDES
SPECIALS
Bratwurst & Shrimp
Catfish
Red Snapper
Shrimp & Crab Au Gratin
Shrimp & Lobster Pasta
Shrimp Fresca
Tuscan Salmon
Scallop Special
Bread Pudding Special
Bread Pudding Special (Copy)
ADD-ONS $
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
313 East River Street, Savannah, GA 31401
Photos coming soon!