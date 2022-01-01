THE SHRIMP FACTORY 313 East River Street

A map showing the location of THE SHRIMP FACTORY 313 East River StreetView gallery

N/A Beverages

Water

Bottled Water

$1.87

Coke

$3.95

Diet Coke

$3.95

Sprite

$3.95

Mr. Pibb

$3.95

Lemonade

$3.95

Ginger Ale

$3.95

Unsweet Tea

$2.95

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Pineapple Juice

$3.95

Cranberry Juice

$3.95

OJ

$3.95

Milk

$3.95

Coffee

$2.95

Decaf Coffee

$2.95Out of stock

Hot Chocolate

$2.95Out of stock

Soda Water

$2.95

Liquor

Well Vodka

$6.00

Ghost Coast

$10.00

Fruitlandia Peach

$9.50

Savannah Vodka

$10.00Out of stock

Grey Goose

$12.00

Titos

$10.00

DBL Well Vodka

$12.00

DBL Ghost Coast

$18.00

DBL Fruitlandia Peach

$19.00

DBL Savannah Vodka

$18.00

DBL Grey Goose

$18.00

DBL Titos

$18.00

Well Gin

$6.00

Bombay Saphire

$10.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

DBL Well Gin

$12.00

DBL Bombay Origional

$18.00

DBL Hendricks

$21.00

DBL Tanqueray

$18.00

Well Rum

$6.00

Myers

$9.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Coconut Rum

$9.00

DBL Well Rum

$12.00

DBL Myers

$18.00

DBL Bacardi

$18.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$19.00

DBL Sugar Island Coco

$17.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

Herradura Rep

$12.00

Herradura

$12.00

Patron

$13.00

DBL Well Tequila

$12.00

DBL Altos

$22.00

DBL Don Julio

$21.00

DBL Herradura

$24.00

DBL Patron

$21.00

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Savannah 88

$11.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Crown

$12.00

Resurgens

$10.00

Basil Hayden

$13.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$12.00

DBL Savannah 88

$20.00

DBL Jim Beam

$18.00

DBL Jameson

$18.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$18.00

DBL CC

$18.00

DBL Makers Mark

$18.00

DBL Crown

$20.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$22.00

DBL Resurgens

$20.00

Well Scotch

$6.00Out of stock

Dewars

$13.00

Macallan 12

$15.00

DBL Well Scotch

$12.00

DBL Dewars

$21.00

DB L Macallan 12

$24.00

DBL Courvoisier

$20.00

Amaretto

$7.00

Drambuie

$8.00

Bailey's

$8.00

Peach Schnapps

$7.00

Triple Sec

$5.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Banana

$7.00

Razzmataz

$7.00Out of stock

Pomagranate

$7.00

Creme De Cacao

$5.00

Kahlua

$10.00

DBL Amaretto

$14.00

DBL Drambuie

DBL Frangelico

$20.00

DBL Bailey's

$16.00

DBL St. Germaine

$18.00

DBL Peach Schnapps

$14.00

DBL Triple Sec

$10.00

DBL Blue Cuaraco

$10.00

DBL Banana

$14.00Out of stock

DBL Razzmataz

$14.00

DBL Blk Razz

$14.00

DBL Pomagranate

$14.00

DBL Creme De Menthe

$10.00

DBL Creme De Cacao

$10.00

DBL Kahlua

$16.00Out of stock

Cocktails

Artillery Punch

$14.00

Artillery Punch Sample

Artillery Punch T0 GO

$10.00

Bay Breeze

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Blue Hawaiian

$8.00

Buttery Nipple Shot

$6.00

Car bomb

$11.00

Champ

$6.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

French 75

$8.00

Gimlet

$7.00

Grasshopper

$6.00

Green Tea Shot

$8.00

Gummy Bear Shot

$6.00

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Italian Marg

$12.00

Kamikaze shot

$6.50

Lemon Drop shot

$8.00

Lemon Drop tini

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mint Julep

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Peach long island

$12.00

Peach Sangria

$10.00

Black Raz Margarita

$9.00

Rass Lemonade

$10.00

Red Snapper

$6.50

River Breeze

$9.00

River Mermaid

$10.00

Royal Flush

$7.00

Sea Breeze

$7.00

Sex on Beach

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

The Mule

$11.00

Tiramisu Martini

$11.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Vodka Collins

$8.00

Washington Apple

$7.00

White Russian

$9.00

Beer

DRT Bud Light

$5.00

DRT Ultra

$5.00

DRT Guinness

$7.00

DRT Cobblestone Lager

$6.00

DRT Damn Yankee

$7.00

DRT Compass Rose

$7.00

DRT Scattered Sun

$6.00

DRT Mango Cart

$7.00

DRT Sam Adams Seasonal

$7.00

DRT Dynamite Brown Ale

$7.00

DRT Bell's Amber Ale

$7.00

DRT Kona Longboard Lager

$7.00

DRT Monday Night Sour

$7.00Out of stock

DRT Monday Night Oktoberfest

$7.00Out of stock

DRT Southern Barrel Oktoberfest

$7.00Out of stock

DRT Sweetwater 420

$6.00Out of stock

DRT Bold Rock

$6.00Out of stock

DRT Laughing Skull

$7.00Out of stock

DRT Red Hare Sticky Stout

$8.00Out of stock

DRT Wolf Dog

$7.00Out of stock

DRT Pale Ale

$7.00Out of stock

DRT Rally Point

$7.00Out of stock

DRT Yuengling Oktoberest

$7.00Out of stock

BTL Bud

$5.00

BTL Miller

$5.00

BTL Yuengling

$5.00

BTL Heineken

$6.00

BTL Stella

$6.00

BTL Corona

$5.00

BTL Heineken 0.0

$5.00

Wine

GLS Sandpoint Cab

$8.00+

GLS Murphy-Goode

$9.00+

GLS LaCrema

$11.00+

GLS Mark West

$7.00+

GLS Sandpoint Merlot

$8.00+

GLS Mondavi Merlot

$10.00+

BTL Sandpoint Cab

$30.00

BTL Murphy-Goode

$34.00

BTL LaCrema

$42.00

BTL Mark West

$26.00

BTL Sandpoint Merlot

$30.00

BTL Mondavi Merlot

$38.00

GLS Seaglass "Unoaked"

$8.00+

GLS Frei Brothers

$10.00+

GLS Kendall Jackson

$12.00+

GLS J Pinot Gris

$11.00+

GLS Maso Canali

$10.00+

GLS Whitehaven

$10.00+Out of stock

GLS Biltmore Estate

$8.00+

GLS 101 North

$7.00+

GLS Rosehaven Rose

$8.00+

Gls Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio

$8.00+Out of stock

BTL Seaglass

$30.00

Frei Brother

$38.00

BTL Kendall Jackson

$46.00

BTL Sonoma Cutrer

$50.00

BTL Maso Canali

$38.00

BTL J Pinot Gris

$42.00

BTL Whitehaven

$38.00

BTL Biltmore Estate

$30.00

101 North Moscato

$26.00

Bar Specials

Green Tea

$4.00

Guiness

$7.00

Savannah River

$8.00

Mango Cart

$7.00

The Savannah Seltzer

$9.00

The Whitney

$10.00

Spell Bottle

$12.00

Spell Glass

$4.00

River Walk

$6.50

The whitney

$10.00

Vampire Kiss

$11.00

STARTERS

Bacon Wrapped BBQ Shrimp

$12.00

Shrimp, wrapped in hickory bacon. Topped with sweet BBQ sauce

Bread Service

$3.95

Buffalo Shrimp

$11.00

Fried Shrimp tossed in buffalo sauce. Served with blue cheese dressing

Coconut Shrimp

$11.00

Eight fantails rolled in coconut, quick fried, served with Thai chili sauce

Complimentary Shrimp Cocktail

Crab Cake Appetizer

$12.00

Native lump blue crabmeat lightly breaded and fried. Served with lemon dill aioli

Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

$12.00

Mushroom caps stuffed with blue crab meat and garlic butter

Crispy Calamari

$11.00

Lightly seasoned and quick fried, served with a sweet Thai chili sauce

Firecracker Shrimp

$11.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$10.00

Served over House made grits. Topped with melted pimento cheese and bacon.

Oysters Rockefeller

$13.00

Six oysters topped with bacon, creamy spinach, and parmesan cheese

Pimento Hush Puppies

$8.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$11.00

Chilled jumbo Shrimp with house made cocktail sauce

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Served hot with homemade flour tortilla chips

SOUPS & SALADS

Shrimp & Crab Bisque

$5.00+

Cream base with crab, shrimp, onions and celery

Soup of the Day

$5.00+Out of stock

Soup & Salad

$12.00

Choose from a bowl of Shrimp & Crab Bisque or our Soup of the Day with a small House or Caesar salad.

The Shrimp Factory Cobb Salad

$12.00

Romaine, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, bacon, eggs, and grilled shrimp with blue cheese crumbles.

Regency Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, fresh bacon bits, parmesan, herb croutons, and our house Caesar dressing

Chef's House Salad

$8.00

Romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheddar with your choice of protein

Spinach Salad

$10.00

STEAMED SEAFOOD

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$13.00+

Oysters on Half Shell

$9.00+

Low Country Boil

$23.00

Fresh shrimp, sausage, new potatoes, and corn boiled in low country spices

Snow Crab Legs

$50.00Out of stock

Snow crab legs with corn on the cob, and Savannah red rice

Snow Crab & Shrimp

$60.00

Crab leg cluster and 1/2 lb. fried OR steamed shrimp with corn on the cob, and Savannah red rice

Steamed Platter

$75.00

Shrimp, Clams, Snow crab legs, crawfish, sausage, corn on the cob and Savannah red rice. Served with lemon, cocktail sauce and drawn butter.

FRIED SEAFOOD

Fish Fry

$22.00

Lightly seasoned and served with French fries, hush puppies, Cole slaw, homemade tartar, and cocktail sauce

Shrimp Fry

$23.00

Lightly seasoned and served with French fries, hush puppies, Cole slaw, homemade tartar, and cocktail sauce

Oyster Fry

$23.00

Lightly seasoned and served with French fries, hush puppies, Cole slaw, homemade tartar, and cocktail sauce

Fried Fish & Shrimp

$24.00

Lightly seasoned and served with French fries, hush puppies, Cole slaw, homemade tartar, and cocktail sauce

Shrimp & Oyster Fry

$24.00

Seafood Platter

$35.00

HANDHELDS

Shrimp Po' Boy

$15.00

Lightly fried Shrimp OR flounder on French bread with lettuce tomato and a spicy remoulade

Angus Burger

$13.00

Fresh ground Angus beef on a toasted Kaiser roll. Add American cheese $1.00

Shrimp Salad Roll

$15.00

House-made lemon mayo shrimp salad with a hint of cayenne on soft white roll

Southern Fried Chicken Sand

$12.00

Topped with pickles and your choice of BBQ or Hot sauce

Shrimp Burger

$13.00

Low country style shrimp burger on a brioche roll with lettuce , tomato, and caper aioli.

Shrimp Tacos

$13.00

Two soft flour tortillas filled with blackened shrimp and mango salsa

Mahi Sandwich

$16.00

SF Quesadilla

$12.00

Fried Green Tomato BLT

$11.00

Buttermilk soaked fried green tomatoes and bacon on toasted bread with lettuce tomato and spicy remoulade sauce

Crab Cake Sandwich

$16.00

Our jumbo lump crab cake lightly breaded and fried. Served on a Brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, and lemon dill aioli.

Oyster Po' Boy

$15.00

ENTREES

Blackened Grouper Florentine

$28.00

Fresh grouper pan seared with our house made blackened seasoning, served over yellow rice and topped with a buttery sauté of spinach, tomatoes and red onion

Blackened Mango Salmon

$27.00

Crab Stuffed Flounder

$27.00

Fettuccini Alfredo

$18.00

Penne pasta, tossed in creamy alfredo, with cherry tomatoes and parmesan.

Grilled Chicken

$17.00

Jumbo Lump Crab cakes

$31.00

Two native blue crab cakes lightly breaded and fried. Served with yellow rice, broccoli with garlic butter, and lemon dill aioli.

Lunch Filet

$22.00

Pine Bark Stew

$22.00

Shrimp & Grits

$24.00

Shrimp sautéed in a browned garlic butter chardonnay sauce, with green onions, and diced tomatoes, topped with creamy grits and maple bacon crumbles

Shrimp & Sausage Creole

$24.00

Shrimp and Sausage simmered in a Cajun red pepper tomato sauce, Served over yellow rice

Twin Filets

$32.00

Augratin

$26.00

Shrimp and Lobster Pasta

$29.00

DESSERTS

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

Pecan Pie

$7.00

Cobbler

$8.00

New York Cheesecake

$8.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$7.00Out of stock

Creme Brulee

$6.00Out of stock

Praline Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

White Chocolate Bread Pudding

$7.00

KIDS MENU

Kids Fried Shrimp

$7.00

Kid Chicken Finger

$7.00

Kid Mac n' Cheese

$7.00

Kid Hot Dog

$7.00

Kid Cheeseburger

$7.00

SIDES

Broccoli

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Mac n' Cheese

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Yellow Rice

$4.00

Side Hush Puppies

$4.00

Asparagus

$5.00

Corn

$4.00

Grits

$4.00

Cheese Grits

$4.50

Caesar Salad

$5.00

House Salad

$5.00

Green Beans

$4.00

Loaded Mashed Potato

$5.00

Savannah Red Rice

$4.00

SPECIALS

Bratwurst & Shrimp

$24.00Out of stock

Catfish

$26.00Out of stock

Red Snapper

$28.00Out of stock

Shrimp & Crab Au Gratin

$26.00

Shrimp & Lobster Pasta

$29.00

Shrimp Fresca

$28.00Out of stock

Tuscan Salmon

$28.00Out of stock

Scallop Special

$27.00

Bread Pudding Special

$7.00Out of stock

Bread Pudding Special (Copy)

$7.00

ADD-ONS $

Extra Plate

Add Crab Legs

$25.00

Add Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Add Fried Shrimp

$7.00

Add Salmon

$10.00

Add On Flounder

$9.00

Add Fried Oysters

$9.00

Add Grilled Shrimp

$7.00

Retail

Shirt

$20.00

Wine Glass

$6.00

Punch Glass

$6.00

Hat

$16.00

Employee Jacket

$38.96

Employee Jacket 2XL

$42.47

Employee Hat

$10.47

Employee T-Shirt

$11.80
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

313 East River Street, Savannah, GA 31401

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

