The Shuckery

100 washington street

petaluma, CA 94952

Order Again

Popular Items

Fish N Chips
Taco Bar
House Salad

Oysters

Baked Oysters

$5.00

Delicious, fresh west coast oysters, baked to perfection. Four styles to choose from **this dish is gluten free

soups, salads & shares

House Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, sunflower seeds, grated parmesan, and pickled onions dressed with a lemon vinaigrette **this dish is gluten free

Clam chowder

$11.00

An 8oz portion of our famous homemade chowder **this dish is gluten free

Caesar Salad

$17.00

IT'S BACK!! Little Gems romaine, parmesan, anchovies, and Della Fattoria rosemary croutons dressed with our house anchovy Caesar dressing. **this dish can be prepared gluten free. Please advise us in the special instructions below

Cauliflower Wings

Cauliflower Wings

$13.00

Cauliflower florets fried in a rice flour tempura batter. Two great styles to choose from Hot - traditional buffalo sauce with garlic honey Korean - tangy and sweet with miso and garlic **this item is gluten free if ordered "hot style" only

Taco Bar

$19.00

Our house made corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of fish, carnitas, or tofu & shiitake, house coleslaw, lemon creme fraiche, salsa verde, and pickled veggies

calamari mixto

$17.00

Rice flour battered fried calamari, served with house tarter sauce. **this dish is gluten free

Tony's Fried Oysters

$17.00
Quart of House Chowder

$26.00

Quart of our famous house chowder. *always Gluten Free

Cockle And Fennel Dip

$19.00

Big Plates

YESS, a CRAB CHEESESTEAK. Peppers, onions, cheese sauce and our soft house bun comes with a side salad.

Catch of the Day

$38.00

petrale sole, black rice, roasted butternut squash, Swiss chard, sweet potato puree, capers, sage and brown butter

Mussels & Clams

$30.00

Mussels & manila clams in white wine saffron infused broth, fennel, spinach, cilantro and a side of grilled bread **this dish is gluten free and the side of bread is packaged separately. To leave the bread off your order please mention in the special instructions below

Short Ribs

$34.00

Braised beef shortribs with garlic mashed potatoes, red wine reduction sauce.

Fish N Chips

$18.00

Rice flour battered rock cod fried to perfection. Served with a side of fries with lemon and house tarter sauce

snacks & sides

Baked Oysters

$5.00

Delicious, fresh west coast oysters, baked to perfection. Four styles to choose from **this dish is gluten free

Fries

$7.00

Shoestring cut and fried to perfection **this dish is gluten free

house pickles

$6.00

Bread Basket

$8.00

della fattoria bread, cultured butter

Tony's Fried Oysters

$17.00

Anchovies (4 piece)

$5.00

White rice

$3.00Out of stock

Black rice

$6.00

Side veggies

$6.00

six minute egg

$4.00Out of stock

fried tofu

$6.00

smoked trout

$8.00Out of stock

three jumbo shrimp

$11.00

seared trout filet

$12.00

catch filet

$20.00

Kids Menu

Kids Fish & Chips

$12.00

Kids Pasta

$12.00

Dessert

Made in House Carmel Bread Pudding
Goat Cheese Cake

$12.00

Goat cheesecake with black olive crumble and fresh berries

Chocolate Mousse

$12.00

vegan chocolate mouse with hazelnut crumble & fresh berries

Pumpkin Tiramisu

$12.00Out of stock

a’ la mode with local mariposa vanilla ice cream - please allow 12 minutes - ice cream is not availble TOGO

WINE (BOTTLE)

castle d'age, cava, spain

$45.00

Croci Lubigo

$53.00

serol, gamay, turbulent, france

$49.00
Champagne lelarge-pugeot, tradition 750ml

$86.00

A biodynamic Champagne full of juicy citrus, bright fruit and intense minerality. A crowd pleaser!

keltom roots, chardonnay, russian river

$68.00

vire'-clesse',chardonnay, france

$53.00
little frances, semillon, north coast

$45.00

Aromatic lime leaves and dried hay pallet early peaches give a lemon citrus finish. Refreshing, dry and complex

Jonathan Pabiot, Sauvignon Blanc, Pouilly Fumé, Loire, Fr

$77.00

coquina, pinot gris, oregon

$52.00

delve, jurassic Chenin blanc, el dorado

$53.00

maitre de chai, chenin blanc, clarksburg

$56.00Out of stock

read holland, riesling, Anderson valley

$51.00Out of stock

coteaux des margots, aligote, fr

$37.00Out of stock

Bois d'Yver, Chablis, france

$98.00

emilien jean, sauvignon blanc, france

$46.00

domaine de sulauze, grenache/blanc, France

$55.00

clos marfisi,ravagnola,corsica,france

$76.00

tendu, vementino, napa

$43.00

trailmarker, carignan, mendocino

$45.00

Uphold Malbec Rose

$39.00

Unturned Stone Blush

$52.00

lotis, grenache, alexander valley

$56.00

Saraziniere, Gamay, Macon France

$30.00

Bragagni Rio Bagno

$54.00
en cavale "who goes there" white blend

$56.00

Skin fermented blended white blend 50% SB 30% Chenin blanc 20% verdelho Salty, textural tropical, and citrus fruits both preserved and fresh. natural french oak

heitlinger, pinot meiner, germany

$46.00

valravn, pinot noir, sonoma county

$47.00

ashton, pinot noir, sonoma, county

$96.00

ashton, syrah, glen ellen

$96.00

broc, counoise, mendocino

$54.00

jolie-laide ,trousseau, gamay, cab pfeffer, sierra foothills

$82.00

queen of the sierra, zin/barbera,calaveras

$54.00

rose & sons, Cabernet Sauvignon, santa ynes

$62.00

l'austral, octopus rouge

$48.00

les deux flèches, gamay, sierra foothills

$55.00Out of stock

petit perou, gamay, france

$40.00Out of stock

montesecondo chianti classico

$70.00

Une Noche, Grenache, Spain

$50.00Out of stock

Robert Sinskey Late Harvest Pinot Gris, Napa

$12.00

Sonoma Portworks, Petit Verdot Port

$9.00

Wine (GLASS)

castle d'age, cava, spain

$14.00

serol, turbullent, gamay, france

$14.00
little frances, semillon, north coast

$13.00

Aromatic lime leaves and dried hay pallet early peaches give a lemon citrus finish. Refreshing, dry and complex

Coquina Pinot Gris

$14.00Out of stock

Tendu Vermentino

$12.00

Concrete Jungle, Chardonnay, Russian River

$15.00

Uphold

$13.00

Coteaux De Margots Gamay

$13.00
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Your neighborhood oyster bar is a hidden gem. We have a full bar, fresh oysters and seafood.

Website

Location

100 washington street, petaluma, CA 94952

Directions

