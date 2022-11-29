A map showing the location of The Sicilian Oven Coral SpringsView gallery

The Sicilian Oven Coral Springs

review star

No reviews yet

10140 West Sample Road

Coral Springs, FL 33065

Order Again

Popular Items

LG Sicilian Salad
SM Sicilian Salad
LG Cheese Pizza

Wood Fired Pizza

SM Cheese Pizza

SM Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Traditional classic cheese pizza

SM Bianco

SM Bianco

$14.00

White pizza (no sauce). Seasoned ricotta cheese, shredded mozzarella, grated Romano, shaved parmesan

SM Boss

SM Boss

$15.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, fresh basil

SM Brooklyn

SM Brooklyn

$19.00

New York Style cheese pizza (sauce on the bottom) Cervellata, roasted red peppers, onions, oregano

SM Captain

SM Captain

$17.00

Traditional cheese pizza with pepperoni, sausage, meatball

SM Chicken Reggiano

SM Chicken Reggiano

$16.00

Traditional cheese pizza with breaded chicken, ricotta, shaved parmesan

SM Corleone

SM Corleone

$19.00

New York Style cheese pizza (sauce on the bottom) spicy Pomodoro, sausage, mushrooms, cooked basil, truffle oil

SM Fresh Tomato Basil

SM Fresh Tomato Basil

$15.00

Sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil. No sauce

SM Hit Man

SM Hit Man

$15.00

Traditional cheese pizza with sausage, garlic, roasted red peppers, long hot peppers

SM Joey D

SM Joey D

$16.00

Traditional cheese pizza with sliced meatballs, ricotta cheese, shaved parmesan

SM Lieutenant

SM Lieutenant

$15.00

Traditional cheese pizza with roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, mushrooms

SM Marie

SM Marie

$16.00

Thinly sliced eggplant, Pomodoro sauce, grated Romano (no mozzarella). SERVED ON WHOLE GRAIN CRUST

SM Mona Lisa

SM Mona Lisa

$19.00

Fresh sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, Kalamata olives, cooked prosciutto, light Pomodoro sauce

SM Nonna

SM Nonna

$16.00

Nonna's crust topped with mozzarella and fresh Pomodoro sauce, with a hint of basil

SM Popeye

SM Popeye

$19.00

White pizza (no sauce). Ricotta cheese, shredded mozzarella, grated Romano, shaved Parmesan, mushrooms, spinach

SM Queen of Sicily

SM Queen of Sicily

$19.00

Fresh sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, bite-sized pieces of fried eggplant, balsamic reduction

SM Veggie Delight

SM Veggie Delight

$20.00

Fresh spinach, roasted red peppers, eggplant and ricotta on classic cheese pizza base

LG Cheese Pizza

LG Cheese Pizza

$17.00

Traditional classic cheese pizza

LG Bianco

LG Bianco

$19.00

White pizza (no sauce). Ricotta cheese, shredded mozzarella, grated Romano, shaved parmesan

LG Boss

LG Boss

$20.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, Fresh Basil

LG Brooklyn

LG Brooklyn

$24.00

New York Style cheese pizza (sauce on the bottom) Cervellata, roasted red peppers, onions, oregano

LG Captain

LG Captain

$22.00

Traditional cheese pizza with Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatball

LG Chicken Reggiano

LG Chicken Reggiano

$21.00

Traditional cheese pizza with breaded chicken, ricotta, shaved parmesan

LG Corleone

LG Corleone

$24.00

Traditional cheese pizza with spicy Pomodoro, sausage, mushrooms, cooked basil, truffle oil

LG Fresh Tomato Basil

LG Fresh Tomato Basil

$20.00

Sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh Basil. No Sauce

LG Hit Man

LG Hit Man

$20.00

Traditional cheese pizza with sausage, garlic, roasted red peppers, long hot peppers

LG Joey D

LG Joey D

$21.00

Traditional cheese pizza with sliced meatballs, ricotta cheese, shaved parmesan

LG Lieutenant

LG Lieutenant

$20.00

Traditional cheese pizza with roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, mushrooms

LG Marie

LG Marie

$20.00

Thinly sliced eggplant, Pomodoro sauce, grated Romano (no mozzarella). SERVED ON WHOLE GRAIN CRUST

LG Mona Lisa

LG Mona Lisa

$24.00

Fresh sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, kalamata olives, cooked prosciutto, light Pomodoro sauce

LG Nonna

LG Nonna

$22.00

Square Nonna's crust topped with mozzarella and sauce, with a hint of fresh basil

LG Popeye

LG Popeye

$24.00

White pizza (no sauce). Ricotta cheese, shredded mozzarella, grated Romano, shaved parmesan, spinach

LG Queen of Sicily

LG Queen of Sicily

$24.00

Fresh sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, bite-sized pieces of fried eggplant, balsamic reduction

LG Veggie Delight

LG Veggie Delight

$25.00

Fresh spinach, roasted red peppers, eggplant and ricotta on classic cheese pizza base

Wood Fired Wings

SM Wood Fired Wings (10)

SM Wood Fired Wings (10)

$17.00

Marinated in fresh lemon juice, olive oil, salt, pepper, rosemary, & garlic for a minimum of 24 hours. Topped with caramelized onions, Bread garnish

Salads

SM Sicilian Salad

SM Sicilian Salad

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, garbanzo beans, red onion, celery, shaved parmesan, candied walnuts, roasted red peppers, in a balsamic vinaigrette

LG Sicilian Salad

LG Sicilian Salad

$17.00

Romaine lettuce, garbanzo beans, red onion, celery, shaved parmesan, candied walnuts, roasted red peppers, in a balsamic vinaigrette

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$12.00

Fresh arugula tossed in an Italian vinaigrette topped with bruschetta and shaved parmesan

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Fresh romaine lettuce, croutons and shaved parmesan tossed in a house made Caesar dressing

Caprese Primo Gusto

Caprese Primo Gusto

$14.00

Fresh mozzarella & tomato (4 layers), roasted red peppers, marinated olives on a bed of arugula

SM Antipasto

SM Antipasto

$16.00

Small feeds 1 to 2 people: Romaine lettuce, red onions, Kalamata & Sicilian olives, roasted red peppers, candied walnuts, celery, garbanzo beans, and a homemade balsamic vinaigrette

LG Antipasto

LG Antipasto

$26.00

Large feeds 3 to 4 people: prosciutto, soppressata, Kalamata & Sicilian olives, roasted red peppers, caponata, bruschetta, crostini, fresh mozzarella & tomatoes, fresh Romano cheese chunks

SM Crostinis

SM Crostinis

$2.00

House made bread sliced and toasted with garlic butter, shaved parmesan, parsley and olive oil

LG Crostinis

LG Crostinis

$4.00

House made bread sliced and toasted with garlic butter, shaved parmesan, parsley and olive oil

Tuscan Loaf

Tuscan Loaf

$5.00

House made loaf style bread, roasted garlic olive oil, garlic Salt, fresh rosemary, shaved parmesan and grated Romano Cheese.

Soups

Escarole & Beans

Escarole & Beans

$10.00

Chicken broth, olive oil, garlic, fresh escarole, white cannellini beans, diced prosciutto. Garnished with bread

Pasta Fagioli

Pasta Fagioli

$9.00

Sicilian style savory bean soup with a garlic & olive oil tomato broth

Panettas

Eggplant Reggiano Panetta

Eggplant Reggiano Panetta

$12.00

House made oven roasted panetta bread, thinly sliced eggplant, Pomodoro sauce, melted mozzarella, grated Romano

Fughedaboutit Panetta

Fughedaboutit Panetta

$12.00

House made oven roasted panettea bread, sliced eggplant, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, arugula and prosciutto

Italian Club Panetta

Italian Club Panetta

$12.00

House made oven roasted panetta bread, prosciutto, soppressata, crispy pepperoni, romaine, fresh mozzarella & tomato

MB Reggiano Panetta

MB Reggiano Panetta

$12.00

House made oven roasted panetta bread, sliced homemade meatballs, Pomodoro sauce, melted mozzarella, grated Romano

Philly Steak Panetta

Philly Steak Panetta

$13.00

House made oven roasted panetta bread with fresh sliced ribeye, mushrooms, caramelized onions and peppers

Pollo Prizzi

Pollo Prizzi

$12.00

House made oven roasted panetta bread, garlic aioli, crispy chicken cutlet, fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, arugula, red wine vinaigrette dressing

Pollo Reggiano Panetta

Pollo Reggiano Panetta

$12.00

House made oven roasted panetta bread, crispy chicken cutlet, Pomodoro sauce, melted mozzarella, grated Romano

Sicilian Ham & Cheese

Sicilian Ham & Cheese

$11.00

House made oven roasted panetta bread, prosciutto, soppressata, mozzarella, truffle oil, Cut into 6 slices, Served with a cup of tomato bisque for dipping

Pastas

Pasta & Cervellata

Pasta & Cervellata

$17.00

Pasta tossed in Pomodoro sauce topped with 2 wheels of Cervellata sausage

Pasta & Meatballs

$17.00

Pasta tossed with Pomodoro sauce and topped with homemade meatballs

Pasta Ala Norma

Pasta Ala Norma

$15.00

Pasta tossed in a garlic, white wine Pomodoro sauce, diced tomatoes, diced eggplant, diced fresh mozzarella, breadcrumbs

Pasta Ala Vodka

Pasta Ala Vodka

$14.00

Pasta tossed in vodka based pink cream sauce with diced prosciutto

Pasta Bolognese

Pasta Bolognese

$16.00

Pasta tossed in homemade Bolognese sauce; a combination of pork & ground beef with Pomodoro sauce and a touch of cream

Shrimp Palermo w/ Pasta

Shrimp Palermo w/ Pasta

$26.00

Pasta tossed in a lemon butter white wine sauce, 4 jumbo shrimp topped with panko breadcrumbs (oven roasted)

Pasta Alfredo

$14.00

Pasta tossed in a white cream sauce

Truffle Risotto

Truffle Risotto

$16.00

Creamy risotto, sauteed mushrooms, crispy pancetta, truffle oil

Full Pasta w/ Pomodoro

Full Pasta w/ Pomodoro

$12.00

Full portion of pasta tossed in fresh Pomodoro sauce

Full Pasta w/ Butter

$12.00

Full portion of pasta tossed in butter sauce

Gluten Free Pasta w/ Pomodoro

$15.00

Gluten free penne pasta tossed in fresh Pomodoro sauce

Side of Pasta

$7.00

Side of pasta with choice of sauce

Sicilian Specialties

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$8.00

4 Toasted crostini, bruschetta mix, shaved parmesan, fresh basil, balsamic reduction

Caponata

Caponata

$10.00

4 Toasted crostini, eggplant caponata mix, shaved parmesan, fresh basil, balsamic reduction

Cervellata & Broccoli Rabe

Cervellata & Broccoli Rabe

$17.00

Broccoli rabe, garlic, olive oil, cherry peppers, Cervellata rope sausage

Cervellata w/ Roasted Peppers & Onions

Cervellata w/ Roasted Peppers & Onions

$16.00

Roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, olive oil, Cervellata rope sausage

Single Cervellata

$6.00

One sweet thin tube sausage stuffed with cheese and a hint of wine and fire roasted to perfection

Eggplant Reggiano

Eggplant Reggiano

$15.00

Thinly sliced eggplant, Pomodoro sauce, melted mozzarella

Fire Roasted Shrimp Palermo

Fire Roasted Shrimp Palermo

$23.00

4 jumbo shrimp topped with breadcrumbs, oven roasted. Served over crostini, topped with lemon butter sauce. Garnished with arugula, bruschetta & caponata

Firecracker Calamari

Firecracker Calamari

$16.00

Lightly battered fried calamari with a side of spicy Pomodoro sauce

Single Homemade Meatball

Single Homemade Meatball

$6.00

One homemade meatball tossed in Pomodoro sauce

Homemade Meatballs (2)

Homemade Meatballs (2)

$12.00

Two homemade meatballs tossed in Pomodoro sauce

Lasagna

$15.00

Thinly sliced eggplant, ricotta cheese, spinach, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, Pomodoro sauce, mozzarella. PASTA FREE!

Mussels Mario

Mussels Mario

$13.00

1 pound of mussels sauteed in a white wine sauce with tomatoes and fire roasted to perfection

Pollo Mateau

Pollo Mateau

$18.00

4 Pieces of crispy chicken cutlet, prosciutto, mozzarella, mushrooms, and caramelized onions, in a marsala demi sauce

GRILLED Pollo Mateau

$22.00

4 Pieces of grilled chicken, prosciutto, mozzarella, mushrooms, and caramelized onions, in a marsala demi sauce

Pollo Reggiano

Pollo Reggiano

$14.00

4 Pieces of crispy chicken cutlet, Pomodoro sauce, melted mozzarella, grated Romano

GRILLED Pollo Reggiano

$14.00

4 Pieces of grilled chicken, Pomodoro sauce, melted mozzarella, grated Romano

Sauteed Broccoli Rabe

$10.00

Side of fresh sauteed broccoli rabe with garlic and a hint of cherry peppers

Sauteed Escarole

$10.00

Side of fresh escarole sauteed with garlic and oil

Sauteed Spinach

$10.00

Side of fresh whole leaf spinach sauteed with garlic and oil

Single Rice Ball

Single Rice Ball

$6.00

House made balls of risotto, coated in crispy panko breading, stuffed with fresh mozzarella, peas, & Bolognese. Served with a side of Bolognese sauce

Rice Balls (3)

Rice Balls (3)

$18.00

House made balls of risotto, coated in crispy panko breading, stuffed with fresh mozzarella, peas, & Bolognese. Served with a side of Bolognese sauce

Stack of Sicily

Stack of Sicily

$14.00

Crispy eggplant medallions, fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, fresh basil, balsamic reduction

Tuscan Fries

$7.00

Crispy French fries tossed with truffle oil, grated cheese, and parsley

PLAIN Fries

$7.00

Crispy French fries

Sicilian Kiddies

KIDS Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Kids portion of chicken fingers and french fries

KIDS Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00Out of stock

Breaded mozzarella sticks with Pomodoro sauce for dipping

KIDS Pasta

$7.00

Kids portion of pasta with Pomodoro sauce

KIDS Pizza

$8.00

Kids size classic cheese pizza

Coffee & Dessert

Cannoli (3 mini)

Cannoli (3 mini)

$6.00

3 Fresh cannoli shells stuffed with a fresh mascarpone cannoli cream

Carrot Cake w/ Ice Cream

Carrot Cake w/ Ice Cream

$12.00

Layered carrot cake topped with caramel syrup

Chocolate Torte

Chocolate Torte

$10.00

Homemade chilled chocolate hazelnut custard, with a graham cracker and pretzel crust

GLUTEN FREE Nutella Pizza

$11.00
Nutella Pizza

Nutella Pizza

$8.00

10" pizza crust topped with Nutella, bananas, and powdered sugar

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$9.00

Homemade, classic Italian dessert, espresso-soaked ladyfingers, mascarpone custard

Zeppanolis

Zeppanolis

$8.00

Fried dough tossed in cinnamon sugar, with cannoli cream for dipping. Drizzled with raspberry sauce and dusted with powdered sugar

Lunch

L - Bianco

$12.00

White pizza (no sauce). Seasoned ricotta cheese, shredded mozzarella, grated Romano, shaved parmesan

L - Boss

$12.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, fresh basil

L - Brooklyn

$14.00

New York Style cheese pizza (sauce on the bottom) Cervellata, roasted red peppers, onions, oregano

L - Calabrese

$14.00

Fresh mozzarella, sauce, basil, roasted red peppers, grilled chicken, pesto sauce

L - Captain

$14.00

Traditional cheese pizza with pepperoni, sausage, meatball

L - Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Traditional classic cheese pizza

L - Chicken Reggiano

$14.00

Traditional cheese pizza with breaded chicken, ricotta, shaved parmesan

L - Corleone

$14.00

New York Style cheese pizza (sauce on the bottom) spicy Pomodoro, sausage, mushrooms, cooked basil, truffle oil

L - Fresh Tomato Basil

$14.00

Sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil. No sauce

L - Hit Man

$14.00

Traditional cheese pizza with sausage, garlic, roasted red peppers, long hot peppers

L - Joey D

$14.00

Traditional cheese pizza with sliced meatballs, ricotta cheese, shaved parmesan

L - Lieutenant

$14.00

Traditional cheese pizza with roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, mushrooms

L - Marie

$12.00

Thinly sliced eggplant, Pomodoro sauce, grated Romano (no mozzarella). SERVED ON WHOLE GRAIN CRUST

L - Mona Lisa

$14.00

Fresh sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, Kalamata olives, cooked prosciutto, light Pomodoro sauce

L - Nonna

$13.00

Nonna's crust topped with mozzarella and fresh Pomodoro sauce, with a hint of basil

L - Popeye

$14.00

White pizza (no sauce). Ricotta cheese, shredded mozzarella, grated Romano, shaved Parmesan, mushrooms, spinach

L - Queen of Sicily

$14.00

Fresh sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, bite-sized pieces of fried eggplant, balsamic reduction

L - Veggie Delight

$14.00

Fresh mozzarella, sauce, basil, roasted red peppers, grilled chicken, pesto sauce

L - Caesar Salad

$10.00

Fresh romaine lettuce, croutons and shaved parmesan tossed in a house made Caesar dressing

L - Garden Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, garbanzo beans, red onions, celery tossed in an Italian Vinaigrette

L - Nonna's Meatball Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, garbanzo beans, red onions, celery tossed in an Italian vinaigrette. Topped with a homemade meatball

L - Sicilian Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, garbanzo beans, red onion, celery, shaved parmesan, candied walnuts, roasted red peppers, in a balsamic vinaigrette

L - Soup & Salad

$10.00

Choice of Pasta Fagioli or Escarole & Bean soup with a fresh garden salad

Salad for 1

L - Cervellata w/ Peppers & Onions w/ Pasta

$13.00

Lunch portion of pasta tossed with roasted red peppers, caramelized onions and olive oil. Topped with Cervellata rope sausage

L - Eggplant Reggiano w/ Pasta

$13.00

Thinly sliced eggplant, Pomodoro sauce, melted mozzarella, grated Romano. Served with your choice of pasta

L - Lasagna

$13.00

Thinly sliced eggplant, ricotta cheese, spinach, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, Pomodoro sauce, mozzarella. PASTA FREE!

L - Pasta & Meatball

$11.00

Lunch portion of pasta topped with a homemade meatball

L - Pasta Ala Vodka

$11.00

Pasta tossed in vodka based pink cream sauce with diced prosciutto

L - Pasta Bolognese

$13.00

Lunch portion of pasta tossed in homemade Bolognese sauce; a combination of pork, & ground beef with Pomodoro sauce and a touch of cream

L - Pollo Mateau w/ Pasta

$15.00

A crispy chicken cutlet topped with prosciutto and melted mozzarella in a mushroom and caramelized onion marsala demi sauce

L - GRILLED Pollo Mateau w/ Pasta

$13.00

Grilled chicken topped with prosciutto and melted mozzarella in a mushroom and caramelized onion marsala demi sauce

L - Pollo Reggiano w/Pasta

$13.00

A crispy chicken cutlet, Pomodoro sauce, melted mozzarella, grated Romano. Served with your choice of pasta

L - GRILLED Pollo Reggiano w/ Pasta

$12.00

Grilled chicken, Pomodoro sauce, melted mozzarella, grated Romano. Served with your choice of pasta

L - Shrimp Palermo w/ Pasta

$17.00

Pasta tossed in a lemon butter white wine sauce, 2 jumbo shrimp topped with panko breadcrumbs (oven roasted)

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

10140 West Sample Road, Coral Springs, FL 33065

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

