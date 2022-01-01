- Home
- /
- Fort Lauderdale
- /
- The Sicilian Oven - Ft. Lauderdale
The Sicilian Oven Ft. Lauderdale
No reviews yet
2761 E. Oakland Park Blvd
Oakland Park, FL 33306
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Wood Fired Pizza
SM Cheese Pizza
Traditional classic cheese pizza
SM Bianco
White pizza (no sauce). Seasoned ricotta cheese, shredded mozzarella, grated Romano, shaved parmesan
SM Boss
Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, fresh basil
SM Brooklyn
New York Style cheese pizza (sauce on the bottom) Cervellata, roasted red peppers, onions, oregano
SM Captain
Traditional cheese pizza with pepperoni, sausage, meatball
SM Chicken Reggiano
Traditional cheese pizza with breaded chicken, ricotta, shaved parmesan
SM Corleone
New York Style cheese pizza (sauce on the bottom) spicy Pomodoro, sausage, mushrooms, cooked basil, truffle oil
SM Fresh Tomato Basil
Sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil. No sauce
SM Hit Man
Traditional cheese pizza with sausage, garlic, roasted red peppers, long hot peppers
SM Joey D
Traditional cheese pizza with sliced meatballs, ricotta cheese, shaved parmesan
SM Lieutenant
Traditional cheese pizza with roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, mushrooms
SM Marie
Thinly sliced eggplant, Pomodoro sauce, grated Romano (no mozzarella). SERVED ON WHOLE GRAIN CRUST
SM Mona Lisa
Fresh sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, Kalamata olives, cooked prosciutto, light Pomodoro sauce
SM Nonna
Nonna's crust topped with mozzarella and fresh Pomodoro sauce, with a hint of basil
SM Popeye
White pizza (no sauce). Ricotta cheese, shredded mozzarella, grated Romano, shaved Parmesan, mushrooms, spinach
SM Queen of Sicily
Fresh sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, bite-sized pieces of fried eggplant, balsamic reduction
SM Veggie Delight
Fresh spinach, roasted red peppers, eggplant and ricotta on classic cheese pizza base
LG Cheese Pizza
Traditional classic cheese pizza
LG Bianco
White pizza (no sauce). Ricotta cheese, shredded mozzarella, grated Romano, shaved parmesan
LG Boss
Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, Fresh Basil
LG Brooklyn
New York Style cheese pizza (sauce on the bottom) Cervellata, roasted red peppers, onions, oregano
LG Captain
Traditional cheese pizza with Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatball
LG Chicken Reggiano
Traditional cheese pizza with breaded chicken, ricotta, shaved parmesan
LG Corleone
Traditional cheese pizza with spicy Pomodoro, sausage, mushrooms, cooked basil, truffle oil
LG Fresh Tomato Basil
Sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh Basil. No Sauce
LG Hit Man
Traditional cheese pizza with sausage, garlic, roasted red peppers, long hot peppers
LG Joey D
Traditional cheese pizza with sliced meatballs, ricotta cheese, shaved parmesan
LG Lieutenant
Traditional cheese pizza with roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, mushrooms
LG Marie
Thinly sliced eggplant, Pomodoro sauce, grated Romano (no mozzarella). SERVED ON WHOLE GRAIN CRUST
LG Mona Lisa
Fresh sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, kalamata olives, cooked prosciutto, light Pomodoro sauce
LG Nonna
Square Nonna's crust topped with mozzarella and sauce, with a hint of fresh basil
LG Popeye
White pizza (no sauce). Ricotta cheese, shredded mozzarella, grated Romano, shaved parmesan, spinach
LG Queen of Sicily
Fresh sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, bite-sized pieces of fried eggplant, balsamic reduction
LG Veggie Delight
Fresh spinach, roasted red peppers, eggplant and ricotta on classic cheese pizza base
Wood Fired Wings
Salads
SM Sicilian Salad
Romaine lettuce, garbanzo beans, red onion, celery, shaved parmesan, candied walnuts, roasted red peppers, in a balsamic vinaigrette
LG Sicilian Salad
Romaine lettuce, garbanzo beans, red onion, celery, shaved parmesan, candied walnuts, roasted red peppers, in a balsamic vinaigrette
Arugula Salad
Fresh arugula tossed in an Italian vinaigrette topped with bruschetta and shaved parmesan
Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce, croutons and shaved parmesan tossed in a house made Caesar dressing
Caprese Primo Gusto
Fresh mozzarella & tomato (4 layers), roasted red peppers, marinated olives on a bed of arugula
SM Antipasto
Small feeds 1 to 2 people: Romaine lettuce, red onions, Kalamata & Sicilian olives, roasted red peppers, candied walnuts, celery, garbanzo beans, and a homemade balsamic vinaigrette
LG Antipasto
Large feeds 3 to 4 people: prosciutto, soppressata, Kalamata & Sicilian olives, roasted red peppers, caponata, bruschetta, crostini, fresh mozzarella & tomatoes, fresh Romano cheese chunks
SM Crostinis
House made bread sliced and toasted with garlic butter, shaved parmesan, parsley and olive oil
LG Crostinis
House made bread sliced and toasted with garlic butter, shaved parmesan, parsley and olive oil
Tuscan Loaf
House made loaf style bread, roasted garlic olive oil, garlic Salt, fresh rosemary, shaved parmesan and grated Romano Cheese.
Soups
Panettas
Eggplant Reggiano Panetta
House made oven roasted panetta bread, thinly sliced eggplant, Pomodoro sauce, melted mozzarella, grated Romano
Fughedaboutit Panetta
House made oven roasted panettea bread, sliced eggplant, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, arugula and prosciutto
Italian Club Panetta
House made oven roasted panetta bread, prosciutto, soppressata, crispy pepperoni, romaine, fresh mozzarella & tomato
MB Reggiano Panetta
House made oven roasted panetta bread, sliced homemade meatballs, Pomodoro sauce, melted mozzarella, grated Romano
Philly Steak Panetta
House made oven roasted panetta bread with fresh sliced ribeye, mushrooms, caramelized onions and peppers
Pollo Prizzi
House made oven roasted panetta bread, garlic aioli, crispy chicken cutlet, fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, arugula, red wine vinaigrette dressing
Pollo Reggiano Panetta
House made oven roasted panetta bread, crispy chicken cutlet, Pomodoro sauce, melted mozzarella, grated Romano
Sicilian Ham & Cheese
House made oven roasted panetta bread, prosciutto, soppressata, mozzarella, truffle oil, Cut into 6 slices, Served with a cup of tomato bisque for dipping
Pastas
Pasta & Cervellata
Pasta tossed in Pomodoro sauce topped with 2 wheels of Cervellata sausage
Pasta & Meatballs
Pasta tossed with Pomodoro sauce and topped with homemade meatballs
Pasta Ala Norma
Pasta tossed in a garlic, white wine Pomodoro sauce, diced tomatoes, diced eggplant, diced fresh mozzarella, breadcrumbs
Pasta Ala Vodka
Pasta tossed in vodka based pink cream sauce with diced prosciutto
Pasta Bolognese
Pasta tossed in homemade Bolognese sauce; a combination of pork & ground beef with Pomodoro sauce and a touch of cream
Shrimp Palermo w/ Pasta
Pasta tossed in a lemon butter white wine sauce, 4 jumbo shrimp topped with panko breadcrumbs (oven roasted)
Pasta Alfredo
Pasta tossed in a white cream sauce
Truffle Risotto
Creamy risotto, sauteed mushrooms, crispy pancetta, truffle oil
Full Pasta w/ Pomodoro
Full portion of pasta tossed in fresh Pomodoro sauce
Full Pasta w/ Butter
Full portion of pasta tossed in butter sauce
Gluten Free Pasta w/ Pomodoro
Gluten free penne pasta tossed in fresh Pomodoro sauce
Side of Pasta
Side of pasta with choice of sauce
Sicilian Specialties
Bruschetta
4 Toasted crostini, bruschetta mix, shaved parmesan, fresh basil, balsamic reduction
Caponata
4 Toasted crostini, eggplant caponata mix, shaved parmesan, fresh basil, balsamic reduction
Cervellata & Broccoli Rabe
Broccoli rabe, garlic, olive oil, cherry peppers, Cervellata rope sausage
Cervellata w/ Roasted Peppers & Onions
Roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, olive oil, Cervellata rope sausage
Single Cervellata
One sweet thin tube sausage stuffed with cheese and a hint of wine and fire roasted to perfection
Eggplant Reggiano
Thinly sliced eggplant, Pomodoro sauce, melted mozzarella
Fire Roasted Shrimp Palermo
4 jumbo shrimp topped with breadcrumbs, oven roasted. Served over crostini, topped with lemon butter sauce. Garnished with arugula, bruschetta & caponata
Firecracker Calamari
Lightly battered fried calamari with a side of spicy Pomodoro sauce
Single Homemade Meatball
One homemade meatball tossed in Pomodoro sauce
Homemade Meatballs (2)
Two homemade meatballs tossed in Pomodoro sauce
Lasagna
Thinly sliced eggplant, ricotta cheese, spinach, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, Pomodoro sauce, mozzarella. PASTA FREE!
Mussels Mario
1 pound of mussels sauteed in a white wine sauce with tomatoes and fire roasted to perfection
Pollo Mateau
4 Pieces of crispy chicken cutlet, prosciutto, mozzarella, mushrooms, and caramelized onions, in a marsala demi sauce
GRILLED Pollo Mateau
4 Pieces of grilled chicken, prosciutto, mozzarella, mushrooms, and caramelized onions, in a marsala demi sauce
Pollo Reggiano
4 Pieces of crispy chicken cutlet, Pomodoro sauce, melted mozzarella, grated Romano
GRILLED Pollo Reggiano
4 Pieces of grilled chicken, Pomodoro sauce, melted mozzarella, grated Romano
Sauteed Broccoli Rabe
Side of fresh sauteed broccoli rabe with garlic and a hint of cherry peppers
Sauteed Escarole
Side of fresh escarole sauteed with garlic and oil
Sauteed Spinach
Side of fresh whole leaf spinach sauteed with garlic and oil
Single Rice Ball
House made balls of risotto, coated in crispy panko breading, stuffed with fresh mozzarella, peas, & Bolognese. Served with a side of Bolognese sauce
Rice Balls (3)
House made balls of risotto, coated in crispy panko breading, stuffed with fresh mozzarella, peas, & Bolognese. Served with a side of Bolognese sauce
Stack of Sicily
Crispy eggplant medallions, fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, fresh basil, balsamic reduction
Tuscan Fries
Crispy French fries tossed with truffle oil, grated cheese, and parsley
PLAIN Fries
Crispy French fries
Sicilian Kiddies
Coffee & Dessert
Cannoli (3 mini)
3 Fresh cannoli shells stuffed with a fresh mascarpone cannoli cream
Carrot Cake w/ Ice Cream
Layered carrot cake topped with caramel syrup
Chocolate Torte
Homemade chilled chocolate hazelnut custard, with a graham cracker and pretzel crust
GLUTEN FREE Nutella Pizza
Nutella Pizza
10" pizza crust topped with Nutella, bananas, and powdered sugar
Tiramisu
Homemade, classic Italian dessert, espresso-soaked ladyfingers, mascarpone custard
Zeppanolis
Fried dough tossed in cinnamon sugar, with cannoli cream for dipping. Drizzled with raspberry sauce and dusted with powdered sugar
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
2761 E. Oakland Park Blvd, Oakland Park, FL 33306