Bars & Lounges
Gastropubs
Burgers

The Sidecar Bar & Grille

1,773 Reviews

$$

2201 Christian St

Philadelphia, PA 19146

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Beer

1911 Honey Crisp

$8.00

1911 Rosè Cider

$8.00

Allagash White Can

$7.00

Anxo Cidre Blanc 12oz Can

$7.00

Athletic Cerveza

$6.00

Athletic Free Wave

$6.00

Athletic Golden

$6.00

Athletic Gose

$6.00Out of stock

Athletic Run Wild IPA

$6.00Out of stock

Axe and Arrow Apple Cran Sour

$8.00

Axe and Arrow Cherry FLuff

$8.50

Axe and Arrow Tropic Thunder Sour

$8.00

Bells Two Hearted Ale

$6.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Burley Oak Sorry Chicky Sour

$7.50

Cape May Coastal IPA

$7.00

Cape May White

$6.50

Collective Arts Guava Gose

$6.50

DuClaw Unicorn Farts Sour

$8.00

Fat Head Lime Feelin' Good

$6.50

Flying Embers Kombucha

$7.00

Founders All Day 12oz Can

$5.00

Guinness 14oz Can

$6.00

Henniker Working Man's Porter 12oz Can

$6.00

Mighty Swell Seltzer

$7.00

Miller Highlife 12oz

$3.50

Miller Lite 12oz Can

$4.00

Montucky Cold Snacks

$5.00

New Trail Trail Ale

$6.00

Oddside Pink Lemonade Seltzer

$7.00

PBR 16oz Can

$3.50

Pizza Boy SwingleBeer 16oz

$6.00

Platform Juiced Shandy

$7.50

Platform Red Martian Sour

$8.00

Press Seltzer

$7.00

Rocket Lemon/Lime Hard Seltzer

$6.50

Saugatuck Blood Orange Blonde

$7.50

Saugatuck Peanut Butter Porter

$8.00

Sea Isle Ice Tea

$7.50

Sir Charles Pumpkin

$8.00

Sterling Pig This Little Piggy

$8.00

Tecate 12oz Can

$3.50

Thin Man Minkey Boodle Raspberry Sour

$8.00

Thin Man Sci-Fi Hamster Wheel

$8.00

Thin Man Trail By Wombat

$8.50

Vault Five Cees IPA 16oz

$8.00

Vault Gentlemen Prefer BonDs

$8.00

Vault Of Hops And Clouds

$8.00

Vault Short Squeeze Sour

$8.00

Well Being N/A

$6.00

Yuengling Lager 12oz Can

$4.50

Troegs Mad Elf

$8.00

Troegs Perpetual 12oz Can

$7.00

Sloop Juice Bomb

$28.00

Founders All Day IPA - 64oz

$24.00

Kenwood Light Lager - 64oz

$24.00

Fiddlehead IPA - 64oz

$28.00

Blueberry Fluff Sour

$28.00

Downeast Cider - 64oz

$30.00

First State Awkward Paranoia 64oz

$28.00

Ithica Flower Power - 64oz

$28.00

St. Boniface Orange Pollinator Wheat - 64oz

$30.00

Fair State Pils - 64oz

$30.00

Allagash White Six Pack Cans

$22.00

Anxo Cidre Blanc Six Pack

$22.00

Athletic NA Six Pack

$18.00

Axe and Arrow Sour 4pk

$24.00

Bell's Two Hearted Six Pack

$24.00

Burley Oak Sorry Chicky Sour Six Pack

$24.00

Cape may coastal 6pk

$22.00

Cape May Coastal Evaluation DIPA Six Pack

$22.00

Cape May White Six Pack

$20.00

Colleive Arts Guava Goes 6 Pack

$22.00

Flying Embers Kombucha Six Pack

$22.00

Founders All Day Six Pack

$12.00

Guinness Stout 16oz Four Pack

$20.00

Helltown Mischevious Brown Ale Six Pack

$18.00Out of stock

Henniker Working Man's Porter Six Pack

$16.00

Holy City Sparkly Princess Six Pack

$22.00

Lagunitas IPA Six Pack

$15.00

Legacy of Hops Four Pack

$22.00Out of stock

Miller High Life Six Pack

$12.00

Miller Lite Six Pack

$12.00

Minkey Boodle 6 pack

$22.00

Oddside Cider 6pk

$22.00

PBR Pounders Six Pack

$15.00

Pizza Boy Swingle Beer 6 Pack

$20.00

Sir Charles Dry Cider Six Pack

$24.00

Tecate Six Pack

$12.00

Troegs Perpetual Six Pack

$26.00

Vault Five Cees IPA Four Pack

$20.00

Vault Hops & Clouds Pale Ale Four Pack

$20.00

Yuengling Six Pack

$12.00

1911 4 Pack

$24.00

Saugatuck 4 Pack

$22.00

Mighty Swell 4 Pack

$24.00

Abandoned Cider 4 Packs

$22.00

Bud Light Bucket

$10.00

Wine

Brut - De Perriere

$9.00

Prosecco - Romeo y Giulietta

$10.00

Chardonnay - The Applicant

$10.00

Rose - Bauer

$11.00

Bogle Cabernet

$10.00

Morandé Pinot Noir

$10.00

Sauvignon Blanc - The Applicant

$11.00Out of stock

BTL Brut - De Perriere

$45.00

BTL Prosecco - Romeo y Giulietta

$55.00

BTL Rose - Bauer

$55.00

BTL Chard - The Applicant

$55.00

BTL Pinot Noir - Morandé

$55.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon - Bogle

$55.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc - The Applicant

$55.00

Snacks Mid-Day

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$13.00

classic buffalo sauce, choice of ranch or blue cheese

Chiptole BBQ Wings

Chiptole BBQ Wings

$13.00

house chipotle bbq sauce, choice of ranch or blue cheese

Dry Wings

$13.00

French Fries

$7.00

sidecar aioli

Mac and Cheese

$12.00

homemade cheese sauce, panko

Mixed Olives

$8.00Out of stock

Kung Pao Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

cashews, pickled red onion, cilantro

Garlic Wings

$13.00

Cheese Curds

$12.00

Soup + Salad Mid-Day

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Croutons, Parmesan, Capers, Chopped Egg, Lemon

House Salad

House Salad

$11.00

See online menu for description

Soup Of The Day

$9.00

Fall Salad

$14.00

See online menu for description

Sandwiches Mid-Day

BBQ Roasted Portabello Banh Mi

$16.00

hoisin BBQ fried organic tempeh, carrot, pickled onion, spicy kimchi, cucumber, cilantro, Sriracha mayo, long roll

The Burger

The Burger

$15.00

lettuce, caramelized onion, colby jack, pickle, ketchup, dijonaise, potato bun

Nashville Hot Chicken

$16.00

Veggie burger

$15.00

house made veggie burger, colby jack, lettuce, caramelized onion, pickles, sriracha mayo, served on a potato bun

Nashville Hot Chicken

$16.00
Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$16.00

colby jack, blue cheese crumbles, ranch, buffalo sauce, long roll

Brisket Cheesesteak

$16.00

house brisket, cheddar, caramelized onion, long roll

Porchetta Sandwich

Porchetta Sandwich

$16.50

Provolone, Arugula, Pickled Red Onion, Long Hot Aioli, Long Roll

Bacon Pimiento Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Kids Menu (Copy)

Kids Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Kids Burger

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Mac and Cheese

$6.00
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Please allow 20-35 minutes for take out orders placed online

Location

2201 Christian St, Philadelphia, PA 19146

The Sidecar Bar & Grille image
The Sidecar Bar & Grille image

