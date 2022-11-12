Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Pizza
Sandwiches

The Sideline Sports Bar

review star

No reviews yet

219 South Washington Street

Owosso, MI 48867

Popular Items

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
5 Pc Chicken Tender w/ Side
Pepper Jack Cheese Balls

Specials

Jalapeño Poppers

$7.99

Appetizers

Breaded Cheese Sticks

$8.99

6 Italian Breaded mozzarella cheese sticks

3 Piece Chicken Tender

$6.99

5 Piece Chicken Tender

$9.99

5 Breaded Chicken Tenders

Gimme The Cheese Bread

$7.99

House made dough topped with premium mozzarella cheese, garlic butter and parmesan. Served with your choice of dipping sauce

Ultimate Cheese Bread

$9.99

Our House made Cheese Bread kicked up a notch with garlic herb seasoned cream cheese!

Lettuce Wraps

$8.99

Crisp romaine lettuce filled with seasoned chicken breast , crunchy chow mein noodles, green onion, and house teriyaki sauce

Pepper Jack Cheese Balls

$8.99

Spicy pepper jack cheese balls served with your choice of dip

The Chips

$4.99

Crispy fried cajun seasoned potato chips served with housemade ranch dip

Loaded Chips

$5.99

Chips & Black Beans

$4.99

Crispy fried tortilla chips served with our delicious Black Beans

Chips & Salsa

$3.99

Chips & Cheese

$4.49

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$6.99

Crispy fried beer battered onion rings

Coney Fries

$7.99

Soft Pretzels with Cheese

$7.99
Corn Puppies

Corn Puppies

$5.99

House Made Hush puppies with koegel viennas & whole kernel corn. Served with Sweet & Spicy Dijon Mustard

Soups/Salads

Walnut Berry Salad

$9.99

Iceberg/romaine blend topped with tomato,red onion, walnuts, and craisins

Antipasto Salad

$11.99

iceberg /romaine blend topped with tomato,black and green olives, red onion, ham, pepperoni, pepperoncini, and chunk mozzarella cheese serve with our homemade Italian

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.99

iceberg/romaine blend topped with tomato, red onion, crumbled bleu cheese, and buffalo tossed chicken tenders

House Salad Entree

$7.00

House Side Salad

$3.00

iceberg/romaine blend topped with shredded cheese,tomato,red onion,and croutons

Mandarin Chicken Salad

$11.99

The Walworth

$10.99

Cup Soup Of The Day

$2.99

Bowl Soup Of The Day

$3.99

Cup of Chili

$2.99Out of stock

Bowl of Chili

$3.99Out of stock

Sandwiches

The Big Ten

$14.99

Marinated red onion and shaved ribeye steak topped with big ten sauce on grilled Italian bread. Served with one side **The red onions are in the marinade and cannot be removed

The Bash

$10.49

Bacon, American, Swiss and Ham on grilled Italian bread. Served with one side.

Cod Sandwich

$9.99

Fresh beer battered fried cod, lettuce, and American cheese on grilled Italian bread. Served with a side of tartar sauce and one side.

Koegel Dog

$5.29

Koegel dog topped the way you like

Single Koegel Dog

$2.99

Flint Town Coney

$6.99

Koegel dog topped with Sideline's Flint style coney sauce, onions and mustard

Two Flint Town Coneys

$8.99

Single Coney Dog

$4.99
Grilled Chicken Club

Grilled Chicken Club

$10.99

Grilled Chicken breast topped with crispy bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a Brioche bun. Served with your choice of a side.

BLT

BLT

$9.99

Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on Grilled Italian Bread served with your choice of a side

Whole Grilled Cheese

$6.99
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$10.99

Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Bacon & Ranch in a wrap served with your choice of a side.

Burgers

The Sideline Burger

$7.99

Classic flat top grilled Burger with lettuce, tomato, and red onion on a Brioche bun. Served with one side

Shroomin' Burger

$11.99

Classic flat top grilled burger topped with our house made Shroomin' gravy and Swiss cheese. Served with your choice of a side.

The Olive

$10.99

Flat top grilled burger topped with house made olive sauce and Swiss cheese. Served with your choice of a side.

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.99

Double flat top grilled burger topped with double bacon and double American cheese on a Brioche Bun. Add toppings as you like. Served with your choice of a side.

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$10.99

Classic Burger topped with sauteed onions, Swiss cheese on grilled Rye bread. Served with one side.

SW Jalapeno Burger

$11.99

Burger topped with southwest ranch, jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, and tomato on a Brioche bun. Served with one side.

Burger and a Coney

$11.99
The Ringer

The Ringer

$11.99

Entrees

Deep Fried Cod Dinner

$14.99

2 pc. Hand Battered Fried cod served with your choice of 2 sides

Pan Fried Cod Dinner

Pan Fried Cod Dinner

$14.99

Deep Fried Cod Basket

$12.99

Battered Shrimp Dinner

$15.99

Hand battered shrimp served with your choice of 2 sides

Battered Shrimp Basket

$13.99

Padre's Platter

$12.99

3 fried corn tortillas, filled with slow roasted pulled beef, pickled onions and queso fresca served with black beans and fresh fried tortilla chips

Shrimp Taco's

$13.99

2 grilled flour tortillas filled with battered shrimp, lettuce, and fresh pico de gallo served with black beans and tortilla chips

Black Bean Chicken Nachos

$13.99

Mexican Stewed Chicken, Black Beans, Shredded Cheddar Jack Cheese, Lettuce, and fresh made Pico de Gallo, Baked on our fresh fried tortilla chips

5 Pc Chicken Tender w/ Side

$11.99

5 Crispy fried chicken tenders served with fries and one dipping sauce

3 Pc Chicken Tender w/ Side

$8.99

Tacos Americanos

$10.99
GB Wet Burrito

GB Wet Burrito

$9.99

Seasoned Ground Beef and cheese rolled up in a flour tortilla smothered in red sauce, lettuce, tomato and black olives. Served with crisp tortilla chips

Sideline Lo-Mein

Sideline Lo-Mein

$8.99

Noodles sauteed with Garlic, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Jalapenos, and House made Teriyaki sauce, topped with rice noodles, Yum Yum, Teriyaki, and Green Onion

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.49

2 Crsipy fried chicken tenders served with one side, a beverage, and one dipping sauce. **Kids meals are for kids 12 and under please. We offer these meals for the kiddos so that it may be a little more affordable for our parents to eat out with their kids. Please respect this.

Kids Koegel Dog

$4.99

Classic Koegel hot dog served on a steamed bun with one side and a beverage. **Kids meals are for kids 12 and under please. We offer these meals for the kiddos so that it may be a little more affordable for our parents to eat out with their kids. Please respect this.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Classic grilled cheese served with one side and a beverage. **Kids meals are for kids 12 and under please. We offer these meals for the kiddos so that it may be a little more affordable for our parents to eat out with their kids. Please respect this.

Kids Mac n Cheese

$7.49

Classic Kraft Mac n Cheese served with one side and a beverage. **Kids meals are for kids 12 and under please. We offer these meals for the kiddos so that it may be a little more affordable for our parents to eat out with their kids. Please respect this.

Kids Burger

$7.99

Classic Sideline Burger Flat top grilled served plain with one side and a beverage. **Kids meals are for kids 12 and under please. We offer these meals for the kiddos so that it may be a little more affordable for our parents to eat out with their kids. Please respect this.

Sides

Black Beans

$1.99

Cole Slaw

$1.99

Creamy home style slaw

French Fries

$2.49

Applesauce

$1.99

Scoop of Vanilla

$2.00

Brownie Sundae

$3.50

Sundae w/ Chocolate Syrup

$3.00

Sundae w/ Strawberry Syrup

$3.00

Cottage Cheese

$1.99

Mandarin Oranges

$1.99

Dressing/Dip

1000 Island

$0.50

2oz Pico de Gallo

$0.75

4oz Pico de Gallo

$1.25

BBQ

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Cocktail

$0.50

French

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Horsey Mayo

$0.50

Italian Dressing

$0.50

Pizza Sauce

$0.50

Ranch Dip

$0.50

Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Side Banana Peppers

$0.75

Side Jalapenos

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.50

SW Ranch

$0.50

Tartar

$0.50

Teriyaki

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Puppy Mustard

$0.50

2oz Nacho Cheese

$0.75

4oz Nacho Cheese

$1.50

Personal-10"

Personal Pizza

$6.99

10 in. Cheese Pizza toppings extra

The Sideliner-Personal

$9.99

Sideline mushroom cream sauce, bacon, red onion, mushrooms, premium mozzarella and parmesan cheese

Supreme-Personal

$9.99

Pepperoni, ham, bacon, onion, mushroom, and green pepper

Vegetarian-Personal

$9.99

Red onion, mushroom, tomato, green pepper, green olives, black olives

All Meaty-Personal

$10.99

Pepperoni, ham, bacon, and hand crafted in house Italian sausage

Lu-Wow-Personal

$9.99

Ham, bacon, pineapple, red onion

Big Ten-Personal

Big Ten-Personal

$14.99

Marinated Red Onion & Shaved Ribeye on top of a bed of Mushroom Cream Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato & Big Ten Sauce

BBQ Chicken-Personal

BBQ Chicken-Personal

$10.99
The Islander-Personal

The Islander-Personal

$9.99

House made Teriyaki sauce, Pulled Pork, Pineapple, Cheddar Jack Cheese, and Green Onion on our delicious Pizza Crust

Medium-12"

Medium Pizza

$8.99

12 in. Cheese Pizza toppings extra

The Sideliner-Medium

$12.99

Sideline mushroom cream sauce, bacon, red onion, mushrooms, premium mozzarella and parmesan cheese

Supreme-Medium

$12.99

Pepperoni, ham, bacon, onion, mushroom, and green pepper

Vegetarian-Medium

$12.99

Red onion, mushroom, tomato, green pepper, green olives, black olives

All Meaty-Medium

$13.99

Pepperoni, ham, bacon, and hand crafted in house Italian sausage

Lu-Wow-Medium

$12.99

Ham, bacon, pineapple, red onion

Big Ten-Medium

Big Ten-Medium

$17.99

Marinated Red Onion & Shaved Ribeye on top of a bed of Mushroom Cream Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato & Big Ten Sauce

BBQ Chicken-Medium

BBQ Chicken-Medium

$13.99
The Islander-Medium

The Islander-Medium

$12.99

House Made Teriyaki, Pulled Pork, Pineapple, Cheddar Jack Cheese, & Green Onion on our delicious Pizza Crust

Large-14"

Large Pizza

$10.99

14 in. Cheese Pizza toppings extra

The Sideliner-Large

$15.99

Sideline mushroom cream sauce, bacon, red onion, mushrooms, premium mozzarella and parmesan cheese

Supreme-Large

$15.99

Pepperoni, ham, bacon, onion, mushroom, and green pepper

Vegetarian-Large

$15.99

Red onion, mushroom, tomato, green pepper, green olives, black olives

All Meaty-Large

$16.99

Pepperoni, ham, bacon, and hand crafted in house Italian sausage

Lu-Wow-Large

$15.99

Ham, bacon, pineapple, red onion

Big Ten-Large

Big Ten-Large

$20.99

Marinated Red Onion & Shaved Ribeye on top of a bed of Mushroom Cream Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato & Big Ten Sauce

BBQ Chicken-Large

BBQ Chicken-Large

$16.99

Sweet BBQ Sauce, grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, red onion, and bacon

The Islander-Large

The Islander-Large

$15.99

House Made Teriyaki, Pulled Pork, Pineapple, Cheddar Jack Cheese, & Green Onion on our delicious Pizza Crust

Stromboli

Small Stromboli

$7.49

Large Stromboli

$10.99

NA Bev (Copy)

Coca Cola

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Orange Soda

$2.50

Vernors

$2.50

Cherry Pepsi

$2.50

Mt. Dew

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Ice Tea

$2.50

Milk

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Tonic Water

$1.99

Soda Water

Coffee

$2.09

Decaf Coffee

$2.09

Hot Tea

$2.09

Hot Cocoa

$2.50

Vernors Float

$3.30

Orange Crush Float

$3.30

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.30

Red Bull

$5.00

Bottle Water

$1.00

Water

Rootbeer Float

$3.30

Coke W/ Grenadine

$3.30

Shirley Temple

$3.30
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Sideline is a full service restaurant and sports bar. We offer American Pub style food, handcrafted in house menu items, a vast array of cocktails, and Michigan made craft beers. The adjoining multi-sport complex will offer many opportunities to enjoy the wide world of sports. Join us for a relaxing meal, cold drink, and a friendly smile!

Website

Location

219 South Washington Street, Owosso, MI 48867

Directions

Gallery
The Sideline Sports Bar image
The Sideline Sports Bar image
The Sideline Sports Bar image

Map
