- Home
- /
- Owosso
- /
- Bars & Lounges
- /
- The Sideline Sports Bar
The Sideline Sports Bar
No reviews yet
219 South Washington Street
Owosso, MI 48867
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Specials
Appetizers
Breaded Cheese Sticks
6 Italian Breaded mozzarella cheese sticks
3 Piece Chicken Tender
5 Piece Chicken Tender
5 Breaded Chicken Tenders
Gimme The Cheese Bread
House made dough topped with premium mozzarella cheese, garlic butter and parmesan. Served with your choice of dipping sauce
Ultimate Cheese Bread
Our House made Cheese Bread kicked up a notch with garlic herb seasoned cream cheese!
Lettuce Wraps
Crisp romaine lettuce filled with seasoned chicken breast , crunchy chow mein noodles, green onion, and house teriyaki sauce
Pepper Jack Cheese Balls
Spicy pepper jack cheese balls served with your choice of dip
The Chips
Crispy fried cajun seasoned potato chips served with housemade ranch dip
Loaded Chips
Chips & Black Beans
Crispy fried tortilla chips served with our delicious Black Beans
Chips & Salsa
Chips & Cheese
Beer Battered Onion Rings
Crispy fried beer battered onion rings
Coney Fries
Soft Pretzels with Cheese
Corn Puppies
House Made Hush puppies with koegel viennas & whole kernel corn. Served with Sweet & Spicy Dijon Mustard
Soups/Salads
Walnut Berry Salad
Iceberg/romaine blend topped with tomato,red onion, walnuts, and craisins
Antipasto Salad
iceberg /romaine blend topped with tomato,black and green olives, red onion, ham, pepperoni, pepperoncini, and chunk mozzarella cheese serve with our homemade Italian
Buffalo Chicken Salad
iceberg/romaine blend topped with tomato, red onion, crumbled bleu cheese, and buffalo tossed chicken tenders
House Salad Entree
House Side Salad
iceberg/romaine blend topped with shredded cheese,tomato,red onion,and croutons
Mandarin Chicken Salad
The Walworth
Cup Soup Of The Day
Bowl Soup Of The Day
Cup of Chili
Bowl of Chili
Sandwiches
The Big Ten
Marinated red onion and shaved ribeye steak topped with big ten sauce on grilled Italian bread. Served with one side **The red onions are in the marinade and cannot be removed
The Bash
Bacon, American, Swiss and Ham on grilled Italian bread. Served with one side.
Cod Sandwich
Fresh beer battered fried cod, lettuce, and American cheese on grilled Italian bread. Served with a side of tartar sauce and one side.
Koegel Dog
Koegel dog topped the way you like
Single Koegel Dog
Flint Town Coney
Koegel dog topped with Sideline's Flint style coney sauce, onions and mustard
Two Flint Town Coneys
Single Coney Dog
Grilled Chicken Club
Grilled Chicken breast topped with crispy bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a Brioche bun. Served with your choice of a side.
BLT
Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on Grilled Italian Bread served with your choice of a side
Whole Grilled Cheese
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Bacon & Ranch in a wrap served with your choice of a side.
Burgers
The Sideline Burger
Classic flat top grilled Burger with lettuce, tomato, and red onion on a Brioche bun. Served with one side
Shroomin' Burger
Classic flat top grilled burger topped with our house made Shroomin' gravy and Swiss cheese. Served with your choice of a side.
The Olive
Flat top grilled burger topped with house made olive sauce and Swiss cheese. Served with your choice of a side.
Double Bacon Cheeseburger
Double flat top grilled burger topped with double bacon and double American cheese on a Brioche Bun. Add toppings as you like. Served with your choice of a side.
Patty Melt
Classic Burger topped with sauteed onions, Swiss cheese on grilled Rye bread. Served with one side.
SW Jalapeno Burger
Burger topped with southwest ranch, jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, and tomato on a Brioche bun. Served with one side.
Burger and a Coney
The Ringer
Entrees
Deep Fried Cod Dinner
2 pc. Hand Battered Fried cod served with your choice of 2 sides
Pan Fried Cod Dinner
Deep Fried Cod Basket
Battered Shrimp Dinner
Hand battered shrimp served with your choice of 2 sides
Battered Shrimp Basket
Padre's Platter
3 fried corn tortillas, filled with slow roasted pulled beef, pickled onions and queso fresca served with black beans and fresh fried tortilla chips
Shrimp Taco's
2 grilled flour tortillas filled with battered shrimp, lettuce, and fresh pico de gallo served with black beans and tortilla chips
Black Bean Chicken Nachos
Mexican Stewed Chicken, Black Beans, Shredded Cheddar Jack Cheese, Lettuce, and fresh made Pico de Gallo, Baked on our fresh fried tortilla chips
5 Pc Chicken Tender w/ Side
5 Crispy fried chicken tenders served with fries and one dipping sauce
3 Pc Chicken Tender w/ Side
Tacos Americanos
GB Wet Burrito
Seasoned Ground Beef and cheese rolled up in a flour tortilla smothered in red sauce, lettuce, tomato and black olives. Served with crisp tortilla chips
Sideline Lo-Mein
Noodles sauteed with Garlic, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Jalapenos, and House made Teriyaki sauce, topped with rice noodles, Yum Yum, Teriyaki, and Green Onion
Kids
Kids Chicken Tenders
2 Crsipy fried chicken tenders served with one side, a beverage, and one dipping sauce. **Kids meals are for kids 12 and under please. We offer these meals for the kiddos so that it may be a little more affordable for our parents to eat out with their kids. Please respect this.
Kids Koegel Dog
Classic Koegel hot dog served on a steamed bun with one side and a beverage. **Kids meals are for kids 12 and under please. We offer these meals for the kiddos so that it may be a little more affordable for our parents to eat out with their kids. Please respect this.
Kids Grilled Cheese
Classic grilled cheese served with one side and a beverage. **Kids meals are for kids 12 and under please. We offer these meals for the kiddos so that it may be a little more affordable for our parents to eat out with their kids. Please respect this.
Kids Mac n Cheese
Classic Kraft Mac n Cheese served with one side and a beverage. **Kids meals are for kids 12 and under please. We offer these meals for the kiddos so that it may be a little more affordable for our parents to eat out with their kids. Please respect this.
Kids Burger
Classic Sideline Burger Flat top grilled served plain with one side and a beverage. **Kids meals are for kids 12 and under please. We offer these meals for the kiddos so that it may be a little more affordable for our parents to eat out with their kids. Please respect this.
Sides
Dressing/Dip
1000 Island
2oz Pico de Gallo
4oz Pico de Gallo
BBQ
Bleu Cheese
Cocktail
French
Honey Mustard
Horsey Mayo
Italian Dressing
Pizza Sauce
Ranch Dip
Ranch Dressing
Salsa
Side Banana Peppers
Side Jalapenos
Sour Cream
SW Ranch
Tartar
Teriyaki
Buffalo
Mayo
Puppy Mustard
2oz Nacho Cheese
4oz Nacho Cheese
Personal-10"
Personal Pizza
10 in. Cheese Pizza toppings extra
The Sideliner-Personal
Sideline mushroom cream sauce, bacon, red onion, mushrooms, premium mozzarella and parmesan cheese
Supreme-Personal
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, onion, mushroom, and green pepper
Vegetarian-Personal
Red onion, mushroom, tomato, green pepper, green olives, black olives
All Meaty-Personal
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, and hand crafted in house Italian sausage
Lu-Wow-Personal
Ham, bacon, pineapple, red onion
Big Ten-Personal
Marinated Red Onion & Shaved Ribeye on top of a bed of Mushroom Cream Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato & Big Ten Sauce
BBQ Chicken-Personal
The Islander-Personal
House made Teriyaki sauce, Pulled Pork, Pineapple, Cheddar Jack Cheese, and Green Onion on our delicious Pizza Crust
Medium-12"
Medium Pizza
12 in. Cheese Pizza toppings extra
The Sideliner-Medium
Sideline mushroom cream sauce, bacon, red onion, mushrooms, premium mozzarella and parmesan cheese
Supreme-Medium
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, onion, mushroom, and green pepper
Vegetarian-Medium
Red onion, mushroom, tomato, green pepper, green olives, black olives
All Meaty-Medium
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, and hand crafted in house Italian sausage
Lu-Wow-Medium
Ham, bacon, pineapple, red onion
Big Ten-Medium
Marinated Red Onion & Shaved Ribeye on top of a bed of Mushroom Cream Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato & Big Ten Sauce
BBQ Chicken-Medium
The Islander-Medium
House Made Teriyaki, Pulled Pork, Pineapple, Cheddar Jack Cheese, & Green Onion on our delicious Pizza Crust
Large-14"
Large Pizza
14 in. Cheese Pizza toppings extra
The Sideliner-Large
Sideline mushroom cream sauce, bacon, red onion, mushrooms, premium mozzarella and parmesan cheese
Supreme-Large
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, onion, mushroom, and green pepper
Vegetarian-Large
Red onion, mushroom, tomato, green pepper, green olives, black olives
All Meaty-Large
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, and hand crafted in house Italian sausage
Lu-Wow-Large
Ham, bacon, pineapple, red onion
Big Ten-Large
Marinated Red Onion & Shaved Ribeye on top of a bed of Mushroom Cream Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato & Big Ten Sauce
BBQ Chicken-Large
Sweet BBQ Sauce, grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, red onion, and bacon
The Islander-Large
House Made Teriyaki, Pulled Pork, Pineapple, Cheddar Jack Cheese, & Green Onion on our delicious Pizza Crust
NA Bev (Copy)
Coca Cola
Diet Coke
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Sierra Mist
Orange Soda
Vernors
Cherry Pepsi
Mt. Dew
Lemonade
Ice Tea
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Pineapple Juice
Tonic Water
Soda Water
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Hot Tea
Hot Cocoa
Vernors Float
Orange Crush Float
Strawberry Lemonade
Red Bull
Bottle Water
Water
Rootbeer Float
Coke W/ Grenadine
Shirley Temple
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
The Sideline is a full service restaurant and sports bar. We offer American Pub style food, handcrafted in house menu items, a vast array of cocktails, and Michigan made craft beers. The adjoining multi-sport complex will offer many opportunities to enjoy the wide world of sports. Join us for a relaxing meal, cold drink, and a friendly smile!
219 South Washington Street, Owosso, MI 48867