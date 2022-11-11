Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Sandwiches

The Silly Axe Cafe

110 Reviews

$$

2216 Dundee Rd

Louisville, KY 40205

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Soups

Buffalo Chicken Soup

$3.99+

Contains Dairy. Soy and egg free

Tomato Soup

$3.99+

Vegan Soup option. Creamy Tomato Soup. Contains soy. Dairy free. egg free.

Salads

Caesar Salad

$4.99+

Romaine, parmesan cheese, house croutons, house caesar dressing. Dressing contains soy and egg. Croutons contain egg Parm contains dairy

Wraps

Chicken Salad Wrap

$12.99

Our House chicken salad in a tortilla drizzled with a honey glaze and topped with pumpkin seeds with romaine. Comes with pretzels and a pickle

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Our double breaded chicken tenders in a tortilla with romaine lettuce and a piece of bacon and our house ranch. Contains soy in the tortilla and ranch. chicken contains eggs. Option to use our regular chicken finger breading. for egg free. Served with pretzels and a pickle spear.

Rice Bowls

Tempura battered chicken served over rice and topped with sauteed peppers, onions and pineapple with house sweet and sour sauce. Contains soy. Vegan option with cauliflower substitute.

The Sweet and Sour

$16.99

Tempura battered chicken pieces/rice/peppers, onions and pineapple/house sweet and sour sauce. Option to make vegan with cauliflower option. Contains Soy. Egg free and dairy free

The Jerk

$16.99

Tempura battered chicken pieces tossed in jerk sauce/rice/grilled pineapple/fried banana peppers/romaine lettuce/habenero jerk aioli. Soy Free with vegan aioli. Egg free with vegan aioli. Dairy free. Vegan option if sub cauliflower.

Waffles

Nashville Hot Chicken and Waffle

$13.99

Two Nashville Hot chicken fingers over a waffle square with nashville hot sauce and a pickle. Served with pretzels. Contains Egg. Soy Free. Waffle contains dairy. Request biscuit sub for dairy free.

Chick Out This Waffle

$13.99

Individual Waffle Square

$3.50

Add Syrup

$1.00

Biscuits

Don't Go Bacon My Heart

$12.99

Biscuit/fried chicken cutlet/house pimento cheese/bacon/tomato. Contains egg. Contains Dairy

Well Smother My Biscuit

$13.99

Open face biscuit and two chicken fingers smothered in country gravy. Contains dairy and egg.

Mini Chicken Biscuits

$10.99

An order of 4 mini chicken biscuits with honey butter on them. Just like "that chicken place". Dairy free/soy free. Contains eggs.

The Big Country

$16.99

Biscuit/two chicken fingers/maxxed potatoes/country gravy. Contains dairy and egg.

Pimento Cheese Biscuit

$7.00

House Pimento Cheese on a House biscuit. Contains dairy, egg and soy.

Biscuit

$3.00

Chicken Finger Menu

3 piece finger and fry platter

$12.99

Chicken Fingers

$9.99+

Sides

Maxxed Potatoes

$4.99

Cheesy Dreamy Mashed Potato Bake Contains dairy. Egg and Soy Free

French Fries

$3.99

Keto cauliflower "potato" salad

$4.99

Like potato salad but with cauliflower. Roasted cauliflower/hard boiled eggs/celery/pickle relish/mayo. Dairy free.

Side Caesar

$4.99

Romaine/parmesan/House Caesar/House Croutons Croutons contain egg. Caesar contains egg and soy Dairy free with no cheese

Axe Pickles

$9.99

Beer Battered Fried Pickles served with Silly Sauce. Request vegan silly sauce for soy free/egg free option.

Add-Ons

Add Welch's Jelly

$0.50

Sauce

$0.50

Add House Jelly

$2.00

Desserts (Copy)

Banana cake pop

Dairy Free Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Cinnamon Bread Pudding

$6.50

Cookies N Cream Cake

$6.36Out of stock

Pumpkin Roll Slice

$6.00Out of stock

Mini Apple Pie

$9.99Out of stock

Mini Pumpkin Pie

$10.99Out of stock

Banana Pudding

$5.50Out of stock
Cookie Cake-preorder Only

Cookie Cake-preorder Only

$45.00Out of stock

Dozen Take And Bake Cinnamon Rolls- 24 Hour Notice Required!

$50.00Out of stock

Brown Sugar Cinnamon Pop Tart

$5.50Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.99Out of stock

Cinnamon Roll

$3.99Out of stock

Fried Apple Dumpling

$7.99Out of stock

Pespsi Products

Cola

$2.00

Diet Cola

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Juice Box

$1.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$2.00

Oj

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Bai

$3.00

Seltzers

White Claw

$5.00
Boulevard Brewing Quirk

Boulevard Brewing Quirk

$5.50

Mighty Swell

$5.50

Founders Mas Agave

$5.50

Bud light seltzer

$5.00

Lover Boy Tea Orange Chai

$6.00

Ranch Water

$5.50

Wine

The Seeker Reisling

$8.00

Two Mountain Red Blend

$7.00

Radley Finch Cab

$8.00

Acheval Ferrer Malbec Blend

$9.00Out of stock

Pinot Gris

$9.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Raeburn Russian River Valley Chardonay

$9.00

Sparkling Rose

$20.00

Pinot Noir

$9.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mimosa Large

$11.00Out of stock

Syrah

$7.50

Bottle Pinot Gris

$20.00

Champagne Bottle

$22.00

La Crema Rose

$7.50

Aveleda Vinho Verde

$8.00

Colome Torrontes

$9.00

Champsgne

$8.00

Drafts

Rapacious Wit, Pivot

$7.50

Blakes Cherry Cordial

$7.50Out of stock

Pumking Spice Cider, Ace

$7.50Out of stock

Pineapple, Swilled Dog

$7.50

Walk The Dog, Swilled Dog

$7.50

Yas Queen, Pivot

$7.50

Kranbier Cranberry Ale

$7.50

Peach Seltzer, Urban Artifact

$7.50

Raspberry Smash, Ciderboys

$7.50

Sangria Cider, Swilled Dog

$4.00

Wild Basin Hard Seltzer

$4.00

Apocolypse

$8.00

Beer cider Growler Fill

$30.00

Semi Dry Strawberry PT

$7.00Out of stock

Semi Dry Strawberry Cider 10 Oz.

$5.50Out of stock

Chocolate Soda PT

$10.00Out of stock

Both Kombuchas

$10.00Out of stock

Mimosa

$10.00

Flight of 4

$10.00

Flight of all 10 taps

$21.00

Kids meals

For kids 12 and under only. Comes with fries and a drink.

Kid Chicken Finger

$7.99

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Kid Waffle

$7.99

Kid Quesadilla

$7.99

Kid Mini Biscuit

$7.99

Misc

Highland Card

$20.00

Silly Axe mask

$7.00

Silly Axe Kid mask

$5.00

Silly Axe Sticker

$1.00

Grab & Go

Please note that all grab and go items are sold cold and intended to be reheated.

Pint Of House Croutons

$3.99
White Chicken Lasagna-Carryout Only. Heat And Eat!

White Chicken Lasagna-Carryout Only. Heat And Eat!

$15.99Out of stock

sauteed diced chicken, mushrooms, shallots and garlic in a white wine béchamel sauce layered with parmesan cheese and lasagna noodles. . This is served cold and is a grab and go, heat and eat item only.

Banana Pudding lb.

$12.99Out of stock

Chicken salad By The Pound

$12.99

Pimento Cheese

$14.99Out of stock

Chicken Pot Pie

$12.99Out of stock

Quart Chicken And Dumplings

$25.00Out of stock

Frozen Grab and Go

4 pack burger buns

$12.00Out of stock

Glazed Donut

$2.99Out of stock

Dozen Take And Bake Cinnamon Rolls

$50.00

Toaster Waffles 4 Pack

$10.00

Pint Of Burgoo

$15.99

Half Dozen Take And Bake Cinnamon Rolls

$30.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGift Cards
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Gluten, nut and lactose free with vegetarian, vegan and soy free options! Entire gluten free bar featuring 9 rotating hard cider taps and gluten free beer!

Location

2216 Dundee Rd, Louisville, KY 40205

Directions

