- Home
- /
- Mahanoy City
- /
- The Simply Sub's Spot - 114 W Centre St
The Simply Sub's Spot 114 W Centre St
No reviews yet
114 W Centre St
Mahanoy City, PA 17948
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
HEROS | WRAPS | CHIMI
HEROS
- Egg & Cheese 6in Hero$3.99
- Bacon Egg & Cheese 6in Hero$5.99
- Sausage Egg & Cheese 6in Hero$5.99
- Italian 6in Hero$5.99
ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, banana peppers, oil & vinegar
- Ham & Cheese 6in Hero$5.99
ham, american cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, salt & vinegar
- BLT 6in Hero$5.99
- Turkey BLT 6in Hero$5.99
turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes
- Turkey & Cheese 6in Hero$5.99
turkey, american cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, salt & vinegar
- Veggie 6in Hero$5.99
- Turkey Ham & Cheese 6in Hero$6.99
turkey, ham, american cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, salt & vinegar
- Salami & Cheese 6in Hero$5.99
lettuce, tomatoes, american cheese, mayo
- Toasted Butter 6in Hero$2.99
- Tuna 6in Hero$5.99
- Grilled Cheese 6in Hero$3.99
- Roast Beef 6in Hero$6.99
lettuce, tomatoes, chedder cheese, mayo
- Turkey & Roast Beef 6in Hero$6.99
turkey, roast beef, lettuce, tomatoes, chedder cheese, mayo
- Chicken Salad 6in Hero$5.99
- Pastrami & Cheese 6in Hero$5.99
lettuce, tomatoes, american cheese, mayo
- Pastrami & Cornbeef 6in Hero$5.99
swiss cheese & thousand island dressing
- Chicken Parmigiana 6in Hero$6.99
chicken cutlet with home style marinara & melted provolone
- Meatball 6in Hero$6.99
topped with shredded cheese & romano cheese
- Philly Cheesesteak 6in Hero$6.99
banana peppers, provolone cheese, lettuce
- Chicken Cheesesteak 6in Hero$6.99
lettuce, banana peppers, provolone cheese, mayo
- Garden Chicken Cheesesteak 6in Hero$6.99
lettuce, provolone cheese, mayo
- Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak 6in Hero$6.99
grilled chicken topped with buffalo sauce & blue cheese dressing
- Egg & Cheese 12in Hero$7.99
- Bacon Egg Cheese 12in$11.99
- Sausage Egg & Cheese 12in$11.99
- Ham & Cheese 12in Hero$11.99
ham, american cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, salt & vinegar
- Turkey & Cheese 12in Hero$12.99
turkey, american cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, salt & vinegar
- Turkey Ham & Cheese 12in Hero$12.99
turkey, ham, american cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, salt & vinegar
- Turkey & Roast Beef 12in Hero$13.99
turkey, roast beef, lettuce, tomatoes, chedder cheese, mayo
- Italian 12in Hero$12.99
ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, banana peppers, oil & vinegar
- BLT 12in Hero$9.99
bacon, lettuce, tomatoes
- Turkey BLT 12in Hero$12.99
turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes
- Salami & Cheese 12in Hero$11.99
lettuce, tomatoes, american cheese, mayo
- Grilled Cheese 12in Hero$8.00
- Tuna 12in Hero$11.99
- Toasted Butter 12in Hero$7.00
- Roast Beef 12in Hero$12.99
lettuce, tomatoes, chedder cheese, mayo
- Chicken Salad 12in Hero$12.99
- Pastrami & Cheese 12in Hero$12.99
lettuce, tomatoes, american cheese, mayo
- Pastrami & Cornbeef 12in Hero$14.00
swiss cheese & thousand island dressing
- Chicken Parmigiana 12in Hero$14.99
chicken cutlet with home style marinara & melted provolone
- Meatball 12in Hero$12.99
topped with shredded cheese & romano cheese
- Philly Cheesesteak 12in Hero$14.00
banana peppers, provolone cheese, lettuce
- Chicken Cheesesteak 12in Hero$13.99
lettuce, banana peppers, provolone cheese, mayo
- Garden Chicken Cheesesteak 12in$13.99
lettuce, provolone cheese, mayo
- Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak 12in Hero$13.99
grilled chicken topped with buffalo sauce & blue cheese dressing
- Veggie 12in Hero$11.50
- Ham & Cheese 24in Hero$25.99
- Turkey & Cheese 24in Hero$26.99
- Salami & Cheese 24in Hero$25.99
lettuce, tomatoes, american cheese, mayo
- BLT 24in Hero$20.99
bacon, lettuce, tomatoes
- Turkey BLT 24in Hero$26.99
turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes
- Roast Beef 24in Hero$27.99
lettuce, tomatoes, chedder cheese, mayo
- Italian 24in Hero$26.99
ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, banana peppers, oil & vinegar
- Grilled Cheese 24in Hero$15.99
- Toasted Butter 24in Hero$10.00
- Chicken Salad 24in Hero$26.99
- Pastrami & Cheese 24in Hero$26.99
lettuce, tomatoes, american cheese, mayo
- Pastrami & Cornbeef 24in Hero$29.99
swiss cheese & thousand island dressing
- Chicken Parmigiana 24in Hero$31.99
chicken cutlet with homestyle marinara & melted provolone cheese
- Meatball 24in Hero$27.99
topped with shredded cheese & romano cheese
- Philly Cheesesteak 24in Hero$28.99
banana peppers, provolone cheese, lettuce
- Chicken Cheesesteak 24in Hero$28.99
lettuce, banana peppers, provolone cheese, mayo
- Garden Chicken Cheesesteak 24in Hero$27.99
lettuce, provolone cheese, mayo
- Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak 24in Hero$27.99
grilled chicken topped with buffalo sauce & blue cheese dressing
- Bacon Egg & Cheese 24in Hero$23.99
- Turkey Ham & Cheese 24in Hero$25.99
turkey, ham, american cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, salt & vinegar
- Turkey & Roast Beef 24in Hero$26.99
turkey, roast beef, lettuce, tomatoes, chedder cheese, mayo
- Egg & Cheese 24in Hero$13.99
- Sausage Egg & Cheese 24in Hero$23.99
- super duper deluxe tray$159.99
WRAPS
- Ham & Cheese Wrap$9.99
lettuce, tomatoes, american cheese, mayo
- Turkey & Cheese Wrap$9.99
lettuce, tomatoes, american cheese, mayo
- Salami & Cheese Wrap$9.99
lettuce, tomatoes, american cheese, mayo
- Italian Wrap$12.99
ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, bananas peppers, side of oil & vinegar
- Turkey & Roast Beef Wrap$11.99
lettuce, tomatoes, american cheese, mayo
- Tuna Salad Wrap$10.99
lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, mayo
- Veggie Wrap$11.50
served on a wheat wrap, tomatoes, black olives, onions, mushrooms, sweet peppers, lettuce, mayo
- Grilled Cheese$3.99
spinach, grilled cheese, ranch
- Crispy Chicken Wrap$10.99
bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, ranch, chipotle mayo
- Crispy Chicken Caeser Wrap$11.50
romaine lettuce, caeser dressing, parmesan cheese
- Crispy Shrimp Wrap$11.50
lettuce, tomatoes, horseradish
- Cheesesteak Wrap$11.50
steak or chicken, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.50
buffalo sauce, pepper jack cheese, lettuce tomatoes
CHIMI
BURGERS & HOT DOGS
BURGERS
- Classic Burger$7.00
lettuce, tomatoes, onions, ketchup
- Classic Cheeseburger$8.00
american cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, ketchup
- Pizza Cheeseburger$9.99
lettuce, tomatoes, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, marinara
- Sunrise Cheeseburger$9.99
american cheese, bacon, fried egg
- Rodeo Burger$9.99
lettuce, provolone cheese, onion rings, bbq sauce
- Southwestern Rodeo Burger$14.99
double patty, lettuce, onion rings, jalapeños, sliced pickles, bacon, bbq sauce, ranch
HOT DOGS
SOUPS & SALADS
Soups
Salads
BEVERAGES & SMOOTHIES
Beverages
Smoothies
- LG Strawberry Banana Smoothie$5.99
choice of milk: almond milk, regular, or carnation strawberries, bananas add sugar add whip cream
- LG Mango Passion Smoothie$6.99
choice of milk: almond milk, regular, or carnation mangos, passion fruit, strawberries add sugar add whip cream
- LG Papaya Smoothie$5.99
choice of milk: almond milk, regular, or carnation papayas add sugar add whip cream
- LG Banana Smoothie$5.99
choice of milk: almond milk, regular, or carnation bananas add sugar add whip cream
- SM Strawberry Banana Smoothie$3.75
- SM Mango Passion Smoothie$4.75
- SM Papaya Smoothie$3.75
- SM Banana Smoothie$3.75
SIDES
Empanadas
Fries
- Small Fries$3.00
- Large Fries$4.50
- Cali Fries$8.00
topped with bacon, ranch, melted mozzarella cheese
- (3) Onion Rings$5.00
- Small Cheese Fries$5.50
topped with wiz cheese
- Large Cheese Fries$7.50
topped with wiz cheese
- (4) Mozzarella Sticks$6.50
served with marinara sauce
- Bacon Cheese Fries$6.99
- Small Tator Totz$3.00
- Large Tator Totz$4.50
- sweet potato fries$5.00
Fried Baskets
- (3) Chicken Fingers & Fries$8.00
- Fried Shrimp & Fries$12.00
- 5 Piece Popcorn Chicken & Fries$4.50
- 10 Piece Popcorn Chicken & Fries$9.99
- 15 Piece Wings$19.75
served with ranch or blue cheese choice of sauce: plain / buffalo / bbq
- 10 Piece Wings$14.50
served with ranch or blue cheese choice of sauce: plain / buffalo / bbq
- 5 Piece Wings$7.25
served with ranch or blue cheese choice of sauce: plain / buffalo / bbq
Chips
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
The unique thing about my spot is the the is a quick cold and hot subs and small pizza, empanadas smoothie, all natural juice, loaded fries cover with cheese.
114 W Centre St, Mahanoy City, PA 17948