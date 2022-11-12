Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Sippery

169 Main St W

Monmouth, OR 97361

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
The newest coffee + bagel spot in Monmouth.

169 Main St W, Monmouth, OR 97361

