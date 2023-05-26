Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Pizza

The Sit Down Cafe & Sushi Bar

1,877 Reviews

$$

1312 East 53rd Street

Chicago, IL 60615

Popular Items

California

$6.95

Philly

$8.99

Shrimp Tempura

$8.99

FOOD

Appetizers

Edamame

$5.99

Prosciutto Rolls

$8.49

Shrimp And Rice

$11.50

Shrimp Tempura

$8.99

Traditional Bruschetta.

$8.99

Tuna Bruschetta.

$9.95

Tuna Tataki

$15.50

Combination Platters

All Served with Bowl of Miso

Chirashi

$24.95

Assorted Sashimi over Rice - (12pc) Assorted Sashimi Over Sushi Rice: Tuna, Yellowtail, Salmon, Albacore Tuna, Tamago, Shrimp, White Tuna, Super White Tuna; 1 Miso Soup

Maki Combo

$20.95

Califonia Maki, Spicy Tuna, Alaskan & Miso Soup; 1 Miso Soup

Nigiri Platter

$30.95

15pc - Tuna , Salmon , Yellowtail, Shrimp, Mackerel, Super White Tuna, Marinated Salmon, Albacore Tuna, & Choice of Tuna or Salmon Roll; 1 Miso Soup

Sashimi / Nigiri Platter

$30.95

Sashimi: Tuna, Salmon, Albacore Tuna Nigiri: Escolar, Zuke Salmon, Shrimp, Mackerel, Yellowtail Choice of Tuna or Salmon Roll; 1 Miso Soup

Sashimi Platter

$30.95

15pc - Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Albacore Tuna, Super White Tuna served with a bowl of rice & 1 Miso Soup

Unagi Don

$23.95

9 pieces of fresh water eel over sushi rice; 1 Miso Soup

House Maki

53rd

$11.50

Big Bang

$15.50

Caterpillar

$15.50

Chicago Fire

$11.50

Dragon Maki

$15.50

Drunken Tiger

$11.99

Feisty Flamingo

$15.50

Fire Crab

$15.50

Hyde Park

$11.99

Kamikaze

$15.50

Little Red Riding Hood

$15.50

Rainbow

$15.50

Smoky Bear

$15.50

Super Crunchy

$15.50

Volcano

$15.50

South Shore

$15.50

Maki Rolls

Alaskan

$8.95

Avocado Maki

$5.49

California

$6.95

California w/ King Crab

$14.95Out of stock

Crunchy Crab

$8.99

Ebi Tempura

$9.99

Futo

$7.49

Kappa Maki

$5.49

Negihama

$8.75

Oshinko Maki

$5.49

Philly

$8.99

Sake Maki

$7.25

Salmon Skin Maki

$8.99

Spicy Crab

$8.75

Spicy Shrimp

$9.50

Spicy Tuna

$9.50

Spider

$13.99

Tekka

$8.75

Unagi Maki

$9.25

Veggie Maki

$7.49

Nigiri

Albacore Tuna Nigiri

$7.50

Ama Ebi Nigiri

$8.50

Ebi Nigiri

$5.99

Escolar Nigiri

$7.50

Hamachi Nigiri

$8.50

Hotate Gai Nigiri

$7.50

Ika Nigiri

$6.50

Ikura Nigiri

$7.50

Inari Nigiri

$4.99

Kani Nigiri

$12.99Out of stock

Kani Spicy Nigiri

$13.99Out of stock

Maguro Nigiri

$7.99

Masago Nigiri

$6.99

Sake Nigiri

$6.50

Shime Saba Nigiri

$7.50

Smoked Salmon Nigiri

$7.50

Tamago Nigiri

$4.99

Tobiko Nigiri

$7.50

Udama Nigiri

$3.50

Unagi Nigiri

$7.50

Zuke Salmon Nigiri

$7.50

Sashimi

Albacore Tuna Sashimi

$8.99

Ama Ebi Sashimi

$9.99

Ebi Sashimi

$7.49

Escolar Sashimi

$8.99

Hamachi Sashimi

$9.99

Hotate Gai Sashimi

$8.99

Ika Sashimi

$7.99

Ikura Sashimi

$8.99

Inari Sashimi

$6.49

Kani Sashimi

$8.49Out of stock

Kani Spicy Sashimi

$13.49Out of stock

Maguro Sashimi

$9.49

Masago Sashimi

$8.49

Sake Sashimi

$8.00

Shime Saba Sashimi

$8.99

Smoked Salmon Sashimi

$8.99

Tamago Sashimi

$6.49

Tobiko Sashimi

$8.99

Udama Sashimi

$5.49

Unagi Sashimi

$8.99

Zuke Salmon Sashimi

$8.99

Pizza

Pizza Vero

$11.50

Salads

Asian Mixed Green Salad

$9.99

Blue Apple Salad

$11.29

Caprese

$11.29

House Salad

$9.99

Old World Salad

$11.29

Parmesan Peppercorn Salad

$10.25Out of stock

Seaweed Salad

$6.95

Sandwiches

Chicken Club

$12.99

Chicken Pesto

$12.99

Mediterranean Caprese

$12.99

South of the Border

$12.99Out of stock

Steak Sandwich

$12.99

Vegetable Sandwich

$12.99

Soup

Chicken Rice

$6.99

Jambalaya

$9.98

Miso Soup

$4.49

Miso Soup w/ King Crab

$11.99Out of stock

Chilli

$6.99Out of stock

DRINKS

Beverages

Limonata

$3.50

Arranciatta

$3.50

Pop

$2.99

San Pellegrino

$3.50

Bottle Water

$2.00

Brews

Regular Jo

$3.75

Sleepy Jo

$3.75

Icy Reg Jo

$2.95

Icy Sleepy Jo

$2.95

Cappuccino

$4.99

Cafe Latte

$4.99

Icy Latte

$3.95

Espresso

$3.50

Double Espresso

$3.75

Quick-Turn Special

$5.50

Italian Jo

$4.50

Tea

$3.50

Juice Infusions

Pineorgranate

$7.49

Red Velvet

$7.49

Orange Juice Small

$3.75

Orange Juice Large

$4.75

Apple Juice Smal

$3.75

Apple Juice Large

$4.75

Cranberry Juice Small

$3.75

Cranberry Juice Large

$4.75

Pineapple Juice Small

$3.75

Pineapple Juice Large

$4.75

Milk Small

$4.50

Milk Large

$5.00

Milk Chocolate Small

$3.50

Milk Chocolate Large

$4.50

Smoothies

Pined Berry Banana Blast

$8.25

Very Berry Blast

$8.25

Kool Kiwi Konkoktion

$8.25

Bermuda Breeze

$8.25

DESSERTS

Caramel Cheesecake

$6.00

Marjolaine

$6.00

Triple Mousse

$6.00

KIDS

Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Pasta Butter

$7.00

Pasta Marinara

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Hyde Park's Favorite Pizza and Sushi Bar. Come Visit and Sit Down With Us. Order Online or Call Us Direct

Website

Location

1312 East 53rd Street, Chicago, IL 60615

Directions

