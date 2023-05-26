Sushi & Japanese
Pizza
The Sit Down Cafe & Sushi Bar
1,877 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info
Hyde Park's Favorite Pizza and Sushi Bar. Come Visit and Sit Down With Us. Order Online or Call Us Direct
Location
1312 East 53rd Street, Chicago, IL 60615
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave - 30 S. Michigan Avenue
No Reviews
30 S. Michigan Avenue Chicago, IL 60603
View restaurant