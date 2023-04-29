Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Skagit Table

review star

No reviews yet

225 S 1st St

Mount Vernon, WA 98273

Salads

Vegetarian/Vegan Salads

Falafel Salad

$16.00

Vegan Thai Salad

$15.00

Meat Protein Salads

Cobb Salad

$15.00Out of stock

Cobb Salad - Organic Chicken Breast, Free Range Eggs, Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Romaine, Red Onion, Olive Oil, Red Wine Vinegar, Chives, Honey, Salt, Pepper.

Greek Chicken Salad

$15.00Out of stock

Greek Chicken Salad - Organic Chicken Breast, Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Cherry Tomato, Kalamata Olive, Roasted Red Pepper, Feta, Oregano, Basil, Dill, Organic Lemon Juice, Olive Oil, Salt, Pepper

Italian Chop Salad

$15.00Out of stock

Italian chop salad - Romaine, Salami, Chickpeas, Pepperoncinis, Cucumbers, Parmesan, Anchovies, Olive Oil, Organic Lemon Juice, Garlic, Basil, Parsley, Salt, Pepper.

Thai Chicken Salad

$16.00

Entrees

Beef Entree

Shepherd's Pie (2 Serving)

$28.00Out of stock

Shepherd's Pie - Organic Ground Beef, Russet Potatoes, Butter, Sour Cream, Buttermilk, Organic Garlic, Onion, Organic Tomato Paste, Organic Carrots, Organic Peas, Organic Olive Oil, Salt, Pepper, Thyme (2 Servings)

Beef Lule Kebabs (1 serving)

$15.00

Organic Ground Beef, Onion, Organic Garlic, Mint, Dill, Basil, Turmeric, Yukon & Red Potatoes, Paprika, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Salt, Pepper, Organic Olive Oil, Green Beans

Beef Lule Kebabs (3 Serving)

$42.00

Ground Beef Kebabs w Green Beans & crispy potatoes

Chicken Entree

Mediterranean Chicken (1 Serving)

$16.00Out of stock

Mediterranean Chicken - Organic Chicken Breast, Green Beans, Wild Rice, Kalamata Olives, Sundried Tomatoes, Feta, Dill, Garlic, Olive OIl, Organic Lemon Juice, Salt and Pepper.

Mediterranean Chicken (4 Servings)

$45.00Out of stock

Mediterranean Chicken - Organic Chicken Breast, Green Beans, Wild Rice, Kalamata Olives, Sundried Tomatoes, Feta, Dill, Garlic, Olive OIl, Organic Lemon Juice, Salt and Pepper.

Vegetarian/Vegan Entree

Vegan Shepherds Pie (1 Serving)

$14.00Out of stock

Vegan Shepherd's Pie - Black-Eyed Pea Tempeh, Russet Potatoes, Organic Coconut Cream, Organic Garlic, Onion, Organic Tomato Paste, Organic Carrots, Organic Peas, Organic Olive Oil, Salt, Pepper, Thyme 1 Serving

Tempeh Stir Fry (1 Serving)

$15.00Out of stock

Tempeh Stir Fry - Sliced Tempeh, Broccoli, Bell Pepper, Carrots, Snow Peas, Cabbage, Garlic, Green Onions, Ginger, Coconut Aminos, Sesame Oil, sesame seeds.

Other Entree

Pork Carnitas (1 Serving)

$15.00

Pork Shoulder, Cilantro, Jalapeno, Onions, Organic Garlic, Orange, Organic Lime Juice, Tomatoes, Salt, Pepper, Organic Black Beans, Cumin, Organic Brown Rice, Tomato Paste, Queso Fresco, Organic Zucchini, Organic Summer Squash, Red Onion & Red Pepper.

Pork Carnitas (3 Serving)

$42.00

Pork Shoulder, Cilantro, Jalapeno, Onions, Organic Garlic, Orange, Organic Lime Juice, Tomatoes, Salt, Pepper, Organic Black Beans, Cumin, Organic Brown Rice, Tomato Paste, Queso Fresco, Organic Zucchini, Organic Summer Squash, Red Onion & Red Pepper.

Desserts

Pies, Tarts & Cakes

Berry Tart

$14.00

Berry Tart - Dates, Almonds, Organic Coconut Milk (organic coconut, water), Vanilla, Cocao Powder, Salt, Organic Strawberries, Organic Blueberries, Blackberries, Raspberries.

Frozen Desserts

Popsicles

$1.00

Drinks

Probiotics & Kombuchas

Beet Kvass

$5.50

Waters/Sparkling Waters

Sparkling Water

$2.00

Water

$1.50

Sodas

Sodas

$2.00Out of stock

Appetizers

Snacks

Hummus (16oz)

$8.00

Organic Chick Peas, Organic Garlic, Cumin, Organic Olive Oil, Organic Lemon Juice, Salt, Pepper, Zatar (Oregano, Sumac, Toasted Sesame Seed, Cumin Powder, Sea Salt) 16oz

Organic Snacking Veggies (1 Serving)

$5.00

Cucumber, Carrots, Celery, Cauliflower, Bell Pepper.

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Fresh cooking from the valley.

225 S 1st St, Mount Vernon, WA 98273

