The Skagit Table
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
Fresh cooking from the valley.
Location
225 S 1st St, Mount Vernon, WA 98273
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Calico Cupboard Cafe & Bakery Mount Vernon
No Reviews
121 B Freeway Dr Mount Vernon, WA 98273
View restaurant
More near Mount Vernon