Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

Skinny Pancake - Stowe

review star

No reviews yet

216 Hourglass Dr

Stowe, VT 05672

Order Again

Breakfast All Day

Breakfast Monster

$14.00

Cage Free egg, cheddar cheese, roasted squash, caramelized onions, spinach and basil-sunflower seed pesto in a savory crepe

Breakfast Sammy

$8.00

Cage Free egg, cheddar cheese and pesto may on a local bun Add ham or bacon

Crepe Monsieur

$13.50

Cage free egg, ham and cheddar cheese in a sweet crepe with a side of VT maple syrup

Early Riser

$9.00

Two fried eggs and Cabot cheddar in a savory crepe

Savory Crepes

Cheesy Chicken Pesto

$15.00

Roasted chicken, basil-sunflower seed pesto, tomatoes, Cabot cheddar, and fresh VT mozzarella

Green Mountain

$8.50

VT apples and cheddar cheese

Johnny Crepe

$15.50

VT pulled pork, caramelized onions and Cabot cheddar in a cornmeal crepe with a side of local root slaw and sweet maple BBQ sauce

Lumberjack

Lumberjack

$12.50

Ham and Cabot cheddar

Veggie Monster

$13.00

Basil-sunflower seed pesto, Cabot cheddar, spinach, caramelized onions, and roasted squash

Chicken Bacon Rancher

$15.00

Roasted chicken, bacon, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese and our house made ranch

Sweet Crepes

Choco Monkey

$10.50

Palm oil-free chocolate hazelnut spread and banana

Choco Nutty

Choco Nutty

$8.00

Palm oil-free chocolate hazelnut spread

Heartbreaker

$12.00

Organic banana, fresh strawberries and chocolate hazelnut spread served with a side of whipped cream

Lovemaker

$11.50

Fresh strawberries with a chocolate hazelnut spread, served with a side of whipped cream

PB&Bee

$11.00

Peanut butter and banana in a crepe topped with a drizzle of local honey

Sugar Shack

$7.00

Local maple sugar and melted Cabot butter

Salads & Sides

Eat your Greens

$14.00

Mixed greens, apples, golden raisins, toasted pumpkin seeds, roasted squash, and VT chevre dressed with a maple pesto vinaigrette

Garden Salad

$11.00Out of stock

Organic mesclun, carrots, red onion, cucumber, and tomato dressed with a maple pesto vinaigrette

Buns & Bread

Pulled Pork Sammy

$15.50

BBQ Pulled pork, caramelized onions, slaw and cheddar cheese on a local bun. Served with chips

Hot Dog

$10.00

North Country SmokeHouse hot dog, served in a bun with bag of chips

Cold Drinks

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$4.00
Aquafina

Aquafina

$2.50

Boylan's Cream Soda

$4.00

Boyland's Diet Cola

$4.00

Maine Root Ginger Beer

$4.00

Maine Root Lemonade

$4.00Out of stock

Maine Root Root Beer

$4.00

Poland Springs

$2.50

Pure Leaf

$4.00

Schweppes Seltzer

$3.50
Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.50
Milk

Milk

$3.75

Yerba Mate

$5.50

Lemonade

$4.00

Kombucha

$8.00

Hot Drinks

Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

$3.00+

VT Artisan Coffee & Tea Co, Waterbury, VT

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.00

Waterbury, VT All of our teas are sold in plant-based (no plastic), fully bio-degradable, triangular sachets.

Hot Cocoa

$3.50

Cocktails

Margarita

$8.00

High noon

$7.00

Citizen Cider

$8.00

Bloody Mary

Beer

Jameson Ging+Lime

$8.00

Trapp Dunket

$6.00

Trapp Helles

$6.00

Zero Gravity Green State

$8.00

UFO White

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Love Local. The Skinny Pancake is on a mission to change the world by building a safer, healthier and more delicious food shed while creating every day enjoyment that is both fun and affordable.

216 Hourglass Dr, Stowe, VT 05672

Directions

