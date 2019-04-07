  • Home
  • /
  • Detroit
  • /
  • The Sleepy Potato- Detroit - 12863 Livernois
A map showing the location of The Sleepy Potato- Detroit 12863 LivernoisView gallery

The Sleepy Potato- Detroit 12863 Livernois

review star

No reviews yet

12863 Livernois

Detroit, MI 48238

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Signature Potatoes

Chicken Alfredo Potato

Chicken Alfredo Potato

$14.95

Grilled Chicken, Broccoli, Cheese, Alfredo Sauce and Chives. Served w/Sour Cream on the Side.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Potato

Chicken Bacon Ranch Potato

$15.95

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Cheese, Ranch and Chives. Served w/Sour Cream on the Side.

Chicken Broccoli Potato

Chicken Broccoli Potato

$13.95

Grilled Chicken, Broccoli, Cheese and Chives. Served w/Sour Cream on the Side.

Crab & Shrimp Alfredo Potato

Crab & Shrimp Alfredo Potato

$17.95

Crabmeat, Shrimp, Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Broccoli, Cheese and Chives. Served w/Sour Cream on the Side.

Grilled Lamb Potato

Grilled Lamb Potato

$15.95

Grilled Lamb, Onions, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Broccoli, Cheese, Topped with Tomato & Chives. Served w/Sour Cream on the Side.

Overloaded Potato

Overloaded Potato

$12.95

Applewood Bacon, Cheese, Fries, Ranch and Chives. Served w/Sour Cream on the Side.

Philly Cheesesteak Potato

Philly Cheesesteak Potato

$15.95

Philly Steak or Chicken, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Cheese and Chives. Served w/Sour Cream on the Side.

Salmon Potato

Salmon Potato

$16.95

Grilled Salmon, Onions, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Broccoli, Cheese, Topped w/Tomato and Chives. Served w/Sour Cream on the Side.

Seafood Potato

Seafood Potato

$21.95

Crabmeat, Shrimp, Beef Sausage, Broccoli, Onions, Green Pepper, Side of Corn, Cheese, Chives and Garlic Butter. Served w/Sour Cream on the Side.

Steak & Cheese Potato

Steak & Cheese Potato

$13.95

Steak, Onions, Cheese, and Chives. Served w/Sour Cream on the Side.

Surf & Turf Potato

Surf & Turf Potato

$19.95

Sirloin Steak, Shrimp, Green Peppers, Onions and Broccoli. Served w/Sour Cream on the Side.

Veggie Potato

Veggie Potato

$14.95

Mushrooms, Broccoli, Spinach, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Cheese and Chives. Served w/Sour Cream on the Side.

XXL Loaded Potato

XXL Loaded Potato

$11.95

Bacon, Cheese and Chives. Served w/Sour Cream on the Side.

Build Your Own Potato

Custom Potato

$6.95

Comes w/Shredded Cheese, Chives, & Sour Cream

Sleepy Combo's

Philly Cheesesteak & 5 Wings

$14.95

Served w/Fries & Coleslaw

3pc. Whiting Combo

3pc. Whiting Combo

$11.95

Served w/Fries & Coleslaw

2pc. Catfish Dinner

2pc. Catfish Dinner

$13.95

Served w/Fries & Coleslaw

Shrimp Basket

Shrimp Basket

$14.95

Served w/Fries & Coleslaw

Wing Combos

6 pc. Served w/Fries, Med. Drink, Dressing, & Toast

$9.95

8 pc. Served w/Fries, Med. Drink, Dressing, & Toast

$10.95

10 pc. Served w/Fries, Med. Drink, Dressing, & Toast

$11.95

12 pc. Served w/Fries, Med. Drink, Dressing, & Toast

$12.95

Wings Only

Wings

Wings

$6.95+

Burgers & Sandwiches

Classic Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.95

All Burgers Dressed w/Mayo, Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, and Grilled Onions.

Classic Cheeseburger

$6.95

All Burgers Dressed w/Mayo, Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, and Grilled Onions.

Classic Hamburger

$5.95

All Burgers Dressed w/Mayo, Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, and Grilled Onions.

Classic Turkey Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.95

All Burgers Dressed w/Mayo, Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, and Grilled Onions.

Classic Turkey Burger

$7.95

All Burgers Dressed w/Mayo, Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, and Grilled Onions.

Classic Turkey Cheeseburger

$8.95

All Burgers Dressed w/Mayo, Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, and Grilled Onions.

Philly Cheesesteak

$8.95
Philly Chicken Cheesesteak

Philly Chicken Cheesesteak

$7.95

Philly Salmon Cheesesteak

$10.95

Salmon Burger

$7.95

All Burgers Dressed w/Mayo, Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, and Grilled Onions.

Sleepy Signature Burger

$9.95

Mushrooms, Bacon, Swiss cheese, Grilled Onions

Veggie Burger

$6.95

All Burgers Dressed w/Mayo, Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, and Grilled Onions.

Appetizers & Sides

All Beef Hot Dogs

$3.50

Topped W/Ketchup, Mustard, Raw Onions

Fresh Cut Fries

$3.95

Fried Green Tomatoes

$7.95

Fried Mushrooms

$5.95

Fried Pickles

$4.95

Fries

$2.95

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$5.95

(5)

Onion Rings

$3.75

Sautéed Broccoli

$3.75

Sautéed Spinach

$3.75

Flavored French Fries

Flavored French Fries

$3.75

Loaded Fries

$10.95

Buffalo Chicken, Bacon, Fries, Cheese, Ranch

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.95

Chili, Fries, Cheese

Salads

Chicken Salad

$11.95

Spinach Mix, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Onions, Cheese, Fried or Grilled Chicken & Croutons

House Salad

$6.95

Spinach Mix, Cucumbers. Tomatoes, Onions, Cheese & Croutons

Salmon Salad

$12.95

Salmon Grilled to Perfection, Spinach Mix, Onions, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Cheese & Croutons

Side Salad

$4.95

Spinach Mix, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Cheese & Croutons

Kids Menu

4 Wing Combo

$5.50

All Combos Served w/Fries & Small Drink

Hot Dog Combo

$5.50

All Combos Served w/Fries & Small Drink

Hamburger Combo

$5.50

All Combos Served w/Fries & Small Drink

Cheeseburger Combro

$6.00

All Combos Served w/Fries & Small Drink

Beverages

Canned Soda

$1.50

Kool Aid

$1.75+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

12863 Livernois, Detroit, MI 48238

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Backstreet At Large Multiplex
orange starNo Reviews
14925 Livernois Ave Detroit, MI 48238
View restaurantnext
The Congregation Detroit - 9321 Rosa Parks Blvd.
orange starNo Reviews
9321 Rosa Parks Blvd. Detroit, MI 48206
View restaurantnext
Gregg’s Pizza & Bar-B-Que
orange star3.9 • 1,574
17160 Livernois Ave Detroit, MI 48221
View restaurantnext
Zo's Good Burger - New Center
orange starNo Reviews
2894 W GRAND BLVD Detroit, MI 48202
View restaurantnext
Pink Flamingo To Go
orange star4.7 • 19
17740 Woodward Ave Detroit, MI 48203
View restaurantnext
01 - House of Gumbo (Schaefer)
orange starNo Reviews
16903 Schaefer Highway Detroit, MI 48235
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Detroit

Slows BarBQ Corktown - 2138 MICHIGAN AVE
orange star4.9 • 11,406
2138 MICHIGAN AVE DETROIT, MI 48216
View restaurantnext
Wing Snob
orange star4.3 • 4,553
17101 East Warren Ave. Detroit, MI 48224
View restaurantnext
Las Cazuelas Grill - Detroit
orange star4.5 • 2,862
4000 Livernois Ave Detroit, MI 48210
View restaurantnext
SavannahBlue
orange star4.1 • 2,644
1431 Times Square Detroit, MI 48226
View restaurantnext
Beyond Juicery + Eatery - Eastern Market
orange star4.6 • 2,490
2501 Russell Street Detroit, MI 48207
View restaurantnext
McShane's
orange star4.4 • 2,347
1460 Michigan Ave Detroit, MI 48216
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Detroit
Ferndale
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Dearborn
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
Madison Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Warren
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Berkley
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Royal Oak
review star
Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)
Dearborn Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Grosse Pointe
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Redford
review star
Avg 2 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston